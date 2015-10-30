Ten of these have been created in the city with partners including Derbyshire County Cricket Club, Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Derby Telegraph, wetsuit makers Huub and other partners from IT, engineering and catering.
Town hall's hospital role during Great War unveiled
BBC Radio Derby
A collection of stories from the home front of World War One has been brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Today World War One at Home has been launched. It's about people caught up in the conflict featuring original journalism, digital technology, film, recordings and photographs from a host of museums and individuals across the country.
The book features two stories about Derbyshire and East Staffordshire, one of which is about Burton Town Hall, used as a hospital during the Great War.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:
The union Unite hosted the event at its Pride Park HQ and those represented also included the Department of Work and Pensions, the city council, Derby College, Jobs Enterprise and Training (JET) and a representative of S&A Foods' human resources department.
David Jeffrey, from Unite, said an event will be run on November 12 and 13 at JET's Normanton Road premises to support the employees back into work.
New group to decide future of UK roads and rail
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
The transport secretary and Derbyshire Dales MP Patrick McLoughlin has praised the creation of an independent body to look at transport links in the UK, saying it's vital.
George Osborne is due to name the members of the group, which will determine what infrastructure the country needs and which projects are the most important.
It's hoped the National Infrastructure Commission will help to create a cross-party consensus.
The Beat celebrates 25 years of showcasing new music
BBC Radio Derby
Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of BBC Radio Derby music show The Beat.
The programme, presented by Dean Jackson (pictured) and broadcast across the East Midlands, has helped introduce new talent like Jake Bugg and interviewed the likes of Take That, Oasis and Coldplay before they became major stars.
Live Reporting
By Euan Duncan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Today's updates have finished now. We'll be back with more at 08:00 on Monday.
Weather: Overnight mist and fog expected
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
A clear night with the chance of some mist and fog. Lows of 10C (50F).
Fresh appeal after woman tied up and robbed
Police have been sharing more details and images about a robbery in which 62-year-old June Shaw was tied to a chair and threatened with a crowbar.
Det Insp Shaun McElheron said: “Mrs Shaw was bound very tightly to the chair and simply left there by the cowardly men who robbed her."
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here are the main stories we've been covering this afternoon:
Man stabbed in buttock during robbery
BBC Radio Derby
A man's recovering after being stabbed in the bottom during a robbery in Derby.
The victim was getting out of his vehicle on Pear Tree Crescent in Normanton when three men attacked him at about 22:00 on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old was kicked and punched and received a two-inch stab wound to his right buttock, while the offenders made off with cash.
'Devastating' Halloween theft from Derby dairy farm
A dairy farmer in Derby says she's been overwhelmed by the public's support, after thieves stole stock worth £1,000.
Bluebells in Spondon had set up a special Halloween trail for children, but the mannequins and decorations were taken from the site, meaning it had to close.
The farm's owner, Rosemary Brown, says it's devastating as the offenders also opened a gate which allowed 17 cows, which are due to calve, to escape.
Beavon aiming to give Brewers fitness boost
Ed Dawes
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion will check on the fitness of Stuart Beavon ahead of the League One trip to Oldham Athletic tomorrow.
Beavon limped out of the pre-match warm-up against Crewe last week but has returned to training.
The Brewers will definitely be without midfielder Robbie Weir who starts a three-match ban.
Firms show interest in help for S&A Foods staff
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Union Unite has hosted a meeting to co-ordinate help for staff made redundant from S&A Foods in Derby.
David Jeffery, from Unite, says there's been a range of interest from potential employers in the region, including the potential for of seasonal work, which he said might suit some staff.
He revealed there had been interest in the factory site at Pear Tree from food-related employers, but said it was too early to speculate whether they could launch a similar venture in future.
Quiz: Could you survive a horror film?
Halloween's a great excuse to stick on a scary movie but how long do you think you'd last in a horror film?
Take BBC Radio 4's quiz and find out.
Employer academies proving hit in Derby
BBC Radio Derby
Derby College has got together with some key employers in the city for an initiative called Employer Academies.
Ten of these have been created in the city with partners including Derbyshire County Cricket Club, Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Derby Telegraph, wetsuit makers Huub and other partners from IT, engineering and catering.
Town hall's hospital role during Great War unveiled
BBC Radio Derby
A collection of stories from the home front of World War One has been brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.
Today World War One at Home has been launched. It's about people caught up in the conflict featuring original journalism, digital technology, film, recordings and photographs from a host of museums and individuals across the country.
The book features two stories about Derbyshire and East Staffordshire, one of which is about Burton Town Hall, used as a hospital during the Great War.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:
Venues gear up for Halloween
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
As Halloween approaches, the National Forest Adventure Farm near Tatenhill has gone ghost and ghoul crazy.
For 11 nights its attractions - including the maize maze - have been transformed into scary places.
Derby's Intu shopping centre has also embraced the theme with this pumpkin display.
Normanton nurse wins year of free bus travel
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Student nurse Hannah Williams from Normanton has won a year’s free travel on Trent Barton buses.
Hannah was travelling from Derby to her studies at Nottingham’s QMC when she found the prize under her seat as part of a week of celebrations to mark a brand new fleet of coaches.
Clement still to decide team to face Rotherham
Derby Telegraph
Paul Clement admits he's facing his most difficult team selection since he was appointed Derby County's head coach.
Travel: Slow traffic on the M1
There are delays on both sides of the M1 near J28 due to roadworks.
Reds away to bottom-of-the-table Telford
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Alfreton Town go to bottom club Telford in the Conference North tomorrow.
