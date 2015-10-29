Vandals have sprayed graffiti onto two horses and property across Unstone.

They got inside a paddock on Main Road and used what police believe to be pink spray paint to draw on a horse’s face and onto a rug that was covering another animal.

Derbyshire Police

The pink graffiti was also sprayed onto a building, and a vehicle. Similar vandalism has also been spotted around the village.

It happened sometime between 17:00 on Saturday 24 October and 08:00 the following morning.