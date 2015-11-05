Froggatt Edge

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00

Live Reporting

By Euan Duncan

All times stated are UK

Our live coverage across the day

Today's Local Live updates have come to an end. We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain clears to leave largely dry night

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

The rain will gradually clear by the end of the evening to leave a largely dry night, with some hill fog and mist, but it remains mild with lows of 12C (54F).

Weather temperatures at 9am on Friday November 6
BBC

Rain arrives quickly tomorrow and it will be heavy at times, but it should clear by mid-afternoon to leave a dry end to the day, with highs of 16C (61F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rams full-back ruled out for several months with knee injury

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Derby County defender Craig Forsyth is likely to miss the rest of the Championship season after picking up a knee injury against QPR.

The Scotland international suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee, and will be replaced by Stephen Warnock for tomorrow's Championship match at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

Craig Forsyth
PA

Striker Tom Ince has been passed fit for the televised game at the City Ground.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here are the main stories we're covering today:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sharing the name of the game for devolution

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

A council says the government insists Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire work together, if either county's to get new powers from Westminster.

The Prime Minister told the BBC in September that devolution was a "bottom-up" process, with different parts of the country choosing what was best for them.

But an Erewash Borough Council paper says the government made it a "precondition" that Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire share a combined authority and elected mayor, rather than have one each.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Safety experts join pressure cooker warning

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has reminded cooks to be careful when using pressure cookers.

A pressure cooker
BBC

It comes after businesswoman Kavita Oberoi was badly burned when hers exploded while making dhal.

Philip LeShirley, from RoSPA, said that products bought from a reputable retailer should be safe but he added "always follow the instructions".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Two-vehicle accident blocks A38 southbound

BBC Travel

A two-vehicle accident is blocking the A38 southbound at Dogshead Lane in Barton-under-Needwood, at the Catholme turn-off, with congestion back to Lichfield Road.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rainy outlook for rest of the day

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

More rain is forecast to arrive this afternoon which could be heavy at times, with highs of 15C (59F).

Rain will eventually clear through this evening and into the first part of the night, leaving it dry and mild in the early hours, with lows of 12C (54F).  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burns gel gift to Derby families

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

Successful businesswoman Kavita Oberoi has been handing out burns gel at a Derby temple after she was badly scorched when a pressure cooker exploded.

Ms Oberoi, who appeared on The Secret Millionaire, wants Asian families to ditch the device and use slow cookers instead.

Kavita Oberoi after she suffered horrific burns
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Purr-fect ending for Derby family

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's more on the Derby family who were shocked to find their lost cat, 18 months after it went missing, as they searched for a new pet at a rescue centre.

Michelle Humber and her family had given up hope of finding Phoenix, but the story has a purr-fect ending.

Phoenix the cat
BBC

Phoenix was taken to Cats Protection in Derby recently, and the family happened to spot the 11-year-old cat on their visit to collect a new pet.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Minister takes 'dirtiest train' after trip to Burton

Burton Mail

After visiting Burton on Monday, Government business minister Anna Soubry took the train to Birmingham, but was less than pleased with her journey.

Anna Soubry with Burton MP Andrew Griffths and Richard Westwood from Marston's
Burton Mail
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pay petition presented to city councillors

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

A 5,000-signature petition was handed in last night during another noisy protest over pay cuts for some teaching support staff working for Derby City Council.

Derby City Council offices
BBC

While many staff are benefiting from a pay review, hundreds of people are losing thousands of pounds, and it's happening as soon as January.

Unions say it's been badly handled.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Government working to restore flights to Egyptian resort

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

An update on the news that all flights to Sharm el-Sheikh have been grounded over security fears...

The government is working with airlines to improve security at the Egyptian airport so that British flights from the East Midlands and other airports can resume.

Wrekage of Russian plane crash in Sinai
EPA

All flights were grounded last night in response to intelligence suggesting a bomb may have caused a Russian jet from Sharm el-Sheikh to crash on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over exploding pressure cookers

Ben Truslove

BBC News Online

I'm working on a BBC Asian Network story about Kavita Oberoi who is campaigning over the dangers of pressure cookers.

Kavita Oberoi handing out cooling gel in Derby
BBC

The Secret Millionaire star suffered severe burns to her face when she was splattered with hot dhal.

She is now handing out cooling gel at Hindu temples and has teamed up with Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham who wants a debate in parliament on the issue.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Roadworks causing slow traffic in Burton

BBC Travel

There isslow traffic on the A5121 Derby Roadin Burton Upon Trent at the Beech Avenue junction because of roadworks.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Staffordshire to bear brunt of JCB job losses

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

There's more bad news on the JCB cuts story as unions at the firm say the majority of the 290 UK job losses will be in Staffordshire.

