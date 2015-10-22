Lathkill Dale

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 22 October 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00

By Euan Duncan

Our live coverage across the day

Today's Local Live updates have come to an end. We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow.

Weather: Some clear periods overnight as it turns chilly

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

It will be a dry night with patchy cloud and clear periods, turning chilly into the early hours, with lows of 7C (45F).

Weather temperatures for 1pm on Friday October 23
BBC

It will remain dry tomorrow with some bright or sunny intervals, and highs of 12C (54F).

Farm owner 'can't understand cruelty' after ram butchered

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

A farm owner whose prized ram was brutally butchered by intruders last night says she can't understand people's cruelty.

Arnie the ram was led away from Betty's Farm Shop in Willington last night and killed.

It's not the first time the farm has had problems with people breaking in, as recently solar panels and even chickens have been stolen from the premises. 

Illuminations set for last night sell-out

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

It's been a record-breaking year already for the Matlock Bath Illuminations, which is thought to bring a £3m boost to the local economy.

Matlock Bath Illuminations
BBC

The event is now expected to sell out for the first time on the final night.

Head of troubled Derby firm to meet workers

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

The chief executive of S and A Foods Group Ltd Perween Warsi has agreed to hold a meeting with some workers who'd gathered outside the Derby factory this afternoon.

The company has been holding talks at the site today with officials from ASDA, which accounts for between 75% and 80% of its ready meal business.

S and A stopped production this week and sent home nearly 200 workers because it can't afford to pay some of its suppliers.

The company said it was going to release a statement this afternoon on the future of the site, but has since said this won't happen until tomorrow.  

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

These are the main stories we're covering today:

Closed Derby hotel described as 'utterly terrible' on travel website

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

A Derby hotel which was forced to close this week was branded "utterly terrible" by reviewers on a travel website.

A statement from the Spirit Pub Company said High Court enforcement officers "took possession" of the St Peter's Quarter Hotel, in Derby, on Macklin Street.

St Peter's Quarter Hotel on Macklin Street in Derby
BBC

The group, which sublets the building, said the proprietors "had no legal right to open or operate the venue".

Meeting over Derby firm's future inconclusive

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Talks are on-going after this afternoon's meeting between Derby-based S and A Foods and ASDA ended, having led to further discussions with other parties.

Chief executive of S and A Foods, Perween Warsi, said: "We are doing our utmost to progress matters as quickly as possible, but the circumstances are such that we have to explore numerous options.

"We will provide more information as soon as we possibly can. I thank my colleagues for their patience and understanding at what I know must be a very worrying time for them."

Derby ready meals firm meets leading customer over future plans

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Representatives from S and A Foods Group Ltd are meeting officials from ASDA today, to find solutions to what the Derby firm's chief executive has described as "unprecedented challenges". 

The Pear Tree-based company sent 200 workers home after admitting it couldn't afford to pay a number of suppliers.

S and A Foods Group Ltd based at Pear Tree in Derby
BBC

The chief executive, Perween Warsi, says she's doing "everything in her power" to find a positive outcome, while David Jeffery from the union Unison says the workers need to know where they stand.

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:

Police think CCTV pair may have vital information on Spondon rape

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

Police have released an image of two people they want to talk to about a rape in Spondon.

The pair were at the railway station at the time of the attack on Station Road on 3 October, and officers think they could help with their investigation.

Two people who police think could have vital information about rape in Spondon
Derbyshire Police

A 30-year-old man has been charged with rape and remanded in custody.

Rams recall 40th anniversary of historic win against Spanish giants

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

It was arguably the greatest night in Derby County's history and it took place 40 years ago today, a 4-1 victory against Real Madrid in the European Cup, with Charlie George scoring a hat-trick.

Derby v Real Madrid in October 1975
BBC
Woman and two men assaulted after row over taxi

BBC Radio Derby

A woman and two men were attacked by three menoutside The Vault on High Street in Buxton.

The attack followed a row with a woman in a taxi at 02:20 on Sunday 11 October, during which the three offenders appeared on the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Horses removed from land at Westhouses

Sally Swinfen

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Horses found grazing on land between South Normanton and Alfreton have now been removed or their owners have contacted police.

Insp Erika Green, of Derbyshire Police, said: “Some of the horses thought at first to be strays were there legally, but three mares with foals at foot were not.

"Those animals have now been removed, we presume by their owner. I also want to remind all horse owners to microchip their animals and ensure the microchips are registered in their name, so when animals change hands we can find the new owners."

HS2 chairman: Midlands Connect partnership 'vital'

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

A partnership intended to create hundreds of thousands of jobs has been launched in Derby this morning.

Midlands Connect will plan better transport links between the region's towns and cities, and £5m has been put up by the government to start the project.

Midlands Connect partnership to improve Midlands transport links launched at Derby's Roundhouse
BBC

HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins, from the company planning the country's new high speed rail line, said the new consortium was vital.

Weather: Mainly dry day with sunny spells

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A couple of showers are possible on an otherwise dry day with plenty of cloud and a few sunny spells, and highs of 14C (57F).

It will be a dry and mild night, with lows of 8C (46F).

Horses no longer in danger after calls from owners

Sally Swinfen

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Police have spoken to the owners of 19 of 22 horses found on land off Park Mill Drive at Westhouses, which were at risk of being destroyed.

