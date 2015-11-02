Derbyshire Dales residents are being encouraged to have their say on estimates that as many as 6,500 new homes need to be built in the district by the year 2033.
Every household in the Dales this week will receive a publication called Your Local Plan, which provides background information and links to an online questionnaire inviting feedback on future housing demand.
This will include affordable homes provision, and whether residents agree or disagree with a list of towns and villages considered most appropriate for new development, as well as questions about the district's gypsy and traveller site requirements.
Concern over Ozbox auction
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
An organisation which represents sporting groups across Derby says it's concerned that boxing equipment bought with lottery money is being auctioned off.
It was used by the OzBox scheme which was set up to keep young people off the streets and run by Derbyshire Police until the funding ran out.
The chairman of Derby City Sport Forum Ian Cotter says the items should be given to other sports groups. Police have yet to comment.
Man threatened and robbed in Derby
BBC Radio Derby
A man was robbed by another man while walking along Drewry Court on Uttoxeter New Road in Derby.
It's managed to get lottery funding to hold a consultation and is putting together a business proposal for investors and planners. Residents can find out more at Mackworth Community Hall from 16:00 today.
City centre pavement leaves cause injuries
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
Runners and cyclists have told us they've been injured because of the amount of leaves on the pavements and roads around Derby.
In some parts of the city, such as Friar Gate, people have reported slipping on the pavements and cyclists have come off their bikes.
The city council is responsible for removing leaves from public spaces and has yet to comment.
Fog leads to flight cancellations
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Three incoming flights and two outgoing flights have been cancelled at East Midlands Airport due to the fog enveloping much of the UK.
Live Reporting
By Euan Duncan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Today's Local Live updates have come to an end. We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow.
Weather: Fog to thicken again overnight
Kaye Forster
Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today
It's another foggy start tomorrow with some very dense fog in places. This will persist into the afternoon with highs of 12C (54F).
It will stay grey and foggy into the evening, and the fog will thicken up overnight with temperatures falling away to 6C (43F).
Ceramic poppies being sold for £350 each
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Ceramic poppies designed by a Derby artist as part of an installation at the Tower of London are being resold through a website for up to £350.
The poppies, designed by Paul Cummins, went on sale for £25 each last year.
At least three sellers on the website Gumtree were advertising the poppies for £175 each, and one seller, who claimed to have four, was asking for £350 each.
Police say Ozbox auction cash will benefit communities
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derbyshire Police says local people will benefit from boxing equipment bought with lottery money which is being auctioned off.
The local force ran the Ozbox scheme until funds ran out, and a spokesman said: "Any money that is made from the auctioning of OzBox equipment will be donated back to the communities of Derbyshire.
"The specifics of where this money will go will be decided in the near future by a panel including Derbyshire County Council, the county's police and crime commissioner, and Derbyshire Constabulary."
Thorne and Ince to miss QPR game
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County will be without midfielder George Thorne through suspension and striker Tom Ince because of injury for tomorrow night's Championship match at home to QPR.
Thorne is serving a one-match ban for five bookings while Ince is only likely to return from an ankle problem in time to face rivals Nottingham Forest on Friday.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we're covering today:
Three-vehicle accident in Dronfield
BBC Travel
A three-vehicle accident is partially blocking Falcon Road in Dronfield, with slow traffic in both directions at the Bents Lane junction.
Residents asked for views of future of the Dales
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derbyshire Dales residents are being encouraged to have their say on estimates that as many as 6,500 new homes need to be built in the district by the year 2033.
Every household in the Dales this week will receive a publication called Your Local Plan, which provides background information and links to an online questionnaire inviting feedback on future housing demand.
This will include affordable homes provision, and whether residents agree or disagree with a list of towns and villages considered most appropriate for new development, as well as questions about the district's gypsy and traveller site requirements.
Concern over Ozbox auction
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
An organisation which represents sporting groups across Derby says it's concerned that boxing equipment bought with lottery money is being auctioned off.