The company has started a 45 day consultation with staff and says the decision was made because of a downturn in sales.

JCB factory
BBC

Gordon Richardson, from the GMB union, says the process will end around Christmas which isn't great timing for employees affected.

He said: "Although the workforce is very stoic and don't get down in the dumps over things, this is still devastating news."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Knee injuries a pain in the neck for Brewers boss

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes pitches and studs could be a reason for the increasing number of ACL knee injuries in football.

Brewers defender George Taft has returned to the club this week after tearing his knee while on loan at Cambridge.

George Taft
Getty Images

And fellow defender Kelvin Maynard is making good progress after suffering the same injury against Derby in pre-season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rare bone china ornaments on display in Derby

Neil Heath

BBC News Online

One of England's last remaining porcelain manufacturers Royal Crown Derby is holding an exhibition reflecting the company's heritage.

Royal Crown Derby rare bone china ornaments part of exhibition at its visitor centre
Royal Crown Derby

The Derby-based firm, which dates back to 1750, is displaying some of its rarest bone china collectables at its visitor centre in Osmaston Road.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Phoenix rises from ashes in long lost family reunion

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a furry tale to warm your heart... A family from Littleover had a pleasant surprise at the weekend when they were reunited with their cat Phoenix, who had been missing for the last 18 months.

His owner Michelle Humber said the family had given up hope of seeing him again.

Phoenix the cat reunited with his family
BBC

But when they went to get another pet from Cats Protection in Derby at the weekend, they were stunned to find 11-year-old Phoenix there.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Small businesses fear impact of JCB job losses

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Here's more on the news that local businesses fear they will be affected by Staffordshire firm JCB's announcement that nearly 300 jobs are to go.

David Mellor, who runs a car garage close to the JCB World Headquarters, says the cuts will have wider implications.

JCB factory
BBC

He said: "I think it will have an impact on everyone in the area. They all do rely on JCB and we do have a lot of work from JCB."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manager of the month: Who's the odd one out?

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

There are four managers in contention for the October Championship manager of the month award, and the probable favourite Steve Bruce is the only one without a Derbyshire connection.

The four contenders for the October Championship manager of the month award
Football League

Aside from Rams' head coach Paul Clement, the other nominees are former Derby midfielder Lee Carsley, and Burnley's Sean Dyche, an ex-Chesterfield defender during his playing career.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flights to Egyptian resort on hold

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

We've been reporting that flights from East Midlands Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh have been cancelled. Are you affected?

It follows concerns that a bomb might have been responsible for the Russian plane crash over Sinai.

Map showing where Russian plane crashed over Egypt
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Recognition for work of Rams boss

Owen Bradley

BBC Radio Derby Sport

Derby County head coach Paul Clement has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award for October.

Derby won four of their five matches during the month, and are now just a point off top spot after Tuesday's win against Queens Park Rangers.

Paul Clement
PA

Hull boss Steve Bruce, ex-Ram Lee Carsley, who took charge at Brentford, and Burnley's Sean Dyche are also on the list of nominations.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire crews called to Derby workshop

Derby Telegraph

Firefighters were called to a fire in a workshop on Roman Road, at Chester Green in Derby, shortly before 11:20 yesterday.

Fire at Linburg coaches workshop in Derby
Derby Telegraph
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East Midlands Airport flights to Egyptian resort suspended

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Another story we will be focussing on is the news that the UK has stopped all flights to Sharm el-Sheikh over security concerns.

Holiday companies Thompson and Thomas Cook have suspended their flights to and from the Egyptian resort until 12 November, including a number from East Midlands Airport.

Wreckage of the Russian aircraft which came down in Egypt
EPA

The government says there's a significant possibility that a bomb caused the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

These are the main stories we're covering this morning:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Anxiety over knock-on effect of JCB job losses

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

Today we'll be looking at the news that JCB is to cut nearly 300 posts following a downturn in sales to countries such as India and China.

Now business owners close to the firm's World Headquarters in Rocester say they're concerned about the impact of job losses announced at the firm.  

JCB factory
BBC

David Mellor runs a nearby car garage and says there's no longer an expectation of a "job for life" there.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Showery start to be followed by heavier rain later

Charlie Slater

BBC Weather presenter

A misty, murky and damp start to the day with a couple of showers this morning mixed in with some drier weather.

Charlie Slater
BBC

But yet more rain will arrive this afternoon which could be heavy at times, with highs of 15C (59F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage

Euan Duncan

BBC Local Live

I'll be here to bring you today's news, sport, travel and weather updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.

And you're welcome to email your comments, questions and photos throughout the day, or get in touch on our Facebook page or via Twitter.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top