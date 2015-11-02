Ceramic poppies designed by a Derby artist as part of an installation at the Tower of London are being resold through a website for up to £350.

The poppies, designed by Paul Cummins, went on sale for £25 each last year.

Getty Images

At least three sellers on the website Gumtree were advertising the poppies for £175 each, and one seller, who claimed to have four, was asking for £350 each.