Reds manager Nicky Law is without defender Cliff Moyo, who serves a one-match suspension, but midfielder John Johnston is available after a three-game ban.
Your views: Halloween trail ransacked
We've had a few comments on our Facebook page about thieves stealing £1,000 worth of decorations from a Halloween trail at Bluebells Dairy in Spondon.
Roy Booth wrote: "Regret to say but the type of people who do these things have a built in attitude that they can take anything they fancy with no care for the consequences."
Weather: Dry and cloudy afternoon
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It will be generally cloudy and mainly dry this afternoon although some bright intervals are possible, and it will feel mild, with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F).
It will continue to be cloudy tonight with a period of further rain expected and remaining mild.
Travel: M1 breakdown
BBC Travel
A lane is closed on the M1 southbound between J26 and J25 because of a broken down vehicle.
Meeting held to help S&A Foods staff find work
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A meeting's been held in Derby today to co-ordinate help for the workers made redundant when S&A Foods Ltd went into administration earlier this week.
The union Unite hosted the event at its Pride Park HQ and those represented also included the Department of Work and Pensions, the city council, Derby College, Jobs Enterprise and Training (JET) and a representative of S&A Foods' human resources department.
David Jeffrey, from Unite, said an event will be run on November 12 and 13 at JET's Normanton Road premises to support the employees back into work.
New group to decide future of UK roads and rail
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
The transport secretary and Derbyshire Dales MP Patrick McLoughlin has praised the creation of an independent body to look at transport links in the UK, saying it's vital.
George Osborne is due to name the members of the group, which will determine what infrastructure the country needs and which projects are the most important.
It's hoped the National Infrastructure Commission will help to create a cross-party consensus.
Tyre firm fined over worker loses finger
Burton Mail
A Burton tyre manufacturer has been fined £28,000 after a teenage apprentice partially severed a finger.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:
Wassall appointed new academy director
Ed Dawes
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Darren Wassall is the new academy director at Derby County.
The 47-year-old former Rams and Burton defender has been academy manager since 2009.
Tools stolen from Matlock building site
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
Drills, screwdrivers, and a Draper cement mixer were among electric tools stolen from a property being built on Denacre Lane in Matlock.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft, which happened between 17:30 on Monday evening and 08:45 on Tuesday.
Crime scene photos released after woman robbed
Derby Telegraph
These are the harrowing pictures of the chair that a 62-year-old Derbyshire robbery victim was tied to, and fresh details have been revealed of the car used by the gang behind the attack.
Widow robbery: police investigate car's movements
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Detectives investigating a robbery in which three men tied up a woman at her Derbyshire home before stealing jewellery say the offenders are believed to have travelled from South Yorkshire.
A red Fiat Multipla, similar to the one pictured, was later found burnt out in a field off Yeldersley Lane, two miles from Mrs Shaw's house in Shirley Common, near Ashbourne.
Inquiries are continuing to trace the vehicle's movement on the day of the robbery.
Glutton casting upsets overweight girl
Derby Telegraph
An overweight girl was disgusted when her school sent her a script to read the lines of glutton Augustus Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The Beat celebrates 25 years of showcasing new music
BBC Radio Derby
Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of BBC Radio Derby music show The Beat.
The programme, presented by Dean Jackson (pictured) and broadcast across the East Midlands, has helped introduce new talent like Jake Bugg and interviewed the likes of Take That, Oasis and Coldplay before they became major stars.
Accident causes delays in Burton
Burton Mail
There has been a crash on Hawkins Lane in Burton.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:
Tougher technical test in League One, says Aussie defender
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff believes League One has become more technical since he last played at that level.
The Australian has played more than 100 games for Tranmere and Preston in the third tier.
The Brewers travel to Oldham tomorrow.
Charity helps depressed Derbyshire student
BBC Radio Derby
A student from Derby College says he's thankful for the support he received from a charity while he was suffering with depression.
Curtis May, from Swadlincote, joined the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust Get on Track programme two years ago to help him overcome anger problems.
The 18-year-old will feature on a BBC TV show next week to highlight the help he was given.
Residents unhappy at plans for more homes for Spondon
Derby Telegraph
Residents of a Derby village that has seen 750 homes built in the last five years have declared 'enough is enough' after learning that an inquiry is to be held into plans for more houses.
Bids due in today to buy former Heanor school
Today is the deadline for bids to buy Heanor's former grammar school.
Derby College is selling its site in the town and it's thought we could know the new owner by early next week.
Some local residents want to use it for community projects and are due to submit their bid later.
Silent tribute to men killed in fireworks warehouse explosion
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
A minute's silence is being held in Staffordshire this morning to mark the first anniversary of an explosion at a fireworks warehouse which killed two men.
Simon Hillier, aged 41, and 57-year-old Stewart Staples died in the blast at SP Plastics in Baswich.
Nobody has been charged in connection with the fire and a police file is now with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Local tales included in WWI ebook
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
A collection of stories about World War One is being released, including two tales about Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.
The free interactive BBC ebook called World War One at Home tells some of the most interesting personal stories from the time.
One of them is about Burton Town Hall which was converted into a hospital during the conflict.
Delays in Burton after crash
BBC Travel
There's been an accident on the B5018 Hawkins Lane in Burton between the A511 Horninglow Street junction and the Wharf Road junction.
Record signing yet to lose in a Rams shirt
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson says he's settled at the iPro Stadium already and loves his growing relationship with the club's supporters.
Johnson became the Rams' record signing this summer when the club paid Norwich £6m for his services.
He's yet to lose in a Derby shirt going in to tomorrow's Championship game at home to Rotherham and admits he's enjoying being a fans' favourite.