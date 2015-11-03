Rail services disrupted by broken down train in Staffordshire
There are delays of up to 40 minutes on CrossCountry train services between Nottingham and Cardiff Central, and between Newcastle and Reading because of a broken down train between Burton and Tamworth.
Your photos: Bird-shaped murmuration
Euan Duncan
Wildlife photographer Villager Jim uploaded this fantastic photo of a starling murmuration to our Facebook page.
If you've taken any great pics in Derbyshire or East Staffordshire, email or tweet them to us.
Weather: Misty later with showers possible
Kaye Forster
Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today
There will be a few showers heading into this evening but these will clear overnight to leave a dry and misty night with some patchy fog reforming and lows of 9C (48F).
It's a murky start to tomorrow with some patchy mist and fog around.
Williamson plans return to Parliament
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
Former Derby North Labour MP Chris Williamson could have his sights set on a return to Parliament.
Although he lost his seat in the last general election, he's been shortlisted as a candidate for the Oldham West and Royton by-election, following the death of Michael Meacher.
It's thought Mr Williamson, a relatively close ally of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, could be a strong contender for the position.
Butterfield enjoying beautiful game at Derby
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport Online
Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield says he's relishing the step up in quality since joining the club in August.
Butterfield scored his first goal for the Rams at the weekend, and says he's benefiting from a less direct style of play than at previous side Huddersfield.
There's full commentary on Derby v QPR on BBC Radio Derby from 19:00.
Derby to benefit from 'brightest and best' teachers
Lucy Vladev
BBC Radio Derby
The government is to send in what are described as the "brightest and best" teachers to tackle schools in Derby with poor exam results.
About 1,500 of them will stay for up to two years and are being offered fast-track promotion opportunities as an incentive to take part.
Education secretary Nicky Morgan says some will be sent to struggling schools in the city.
Family tribute for Uttoxeter crash man
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
The family of a Staffordshire man who died when his car struck a tree near Uttoxeter have paid tribute to him.
William Marren, 25, was described as a young man "with his whole life ahead of him".
In a statement, the family said: "He worked really hard to support his family and adored his two little girls, Jessica and Freya.
"William had a kind-hearted, positive and fun personality.His loss leaves a huge gap in all our lives and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends."
Bombardier wins £100m contract
Mike O'Sullivan
Reporter, East Midlands Today
Derby-based train-maker Bombardier has won a contract worth £100m for a new fleet of trains.
Bombardier will be building 80 Electrostar vehicles for the leasing company Porterbrook, also based in Derby. Work will start in October with delivery by the summer of 2017.
Rail for London is one operator already interested in leasing the fleet and others bidding for new rail franchises may also come forward.
Run of shame for New Mills
New Mills FC have been dubbed the worst team in England following a run of 19 straight defeats since August. Here's the full list of shame:
Family still unable to return to lorry crash house
Navtej Johal
East Midlands Today Reporter
A Derby woman whose home was severely damaged in a lorry crash says she's lost everything.
An HGV ran into Suzey Fletcher's car which was then pushed along Osmaston Road into the front of her house five weeks ago.
The family has been living in temporary accommodation since the incident while the council tries to find a long-term solution.
Children's centres facing closure
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
Almost half of Derby's children's centres could be closed under plans revealed by the city council.
The local authority says it can only afford to keep running ten of its 17 centres but seven could be handed over to local schools.
The ten which will remain will be those in the most deprived parts of Derby.
Even the Football League won't let Rams' fans forget ...
Williamson plans return to Parliament
News Chris Williamson is on a shortlist to be Labour's by-election candidate in Oldham West comes six months after he lost his Derby North seat by just 41 votes.
WIlliamson faces competition from Jim McMahon, Labour leader of Oldham Council, local councillor Mohammed Azam and former parliamentary candidate Jane East.
Crash house resident unimpressed with council response
Navtej Johal
East Midlands Today reporter
A woman whose Derby home was severely damaged in a lorry crash has accused the council of not doing enough to help her and her six children.
Suzey Fletcher has been living in temporary accommodation with her family since a lorry pushed a car into the front of her house in Osmaston Road five weeks ago.
She said the city council was not treating her situation seriously enough.
Not so dreaded vote of confidence for Rams head coach
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
As votes of confidence in your football manager go, this one was pretty resounding ... Derby County head coach Paul Clement won't be sacked this season.
Rams owner and chairman Mel Morris was speaking on BBC Radio Derby, last night, and says he thinks Clement has the potential to become Derby's version of Sir Alex Ferguson.
He said he has "high hopes for Paul, and we'll support him", and hopes a long-term managerial tenure could help shape the future of the club.
Travel: Slow traffic in Buxton
BBC Travel
A broken down vehicle has led to delays at the junction of Fairfield Road and Alma Street in Buxton.
