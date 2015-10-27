S and A founder says Asda pull-out forced move into administration
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
The founder of a Derbyshire ready meal firm says Asda's decision to pull out forced its move into administration today with the loss of about 300 jobs.
Perween Warsi, chief executive officer and founder of S and A Foods, said: “After 28 years, we deeply regret that Asda has decided to move the supply of chilled, ethnic ready meals to another business.
"We have worked desperately hard to save the business in a short space of time. Having explored many different options and rescue packages, we have no alternative but to appointment administrators."
Man punched in face at bus stop
BBC Radio Derby
A 45-year-old man has been bailed on suspicion of attacking another man at a bus stop in Buxton.
The man allegedly got out of a car in Harpur Hill Road and punched the victim in the face before driving off.
The assault happened at about 14:00 on Saturday 3 October. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Family of murdered mother hopes lessons will be learned
The offender stole £25 from an elderly woman last month, after asking if he could go into her house in Mosley Road, at Buxton, to write a note for a neighbour, but returned to hand back the cash a week later.
A man fitting the same description stole a wallet containing money from a 63-year-old man in Knowles Crescent last week using the same tactic.
Live Reporting
By Euan Duncan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Showers overnight, with chance of mist and fog
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Showers are possible through this evening and further rain is likely in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as well as some mist and fog patches. Lows of 12C (54F).
Ince doubtful for Millers clash
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Tom Ince is a doubt for Derby County's Championship game at home to Rotherham this weekend after limping out during the first half of Saturday's win at Huddersfield.
He has an ankle injury but head coach Paul Clement is confident the problem isn't too serious.
Teenage couple assaulted in Ilkeston
BBC Radio Derby
A man suffered a fractured eye socket when he and his girlfriend were attacked at a bus stop in Ilkeston.
A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested over the assault, which happened on Granby Street on Friday afternoon.
Confidence 'never an issue' during Brewers goal drought
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion defender Tom Naylor says he doesn't think anyone had a confidence problem during their recent goal drought.
The Brewers went three games without a goal or a win before goals from Naylor, with his first for the club, and Nasser El Khayati (pictured) gave them a 2-0 win over Port Vale.
Car and motorbike collide on A623 in Calver
BBC Travel
An accident involving a car and a motorbike is partially blocking the A623 Kingsgate in Calver, with slow traffic in both directions near Calver crossroads.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we're covering today.
Engagement ring stolen from house in Littleover
BBC Radio Derby
Watches and jewellery have been stolen from a home in Woodhall Drive at Littleover.
The break-in happened between 09:30 and 14:15 on 20 October.
Black Friday sales looming
Belper News
Scenes of shoppers fighting for the best bargains are set to return soon, now the infamous Black Friday is just one month away.
Rubbish fire destroys phone box
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to about a suspected arson attack in Matlock.
A man set fire to a bag of rubbish inside a phone box near to the train station on Station Yard at about 15:30 on Saturday.
It's thought he stayed in the Station Yard area until about 20:00 and then headed towards the town centre.
Last ditch talks could not save Derby firm from administration
Quentin Rayner
Reporter, East Midlands Today
I'm told that talks to keep the S&A Foods factory open here in Derby went down to the wire, but unfortunately failed.
Asda, the main contractor, had until 10:00 to respond to the latest offer, but it didn't. The administrators were called in.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:
Travel: Cows cause delays
BBC Travel
Cows on the road caused delays for motorists on the B6179 Derby Road in Swanwick, near the Sleetmoor Lane junction, this afternoon.
S and A founder says Asda pull-out forced move into administration
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
The founder of a Derbyshire ready meal firm says Asda's decision to pull out forced its move into administration today with the loss of about 300 jobs.
Perween Warsi, chief executive officer and founder of S and A Foods, said: “After 28 years, we deeply regret that Asda has decided to move the supply of chilled, ethnic ready meals to another business.
"We have worked desperately hard to save the business in a short space of time. Having explored many different options and rescue packages, we have no alternative but to appointment administrators."
Man punched in face at bus stop
BBC Radio Derby
A 45-year-old man has been bailed on suspicion of attacking another man at a bus stop in Buxton.
The man allegedly got out of a car in Harpur Hill Road and punched the victim in the face before driving off.
The assault happened at about 14:00 on Saturday 3 October. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Family of murdered mother hopes lessons will be learned
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
The sister-in-law of murdered Rachael Slack from Belper says she's grown tired of hearing that lessons have to be learnt by authorities.
Rachael and her two-year-old son Auden were killed by her former partner Andrew Cairns in 2010, after he'd been released from police custody.
Melony Slack says it's a step forward now that the Independent Police Complaints Commission accepts that it came to the conclusion that police had no case to answer too hastily in its initial review.
The national charity Refuge is calling on the government to open a public inquiry into the police nationally and the state response to domestic violence.
Reds to pay poppy kit tribute
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Alfreton Town Football Club will play in a special red poppy kit for two of their National League North matches next month.
The Reds' official supplier has custom crafted the kit, which will be worn at Harrogate on 14 November and at home to Boston a week later.
