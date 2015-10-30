River Derwent at Chatsworth

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 30 September 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Euan Duncan

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Today's updates have finished now. We'll be back with more at 08:00 on Monday.

Weather: Overnight mist and fog expected

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

A clear night with the chance of some mist and fog. Lows of 10C (50F).

Fresh appeal after woman tied up and robbed

Police have been sharing more details and images about a robbery in which 62-year-old June Shaw was tied to a chair and threatened with a crowbar.

Crime scene
Derbyshire Police

Det Insp Shaun McElheron said: “Mrs Shaw was bound very tightly to the chair and simply left there by the cowardly men who robbed her."  

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here are the main stories we've been covering this afternoon:

Man stabbed in buttock during robbery

BBC Radio Derby

A man's recovering after being stabbed in the bottom during a robbery in Derby.

The victim was getting out of his vehicle on Pear Tree Crescent in Normanton when three men attacked him at about 22:00 on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was kicked and punched and received a two-inch stab wound to his right buttock, while the offenders made off with cash. 

'Devastating' Halloween theft from Derby dairy farm

A dairy farmer in Derby says she's been overwhelmed by the public's support, after thieves stole stock worth £1,000.

Bluebells in Spondon had set up a special Halloween trail for children, but the mannequins and decorations were taken from the site, meaning it had to close.

Children's Halloween trail at the Bluebell Dairy in Derby
BBC

The farm's owner, Rosemary Brown, says it's devastating as the offenders also opened a gate which allowed 17 cows, which are due to calve, to escape.

Beavon aiming to give Brewers fitness boost

Ed Dawes

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion will check on the fitness of Stuart Beavon ahead of the League One trip to Oldham Athletic tomorrow.

Beavon limped out of the pre-match warm-up against Crewe last week but has returned to training.

Stuart Beavon
Getty Images

The Brewers will definitely be without midfielder Robbie Weir who starts a three-match ban.

Firms show interest in help for S&A Foods staff

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Union Unite has hosted a meeting to co-ordinate help for staff made redundant from S&A Foods in Derby.

David Jeffery, from Unite, says there's been a range of interest from potential employers in the region, including the potential for of seasonal work, which he said might suit some staff.

He revealed there had been interest in the factory site at Pear Tree from food-related employers, but said it was too early to speculate whether they could launch a similar venture in future.

Quiz: Could you survive a horror film?

Halloween's a great excuse to stick on a scary movie but how long do you think you'd last in a horror film?

Halloween quiz
BBC

Take BBC Radio 4's quiz and find out.

Employer academies proving hit in Derby

BBC Radio Derby

Derby College has got together with some key employers in the city for an initiative called Employer Academies.

Ten of these have been created in the city with partners including Derbyshire County Cricket Club, Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Derby Telegraph, wetsuit makers Huub and other partners from IT, engineering and catering.

Town hall's hospital role during Great War unveiled

BBC Radio Derby

A collection of stories from the home front of World War One has been brought back to life in a free, interactive BBC ebook.

Today World War One at Home has been launched. It's about people caught up in the conflict featuring original journalism, digital technology, film, recordings and photographs from a host of museums and individuals across the country.

Burton Town Hall was used as a hospital during the Great War
BBC

The book features two stories about Derbyshire and East Staffordshire, one of which is about Burton Town Hall, used as a hospital during the Great War.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:

Venues gear up for Halloween

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

As Halloween approaches, the National Forest Adventure Farm near Tatenhill has gone ghost and ghoul crazy.

For 11 nights its attractions - including the maize maze - have been transformed into scary places.

Collection of pumpkins at Intu Shopping Centre in Derby
BBC

Derby's Intu shopping centre has also embraced the theme with this pumpkin display.

Normanton nurse wins year of free bus travel

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Student nurse Hannah Williams from Normanton has won a year’s free travel on Trent Barton buses.

Hannah Williams
trentbarton

Hannah was travelling from Derby to her studies at Nottingham’s QMC when she found the prize under her seat as part of a week of celebrations to mark a brand new fleet of coaches.

Reds away to bottom-of-the-table Telford

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Alfreton Town go to bottom club Telford in the Conference North tomorrow.

Reds manager Nicky Law is without defender Cliff Moyo, who serves a one-match suspension, but midfielder John Johnston is available after a three-game ban.

Your views: Halloween trail ransacked

Facebook

We've had a few comments on our Facebook page about thieves stealing £1,000 worth of decorations from a Halloween trail at Bluebells Dairy in Spondon.

Bluebells Dairy
BBC

Roy Booth wrote: "Regret to say but the type of people who do these things have a built in attitude that they can take anything they fancy with no care for the consequences."  

Weather: Dry and cloudy afternoon

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

It will be generally cloudy and mainly dry this afternoon although some bright intervals are possible, and it will feel mild, with a maximum temperature of 16C (61F).

It will continue to be cloudy tonight with a period of further rain expected and remaining mild.

Travel: M1 breakdown

BBC Travel

A lane is closed on the M1 southbound between J26 and J25 because of a broken down vehicle.

