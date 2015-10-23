Hope Valley

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 23 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

By Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have now ended. They will return at 08:00 on Monday. 

Weather: Dry but cloudy night

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

A dry night with cloud increasing further into the early hours. 

Derby weather grid
BBC

It'll be a cloudy morning tomorrow with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy for a time before clearing during the afternoon.     

Rams fan banned for three years after train abuse

Anna Allatt

Deputy digital editor, BBC News Online

A Derby County supporter has been banned from going to football matches for three years after threatening and intimidating an elderly passenger on a train. 

20-year-old Blane Repton from Derby was on a train from Stoke to Derby following the Rams' match at Preston North End on Saturday 12 September. 

Repton, who was part of a group who became loud and abusive on the train, threatened the 68-year-old man with violence when he asked them to behave. 

Basketball: Derby Trailblazers face two games in two days

Ed Dawes

BBC Radio Derby sport

The NBL Division One league season gets under way on Saturday,with Derby travelling to Hemel Storm. 

Then on Sunday afternoon, the Trailblazers face Leicester Warriors in the third round of the Men's National Cup.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: 

Investor talks delay announcement on future of S&A workforce

BBC Radio Derby

S&A Foods in Derby says it's in advanced talks with a possible investor and won't be able to make a formal statement on its future until early next week. 

Workers returned to the factory this afternoon hoping to find out whether their jobs were secure. 

They'd beensent home earlier in the week and told they wouldn't be paid. 

Prince Charles visits Chatsworth House on trip to Derbyshire

Concern for missing man from Ilkeston

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Police are appealing for information about a man from Ilkeston who's been missing since yesterday morning. 

Glenday Read
Derbyshire Police

Glenday Read left home at 07:20 yesterday to go to work in Belper but didn’t arrive. 

He was seen in his red Renault Scenic at lunchtime in Kilburn and on the A610 between Langley Mill and Codnor in the evening.

Former deputy mayor jailed for charity theft

Burton Mail

A former deputy mayor who plundered at least £2,500 of charity money raised by a Staffordshire bike club has been jailed for nine months.

Andrew Riley
Burton Mail
Your views: Intu's bowling alley plan

Facebook

People have been responding on Facebook to news that Intu Derby may replace part of its car park with a bowling alley and golf centre.   

Reece Craig writes: "It'll take more than a bowling alley and adventure golf centre to make that place enjoyable.

"Nottingham's shopping centre is a whole lot better in my opinion". 

Tony Harrington to referee Huddersfield v Derby

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Tony Harrington from Cleveland will referee Derby County's match at Huddersfield Town tomorrow. 

Tony Harrington
Getty Images

The last time he was in charge of a Rams match was the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers in January 2014. 

S&A Foods delay announcement on the future of workforce

BBC Radio Derby

Workers at Derby's S&A Foods face a weekend of uncertainty after the firm said there would be another delay in making a formal announcement on the company's future.

S&A Foods in Derby
BBC

A decision on the future of staff at the financially troubled firm had been expected this afternoon. 

Derby robbery witness appeal

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

A woman suffered a fractured wrist after thieves tried to steal her iPad in Derby. 

The incident happened in Lynton Street at about 19:05 on Tuesday.

Prince Charles visits Derbyshire

Clement: Jeff Hendrick out of Huddersfield game

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby sport

Derby County head coach Paul Clement says Jeff Hendrick won't be available for tomorrow's game at Huddersfield Town. 

Paul Clement
BBC

The Republic of Ireland international has returned to training though. 

Derbyshire man out to reclaim boxing world record

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

A man from Derbyshire is hoping to reclaim a world record, which he set back in 2011, to become the oldest active boxer at the age of 59. 

Steve Ward lost the title to an American fighter but is now preparing for a bout in December in order to get it back.  

Day off for staff to mark Uttoxeter firm's 70th anniversary

BBC Radio Derby

JCB employees across the world are getting a day off work today to mark the East Staffordshire-based company's 70th anniversary.

JCB advert from the 1960's
JCB

The digger maker was founded in a small garage in Uttoxeter on this day in 1945.

'Golden Girl' athlete's death near Burton was accidental

Burton Mail

The family of a gifted athlete who died in a car accident have paid tribute to their 'wonderful and kind-hearted golden girl who lived life to the full', following an inquest into her death.

Sand used to prevent injuries at Derby County

Angela Rafferty

East Midlands Today sports reporter

Unfortunately Derby hasn't suddenly gained a new beach, so you can put your bucket and spade away for the time being. 

