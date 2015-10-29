Hope Valley

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Summary

  Updates for Thursday 29 October 2015
  More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Friday

By Amy Woodfield

Our live coverage across the day

Today's Local Live updates have now finished. We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow.

Weather: Rain on the way

A cloudy end to the day with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. 

It will be dry for a time overnight but more rain will arrive by dawn. Feeling mild with lows of 11C (52F).

BBC

Friday will then be wet and windy to start but the rain will gradually clear through the morning to leave a drier afternoon.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Police issue seatbelt reminder

Latest on Littleover burst water main

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Water supply has been restored to 77 homes in Littleover following a mains burst earlier.

Severn Trent Water said the pipe had been repaired but some people may still be experiencing low water pressure.

Vandals spray paint on horse's face

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Vandals have sprayed graffiti onto two horses and property across Unstone.

They got inside a paddock on Main Road and used what police believe to be pink spray paint to draw on a horse’s face and onto a rug that was covering another animal.

Graffiti
Derbyshire Police

The pink graffiti was also sprayed onto a building, and a vehicle. Similar vandalism has also been spotted around the village.

It happened sometime between 17:00 on Saturday 24 October and 08:00 the following morning.

Travel: Accident on Princess Street

BBC Travel

There's been an accident on Princess Street in Burton near the Albert Street junction.  

The A5121 Wellington Road is partially blocked and there's heavy traffic near the Second Avenue junction.

CCTV image released over Chesterfield arson

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to talk to about an arson in Chesterfield.

A van parked in Parkside View was set alight at about 21:00 last night and the flames spread to a garage. No-one was injured.

CCTV image of wanted man
Derbyshire Constabulary

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and is being questioned by police.  

Warning over Facebook waste removal scam

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

People in Bolsover are being warned about using rogue traders to dispose of their waste after a Whitwell resident was fined £180.

The resident paid £40 for their rubbish to be taken away by someone they spotted on Facebook who they believed was a legitimate waste carrier.

The waste was found dumped in a neighbouring council area and traced back to the resident.

Injured Taft returns to Brewers

Defender George Taft has returned to Burton Albion after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while on loan at League Two Cambridge United.

George Taft
Getty Images

The 22-year-old left-back played 13 times for the U's after joining on a six-month loan deal in July.  

Reilly to replace Weir at Oldham?

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion will have to cope without midfielder Robbie Weir at Oldham this weekend.

Robbie Weir
Getty Images

He's suspended following his red card against Port Vale on Saturday. 

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Callum Reilly is a potential candidate to replace him.

New executive director for Derby theatre

Rachael Thomas has been appointed the new executive director of Derby Theatre.

Rachael Thomas
Derby Theatre

Ms Thomas, who is currently the castle development manager for Lincoln Castle, will take up the new position at the end of November.

Rams owner expects training ground to be among best in Europe

BBC Sport

Mel Morris says the Derby County's training centre will be one of the top ten facilities in Europe once the planned upgrades there are finished.

Moor Farm Training Centre
Google

The Rams owner was speaking at a fans' forum last night.

Meat firm fined over out-of-date stock

A meat company has been fined £1,000 and ordered to destroy three quarters of a tonne of meat.

It follows an inspection at Greg Young Wholesale Meats Ltd, which trades locally as Dougies Meats, at Nevada Park Farm in Killamarsh.

The meat was found to be past either its use-by date or the use-by dates had been removed.

One 'chugger' a day at Octagon shopping centre

Burton Mail

A Burton shopping centre says it puts tight controls on its charity workers after it was revealed so-called 'chuggers' are being banned from a part of Staffordshire.

Peter Hardingham
Burton Mail
Travel: Roadworks cause delays in Ashbourne town centre

BBC Travel

There are delays on Station Road in Ashbourne at the King Edward Street junction due to roadworks.

Latest on burst water main in Littleover

Severn Trent Water says there are 77 properties in Littleover without water after a water main burst. Most of the affected properties are on Burton Road.

Engineers are at the scene and the firm expects supplies to be back on at about 14:00.

Atomic Kitten star to turn on Christmas lights

Derby's Christmas lights are to be switched on by former Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton.

The traditional Christmas celebration will be held on the Market Place on Saturday 14 November.

Natasha Hamilton
Getty Images

Hamilton will perform three Atomic Kitten songs before turning on the Christmas lights at 18:00.

Rams say third kit selling well

Derby County say sales of their new third kit have been "extremely strong".

They say they've sold almost four times the amount of the kit than at the same stage a year ago.

