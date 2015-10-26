Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayToday's Local Live updates have now finished. We will be back tomorrow at 08:00.
By Euan Duncan
Weather: Dry and mild night in prospect
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It will remain dry overnight but cloud will slowly increase leading to some hill fog and mist in places. It's a mild frost free night with lows of 10C (50F).
Brewers and Spireites await FA Cup first round draw
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion and Chesterfield will find out who they'll face inthe first round of the FA Cuplater.
The draw will be live on BBC Two from 19:00.
Alfreton Town missed out after their 3-2 defeat at Macclesfield in the fourth qualifying round.
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we've been covering today.
Trailblazers drawn against Division One champions in cup
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
The draw for the quarter-finals of basketball's National Cup has given Derby Trailblazers an away match against reigning NBL Division One champions Essex Leopards.
The tie will be played on Sunday 15 November.
Broken down car blocks lane on A50 at Etwall
BBC Travel
One lane is blocked and there's heavy traffic because of a broken down car on the A50 eastbound in Etwall at junction 5 for the A516, with congestion to Foston.
Police incident closes M1 in both directions at Chesterfield
BBC Travel
A police incident has closed the M1 in both directions at junction 29 for Chesterfield with police having imposed a rolling road block.
Pubs punished for selling alcohol to underage drinkers
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Four pubs in Amber Valley have received fixed penalty notices after selling alcohol to underage people during a police and trading standards initiative.
Volunteers under the age of 18 visited seven pubs across the borough to order alcoholic drinks and see if they were asked by staff to show some identification before being served.
Four of the seven failed after members of staff served alcohol to the volunteers without an ID check.
Nurse inspires other mums to enter the profession
Burton Mail
A nurse from Stretton has been inspiring other mums who thought they would have to wait to go into the profession, following a campaign in the Burton Mail.
Woman dies and three injured in Peak District crash
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a van in the Peak District.
Police say the woman, who was in her 70s, was a passenger in a Ford Fusion. The car's driver was seriously injured and two men from the van required hospital treatment.
Police closed the B5053 at Earl Sterndale for several hours following the collision, which happened at about 11:25.
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon.
Derbyshire link to latest Bond film
Derby Telegraph
The new James Bond film Spectre which hits cinema screens today features crowd scenes created by a Derbyshire animator.
Gritters spotted in Derby city centre
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
As if the clocks going back at the weekend wasn't enough evidence that the nights are drawing in, then you only had to take a stroll through Derby city centre this lunchtime.
Parked up in the Market Place were two gritters looking ready for whatever the winter weather has to throw at us.
Sexting film produced by schools and police
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Police in Derbyshire have teamed up with schools and colleges to highlight the dangers of sexting.
Together they have made a film showing some of the things that can go wrong when young people share explicit images of themselves.
Brewers rediscover winning habit
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says it was inevitable his team would return to winning ways in League One.
The Brewers beat Port Vale 2-0 at the weekend to end a run of three games without a goal or a win.
Late strikes from Tom Naylor (pictured) and Nasser El Khayati clinched the three points which leave Hasselbaink's team in third place, level on points with Walsall in second.
Two women walkers injured over weekend
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Edale Mountain Rescue Team treated two walkers with ankle problems in separate incidents at the weekend.
The first slipped while she was walking between Hope and Castleton, on Saturday afternoon, and was treated for a possible fracture to an ankle before being carried to an ambulance.
The second suffered an ankle injury during a fall at Grindsbrook.
Ince injury to be assessed
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Tom Ince is expected to have a scan on his ankle today to determine the severity of his injury suffered during Saturday's match at Huddersfield Town.
Runner to face -14C temperatures in Polar challenge
Burton Mail
A serial marathon runner is about to take on his most ambitious feat when he runs a polar marathon in Greenland.
Travel: Accident closes B5053
BBC Travel
The B5053 is closed because of an accident at the Earl Sterndale crossroads junction.
Pressure cooker burns victim donates cooling gels
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A Derby businesswoman is donating a thousand bottles of medical cooling gel to Hindu temples.
Kavita Oberoi suffered first degree burns to her face when the pressure cooker she was using exploded.
She's now giving away the gels as a precaution to those who regularly use the device.
Slow traffic in Mayfield after crash
BBC Travel
There are delayson the B5032 Ashbourne in Mayfielddue to an accident and fallen power cables.