Sand pit at Derby County
BBC

It's actually part of the training regime at Derby County's Moor Farm base in an attempt to keep the players injury free. 

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: 

  • Prince Charles is visiting farmers near Buxton to discuss the challenges of farming in the winter
  • The Intu centre in Derby has submitted plans to build a bowling alley and golf course in part of the car park 
  • Derby County boss Paul Clement is due to speak to the media ahead of the Rams' trip to Huddersfield Town tomorrow 
Prince Charles arrives at Chatsworth House

Navtej Johal

East Midlands Today reporter

Prince Charles has arrived at Chatsworth House ahead of his meeting with key figures in the farming industry. 

Prince Charles arrives at Chatsworth House
BBC
Chatsworth House welcomes Prince Charles

Navtej Johal

East Midlands Today reporter

A small crowd is at Chatsworth House for the visit of Prince Charles.

Crowds at Chatsworth House
BBC
Military personnel at Chatworth House
BBC

He's in the region to talk to key figures in the farming industry about challenges they face in winter.   

Your views: Intu's bowling alley plan

Facebook

People have been responding on Facebook to news that Intu Derby may replace part of its car park with a bowling alley and golf centre. 

Zara Leadbeater writes: "Wow, how clever! Attract more visitors provide less parking." 

Derby shopping centre plans bowling alley and golf course

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Derby's Intu centre has submitted plans for a bowling alley and golf centre.

Intu centre in Derby
BBC

It would replace part of the centre's car park. 

The plans suggest more than 50 jobs could be created by the scheme.

Doctors criticised over charges for benefit claims letters

BBC Radio Derby

Derbyshire County Council has criticised GPs who charge people for letters supporting benefit claims. 

People who receive benefits because of disability or illness can be charged by GPs if they need to be reassessed. 

The council has been giving evidence to a parliamentary committee looking at the way the process works and said the government should take action.

Derby County: Paul Clement news conference at 13:00

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby sport

Derby County head coach Paul Clement will speak to the media at 13:00 this afternoon ahead of his side's trip to Huddersfield tomorrow. 

Paul Clement
BBC

A win or draw for the Rams at the John Smith's Stadium could see them move into the Championship play-off places.  

Your photos: Autumn across Derbyshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Thank you to Jane McCarthy for sending in this photograph of Eyes Meadow in Duffield. 

Eyes Meadow
Jane McCarthy

If you would like to share your pictures then get in touch via email,Twitter or Facebook.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: 

  • Staff at S&A Foods in Derby will find out whether they have a future at thefinancially troubled company this afternoon 
  • Derby's Intu centre has submitted plans for a bowling alley and golf course 
  • Derby County boss Paul Clement will face the media at 13:00 ahead of tomorrow's game at Huddersfield
Ex-Rams skipper Robbie Savage 250/1 to be next 007

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby sport

If you fancy wasting some money this weekend, former Rams captain Robbie Savage is 250/1 with one bookmaker to be the next James Bond. 

Odds on the next man to be James Bon
William Hill

Robbie Savage. Shaken not stirred. 

Prince Charles to discuss winter challenges with farmers

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Prince Charles is due in Derbyshire later.

Prince Charles
PA

He'll visit a farm near Buxton to discuss challenges facing the industry this winter. 

Thorne hoping injury woes are in the past

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby sport

Derby County midfielder George Thorne has insisted he's not injury prone and the worst of his problems are behind him. 

George Thorne
Getty Images

The 22-year-old missed almost all of last season with the second serious knee injury of his career but after a problem free start to this campaign Thorne says he's feeling good. 

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are your latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire:

  • Staff at S&A Foods in Derby have had their pay suspended amid continued financial trouble at the company 
  • Prince Charles will visit Derbyshire today to discuss the challenges of winter farming 
  • Derby County midfielder George Thorne says the worst of his injury problems are behind him
Colin Bloomfield appeal to fund UV meters in public places

BBC News England

An appeal launched by BBC Radio Derby presenter Colin Bloomfield shortly before he died has raised almost three times its original target of £45,000.

Colin Bloomfield
BBC

The Colin Bloomfield Melanoma Appeal total now stands at £133,730. The extra money will be used to provide UV sun meters in public places for the first time in the UK.  

Weather: Dull, cloudy and overcast with the chance of showers

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A dull, cloudy and overcast day with little in the way of brightness and some light rain possible at times.

Charlie Slater's weather map
BBC

It won't be as windy as yesterday though and there will be highs of 12C (54F).