Blues not blooms for residents after plants moved
Derby Telegraph
Residents and councillors in Littleover say they are 'furious and insulted' after council workers moved a group of plants to Arboretum Park.
Lack of communication 'an absolute disgrace'
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Unite branch secretary Larry Kennedy said he was unimpressed with the way S&A Foods had treated its workforce since suspending operations last week.
He said: "We've tried every day just to get some information. It's an absolute disgrace how they've handled this."
Loss of Asda contract spelled end for food firm
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Some workers left S&A Foods in tears after being told the firm had been placed into administration and they had lost their jobs.
Administrators said the company was unable to sustain operations after losing out on a key contract with Asda.
Staff told firm has entered administration
Staff at Derby's S&A Foods said they had been told they had lost their jobs at a meeting with administrators this afternoon
Unite branch secretary Larry Kennedy said: "There is no future. We were told that from today we are redundant. The whole workforce is redundant."
The firm has yet to confirm it is in administration.
Travel: Crash on A57
BBC Travel
The A57 is partially blocked at Ladybower Reservoir following an accident.
Union says food firm is in administration
Quentin Rayner
Reporter, East Midlands Today
The Unite union says S&A Foods has gone into administration with 300 jobs lost.
It says workers are being given the news this lunchtime.
S&A staff to learn fate
BBC Radio Derby
Workers at a ready-meal factory in Derby have been called to a meeting with management this lunchtime to be told about the future of the company.
Up to 300 people could lose their jobs after S&A Foods ran into difficulties over its contract with Asda.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime.
Weather: Some bright spells before rain arrives later
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
Where the cloud thins and breaks today there will be some brightness and it’ll feel quite mild for the time of year, with highs of 14C (57F).
But a band of rain is working in from the south west which could bring some heavy bursts at times later in the day.
Cricket: Derbyshire to return to Abu Dhabi
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derbyshire's cricketers will prepare for the 2016 season in Abu Dhabi for a third successive year.
The squad will be based at the test match venue, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium complex, flying out on 7 March and returning ten days later.
Elite performance director Graeme Welch said: "We've had two great trips to Abu Dhabi and we are happy to be returning for a third year."
Car enthusiasts descend on council car park in Burton
Burton Mail
An investigation has been launched after a meeting of more than 300 car enthusiasts took place in a council-owned car park.
Babington Lane arsons investigated by police
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Police are investigating a series of arson attacks around the Babington Lane area of Derby.
A car was set on fire on Sunday night and a motorbike, a moped and wheelie bins were also targeted.
A man has been charged over the car fire and will appear before magistrates later.
Derbyshire pumpkin growers buck national shortage
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
It's been a bumper year for pumpkins in Derbyshire despite national concerns about the state of this year's crop.
The wet weather is being blamed for the low yield, which could be down by as much as half.
English Heritage has suggested the public rediscover the turnip, which was the original carved decoration.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today.
Local group wants united action over Bargates site
Burton Mail
Burton Civic Society has said the best ideas to breathe new life into the Bargates site should be combined so the site does not continue to lie empty.
Brewers to face Posh in cup
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion have been drawn at home to League One rivals Peterborough United in the FA Cup first round.
The game is likely to be played on Saturday 7 November.
Meanwhile, Chesterfield face a trip to National League North side FC United of Manchester.
Thief returned cash - but then stole again
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A distraction burglar who returned stolen cash to one of his victims took money from a second victim a month later.
The offender stole £25 from an elderly woman last month, after asking if he could go into her house in Mosley Road, at Buxton, to write a note for a neighbour, but returned to hand back the cash a week later.
A man fitting the same description stole a wallet containing money from a 63-year-old man in Knowles Crescent last week using the same tactic.
Award for student fashion designer
Derby Telegraph
University of Derby graduate Sarah Woodward was crowned emerging fashion designer at the Midlands Fashion Awards 2015.
Police operation targets 4x4 thefts
BBC Radio Derby
A large-scale operation to target the theft of Land Rovers has resulted in 28 arrests.
Operation Halston, which has been running for the past 18-months, saw Derbyshire Police working with forces from Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire to target thieves of large vehicles.
South-east Asia earthquake triggers holiday cancellations
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A Derby travel agent has told us about concerned customers wanting to cancel their holidays to south-east Asia after an earthquake hit the region.
More than 260 people have died, mostly in Pakistan, after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit north-eastern Afghanistan.
Tremors from the quake were also felt in northern India and Tajikistan.
Petition launched over Derby bus changes
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Changes to bus services in Derby appear to have left many people confused.
Arriva's Facebook page has been flooded with complaints since it altered routes around the city on Sunday.
A petition against the changes has been started at a shop in Littleover but Keith Myatt from the bus firm says the switch has been a success, with services operating to their scheduled times.
Rams pair return to action after injury
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Craig Bryson and Jake Buxton both made their return from injury in Derby County U21s' 6-4 victory against Newcastle yesterday.
Bryson has been ruled out with a knee injury since the opening day of the season but scored and played the full 90 minutes yesterday.
Buxton, who has been out of first-team action since undergoing back surgery last season, was replaced at half-time.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we're covering this morning.