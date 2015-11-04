Blaming falling orders from around the globe, he said: "We've had to really cut back down on production volumes, so this is the shop floor of the factory we're looking at now.
"We thought we could ride out the storm over the winter period, but we're really going through an unprecedented phase where every market in the world is down, and we usually have one or two markets which can offset the decline."
Councils see public health budgets slashed
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
The government has confirmed cuts to Derby and Derbyshire's public health budgets.
The 6.2% reductions will take place this year, meaning local authorities have little time to find the necessary savings.
Derbyshire County Council has used its public health budget to fund school crossing patrols and community transport services.
The Reds' Supporters' Association says its transport to the game will leave at 10:00.
Tenth of JCB's UK workforce facing redundancy
JCB employs about 6,000 workers in the UK and makes more than 300 different products.
The combined total of 690 job losses announced today and in September represents just over 10% of its total UK workforce.
Derby teachers take strike action
Lisa Teanby
Newsreader, BBC Radio Derby
Members of the NUT at Alfreton Grange Arts College in Derby are taking strike action today.
They're angry at what they describe as the almost doubling of their workload caused by the increase in the length of their working day and the number of lessons.
Further strike action is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
Care dilemma for former S&A Foods worker
BBC Radio Derby
A former S&A Foods employee who lost his job when the firm went into administration last week says he fears he won't be able to look after his disabled son.
The man has worked at the factory for more than 14 years and is worried finding a job further afield would make it harder to provide care for his son at home.
Copycat Rammie ends up seeing red
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Derby County mascot Rammie could be forgiven for feeling a little sheep-ish today, after being sent to the stands during last night's QPR game.
Rammie was impersonating a referee's assistant during the first half and received his marching orders after offering to take over when one of the assistants had to be replaced because of injury.
Derby County were staying tight-lipped over the issue today.
Union had anticipated JCB job cuts announcement
Gordon Richardson, from the GMB union, said today's job cuts announcement at JCB was disappointing but not entirely unexpected.
He said: “It has been apparent now for some time that global markets have been declining. Our job as a trade union is to now work hard to formulate a plan to mitigate the impact of the proposed redundancies.”
Weather: Chance of some bright spells this afternoon
Live updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Mainly dry night with less fog
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It will be mostly dry overnight with some mist and hill fog, but this will not be as extensive as recent nights, with lows of 11C (52F).
There will be some outbreaks of rain through tomorrow morning and it will become increasingly wet through the afternoon as a band of rain moves west to east with highs of 14C (57F).
JCB announces new job cuts
Digger manufacturer JCB has announced plans for hundreds more job cuts.
Petition to be handed in over wage cuts for school support staff
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
The row over pay cuts for some staff at Derby City Council is continuing with a petition of 5,000 signatures due to be handed in at the Council House tonight.
The council's pay review has resulted in hundreds of school support staff losing thousands of pounds from their annual salary.
International break bugs Brewers boss
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is frustrated by the effect of international breaks on his club.
The Brewers' match against Millwall on 14 November has been called off because the Lions are expected to have three players called up by their national teams.
Hasselbaink said: "If the big teams stop, then we should all stop. The Premier League and the Championship are all stopping, so make us part of that as well."
Are you planning to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh?
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Following today's announcement about flights due to leave Sharm el-Sheikh for Britain being delayed for security reasons, are you due to fly there?
If you are going on holiday to Sharm el-Sheikh, BBC Radio Derby would like to hear from you on 01332 375001.
Police incident blocks road in Chesterfield
A police incident means the A617 Lorsdmill Street in Chesterfield is blocked in both directions around the A632 Hollis Lane junction.
Canal boat pulled out for safety inspection
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
A 72 ft, 21-tonne boat, the Birdswood, was lifted from the water in Matlock today.
Moored on Cromford Water, the boat needed to be lifted out for a two-yearly inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to check the hull is still safe.
Mike Kelly, a trustee of the Friends of Cromford Canal, says it's something that has to be done following the Marchioness tragedy.
'Every market is down' says JCB chief
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
JCB's chief executive Graham McDonald has been explaining why the firm has announced a further 290 job losses today.
Blaming falling orders from around the globe, he said: "We've had to really cut back down on production volumes, so this is the shop floor of the factory we're looking at now.
"We thought we could ride out the storm over the winter period, but we're really going through an unprecedented phase where every market in the world is down, and we usually have one or two markets which can offset the decline."
Forsyth and Warnock may miss Forest game
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County are awaiting news of defender Craig Forsyth's injury suffered in their 1-0 win at home to QPR.
The left-back twisted his knee during last night's game and was replaced by Stephen Warnock who was also taken off with an injury.
Both players are doubts for the Forest game on Friday.