Missing teenagers tracked down
BBC Radio Derby
Police say two teenage girls who were reported missing from Derbyshire last week have been found.
Jade Goodwright was seen in Derby on Saturday evening and Kyra Newton was located in Birmingham in the early hours of this morning.
Cricket: Hughes to stay with Derbyshire
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Batsman Chesney Hughes has signed a one-year contract extension at Derbyshire.
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:
Family of Rachael Slack criticise police watchdog
The police watchdog has admitted it made mistakes with its original review into the death of Derbyshire's Rachael Slack, who was killed with her two-year-old son by her ex-partner in 2010.
Her sister, Melony Slack, said "Our family has had a challenging, frustrating and painful five-year wait for the publication of this IPCC review.
"We were offended both by the brevity of the original report and the speed at which it was produced."
Weather: Late October sunshine
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It should be a dry and bright afternoon with sunny spells and highs of 13C (55F).
It should remain mostly dry overnightwith a few mist or fog patches.
Trailblazers blazing a trail in national cup competition
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby Trailblazers are through to the quarter-finals of basketball's Men's National Cup.
They beat Leicester Warriors 94-69 in yesterday's third round tie.
Child dies from meningitis in Dronfield
Derbyshire Times
ADronfield infant has died from meningitisand another is in hospital.
IPCC admits errors in Rachael Slack death review
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
The Independent Police Complaints Commission says there were errors in its initial review into the death of a Belper woman.
Rachael Slack and her two-year-old son Auden were killed by her ex-partner, Andrew Cairns, in June 2010.
A second IPCC report says insufficient material was gathered to establish whether Derbyshire Police's handling of the case was inadequate but it says there's still no case for individual officers to answer.
Tourist information signs targeted by vandals
Derby Telegraph
Vandals have shot and stabbed award-winning information signs in Derby city centre.
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:
Police warning over pension scam
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Police are urging Derbyshire residents to protect their pensions from fraudsters.
The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has been alerted to a pension scam which results in people investing their savings into non-existent property developments abroad.
The scam sees cold callers targeting in particular those aged between 50 and 60 to persuade them to release and transfer their pension early.
The fraudsters purport to be from a legitimate pension company and promise their victims quality investment opportunities, such as hotel developments or property in Cape Verde.
Motorist jailed for killing woman in head-on crash
Burton Mail
A motorist who killed a Burton woman in a head-on collision is now behind bars after a judge hit out at his 'arrogance'.
Concern hospital efficiency plan is not working
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
The Southern Derbyshire clinical commissioning group says an effort to make Derby's hospital trust more efficient seems to be failing.
It says the NHS-wide QIPP programme isn't delivering the savings expected and described the trust's finances as "precarious".
The trust says it's disappointed by the commission group's report and says it's the responsibility of the group to reduce referrals from GPs, which is partly to blame for the issues.
Rail track selfie posers chastised by police
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
CCTV footage from a level crossing in Derbyshire has been made publicafter eight incidents were captured in a single day.
Images show both adults and children behaving dangerously at Matlock Bath Station taking selfies, talking on the phone and even sitting on the tracks to pose for pictures.
British Transport Police described their behaviour as "reckless".
Burglar asked children to help carry stolen television
Derby Telegraph
A judge has slammed the 'gall and brazen nerve' of a Derby burglar who asked two children to help him carry a 50-inch TV he had just stolen from a neighbour's house.
Universal credit 'will cause problems'
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Some benefit claimants in Derbyshire will start getting the government's new universal credit from today.
It replaces working tax credits, jobseekers allowance and four other benefits, and ministers say it'll be more efficient and encourage people to learn to budget.
But Wendy O'Toole, from the Heanor advice centre Salcare, says it's going to cause problems for many people, including those who suffer from an addiction.
Accident closes Woodhead Pass in both directions
BBC Travel
The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed in both directions after a serious accident involving a lorry and a van between Flouch roundabout in Langsett and the Gun Inn traffic lights at Glossop.
Rams boss says squad rotation inevitable
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County head coach Paul Clement says he's impressed by the attitude of the players who aren't getting in the matchday squad.
Left-back Stephen Warnock wasn't involved at all in Saturday's win at Huddersfield, despite playing in the previous game.
Clement admits Warnock wants to be involved but says it's important to juggle team selection about from time to time.
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we're covering this morning.