Chesterfield's crooked spire

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

  1. Updates for Monday 26 October 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday

By Euan Duncan

Our live coverage across the day

Today's Local Live updates have now finished. We will be back tomorrow at 08:00.

Weather: Dry and mild night in prospect

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

It will remain dry overnight but cloud will slowly increase leading to some hill fog and mist in places. It's a mild frost free night with lows of 10C (50F).

Brewers and Spireites await FA Cup first round draw

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion and Chesterfield will find out who they'll face inthe first round of the FA Cuplater.

The draw will be live on BBC Two from 19:00.

The velvet bag used for FA Cup draws
FA

Alfreton Town missed out after their 3-2 defeat at Macclesfield in the fourth qualifying round.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

These are the main stories we've been covering today.

Trailblazers drawn against Division One champions in cup

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

The draw for the quarter-finals of basketball's National Cup has given Derby Trailblazers an away match against reigning NBL Division One champions Essex Leopards.

The tie will be played on Sunday 15 November.

Pubs punished for selling alcohol to underage drinkers

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Four pubs in Amber Valley have received fixed penalty notices after selling alcohol to underage people during a police and trading standards initiative.

Volunteers under the age of 18 visited seven pubs across the borough to order alcoholic drinks and see if they were asked by staff to show some identification before being served.

Four of the seven failed after members of staff served alcohol to the volunteers without an ID check.

Woman dies and three injured in Peak District crash

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a van in the Peak District.

Police say the woman, who was in her 70s, was a passenger in a Ford Fusion. The car's driver was seriously injured and two men from the van required hospital treatment.

Police closed the B5053 at Earl Sterndale for several hours following the collision, which happened at about 11:25.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon.

Gritters spotted in Derby city centre

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

As if the clocks going back at the weekend wasn't enough evidence that the nights are drawing in, then you only had to take a stroll through Derby city centre this lunchtime.

Gritters in Derby's Cathedral Quarter
BBC

Parked up in the Market Place were two gritters looking ready for whatever the winter weather has to throw at us.

Sexting film produced by schools and police

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

Police in Derbyshire have teamed up with schools and colleges to highlight the dangers of sexting.

Together they have made a film showing some of the things that can go wrong when young people share explicit images of themselves.

Brewers rediscover winning habit

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says it was inevitable his team would return to winning ways in League One.

The Brewers beat Port Vale 2-0 at the weekend to end a run of three games without a goal or a win.

Tom Naylor
Getty Images

Late strikes from Tom Naylor (pictured) and Nasser El Khayati clinched the three points which leave Hasselbaink's team in third place, level on points with Walsall in second.

Two women walkers injured over weekend

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Edale Mountain Rescue Team treated two walkers with ankle problems in separate incidents at the weekend.

The first slipped while she was walking between Hope and Castleton, on Saturday afternoon, and was treated for a possible fracture to an ankle before being carried to an ambulance.

The second suffered an ankle injury during a fall at Grindsbrook.

Ince injury to be assessed

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Tom Ince is expected to have a scan on his ankle today to determine the severity of his injury suffered during Saturday's match at Huddersfield Town

Travel: Accident closes B5053

BBC Travel

The B5053 is closed because of an accident at the Earl Sterndale crossroads junction. 

Pressure cooker burns victim donates cooling gels

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

A Derby businesswoman is donating a thousand bottles of medical cooling gel to Hindu temples.

Kavita Oberoi suffered first degree burns to her face when the pressure cooker she was using exploded.

Kavita Oberoi
BBC

She's now giving away the gels as a precaution to those who regularly use the device.

Slow traffic in Mayfield after crash

BBC Travel

There are delayson the B5032 Ashbourne in Mayfielddue to an accident and fallen power cables.

Missing teenagers tracked down

BBC Radio Derby

Police say two teenage girls who were reported missing from Derbyshire last week have been found.

Jade Goodwright was seen in Derby on Saturday evening and Kyra Newton was located in Birmingham in the early hours of this morning.

Cricket: Hughes to stay with Derbyshire

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Batsman Chesney Hughes has signed a one-year contract extension at Derbyshire.

