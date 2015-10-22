Insp Erika Green, of Derbyshire Police, said: “Some of the horses thought at first to be strays were there legally, but three mares with foals at foot were not.
"Those animals have now been removed, we presume by their owner. I also want to remind all horse owners to microchip their animals and ensure the microchips are registered in their name, so when animals change hands we can find the new owners."
A man has been charged with handling stolen goods and a woman has been summonsed. They are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 20 November.
A house in Roslyn Road was broken into in May this year and the horn was stolen alongside a laptop, bank cards and clothing, but the victim later noticed the horn listed for sale at an auction house and it was recovered by police.
Supermarket chain Waitrose has been examining whether our favourite choice of biscuit is postcode related.
The malted milk is linked to Central England, and our photograph suggests they're in demand.
MP's call for better toilet facilities for disabled children
BBC Radio Derby
The government says it will look at whether all football stadiums, motorway services and other public buildings should be required to have large disabled toilet and changing facilities, after Labour MP for Chesterfield Toby Perkins told Parliament a lack of these causes thousands of families indignity.
Campaigners say at present there's no consideration of what parents of disabled children go through when they need to change their child.
A campaign called Changing Places is calling for facilities suitable for changing older children who may need several carers.
Plan in place to cope with worst of winter onslaught
A 62-year-old woman was attacked by three men in balaclavas and left tied to a chair at her home in Shirley Common on Saturday.
Safer Neighbourhood officers are now offering advice to local residents, including elderly and vulnerable members of the community, to help them learn how to better protect themselves and their valuables.
Farm owner 'can't understand cruelty' after ram butchered
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
A farm owner whose prized ram was brutally butchered by intruders last night says she can't understand people's cruelty.
Arnie the ram was led away from Betty's Farm Shop in Willington last night and killed.
It's not the first time the farm has had problems with people breaking in, as recently solar panels and even chickens have been stolen from the premises.
Illuminations set for last night sell-out
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
It's been a record-breaking year already for the Matlock Bath Illuminations, which is thought to bring a £3m boost to the local economy.
The event is now expected to sell out for the first time on the final night.
Head of troubled Derby firm to meet workers
The chief executive of S and A Foods Group Ltd Perween Warsi has agreed to hold a meeting with some workers who'd gathered outside the Derby factory this afternoon.
The company has been holding talks at the site today with officials from ASDA, which accounts for between 75% and 80% of its ready meal business.
S and A stopped production this week and sent home nearly 200 workers because it can't afford to pay some of its suppliers.
The company said it was going to release a statement this afternoon on the future of the site, but has since said this won't happen until tomorrow.
Police hunt Burton car fire arsonists
Burton Mail
Arsonists who set fire to a car on wasteland between two Burton housing estates are being hunted by police after the culprits ran off from the scene.
Travel: Fuel spillage and four-vehicle crash on M1
There's very slow traffic on the M1 northbound after an accident involving two cars, a van and a lorry, as well as a fuel spillage between junction 28 for Alfreton and junction 29 for Chesterfield, with congestion back to junction 27.
Closed Derby hotel described as 'utterly terrible' on travel website
A Derby hotel which was forced to close this week was branded "utterly terrible" by reviewers on a travel website.
A statement from the Spirit Pub Company said High Court enforcement officers "took possession" of the St Peter's Quarter Hotel, in Derby, on Macklin Street.
The group, which sublets the building, said the proprietors "had no legal right to open or operate the venue".
Residents stranded at care home after lift broke
Burton Mail
A shocking report released following the inspection of a Burton care home has revealed that residents living on the second floor were stranded for more than two weeks after a lift broke.
Meeting over Derby firm's future inconclusive
Talks are on-going after this afternoon's meeting between Derby-based S and A Foods and ASDA ended, having led to further discussions with other parties.
Chief executive of S and A Foods, Perween Warsi, said: "We are doing our utmost to progress matters as quickly as possible, but the circumstances are such that we have to explore numerous options.
"We will provide more information as soon as we possibly can. I thank my colleagues for their patience and understanding at what I know must be a very worrying time for them."
Farm appeals for help after ram found butchered
Derby Telegraph
A Derbyshire farm has issued a social media appeal for information after one of its rams went missing and was later found butchered.
Derby ready meals firm meets leading customer over future plans
Representatives from S and A Foods Group Ltd are meeting officials from ASDA today, to find solutions to what the Derby firm's chief executive has described as "unprecedented challenges".
The Pear Tree-based company sent 200 workers home after admitting it couldn't afford to pay a number of suppliers.
The chief executive, Perween Warsi, says she's doing "everything in her power" to find a positive outcome, while David Jeffery from the union Unison says the workers need to know where they stand.
Police think CCTV pair may have vital information on Spondon rape
Police have released an image of two people they want to talk to about a rape in Spondon.
The pair were at the railway station at the time of the attack on Station Road on 3 October, and officers think they could help with their investigation.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with rape and remanded in custody.
Rams recall 40th anniversary of historic win against Spanish giants
It was arguably the greatest night in Derby County's history and it took place 40 years ago today, a 4-1 victory against Real Madrid in the European Cup, with Charlie George scoring a hat-trick.
Parish upset over road safety sign refusal
A parish council has hit out at road chiefs after its request for safety measures on two routes were turned down.
Woman and two men assaulted after row over taxi
A woman and two men were attacked by three menoutside The Vault on High Street in Buxton.
The attack followed a row with a woman in a taxi at 02:20 on Sunday 11 October, during which the three offenders appeared on the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Ashbourne hair salon to be upgraded
Derby Telegraph
A Derbyshire hair group has had plans for a new salon and spa approved. Sally Montague Hair Group can replace the family-run firm's existing premises in St John Street, Ashbourne.
HS2 chairman: Midlands Connect partnership 'vital'
A partnership intended to create hundreds of thousands of jobs has been launched in Derby this morning.
Midlands Connect will plan better transport links between the region's towns and cities, and £5m has been put up by the government to start the project.
HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins, from the company planning the country's new high speed rail line, said the new consortium was vital.
Weather: Mainly dry day with sunny spells
A couple of showers are possible on an otherwise dry day with plenty of cloud and a few sunny spells, and highs of 14C (57F).
It will be a dry and mild night, with lows of 8C (46F).
Horses no longer in danger after calls from owners
Police have spoken to the owners of 19 of 22 horses found on land off Park Mill Drive at Westhouses, which were at risk of being destroyed.
It emerged the horses are legitimately grazing on land known locally as the Old Coal Tip area, after initial concern they had been abandoned in a practice known as fly-grazing.
A police spokeswoman said they still wanted to hear from the three remaining owners, and have thanked the public for their help on the issue.
Derby firm's chief executive to hold key talks today
The chief executive of S and A Foods Group Ltd Perween Warsi says the future of the Derby-based company would be determined by the outcome of a meeting today with representatives of ASDA.
The Indian ready meals food manufacturer stopped production because it can't afford to pay a number of suppliers.
Perween Warsi issued a statement saying she was doing everything in her power to resolve the current circumstances, after around 200 staff were sent home yesterday.
Biscuit map of Britain unveiled
It seems Derbyshire residents are fond of a malted milk biscuit in a new survey.
Supermarket chain Waitrose has been examining whether our favourite choice of biscuit is postcode related.
The malted milk is linked to Central England, and our photograph suggests they're in demand.
MP's call for better toilet facilities for disabled children
The government says it will look at whether all football stadiums, motorway services and other public buildings should be required to have large disabled toilet and changing facilities, after Labour MP for Chesterfield Toby Perkins told Parliament a lack of these causes thousands of families indignity.
Campaigners say at present there's no consideration of what parents of disabled children go through when they need to change their child.
A campaign called Changing Places is calling for facilities suitable for changing older children who may need several carers.
Plan in place to cope with worst of winter onslaught
An action plan to tackle the winter weather and keep the roads in East Staffordshire open has been revealed by highways chiefs.
Rock thrown through house window
A rock's been thrown through the front window of a house in Balham Walk at Mackworth.
The incident happened between 12.30 and 12.55 on Sunday.
Police are appealing for information.
Bus firm conducting significant changes on Derby services
Arriva bus services in Derby will undergo major changes this Sunday.
The company says it's renaming some buses and changing routes to improve the service.
Some people have told BBC Radio Derby they're confused after houses were given leaflets by the company which contained incorrect information.
Brewers hope to clinch Weir contract extension
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says midfielder Robbie Weir is close to signing a new contract with the club.
Weir has played in all but one of the Brewers' games this season and has earned considerable respect.
Hasselbaink says he's keen to retain the player, who he sees as an influential leader within the squad.
Company plans to address hostility to new bus stop
Bus company Arriva has responded to criticism faced over a new bus stop it will create in Dale Road in Normanton, saying it would review how it is working in six months time.
Derbyshire man has successful double lung transplant
A Derbyshire man who feared he may not live to see the spring has undergone a double lung transplant.
James Eyre, works as a dry stone waller near Matlock, but was left unable to do his job, or even play with his children, without the aid of a portable oxygen tank.
He said he was now hoping to get back to an active lifestyle after the successful operation in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.
Consortium to boost transport links across the Midlands
A partnership's being launched at Derby's Roundhouse today to improve transport connections in the region.
Midlands Connectis being founded on the basis that transport routes in the East and West Midlands could work much better together than they do now.
Several cities are not easy to travel between on public transport, and the group has been set up to make things work better.
Appeal over unclaimed horses in Alfreton
Police are warning that 22 horses found on land near Alfreton could be put down if they're not reclaimed by their owners by tomorrow.
The horses were found on land off Park Mill Drive at Westhouses on Monday, and under new legislation can be destroyed after four days.
It's to prevent people illegally abandoning horses, a practice known as fly-grazing.
Rams boss says draw was right result
Head coach Paul Clement admits neither Derby or Blackburn deserved to win their Championship match last night.
His side were held to a goalless draw at Ewood Park in an uneventful game in which the Rams were limited to just one shot on target.
Clement says he can understand why his side weren't at their best after their Wolves performance on Sunday.
Police patrols stepped up in Derbyshire Dales
Police have increased patrols in the Derbyshire Dales after a violent robbery in Ashbourne.
A 62-year-old woman was attacked by three men in balaclavas and left tied to a chair at her home in Shirley Common on Saturday.
Safer Neighbourhood officers are now offering advice to local residents, including elderly and vulnerable members of the community, to help them learn how to better protect themselves and their valuables.