Weather update: Brightening up this afternoon

Rain is likely to become patchier in the early part of this afternoon. Later on it’ll become drier and brighter with highs of 13-14C (55-57F).

Afternoon weather
BBC

More rain expected overnight and into Friday morning with some brightness expected later in the day.  

Police offer £10,000 reward to catch Shirley Common robbers

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information, which helps catch three men who attacked a widow during a robbery in her home in Shirley Common, near Ashbourne.

Mrs Shaw's back injury
Derbyshire Constabulary

June Shaw was dragged on the floor and tied to a chair with masking tape on 17 October.

The attackers, who were all wearing balaclavas, threatened the 62-year-old with a crowbar before stealing jewellery and belongings, including gifts from her late husband.

Increase in 'potentially dangerous' people registered in Derbyshire

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

Latest police figures show there are 1,384 people in Derbyshire registered as sexual offenders, or identified as violent or potentially dangerous - an increase of 123 from the previous 12 months.

Policemen
Thinkstock

The figures come from a report by the forces Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA).

Assistant Chief Constable Martyn Bates said: “We recognise the public’s concern about people who may present a risk of causing significant harm, and we believe that MAPPA provides the best possible framework for these people."

Travel: Broken down lorry closes road

BBC Travel

The A52 Ashbourne Road is closed in both directions between the Flagshaw Lane junction in Kirk Langley and the B5053 junction in Froghall because of a broken down lorry and recovery work.  

Burst water main in Littleover

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

There's a burst water main on Burton Road in Littleover. 

Severn Trent are warning people in the DE23 area that some properties will have no water or low pressure.

They say teams on site and will work "around the clock" to get the issue fixed.

Elderly woman robbed in the street

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A 90-year-old woman was robbed yesterday morning while walking along Trueman Street in Ilkeston.

The robber approached the woman from behind and snatched her handbag, which had a small amount of cash inside.

The woman fell over during the robbery and suffered facial injuries.

Weekend project 'could save NHS millions'

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

A team at the Royal Derby Hospital has won an innovation award for a scheme that has the potential to save the NHS over £64m a year.

It uses electronic prescribing data to identify patients in hospital at the weekend whose treatment should be stepped down, allowing them to leave sooner.

Empty hospital bed
Thinkstock

Dr Nigel Sturrock, executive medical director in Derby, said: “This project has the potential to change the way in which hospitals work by identifying simple changes which can be made at the weekends which will benefit patients and at the same time save the NHS money and free up badly needed hospital beds."  

Morris reveals high hopes for the Rams

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

The owner of Derby County has told supporters he wants the club to be competing in the top ten of the Premier League.

iPro Stadium
Getty Images

Mel Morris was speaking at a fans forum last night, where it was also confirmed there are currently no plans to expand the iPro Stadium.

Respite centre celebrates anniversary

A respite centre in Burton that gives families and children with disabilities support is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Hawthorns Resource Centre
Google

Hawthorns has been providing care and short breaks for youngsters up to the age of 18 since 1990.

D H Lawrence poems come to the East Midlands

A collection of poems by D H Lawrence, who spent much of his life in Derbyshire, have been brought to the region. 

The original version of Pansies was confiscated in the aftermath of a censorship battle over his novel Lady Chatterley's Lover so the author had to type the poems out again and smuggle them in.

D H Lawrence
Getty Images

They'll now be kept at the University of Nottingham.

Latest Derbyshire and East Staffordshire headlines

Amy Woodfield

BBC Local Live

  • The owner of a Derby catering company is worried job losses at S&A Foods will lead to more crime on an industrial estate
  • Trees at Chatsworth and Markeaton Park have been selected to be part of the UK's first national collection
  • The owner of Derby County tells supporters he wants the club to be competing in the top ten of the Premier League
Demise of S&A Foods leads to job losses at catering firm

BBC Radio Derby

The owner of a catering firm that served meals to staff at S&A Foods says he'll have to let some of his own workers go. 

The ready meal company went into administration on Tuesday resulting in around 300 job losses.

S&A Foods
Google

Basharat Hussein, who runs Qurban and Sons Caterers in Pear Tree, also said he was worried the firm's demise would lead to an increase in crime around the industrial estate.

Mother of stillborn baby praises hospital care

BBC Radio Derby

A mother, who lost her baby through a stillbirth, says she received outstanding support from medical staff in Derby. 

The Royal Derby Hospital won a national award for its bereavement and midwifery service earlier this month.

Royal Derby Hospital
BBC

Kirsty Wiser says: "It was the best possible care in the tragic circumstances. I've also got two other children and I chose to have them both here at Derby.

"The care meant so much. It was fantastic."