Chesney Hughes
Getty Images
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:

Family of Rachael Slack criticise police watchdog

The police watchdog has admitted it made mistakes with its original review into the death of Derbyshire's Rachael Slack, who was killed with her two-year-old son by her ex-partner in 2010.

Rachael Slack's house
BBC

Her sister, Melony Slack, said "Our family has had a challenging, frustrating and painful five-year wait for the publication of this IPCC review. 

"We were offended both by the brevity of the original report and the speed at which it was produced."

Weather: Late October sunshine

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

It should be a dry and bright afternoon with sunny spells and highs of 13C (55F).

It should remain mostly dry overnightwith a few mist or fog patches.

Trailblazers blazing a trail in national cup competition

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Derby Trailblazers are through to the quarter-finals of basketball's Men's National Cup.

They beat Leicester Warriors 94-69 in yesterday's third round tie.

IPCC admits errors in Rachael Slack death review

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

The Independent Police Complaints Commission says there were errors in its initial review into the death of a Belper woman.

Rachael Slack and her two-year-old son Auden were killed by her ex-partner, Andrew Cairns, in June 2010.

Rachael and Auden Slack
Family handout

A second IPCC report says insufficient material was gathered to establish whether Derbyshire Police's handling of the case was inadequate but it says there's still no case for individual officers to answer.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:

  • Police label Matlock Bath rail track selfie takers "reckless"
  • A body found in woodland is believed to be missing man Roy Thompson
  • Derby County boss Paul Clement vows to continue rotating his squad
Police warning over pension scam

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Police are urging Derbyshire residents to protect their pensions from fraudsters.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has been alerted to a pension scam which results in people investing their savings into non-existent property developments abroad.

The scam sees cold callers targeting in particular those aged between 50 and 60 to persuade them to release and transfer their pension early.

The fraudsters purport to be from a legitimate pension company and promise their victims quality investment opportunities, such as hotel developments or property in Cape Verde.

Motorist jailed for killing woman in head-on crash

Burton Mail

A motorist who killed a Burton woman in a head-on collision is now behind bars after a judge hit out at his 'arrogance'.

Scene of the fatal road accident on Alrewas Road, near Kings Bromley
Burton Mail
Concern hospital efficiency plan is not working

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

The Southern Derbyshire clinical commissioning group says an effort to make Derby's hospital trust more efficient seems to be failing.

It says the NHS-wide QIPP programme isn't delivering the savings expected and described the trust's finances as "precarious".

The trust says it's disappointed by the commission group's report and says it's the responsibility of the group to reduce referrals from GPs, which is partly to blame for the issues.

Rail track selfie posers chastised by police

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

CCTV footage from a level crossing in Derbyshire has been made publicafter eight incidents were captured in a single day.

Images show both adults and children behaving dangerously at Matlock Bath Station taking selfies, talking on the phone and even sitting on the tracks to pose for pictures.

CCTV footage captures people taking photographs standing on the level crossing at Matlock Bath station
Network Rail

British Transport Police described their behaviour as "reckless".

Universal credit 'will cause problems'

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

Some benefit claimants in Derbyshire will start getting the government's new universal credit from today.

It replaces working tax credits, jobseekers allowance and four other benefits, and ministers say it'll be more efficient and encourage people to learn to budget.

Universal credit research
BBC

But Wendy O'Toole, from the Heanor advice centre Salcare, says it's going to cause problems for many people, including those who suffer from an addiction.

Accident closes Woodhead Pass in both directions

BBC Travel

The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions after a serious accident involving a lorry and a van between Flouch roundabout in Langsett and the Gun Inn traffic lights at Glossop.

Rams boss says squad rotation inevitable

Nigel Cash

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Derby County head coach Paul Clement says he's impressed by the attitude of the players who aren't getting in the matchday squad.

Left-back Stephen Warnock wasn't involved at all in Saturday's win at Huddersfield, despite playing in the previous game.

Stephen Warnock
Getty Images

Clement admits Warnock wants to be involved but says it's important to juggle team selection about from time to time.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

These are the main stories we're covering this morning.