Broken down vehicle leads to A38 delays
BBC Travel
A broken down vehicle has closed one lane on the A38 northbound in Alfreton between the B600 junction and the M1 junction.
Wanted: Weather watchers
Kaye Forster
Weather Presenter, East Midlands Today
The BBC's launched a new online weather club and we're looking for people from across Derbyshire and East Staffordshire to join in.
Anyone over the age of 16 can join Weather Watchers, which allows you to create simple, up-to-date weather reports for where you live.
If you'd like to get involved, just go to bbc.co.uk/weatherwatchers.
Larger than life characters: Mascots behaving badly
Derby County mascot Rammie has made the headlines after being sent off during the club's 1-0 win over QPR.
BBC Newsround looks at six other mascots that made the news.
Call for lower speed limit on A38
Police chiefs in Burton have called for speed restrictions to be put in place across the whole stretch of the A38 in the area.
Declining global markets led to JCB job cuts
JCB says its decision to cut 290 jobs was prompted by a big fall in machine orders from international customers.
It said the downturn had been most severe in Russia, Brazil, China and France.
Accident blocks lane on M1 northbound
An accident's blocked a lane on the M1 northbound between J25 and J26.
Three Lions cause Brewers postponement
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Burton Albion's League One game at home to Millwall on Saturday 14 November has been postponed because of international call-ups for three Lions' players.
The match will be rescheduled for a date to be confirmed.
Your photos: Leaping salmon
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
This superb photograph of a salmon leaping on the River Dove was taken by Jack Perks.
You're welcome to email or tweet us your comments, questions and photos throughout the day, or get in touch on our Facebook page.
Earlier start for Reds due to floodlight issue
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Alfreton Town's National League North game at Nuneaton Town will now kick-off at 14:00 on Saturday because the Warwickshire club is having floodlight problems.
The Reds' Supporters' Association says its transport to the game will leave at 10:00.
Weather: Chance of some bright spells this afternoon
Alexandra Hamilton
BBC Weather
The cloud will start to thin and break this afternoon leading to some brighter spells with highs of 13C (55F).
Chief executive: Outlook for JCB 'very challenging'
JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald said the decision to cut 290 more jobs was prompted by "very tough trading conditions".
He said: "We have to react to the current market reality to protect the long-term future of the business.
"Regrettably this means taking the very difficult decision to reduce the number of shop floor positions by up to 290 across the UK.
"As the global economy shows no sign of improving, the short-term outlook remains very challenging."
Further job losses at JCB
JCB has announced a further 290 UK job losses.
The cuts are in addition to 400 redundancies announced in September and have been blamed on a "rapid deterioration in world construction equipment markets".
Double lung transplant man 'living life to the full'
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
I enjoyed talking to James Eyre, a Derbyshire man who has just returned home following a double lung transplant.
He’s a remarkable chap who sounds like he’s never let his condition, cystic fibrosis, hold him back in life.
James is physically strong and runs a dry stone walling business. He loves rugby, mountain biking and, above all, being with his three children.
He painted a lovely picture to me of the time he’s spending with his kids, simply walking across fields near their home.
Police officer receives bravery award
A Derby police officer who suffered a fractured eye socket as he arrested an offender has been recognised for his bravery.
Fourth place for City of Derby swimmer
City of Derby swimmer Sarah Vasey finished fourth in the 50m breaststroke at the Doha round of the 2015 Swimming World Cup.
Councillor denies city council closing children's centres
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
The cabinet member for children and young people at Derby City Council has denied the authority is planning to close seven of the city's children's centres.
A council report says the authority is looking to reduce the number of centres from 17 to ten but Sara Bolton said it would still be delivering a service for vulnerable families.
Terriers sack ex-Rams star Powell
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Former Derby County defender Chris Powellhas been sacked by Huddersfield Town.
Father grateful to organ donor who changed family's life
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A Derbyshire man whose life was transformed by a double lung transport says he'll always be grateful to his donor:
James Eyre, from Milltown near Ashover, who needed oxygen to breathe, is now back home and says it's changed his family's life.
He said: "It's when you're lying down in bed at night, probably 20 mins when you just think about them.
"Everything's quiet and calm and black. I can't say there's been a night yet where I've not thought about them and just thought thank you to them all."
Derbyshire man's new lease of life thanks to organ donor
Sally Swinfen
BBC Radio Derby newsreader
A Derbyshire family have thanked an organ donor for changing their lives.
James Eyre needed oxygen to breathe but is now back home after having a double lung transplant.
Mr Eyre, from Milltown near Ashover, says he can go on bike rides with his children again, and hopes to play rugby once more.
Clement: Players showing their quality
Paul Clement paid tribute to his Derby County players after their 1-0 win over QPR.
He said: "The team spirit, the cohesiveness, and the understanding of the tactics are growing all the time and the players are showing so many different qualities."