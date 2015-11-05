Posted at 18:00 Our live coverage across the dayToday's Local Live updates have come to an end. We will be back at 08:00 tomorrow.
By Euan Duncan
Weather: Rain clears to leave largely dry night
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
The rain will gradually clear by the end of the evening to leave a largely dry night, with some hill fog and mist, but it remains mild with lows of 12C (54F).
Rain arrives quickly tomorrow and it will be heavy at times, but it should clear by mid-afternoon to leave a dry end to the day, with highs of 16C (61F).
Rams full-back ruled out for several months with knee injury
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County defender Craig Forsyth is likely to miss the rest of the Championship season after picking up a knee injury against QPR.
The Scotland international suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee, and will be replaced by Stephen Warnock for tomorrow's Championship match at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.
Striker Tom Ince has been passed fit for the televised game at the City Ground.
Car hits pedestrian in Burton town centre
BBC Travel
A car's struck a pedestrian on Waterloo Street in Burton, which is partly blocked off at the Albert Street junction.
Sharing the name of the game for devolution
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
A council says the government insists Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire work together, if either county's to get new powers from Westminster.
The Prime Minister told the BBC in September that devolution was a "bottom-up" process, with different parts of the country choosing what was best for them.
But an Erewash Borough Council paper says the government made it a "precondition" that Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire share a combined authority and elected mayor, rather than have one each.
Safety experts join pressure cooker warning
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has reminded cooks to be careful when using pressure cookers.
It comes after businesswoman Kavita Oberoi was badly burned when hers exploded while making dhal.
Philip LeShirley, from RoSPA, said that products bought from a reputable retailer should be safe but he added "always follow the instructions".
Smiler ride victim meets her pop idols
Burton Mail
Global superstars One Direction have met up with teenager Leah Washington whose leg had to be amputated after a horrific crash on a rollercoaster at Alton Towers.
Travel: Accident shuts A624 northbound in New Smithy
BBC Travel
A two-vehicle accident has closed the A624 Hayfield Road northbound in New Smithy between the Maybank Road junction and the White Knowle Farm junction.
Travel: Two-vehicle accident blocks A38 southbound
BBC Travel
A two-vehicle accident is blocking the A38 southbound at Dogshead Lane in Barton-under-Needwood, at the Catholme turn-off, with congestion back to Lichfield Road.
Man praised for preventing couple leaping off bridge
Derbyshire Times
A Chesterfield hero whoinstinctively rushed to save two strangers from attempting to jump to their deathshas been praised for his courage.
Weather: Rainy outlook for rest of the day
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
More rain is forecast to arrive this afternoon which could be heavy at times, with highs of 15C (59F).
Rain will eventually clear through this evening and into the first part of the night, leaving it dry and mild in the early hours, with lows of 12C (54F).
Burns gel gift to Derby families
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
Successful businesswoman Kavita Oberoi has been handing out burns gel at a Derby temple after she was badly scorched when a pressure cooker exploded.
Ms Oberoi, who appeared on The Secret Millionaire, wants Asian families to ditch the device and use slow cookers instead.
Purr-fect ending for Derby family
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's more on the Derby family who were shocked to find their lost cat, 18 months after it went missing, as they searched for a new pet at a rescue centre.
Michelle Humber and her family had given up hope of finding Phoenix, but the story has a purr-fect ending.
Phoenix was taken to Cats Protection in Derby recently, and the family happened to spot the 11-year-old cat on their visit to collect a new pet.
Minister takes 'dirtiest train' after trip to Burton
Burton Mail
After visiting Burton on Monday, Government business minister Anna Soubry took the train to Birmingham, but was less than pleased with her journey.
Travel: Broken-down vehicle closes lane on M1 northbound
BBC Travel
A broken-down vehicle has shut one lane on the M1 northbound in the roadworks area between J29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J29a for Markham Vale and Bolsover.
Pay petition presented to city councillors
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
A 5,000-signature petition was handed in last night during another noisy protest over pay cuts for some teaching support staff working for Derby City Council.
While many staff are benefiting from a pay review, hundreds of people are losing thousands of pounds, and it's happening as soon as January.
Unions say it's been badly handled.
Government working to restore flights to Egyptian resort
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
An update on the news that all flights to Sharm el-Sheikh have been grounded over security fears...
The government is working with airlines to improve security at the Egyptian airport so that British flights from the East Midlands and other airports can resume.
All flights were grounded last night in response to intelligence suggesting a bomb may have caused a Russian jet from Sharm el-Sheikh to crash on Saturday.
Warning over exploding pressure cookers
Ben Truslove
BBC News Online
I'm working on a BBC Asian Network story about Kavita Oberoi who is campaigning over the dangers of pressure cookers.
The Secret Millionaire star suffered severe burns to her face when she was splattered with hot dhal.