Car and house targeted in Derby vandalism spree
BBC Radio Derby
A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after paint was poured over a car, two of its tyres were deflated and a brick was thrown at windows of a nearby house in Rose Hill.
It happened in Princes Street at about 13:00 on 15 October.
Name of father killed in Uttoxeter crash released
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Police have named the father who died when his car hit a tree near Uttoxeter. William Marren, 25, from Staffordshire, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on Ashbourne Road in Crakemarsh.
He was found in the vehicle at 09:30 on Sunday along with his five-year-old daughter, who was treated for minor injuries.
Rams prepare for QPR reunion - but no Zamora this time
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derby County aim to extend their unbeaten Championship run to ten games this evening when they host QPR.
The Rams have an outside chance of going top if they win and several other results go their way.
At least Bobby Zamora, who netted QPR's late winner against the Rams at Wembley last year, will not feature - he's now at Brighton.
Derby rates highly in quality of life study
Derby Telegraph
Derby is the second best place in the UK to live and make a living, according to new research.
Rams could benefit from Candy Crush firm sale
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derby County chairman Mel Morris is set for a cash windfall as the computer games franchise he still has a stake in is to be sold in a deal worth £3.8bn.
US computer game company Activision Blizzard is buying King Digital Entertainment, the creator of Candy Crush Saga.
Weather: Dull overcast afternoon with chance of rain later
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It will be dull, cloudy and overcast for most of the afternoon with the potential for some showers into the evening, and highs of 12C (54F).
Ozbox founder frustrated over equipment sell-off
A former police officer who set up boxing classes designed to keep young people off the streets of Derbyshire says he's disappointed that local children won't benefit solely from its closure.
All the kit used by Ozbox is being auctioned off, with proceeds split between community groups.
But Ozbox founder Steve Osbaldeston says more youngsters would benefit if the project's leaders had been allowed to distribute the funding.
Burton's barrel-rolling world champions call it a day
Burton Mail
As the home of brewing, it is only right that Burton boasts two world champion barrel-rollers who have won competition after competition, but Keith and Christine Norris have announced that they are hanging up their bobbin sticks after 18 years of the sport.
Unwanted record for Derbyshire team
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
There's no shortage of goals when New Mills Football Club are in action this season, but sadly most are into their net ... in fact 68 altogether.
The Derbyshire club, who play in the eighth-tier Northern Premier League Division One North, have lost all of their 19 league and cup games so far, and three managers have left since June.
It leaves the Millers bottom of the table, ten points adrift of the nearest club, although they have managed to score seven times themselves.
New cycle path leads to slip road closure
Council defends Ozbox equipment auction
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derbyshire County Council has defended the decision to auction off equipment from Ozbox, a police scheme to keep young people off the streets.
It was forced to close earlier this year because of a lack of funding and now the kit used is being sold.
A council spokesman said: "We did consider direct distribution of the equipment to groups, but this wasn't logistically workable.
"Proceeds from the auction, which closes on Wednesday, will be redistributed by ourselves and Derbyshire Constabulary to Derbyshire youth groups."
Charity shops plan home collections to thwart thieves
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A national charity plans to collect donations from people's homes following a rise in thefts of charity bags left outside, including an incident in Derby at the weekend.
Mik Parkin, from British Heart Foundation, says a growing number of charities are doing the same.
He was talking after staff at the Cancer Research shop on Babington Lane in Derby were left devastated by the theft of bags left outside the premises.
Pensioner's bollards plea after near miss
Burton Mail
A pensioner has called for the controversial Burton bollards to be reinstated after almost being knocked over by a car, as he walked on the pavement.
Injury gives Brewers defender his chance
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan admits he was fortunate to get a chance to play in the win against Oldham at the weekend and hopes it could lead to a longer spell in the side.
Flanagan replaced the injured Shane Cansdell-Sherriff at half-time for what was only his second appearance of the season and says that's down to the intense competition for places within the squad.
Reward offered by father to find son's killers
Derby Telegraph
A Derby father whose son's murderers were never caught is now offering a £20,000 reward for information that would lead to a conviction.
Thieves target charity shop donations
The manager of a charity shop in Derby says donations are being stolen.
A volunteer at the Cancer Research shop in Babington Lane says she saw a group of men loading bags and boxes left outside the shop into the back of a car.
Manager Jenny Woodward says every donation counts and the items taken could have been worth £50.
Rams face QPR for first time since Wembley
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County host QPR tonight - the first time the pair have met since the 2014 play-off final.
Head coach Paul Clement was working for Real Madrid at the time, and says that afternoon at Wembley won't be discussed.
George Thorne is suspended for the match and Tom Ince is injured.
Broken traffic light causing congestion in Chellaston
BBC Travel
A traffic light is not working, resulting in disruption on the A514 Chellaston Road in Chellaston at the Sinfin Avenue junction, with congestion back to the Station Road junction.