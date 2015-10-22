The chief executive of S and A Foods Group Ltd Perween Warsi has agreed to hold a meeting with some workers who'd gathered outside the Derby factory this afternoon.

The company has been holding talks at the site today with officials from ASDA, which accounts for between 75% and 80% of its ready meal business.

S and A stopped production this week and sent home nearly 200 workers because it can't afford to pay some of its suppliers.

The company said it was going to release a statement this afternoon on the future of the site, but has since said this won't happen until tomorrow.