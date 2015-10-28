Matlock Bath

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Summary

  Updates for Wednesday 27 October 2015
  News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Thursday

By Euan Duncan

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Weather: Dry and cloudy night

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

It will be a largely dry but cloudy night, with lows of 9C (48F).

More rain will arrive through the morning rush hour tomorrow, but it shouldn’t be as heavy as today.

Weather temperatures for 12pm on Thursday October 29
BBC

It will improve in the afternoon, with some drier and brighter weather and highs of 13C (55F).

Chief executive: Rams have top flight potential

Ed Dawes

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Sam Rush claims Derby County are now a 'powerhouse of the Championship' with clear potential to be a success in the Premier League.

The Derby chief executive has signed a new five-year contract with the club, and says it's transformed since he first arrived in January 2013.

Titanic-style crockery goes under the hammer in Derbyshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Crockery that was identical to that used on the ill-fated Titanic has been sold at a Derbyshire auction house today.

The company Stonier and Co supplied china and glass to the Titanic, as well as its sister ships.

Four Rams players in Ireland's Euro 2016 play-off squad

Ed Dawes

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Four players from Derby County's first team have been named in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad for their crucial Euro 2016 play-off ties against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Richard Keogh, Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce and Jeff Hendrick have all been named in Martin O'Neill's 39-strong selection, as Ireland aim to reach next summer's finals in France.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here are the main stories we're covering today:

  • Union works towards rescue package for Derby-based S and A Foods workers made redundant
  • Staffordshire PCC says visible police presence in communities is vital
  • And Brewers winger suffers fresh injury setback
Staffs PCC wants bobbies on the beat

BBC Radio Derby

Staffordshire's police and crime commissioner denies that the era of bobbies on the beat is coming to an end.

The head of the National Police Chiefs' Council made the comments ahead of expected cuts to the policing budget next month.

Matthew Ellis
Staffordshire Police

But Matthew Ellis has cast doubt on the prospect, and said claims that a visible police presence on our streets doesn't matter are unfair.

Burton store meat theft suspect sought by police

BBC Radio Derby

A CCTV image has been released of a man Staffordshire Police want to speak to about the theft of some meat from a Burton store.

A man entered the Co-op supermarket in Woods Lane and took the meat without paying.

Man police want to talk to about meat theft
Staffordshire Police

Police say he's white, aged in his early 20s, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short hair, and was wearing a dark hooded top, blue trousers and a blue beanie hat.

Further injury setback for Brewers winger

Ed Dawes

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Zeli Ishmail suffered another injury in an under 21s game on Monday and will be missing for four to six weeks.

Zeli Ishmail
Empics

Hasselbaink says the 21-year-old winger, who has an ankle problem, is unfortunate, while striker Stuart Beavon is closer to a comeback.

Travel: Lorry and van crash blocks one lane of A50 eastbound

BBC Travel

An accident involving a lorry and a van is blocking one lane on the A50 eastbound near the Little Chef roundabout, with slow traffic in the area.

Congestion on M1 southbound after accident

BBC Travel

An accident on the M1 southbound between junction 25 for the A52 and junction 24a for the A50 is causing congestion on the motorway.

Car breakdown blocks one lane of A38 northbound

BBC Travel

A broken-down car is blocking one lane and there's slow traffic on the A38 northbound in Breadsall between Little Eaton Island and the B6179 Derby Road junction.

Asda had 'committed' to Derby ready meals firm for 'next 12 months'

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Meetings have been taking place this afternoon between members of the union Unite as it attempts to find ways to support workers from Derby-based S and A Foods who've been made redundant.

The company's largest customer supermarket chain Asda said today: “We’re saddened to hear that S and A Foods has entered into administration.

S and A Foods factory in Derby
BBC

"We had committed to supporting the business over the next 12 months, but as a result of financial difficulties unrelated to S and A’s relationship with Asda, we have been informed that production will cease with immediate effect.

"We are now working with alternative suppliers to ensure limited impact on our customers.”

Derby hotel's future up in air

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Uncertainty surrounds the fate of the St Peter's Quarter Hotel in Derby which stands boarded up, after court action closed it suddenly last week. 

Spirit Pub Company went to the High Court last Tuesday to take possession of the premises on Macklin Street, which it had been sub-letting.

Boarded up St Peter's Quarter Hotel building in Macklin Street, Derby
BBC

The firm said enforcement officers attended the function room and evicted the occupiers, and that the operating company, St Peter's Quarter Hotel Ltd, had no legal right to open or operate the venue.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:

Vandals target car two nights in a row

BBC Radio Derby

A car parked in Buxton was vandalised two night's running.

Offenders used a sharp object to damage the paintwork of a blue Vauxhall Corsa, and slashed a tyre, while it was parked on a driveway in Ferneydale Avenue in Buxton overnight on 15 October.

Rocks were thrown at the car the following night causing further damage, and police are appealing for information.

Trinity Mirror to acquire Derby Telegraph and other titles

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Trinity Mirror is to take full ownership of rival publisher Local World giving it 13 of the top 20 selling regional dailies in the country, including the Derby Telegraph.

The deal values Local World at £220m and will make Trinity Mirror the biggest local newspaper company in the UK.

The Leicester Mercury and Nottingham Post will also be part of the firm's new portfolio.

Staffordshire explosion site 'could still hold unexploded bombs'

Derby Telegraph

Defence chiefs have admitted the site of the biggest non-nuclear explosion in history could still contain unexploded bombs, as the Ministry of Defence said a full search of the Fauld site was never carried out because it was too dangerous.