Meeting held to help S&A Foods staff find work

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

A meeting's been held in Derby today to co-ordinate help for the workers made redundant when S&A Foods Ltd went into administration earlier this week.

The union Unite hosted the event at its Pride Park HQ and those represented also included the Department of Work and Pensions, the city council, Derby College, Jobs Enterprise and Training (JET) and a representative of S&A Foods' human resources department.

David Jeffery
BBC

David Jeffrey, from Unite, said an event will be run on November 12 and 13 at JET's Normanton Road premises to support the employees back into work.

New group to decide future of UK roads and rail

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

The transport secretary and Derbyshire Dales MP Patrick McLoughlin has praised the creation of an independent body to look at transport links in the UK, saying it's vital.

George Osborne is due to name the members of the group, which will determine what infrastructure the country needs and which projects are the most important.

Patrick McLoughlin Derbyshire Dales MP
PA

It's hoped the National Infrastructure Commission will help to create a cross-party consensus.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:

  • Fresh appeal after woman tied up and robbed
  • Meeting held in Derby to support redundant S&A staff
  • Free World War One ebook released by BBC
Wassall appointed new academy director

Ed Dawes

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Darren Wassall is the new academy director at Derby County.

Darren Wassall
BBC

The 47-year-old former Rams and Burton defender has been academy manager since 2009.

Tools stolen from Matlock building site

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

Drills, screwdrivers, and a Draper cement mixer were among electric tools stolen from a property being built on Denacre Lane in Matlock.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft, which happened between 17:30 on Monday evening and 08:45 on Tuesday.

Widow robbery: police investigate car's movements

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Detectives investigating a robbery in which three men tied up a woman at her Derbyshire home before stealing jewellery say the offenders are believed to have travelled from South Yorkshire.

A red Fiat Multipla, similar to the one pictured, was later found burnt out in a field off Yeldersley Lane, two miles from Mrs Shaw's house in Shirley Common, near Ashbourne.

Fiat Multipla car found burnt out in a field off Yeldersley Lane, near Shirley Common
Derbyshire Police

Inquiries are continuing to trace the vehicle's movement on the day of the robbery. 

The Beat celebrates 25 years of showcasing new music

BBC Radio Derby

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of BBC Radio Derby music show The Beat.

Dean Jackson
Michael Holyk

The programme, presented by Dean Jackson (pictured) and broadcast across the East Midlands, has helped introduce new talent like Jake Bugg and interviewed the likes of Take That, Oasis and Coldplay before they became major stars.

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:

  • A farm's Halloween trail for children is ransacked by thieves
  • Deadline day for bids to buy former Heanor Grammar School building
  • Friar Gate Bridge restoration campaigners launch new website 
Tougher technical test in League One, says Aussie defender

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff believes League One has become more technical since he last played at that level.

The Australian has played more than 100 games for Tranmere and Preston in the third tier.

Shane Cansdell-Sherriff
Getty Images

The Brewers travel to Oldham tomorrow.

Charity helps depressed Derbyshire student

BBC Radio Derby

A student from Derby College says he's thankful for the support he received from a charity while he was suffering with depression.

Curtis May, from Swadlincote, joined the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust Get on Track programme two years ago to help him overcome anger problems.

Dame Kelly Holmes
Getty Images

The 18-year-old will feature on a BBC TV show next week to highlight the help he was given.

Residents unhappy at plans for more homes for Spondon

Derby Telegraph

Residents of a Derby village that has seen 750 homes built in the last five years have declared 'enough is enough' after learning that an inquiry is to be held into plans for more houses.

Spondon where 750 homes have been built in the past five years
Derby Telegraph
Bids due in today to buy former Heanor school

Today is the deadline for bids to buy Heanor's former grammar school.

Derby College is selling its site in the town and it's thought we could know the new owner by early next week.

Heanor Grammar School
Google

Some local residents want to use it for community projects and are due to submit their bid later.

Silent tribute to men killed in fireworks warehouse explosion

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

A minute's silence is being held in Staffordshire this morning to mark the first anniversary of an explosion at a fireworks warehouse which killed two men.

Simon Hillier, aged 41, and 57-year-old Stewart Staples died in the blast at SP Plastics in Baswich.

Two men died after an explosion at a fireworks warehouse at SP Plastics in Baswich.
Jack Hope

Nobody has been charged in connection with the fire and a police file is now with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Local tales included in WWI ebook

Lucy Vladev

BBC Radio Derby

A collection of stories about World War One is being released, including two tales about Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

The free interactive BBC ebook called World War One at Home tells some of the most interesting personal stories from the time.

Front cover of free interactive BBC ebook called World War I at Home
BBC

One of them is about Burton Town Hall which was converted into a hospital during the conflict.

Record signing yet to lose in a Rams shirt

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson says he's settled at the iPro Stadium already and loves his growing relationship with the club's supporters.

Johnson became the Rams' record signing this summer when the club paid Norwich £6m for his services.

Bradley Johnson
Getty Images

He's yet to lose in a Derby shirt going in to tomorrow's Championship game at home to Rotherham and admits he's enjoying being a fans' favourite.

