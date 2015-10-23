A Derby County supporter has been banned from going to football matches for three years after threatening and intimidating an elderly passenger on a train.

20-year-old Blane Repton from Derby was on a train from Stoke to Derby following the Rams' match at Preston North End on Saturday 12 September.

Repton, who was part of a group who became loud and abusive on the train, threatened the 68-year-old man with violence when he asked them to behave.