It was used by the OzBox scheme which was set up to keep young people off the streets and run by Derbyshire Police until the funding ran out.
The chairman of Derby City Sport Forum Ian Cotter says the items should be given to other sports groups. Police have yet to comment.
Man threatened and robbed in Derby
BBC Radio Derby
A man was robbed by another man while walking along Drewry Court on Uttoxeter New Road in Derby.
The victim was threatened after refusing to hand over money initially, and then handed over his wallet which the offender took along with his rucksack.
Police say the robber was Eastern European with tanned skin, and was wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit top and trousers, and black trainers.
He fled by climbing over a wall which surrounds some flats and on to Drewry Lane.
TV show captures theatre visit experience of two Rams fans
Geeta Pendse
Arts reporter, BBC East Midlands Today
Two diehard Derby County fans, who never usually go to the theatre, have been taken to see two very different shows while being filmed for the BBC's Inside Out programme.
The film shows what it’s like to visit a theatre and provides reaction to the shows through their eyes.
Travel: Fog causing M1 delays
BBC Travel
Traffic is slow on the M1 southbound between J28 and J26 because of dense fog.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon.
Police unsure how long injured girl was in car
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
Police say it's not clear how long a five-year-old girl had been in a car that hit a tree near Uttoxeter killing her dad.
She was found inside the car in a ditch at Crakemarsh, yesterday morning and is being treated for minor injuries.
Her 25-year-old father, who was from the local area, was dead at the wheel of the Ford Fiesta.
Urban explorers capture beauty of crumbling buildings
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A group of daredevils known as urban explorers are entering abandoned hospitals, factories and mills to take photographs of their state of decay.
"Urbexing" is carried out all over the world by enthusiasts hoping to capture crumbling relics on film before they completely disappear.
The dangers of moving around crumbling buildings aren't lost on participants, who take risks capturing photos such as this one of Hartington Cheese in Derbyshire.
Dad's Army film role for Tutbury Castle security guard
Burton Mail
A security guard at Tutbury Castle had the surprise of his life when he took a phone call from a film director asking him to teach Hollywood A-List celebrities how to march in a military parade.
Man due in court after police chase through Staffordshire
BBC Radio Derby
A man has been charged with dangerous driving and drug driving following a police chase from Burton to Lichfield.
The 28-year-old was arrested after failing to stop for officers last month. He is due before magistrates in December.
Charity walk ends at Buckingham Palace
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A former serviceman from Derbyshire has finished a 1,000-mile walk across Britain, having walked through his local community earlier this month..
Lt Col Stewart Hill, from Draycott, suffered a serious brain injury while serving in Afghanistan, six years ago.
He's been covering the length of Britain with five other injured servicemen for the charity Walking with the Wounded, and they completed the challenge at Buckingham Palace yesterday.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Uttoxeter
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A 69-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car near her home in Uttoxeter.
Barbara Bagley was hit close to the alleyway connecting New Road and Weaver Road at about 17:30 on Saturday. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Airport working to get flights back on schedule
Kay Wright
BBC Radio Leicester news editor
Staff atEast Midlands Airportsay they're starting to get flights back on schedule after a number of cancellations and delays caused by the foggy weather.
Weather: Fog may remain all day
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Fog is lingering across Derbyshire this afternoon. Where it does lift, there’ll be some sunshine and highs of 14C (57F).
Heavy roller stolen from Staffordshire compound
BBC Radio Derby
Thieves stole an orange road roller worth nearly £15,000 from a secure compound off The Dove Way at Uttoxeter.
Police say the Hamm HD12VV twin drum road roller is "incredibly heavy" and has a roll bar. It was taken on Tuesday evening.
'Super rat' warning for residents
Burton Mail
Homeowners in East Staffordshire have been warned to expect 'alarming' growth in the population of so-called super rats during the run-up to Christmas.
Witness appeal after Uttoxeter death crash
Police are appealing for information after a fatal crash at Crakemarsh, near Uttoxeter.
