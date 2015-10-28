The company's largest customer supermarket chain Asda said today: “We’re saddened to hear that S and A Foods has entered into administration.
"We had committed to supporting the business over the next 12 months, but as a result of financial difficulties unrelated to S and A’s relationship with Asda, we have been informed that production will cease with immediate effect.
"We are now working with alternative suppliers to ensure limited impact on our customers.”
The charity says that some patients in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were the victims of "unacceptable variation" between different parts of the country.
NHS England says it's working towards giving all patients cancer test results within four weeks by 2020, but Matthew Wickenden, from Cancer Research UK, said it was clear that some people were losing out.
Burton biker's charity haircut after 36 years growth
Live Reporting
By Euan Duncan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Dry and cloudy night
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a largely dry but cloudy night, with lows of 9C (48F).
More rain will arrive through the morning rush hour tomorrow, but it shouldn’t be as heavy as today.
It will improve in the afternoon, with some drier and brighter weather and highs of 13C (55F).
Chief executive: Rams have top flight potential
Ed Dawes
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Sam Rush claims Derby County are now a 'powerhouse of the Championship' with clear potential to be a success in the Premier League.
The Derby chief executive has signed a new five-year contract with the club, and says it's transformed since he first arrived in January 2013.
Titanic-style crockery goes under the hammer in Derbyshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Crockery that was identical to that used on the ill-fated Titanic has been sold at a Derbyshire auction house today.
The company Stonier and Co supplied china and glass to the Titanic, as well as its sister ships.
Four Rams players in Ireland's Euro 2016 play-off squad
Ed Dawes
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Four players from Derby County's first team have been named in the Republic of Ireland's provisional squad for their crucial Euro 2016 play-off ties against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Richard Keogh, Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce and Jeff Hendrick have all been named in Martin O'Neill's 39-strong selection, as Ireland aim to reach next summer's finals in France.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here are the main stories we're covering today:
Staffs PCC wants bobbies on the beat
BBC Radio Derby
Staffordshire's police and crime commissioner denies that the era of bobbies on the beat is coming to an end.
The head of the National Police Chiefs' Council made the comments ahead of expected cuts to the policing budget next month.
But Matthew Ellis has cast doubt on the prospect, and said claims that a visible police presence on our streets doesn't matter are unfair.
Burton store meat theft suspect sought by police
BBC Radio Derby
A CCTV image has been released of a man Staffordshire Police want to speak to about the theft of some meat from a Burton store.
A man entered the Co-op supermarket in Woods Lane and took the meat without paying.
Police say he's white, aged in his early 20s, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short hair, and was wearing a dark hooded top, blue trousers and a blue beanie hat.
Further injury setback for Brewers winger
Ed Dawes
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Zeli Ishmail suffered another injury in an under 21s game on Monday and will be missing for four to six weeks.
Hasselbaink says the 21-year-old winger, who has an ankle problem, is unfortunate, while striker Stuart Beavon is closer to a comeback.
Travel: Lorry and van crash blocks one lane of A50 eastbound
BBC Travel
An accident involving a lorry and a van is blocking one lane on the A50 eastbound near the Little Chef roundabout, with slow traffic in the area.
Congestion on M1 southbound after accident
BBC Travel
An accident on the M1 southbound between junction 25 for the A52 and junction 24a for the A50 is causing congestion on the motorway.
Car breakdown blocks one lane of A38 northbound
BBC Travel
A broken-down car is blocking one lane and there's slow traffic on the A38 northbound in Breadsall between Little Eaton Island and the B6179 Derby Road junction.
Derby dining delicacies delight digital guide
Derby Telegraph
Derby has been praised for its contribution to food in a digital guide put together by TV food expert Matthew Fort.
Asda had 'committed' to Derby ready meals firm for 'next 12 months'
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Meetings have been taking place this afternoon between members of the union Unite as it attempts to find ways to support workers from Derby-based S and A Foods who've been made redundant.
The company's largest customer supermarket chain Asda said today: “We’re saddened to hear that S and A Foods has entered into administration.
"We had committed to supporting the business over the next 12 months, but as a result of financial difficulties unrelated to S and A’s relationship with Asda, we have been informed that production will cease with immediate effect.
"We are now working with alternative suppliers to ensure limited impact on our customers.”
Derby hotel's future up in air
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Uncertainty surrounds the fate of the St Peter's Quarter Hotel in Derby which stands boarded up, after court action closed it suddenly last week.
Spirit Pub Company went to the High Court last Tuesday to take possession of the premises on Macklin Street, which it had been sub-letting.
The firm said enforcement officers attended the function room and evicted the occupiers, and that the operating company, St Peter's Quarter Hotel Ltd, had no legal right to open or operate the venue.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:
Vandals target car two nights in a row
BBC Radio Derby
A car parked in Buxton was vandalised two night's running.
Offenders used a sharp object to damage the paintwork of a blue Vauxhall Corsa, and slashed a tyre, while it was parked on a driveway in Ferneydale Avenue in Buxton overnight on 15 October.
Rocks were thrown at the car the following night causing further damage, and police are appealing for information.
Trinity Mirror to acquire Derby Telegraph and other titles
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Trinity Mirror is to take full ownership of rival publisher Local World giving it 13 of the top 20 selling regional dailies in the country, including the Derby Telegraph.
The deal values Local World at £220m and will make Trinity Mirror the biggest local newspaper company in the UK.
The Leicester Mercury and Nottingham Post will also be part of the firm's new portfolio.
Staffordshire explosion site 'could still hold unexploded bombs'
Derby Telegraph
Defence chiefs have admitted the site of the biggest non-nuclear explosion in history could still contain unexploded bombs, as the Ministry of Defence said a full search of the Fauld site was never carried out because it was too dangerous.