The Fauld crater where more than 3,500 tonnes of explosives detonated on November 27, 1944, killing 70 people
Derby Telegraph
Union say Derby firm job losses 'body blow' for local economy

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

The union representing workers at S and A Foods in Derby says the loss of about 300 jobs is a "body blow" for the workers and the local economy.

Unite, which represents about 200 hourly paid production staff, said it'll continue to provide support to the staff made redundant.

David Jeffery
BBC

David Jeffery, from Unite, says there's a lot of frustration, as the workforce haven't been paid for a while.

Weather: Some bright spells as the cloud thins

Alexandra Hamilton

BBC Weather

The cloud will thin and break in places, this afternoon, leaving the possibility for some brightness, and it will still feel mild for the time of year, with highs of 13-14C (55-57F).

It will be clear at first tonight, but cloud will build into the early hours.

Two men robbed and assaulted in Derby

BBC Radio Derby

Two men were robbed as they walked along a footpath by the River Derwent through Darley Park.

They were approached by three men, who assaulted them before stealing cash, a mobile phone and a neck chain.

Police say the offenders, who are described as Asian, ran off along the footpath in the direction of the city centre after the incident at 01:20 on Tuesday.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:

Spireites in FA Cup TV spotlight

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Chesterfield's FA Cup first round tie at FC United of Manchester is to be televised live on Monday 9 November.

BT Sport will screen the game, with a 19:45 kick-off at Broadhurst Park in Moston.

New police post to tackle cyber crime

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

Derbyshire Police have created a new post to tackle one of the fastest growing areas of crime in the county.

The county's first digital PCSO Shaevan Raichura will work online offering safety messages and advice to the public as part of a new drive to combat cyber crime.

Shaevan Raichura Derbyshire's first digital PCSO
BBC

More and more criminals are exploiting the speed, convenience and anonymity of the internet to commit crimes, the force said. 

Rings stolen from bedroom in distraction burglary

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

An 85-year-old woman in Derby has been targeted by distraction burglars who stole an emerald eternity ring and a diamond ring from her bedroom.

Two men and a woman called at her house in Bethulie Road at Normanton on Sunday afternoon offering to do some gardening.

Police say one of the men was in his late 50s, and was wearing a cap with very short hair, while the second man was in his late 20s and the woman was in her mid 30s and wearing a onesie.

Rush excited by new long-term Rams deal

Chris Ellis

BBC News Online

Derby County chief executive Sam Rush says he's delighted to have signed a new five-year contract, having arrived at the club in January 2013.

Rush said: "My family are very settled here and we have a huge affinity with the club and local area, while the support of the fans has always been outstanding.

Sam Rush
PA

"There isn't a more exciting role in English football right now than working with Mel (Morris). I can only continue to learn from him over the coming years."

Cancer charity criticises diagnosis delays

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

Cancer Research UK says more than 650 patients across the East Midlands could have received an earlier diagnosis.

The charity says that some patients in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were the victims of "unacceptable variation" between different parts of the country.

NHS England says it's working towards giving all patients cancer test results within four weeks by 2020, but Matthew Wickenden, from Cancer Research UK, said it was clear that some people were losing out.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:

Staffordshire promises warm welcome for Syrian refugees

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

It's emerged that 50 Syrian refugees will be housed and given medical care in Staffordshire at the start of next year.

The government is expanding the existing Syrian vulnerable person scheme and intends to resettle 20,000 Syrians in need of protection during this Parliament.

The leader of Staffordshire County Council Philip Atkins is confident they'll receive a warm welcome.

University unveils new sports centre

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

The University of Derby's new £10.8m sports centre has been officially opened.

The University of Derby's new £10.8m sports centre
BBC

The university is encouraging local residents to try out the facilities.

About 60 young local footballers were able to use the new 3G all-weather pitch yesterday, along with two of Derby County's first team squad and England Ladies defender Alex Greenwood.

Grant aid to boost Swadlincote attractions

BBC Radio Derby

Swadlincote's heritage is set for an upgrade after a grant of £400,000 was secured by the local council.

Improvements to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Garden will be at the centre of the project.

Rams' chief executive signs new five-year deal

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Derby County chief executive Sam Rush has signed a five-year contract to stay at the club until at least 2020.

He'll continue as a shareholder and director under new owner Mel Morris.

Sam Rush
Empics

Rush says he's thrilled to be sticking around.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here are the main stories we're covering this morning:

Two cases of meningitis at same school 'rare'

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Public Health England East Midlands says it's unusual to get two cases of the same strain of meningitis in one school.

One child attending Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield died from the meningococcal meningitis C virus, while a second pupil recovered.

Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield
Google

Dr John Grenville is the secretary of the Derbyshire local medical committee, which has been advising on this case, and said some people are more susceptible to the bug than others.

Race against time to get wind turbine put up

Wesley Mallin

BBC Radio Derby newsreader

Time is running out to complete a 100m tall wind turbine at a quarry in North Derbyshire as they must generate power by the end of the year to make the project financially viable.

Engineers have a narrow window today to complete construction of the £2.5m renewable energy source, which is one of two turbines at the Longcliffe site in Wirksworth.

Blade of wind turbine at the Longcliffe quarry site in Wirksworth, north Derbyshire
BBC

The development should provide power for Longcliffe Quarries' whole operation, but it needs very low winds to get the blades in place.