The 25-year-old driver of a black Ford Fiesta was found dead at the scene yesterday morning while his five-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.
Police say it's not clear what time the car crashed but want to hear from anyone who saw the car on the B5030.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:
Damaged flagpole replaced at Derby Cathedral
Kristina Thornton
BBC Radio Derby
A specialist scaffold team is working at the top of Derby's cathedral tower to put in a new fibreglass flagpole.
The old one was damaged in storms last year. Development officer Alex Rock says its replacement is light in comparison.
Broken down train causes delays
BBC Travel
There are delays of up to 50 minutes on services between Chesterfield and Nottingham because of a broken down train at Alfreton.
Some trains from Nottingham towards Chesterfield will divert via Derby, not calling at stations between Nottingham and Chesterfield.
Brewers boss brushes off injury and illness issues
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion are waiting to find out the extent of an injury suffered by Shane Cansdell-Sherriff.
The Australian defender missed the Brewers' League One win at Oldham with a groin injury.
Damien McCrory was also absent with illness but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says these setbacks provide other people with a chance to shine.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:
Disneyland trip for seriously ill boy
Belper News
A series of fundraisers are taking place to send Matlock tot Morgan Gray, two, who has an inoperable brain tumour, to Disneyland.
Charity wants to build £4m swimming pool
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A Derby charity is hoping to attract local support for the next stage of its plans to build a £4m swimming pool in the city.
The Lonsdale Swimming and Sports Trust is looking for a 1.5-acre site for a new facility to replace the Lonsdale pool in Mickleover.
It's managed to get lottery funding to hold a consultation and is putting together a business proposal for investors and planners. Residents can find out more at Mackworth Community Hall from 16:00 today.
City centre pavement leaves cause injuries
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
Runners and cyclists have told us they've been injured because of the amount of leaves on the pavements and roads around Derby.
In some parts of the city, such as Friar Gate, people have reported slipping on the pavements and cyclists have come off their bikes.
The city council is responsible for removing leaves from public spaces and has yet to comment.
Fog leads to flight cancellations
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Three incoming flights and two outgoing flights have been cancelled at East Midlands Airport due to the fog enveloping much of the UK.
There are also a number of delays to flights.
Tools theft leaves Branston man in the lurch
Burton Mail
A Branston man has said he has been unable to work after masked thieves stole tools from his van.
Fog delays flights at East Midlands Airport
BBC Radio Derby
There have been some minor delays to departures from East Midlands Airport because of the dense fog, but as yet there have been no cancellations.
Heathrow (pictured), Manchester and others airports across the Europe, including Frankfurt and Brussels, are reporting some cancellations.
Rams boss says players keeping each other on their toes
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County head coach Paul Clement says there's healthy competition between his players.
The Rams are now just three points behind the Championship leaders Brighton after their 3-0 win at home to Rotherham.
Clement believes his players are supportive to one another when they're not playing and have been pushing each other to be the best they can be.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we're covering this morning.
Mother wants to thank passers-by who saved son's life
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A woman from Mickleover whose son was left lying unconscious in the middle of a road says good Samaritans saved her teenage boy's life.
Maria Lawrence's son, Daniel, fell off his bike on Wednesday and was immediately helped by passers-by.
Now Maria (pictured middle) is hoping to personally thank everyone involved, including Amy and David Moon (also pictured) who were first on the scene.
Accident involving two vehicles partly blocks A610 in Ripley
BBC Travel
A two-vehicle accident is partially blocking the A610 in Ripley, with slow traffic southbound at the A38 junction.
Man dead and girl found injured in back of car after crash
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A man was found dead in a crashed car on the B5030 near Uttoxeter yesterday morning.
A five-year-old girl who was injured in the back was taken to hospital.
Ambulance crews said the car was seen in a ditch by two cyclists and appeared to have been there for some time after possibly hitting a tree in foggy conditions.