Union say Derby firm job losses 'body blow' for local economy
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
The union representing workers at S and A Foods in Derby says the loss of about 300 jobs is a "body blow" for the workers and the local economy.
Unite, which represents about 200 hourly paid production staff, said it'll continue to provide support to the staff made redundant.
David Jeffery, from Unite, says there's a lot of frustration, as the workforce haven't been paid for a while.
Weather: Some bright spells as the cloud thins
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
The cloud will thin and break in places, this afternoon, leaving the possibility for some brightness, and it will still feel mild for the time of year, with highs of 13-14C (55-57F).
It will be clear at first tonight, but cloud will build into the early hours.
Two men robbed and assaulted in Derby
BBC Radio Derby
Two men were robbed as they walked along a footpath by the River Derwent through Darley Park.
They were approached by three men, who assaulted them before stealing cash, a mobile phone and a neck chain.
Police say the offenders, who are described as Asian, ran off along the footpath in the direction of the city centre after the incident at 01:20 on Tuesday.
Owner's delight after dog found in nearby village
Burton Mail
The owner of a missing dog has thanked a good Samaritan for his help after being reunited with his beloved pet.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:
Spireites in FA Cup TV spotlight
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Chesterfield's FA Cup first round tie at FC United of Manchester is to be televised live on Monday 9 November.
BT Sport will screen the game, with a 19:45 kick-off at Broadhurst Park in Moston.
New police post to tackle cyber crime
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Derbyshire Police have created a new post to tackle one of the fastest growing areas of crime in the county.
The county's first digital PCSO Shaevan Raichura will work online offering safety messages and advice to the public as part of a new drive to combat cyber crime.
More and more criminals are exploiting the speed, convenience and anonymity of the internet to commit crimes, the force said.
Rings stolen from bedroom in distraction burglary
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
An 85-year-old woman in Derby has been targeted by distraction burglars who stole an emerald eternity ring and a diamond ring from her bedroom.
Two men and a woman called at her house in Bethulie Road at Normanton on Sunday afternoon offering to do some gardening.
Police say one of the men was in his late 50s, and was wearing a cap with very short hair, while the second man was in his late 20s and the woman was in her mid 30s and wearing a onesie.
Rush excited by new long-term Rams deal
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Derby County chief executive Sam Rush says he's delighted to have signed a new five-year contract, having arrived at the club in January 2013.
Rush said: "My family are very settled here and we have a huge affinity with the club and local area, while the support of the fans has always been outstanding.
"There isn't a more exciting role in English football right now than working with Mel (Morris). I can only continue to learn from him over the coming years."
Derby hotel shut as managers had 'no legal right' to run it
Derby Telegraph
Pub company Spirit said it closed down a Derby hotel because its management had 'no legal right' to run it. St Peter's Quarter Hotel was shut last week and boarded up, leaving residents on the streets.
Cancer charity criticises diagnosis delays
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Cancer Research UK says more than 650 patients across the East Midlands could have received an earlier diagnosis.
The charity says that some patients in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were the victims of "unacceptable variation" between different parts of the country.
NHS England says it's working towards giving all patients cancer test results within four weeks by 2020, but Matthew Wickenden, from Cancer Research UK, said it was clear that some people were losing out.
Burton biker's charity haircut after 36 years growth
Burton Mail
A biker who had not had his hair cut in 36 years has finally gone for the chop, all in aid of a cancer charity for children.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:
Staffordshire promises warm welcome for Syrian refugees
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
It's emerged that 50 Syrian refugees will be housed and given medical care in Staffordshire at the start of next year.
The government is expanding the existing Syrian vulnerable person scheme and intends to resettle 20,000 Syrians in need of protection during this Parliament.
The leader of Staffordshire County Council Philip Atkins is confident they'll receive a warm welcome.
University unveils new sports centre
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
The University of Derby's new £10.8m sports centre has been officially opened.
The university is encouraging local residents to try out the facilities.
About 60 young local footballers were able to use the new 3G all-weather pitch yesterday, along with two of Derby County's first team squad and England Ladies defender Alex Greenwood.
Grant aid to boost Swadlincote attractions
BBC Radio Derby
Swadlincote's heritage is set for an upgrade after a grant of £400,000 was secured by the local council.
Improvements to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Garden will be at the centre of the project.
Glenville Farm site could be set for 500 homes
Burton Mail
A housing project which could see 500 homes built on a single site in Burton is set to be approved after planning officers recommended giving the scheme the green light.
Rams' chief executive signs new five-year deal
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County chief executive Sam Rush has signed a five-year contract to stay at the club until at least 2020.
He'll continue as a shareholder and director under new owner Mel Morris.
Rush says he's thrilled to be sticking around.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here are the main stories we're covering this morning:
Two cases of meningitis at same school 'rare'
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Public Health England East Midlands says it's unusual to get two cases of the same strain of meningitis in one school.
One child attending Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield died from the meningococcal meningitis C virus, while a second pupil recovered.
Dr John Grenville is the secretary of the Derbyshire local medical committee, which has been advising on this case, and said some people are more susceptible to the bug than others.
Race against time to get wind turbine put up
Wesley Mallin
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
Time is running out to complete a 100m tall wind turbine at a quarry in North Derbyshire as they must generate power by the end of the year to make the project financially viable.
Engineers have a narrow window today to complete construction of the £2.5m renewable energy source, which is one of two turbines at the Longcliffe site in Wirksworth.
The development should provide power for Longcliffe Quarries' whole operation, but it needs very low winds to get the blades in place.