She is now handing out cooling gel at Hindu temples and has teamed up with Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham who wants a debate in parliament on the issue.
Travel: Roadworks causing slow traffic in Burton
BBC Travel
There isslow traffic on the A5121 Derby Roadin Burton Upon Trent at the Beech Avenue junction because of roadworks.
Staffordshire to bear brunt of JCB job losses
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
There's more bad news on the JCB cuts story as unions at the firm say the majority of the 290 UK job losses will be in Staffordshire.
The company has started a 45 day consultation with staff and says the decision was made because of a downturn in sales.
Gordon Richardson, from the GMB union, says the process will end around Christmas which isn't great timing for employees affected.
He said: "Although the workforce is very stoic and don't get down in the dumps over things, this is still devastating news."
Knee injuries a pain in the neck for Brewers boss
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes pitches and studs could be a reason for the increasing number of ACL knee injuries in football.
Brewers defender George Taft has returned to the club this week after tearing his knee while on loan at Cambridge.
And fellow defender Kelvin Maynard is making good progress after suffering the same injury against Derby in pre-season.
Rare bone china ornaments on display in Derby
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
One of England's last remaining porcelain manufacturers Royal Crown Derby is holding an exhibition reflecting the company's heritage.
The Derby-based firm, which dates back to 1750, is displaying some of its rarest bone china collectables at its visitor centre in Osmaston Road.
Multi-storey option to ease Burton hospital's parking problems
Burton Mail
Car parking woes at Burton's Queen's Hospital could soon be solved with the building of a multi-storey car park.
Phoenix rises from ashes in long lost family reunion
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a furry tale to warm your heart... A family from Littleover had a pleasant surprise at the weekend when they were reunited with their cat Phoenix, who had been missing for the last 18 months.
His owner Michelle Humber said the family had given up hope of seeing him again.
But when they went to get another pet from Cats Protection in Derby at the weekend, they were stunned to find 11-year-old Phoenix there.
Small businesses fear impact of JCB job losses
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's more on the news that local businesses fear they will be affected by Staffordshire firm JCB's announcement that nearly 300 jobs are to go.
David Mellor, who runs a car garage close to the JCB World Headquarters, says the cuts will have wider implications.
He said: "I think it will have an impact on everyone in the area. They all do rely on JCB and we do have a lot of work from JCB."
Manager of the month: Who's the odd one out?
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
There are four managers in contention for the October Championship manager of the month award, and the probable favourite Steve Bruce is the only one without a Derbyshire connection.
Aside from Rams' head coach Paul Clement, the other nominees are former Derby midfielder Lee Carsley, and Burnley's Sean Dyche, an ex-Chesterfield defender during his playing career.
Flights to Egyptian resort on hold
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
We've been reporting that flights from East Midlands Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh have been cancelled. Are you affected?
It follows concerns that a bomb might have been responsible for the Russian plane crash over Sinai.
Recognition for work of Rams boss
Owen Bradley
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County head coach Paul Clement has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month award for October.
Derby won four of their five matches during the month, and are now just a point off top spot after Tuesday's win against Queens Park Rangers.
Hull boss Steve Bruce, ex-Ram Lee Carsley, who took charge at Brentford, and Burnley's Sean Dyche are also on the list of nominations.
Fire crews called to Derby workshop
Derby Telegraph
Firefighters were called to a fire in a workshop on Roman Road, at Chester Green in Derby, shortly before 11:20 yesterday.
East Midlands Airport flights to Egyptian resort suspended
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Another story we will be focussing on is the news that the UK has stopped all flights to Sharm el-Sheikh over security concerns.
Holiday companies Thompson and Thomas Cook have suspended their flights to and from the Egyptian resort until 12 November, including a number from East Midlands Airport.
The government says there's a significant possibility that a bomb caused the crash of a Russian airliner in Egypt on Saturday.
Anxiety over knock-on effect of JCB job losses
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Today we'll be looking at the news that JCB is to cut nearly 300 posts following a downturn in sales to countries such as India and China.
Now business owners close to the firm's World Headquarters in Rocester say they're concerned about the impact of job losses announced at the firm.
David Mellor runs a nearby car garage and says there's no longer an expectation of a "job for life" there.
Weather: Showery start to be followed by heavier rain later
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
A misty, murky and damp start to the day with a couple of showers this morning mixed in with some drier weather.
But yet more rain will arrive this afternoon which could be heavy at times, with highs of 15C (59F).
Multi-vehicle accident partly blocks A38 southbound
BBC Travel
A multi-vehicle accident means the A38 at Findern is partially blocked and there's queuing traffic around junction 4 for the A50, with congestion back to the A516 Etwall Road.
Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
I'll be here to bring you today's news, sport, travel and weather updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire.
And you're welcome to email your comments, questions and photos throughout the day, or get in touch on our Facebook page or via Twitter.