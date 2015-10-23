Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayOur live updates have now ended. They will return at 08:00 on Monday.
By Calum McKenzie
Weather: Dry but cloudy night
A dry night with cloud increasing further into the early hours.
It'll be a cloudy morning tomorrow with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy for a time before clearing during the afternoon.
Rams fan banned for three years after train abuse
A Derby County supporter has been banned from going to football matches for three years after threatening and intimidating an elderly passenger on a train.
20-year-old Blane Repton from Derby was on a train from Stoke to Derby following the Rams' match at Preston North End on Saturday 12 September.
Repton, who was part of a group who became loud and abusive on the train, threatened the 68-year-old man with violence when he asked them to behave.
Basketball: Derby Trailblazers face two games in two days
The NBL Division One league season gets under way on Saturday,with Derby travelling to Hemel Storm.
Then on Sunday afternoon, the Trailblazers face Leicester Warriors in the third round of the Men's National Cup.
Budget supermarket planned for Alvaston
A budget supermarket could be built on a derelict industrial site in Alvaston.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Investor talks delay announcement on future of S&A workforce
S&A Foods in Derby says it's in advanced talks with a possible investor and won't be able to make a formal statement on its future until early next week.
Workers returned to the factory this afternoon hoping to find out whether their jobs were secure.
They'd beensent home earlier in the week and told they wouldn't be paid.
Prince Charles visits Chatsworth House on trip to Derbyshire
Concern for missing man from Ilkeston
Police are appealing for information about a man from Ilkeston who's been missing since yesterday morning.
Glenday Read left home at 07:20 yesterday to go to work in Belper but didn’t arrive.
He was seen in his red Renault Scenic at lunchtime in Kilburn and on the A610 between Langley Mill and Codnor in the evening.
Former deputy mayor jailed for charity theft
A former deputy mayor who plundered at least £2,500 of charity money raised by a Staffordshire bike club has been jailed for nine months.
Your views: Intu's bowling alley plan
People have been responding on Facebook to news that Intu Derby may replace part of its car park with a bowling alley and golf centre.
Reece Craig writes: "It'll take more than a bowling alley and adventure golf centre to make that place enjoyable.
"Nottingham's shopping centre is a whole lot better in my opinion".
Tony Harrington to referee Huddersfield v Derby
Tony Harrington from Cleveland will referee Derby County's match at Huddersfield Town tomorrow.
The last time he was in charge of a Rams match was the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in January 2014.
S&A Foods delay announcement on the future of workforce
Workers at Derby's S&A Foods face a weekend of uncertainty after the firm said there would be another delay in making a formal announcement on the company's future.
A decision on the future of staff at the financially troubled firm had been expected this afternoon.
Derby robbery witness appeal
A woman suffered a fractured wrist after thieves tried to steal her iPad in Derby.
The incident happened in Lynton Street at about 19:05 on Tuesday.
Prince Charles visits Derbyshire
Titanic star praises racing teams based at Donington Park
Hollywood film star Leonardo DiCapriohas hailed the success of an all-electric racing car championship whose teams are based at Donington Park.
Clement: Jeff Hendrick out of Huddersfield game
Derby County head coach Paul Clement says Jeff Hendrick won't be available for tomorrow's game at Huddersfield Town.
The Republic of Ireland international has returned to training though.
Derbyshire man out to reclaim boxing world record
A man from Derbyshire is hoping to reclaim a world record, which he set back in 2011, to become the oldest active boxer at the age of 59.
Steve Ward lost the title to an American fighter but is now preparing for a bout in December in order to get it back.
Day off for staff to mark Uttoxeter firm's 70th anniversary
JCB employees across the world are getting a day off work today to mark the East Staffordshire-based company's 70th anniversary.
The digger maker was founded in a small garage in Uttoxeter on this day in 1945.
'Golden Girl' athlete's death near Burton was accidental
The family of a gifted athlete who died in a car accident have paid tribute to their 'wonderful and kind-hearted golden girl who lived life to the full', following an inquest into her death.
Sand used to prevent injuries at Derby County
Unfortunately Derby hasn't suddenly gained a new beach, so you can put your bucket and spade away for the time being.
It's actually part of the training regime at Derby County's Moor Farm base in an attempt to keep the players injury free.
Derby teenager nominated for courage award
A Derby teenager will today find out if she has won a regional courage award.
Prince Charles arrives at Chatsworth House
Prince Charles has arrived at Chatsworth House ahead of his meeting with key figures in the farming industry.
Chatsworth House welcomes Prince Charles
A small crowd is at Chatsworth House for the visit of Prince Charles.
He's in the region to talk to key figures in the farming industry about challenges they face in winter.
Your views: Intu's bowling alley plan
People have been responding on Facebook to news that Intu Derby may replace part of its car park with a bowling alley and golf centre.
Zara Leadbeater writes: "Wow, how clever! Attract more visitors provide less parking."
Derby shopping centre plans bowling alley and golf course
Derby's Intu centre has submitted plans for a bowling alley and golf centre.
It would replace part of the centre's car park.
The plans suggest more than 50 jobs could be created by the scheme.
Doctors criticised over charges for benefit claims letters
Derbyshire County Council has criticised GPs who charge people for letters supporting benefit claims.
People who receive benefits because of disability or illness can be charged by GPs if they need to be reassessed.
The council has been giving evidence to a parliamentary committee looking at the way the process works and said the government should take action.
Prince Charles to visit historic railway line
His Royal Highness Prince Charles will be visiting Derbyshire today to meet with local farmers and take a trip on an historic rail line.
Derby County: Paul Clement news conference at 13:00
Derby County head coach Paul Clement will speak to the media at 13:00 this afternoon ahead of his side's trip to Huddersfield tomorrow.
A win or draw for the Rams at the John Smith's Stadium could see them move into the Championship play-off places.
Your photos: Autumn across Derbyshire
Thank you to Jane McCarthy for sending in this photograph of Eyes Meadow in Duffield.
If you would like to share your pictures then get in touch via email,Twitter or Facebook.
A38 safety changes sees fall in number of road deaths
Highways chiefs have praised safety measures put in place to cut the number of crashes on an accident-plagued road.
Ex-Rams skipper Robbie Savage 250/1 to be next 007
If you fancy wasting some money this weekend, former Rams captain Robbie Savage is 250/1 with one bookmaker to be the next James Bond.
Robbie Savage. Shaken not stirred.
Prince Charles to discuss winter challenges with farmers
Prince Charles is due in Derbyshire later.
He'll visit a farm near Buxton to discuss challenges facing the industry this winter.
Thorne hoping injury woes are in the past
Derby County midfielder George Thorne has insisted he's not injury prone and the worst of his problems are behind him.
The 22-year-old missed almost all of last season with the second serious knee injury of his career but after a problem free start to this campaign Thorne says he's feeling good.
Intu Derby reveals plans for bowling alley and adventure golf course
A bowling alley and adventure golf course could be built inside Intu Derby, creating 55 jobs.
Colin Bloomfield appeal to fund UV meters in public places
An appeal launched by BBC Radio Derby presenter Colin Bloomfield shortly before he died has raised almost three times its original target of £45,000.
The Colin Bloomfield Melanoma Appeal total now stands at £133,730. The extra money will be used to provide UV sun meters in public places for the first time in the UK.
Weather: Dull, cloudy and overcast with the chance of showers
A dull, cloudy and overcast day with little in the way of brightness and some light rain possible at times.
It won't be as windy as yesterday though and there will be highs of 12C (54F).