It emerged the horses are legitimately grazing on land known locally as the Old Coal Tip area, after initial concern they had been abandoned in a practice known as fly-grazing.

A police spokeswoman said they still wanted to hear from the three remaining owners, and have thanked the public for their help on the issue.

Two due in court over theft of French horn

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Two people are due to appear at court in connection with the theft of a French horn from a house in Hathersage.

A man has been charged with handling stolen goods and a woman has been summonsed. They are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 20 November.

French horn which was stolen from a house in Hathersage
Derbyshire Police

A house in Roslyn Road was broken into in May this year and the horn was stolen alongside a laptop, bank cards and clothing, but the victim later noticed the horn listed for sale at an auction house and it was recovered by police.

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:

Derby firm's chief executive to hold key talks today

Sally Swinfen

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

The chief executive of S and A Foods Group Ltd Perween Warsi says the future of the Derby-based company would be determined by the outcome of a meeting today with representatives of ASDA. 

The Indian ready meals food manufacturer stopped production because it can't afford to pay a number of suppliers.

Perween Warsi
BBC

Perween Warsi issued a statement saying she was doing everything in her power to resolve the current circumstances, after around 200 staff were sent home yesterday.

Biscuit map of Britain unveiled

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

It seems Derbyshire residents are fond of a malted milk biscuit in a new survey.

Supermarket chain Waitrose has been examining whether our favourite choice of biscuit is postcode related.

Malted milk biscuits appear to be in demand in the Midlands
BBC

The malted milk is linked to Central England, and our photograph suggests they're in demand.

MP's call for better toilet facilities for disabled children

BBC Radio Derby

The government says it will look at whether all football stadiums, motorway services and other public buildings should be required to have large disabled toilet and changing facilities, after Labour MP for Chesterfield Toby Perkins told Parliament a lack of these causes thousands of families indignity.

Campaigners say at present there's no consideration of what parents of disabled children go through when they need to change their child.

Toby Perkins Labour MP for Chesterfield
BBC

A campaign called Changing Places is calling for facilities suitable for changing older children who may need several carers.

Plan in place to cope with worst of winter onslaught

Burton Mail

An action plan to tackle the winter weather and keep the roads in East Staffordshire open has been revealed by highways chiefs.

Wintry scene in East Staffordshire
Burton Mail
Rock thrown through house window

BBC Radio Derby

A rock's been thrown through the front window of a house in Balham Walk at Mackworth.

The incident happened between 12.30 and 12.55 on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information.

Bus firm conducting significant changes on Derby services

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Arriva bus services in Derby will undergo major changes this Sunday.

The company says it's renaming some buses and changing routes to improve the service.

Derby Bus Station routes timetable
BBC

Some people have told BBC Radio Derby they're confused after houses were given leaflets by the company which contained incorrect information.

Brewers hope to clinch Weir contract extension

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says midfielder Robbie Weir is close to signing a new contract with the club.

Weir has played in all but one of the Brewers' games this season and has earned considerable respect.

Robbie Weir
Getty Images

Hasselbaink says he's keen to retain the player, who he sees as an influential leader within the squad.

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:

  • Head of Derby ready meals food company says she is doing all in her power to restart production after staff sent home
  • Derbyshire man undergoes successful double lung transplant
  • And Brewers anxious to clinch contract extension with midfielder Weir
Derbyshire man has successful double lung transplant

Sally Swinfen

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

A Derbyshire man who feared he may not live to see the spring has undergone a double lung transplant.

James Eyre, works as a dry stone waller near Matlock, but was left unable to do his job, or even play with his children, without the aid of a portable oxygen tank.

He said he was now hoping to get back to an active lifestyle after the successful operation in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Consortium to boost transport links across the Midlands

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

A partnership's being launched at Derby's Roundhouse today to improve transport connections in the region.

Midlands Connectis being founded on the basis that transport routes in the East and West Midlands could work much better together than they do now.

Midlands Connect partnership being launched at Derby's Roundhouse
BBC

Several cities are not easy to travel between on public transport, and the group has been set up to make things work better.

Appeal over unclaimed horses in Alfreton

Sally Swinfen

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Police are warning that 22 horses found on land near Alfreton could be put down if they're not reclaimed by their owners by tomorrow.

The horses were found on land off Park Mill Drive at Westhouses on Monday, and under new legislation can be destroyed after four days.

It's to prevent people illegally abandoning horses, a practice known as fly-grazing.

Rams boss says draw was right result

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Head coach Paul Clement admits neither Derby or Blackburn deserved to win their Championship match last night.

His side were held to a goalless draw at Ewood Park in an uneventful game in which the Rams were limited to just one shot on target.

Tom Ince (left) in action for Derby at Blackburn
Empics

Clement says he can understand why his side weren't at their best after their Wolves performance on Sunday.

Police patrols stepped up in Derbyshire Dales

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Police have increased patrols in the Derbyshire Dales after a violent robbery in Ashbourne.

A 62-year-old woman was attacked by three men in balaclavas and left tied to a chair at her home in Shirley Common on Saturday.

June Shaw was tied up and robbed in her own home at Shirley Common
BBC

Safer Neighbourhood officers are now offering advice to local residents, including elderly and vulnerable members of the community, to help them learn how to better protect themselves and their valuables.

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

These are the main stories we're covering this morning:

