You can have a go at being Sara Blizzard by telling us what the weather is like where you are.
Williamson liked city council leader role best
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby political reporter
I wonder if Ranjit Banwait's ears pricked up this morning when Chris Williamson, during a breakfast show interview about his future job aspirations, mentioned his favourite role so far had been leading Derby City Council.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's what's happening in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire:
Former Derby North MP Chris Williamson says he would be interested in standing for police commissioner or the combined Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire mayor
Police are warning fans at tonight's Forest-Derby match they will be arrested and banned if they invade the pitch
A Long Eaton WW2 veteran will be part of Remembrance Sunday commemorations at the Cenotaph
By Calum McKenzie
All times stated are UK
Our live coverage across the day
Our live updates have now ended and will return at 08:00 on Monday morning.
Weather: Dry but cooler night ahead
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It should be quite a pleasant end to the day with any lingering light rain or drizzle clearing to leave a dry night.
It will feel cooler than recently overnight though with cloud increasing by dawn.
Flashback: The coffee cup derby
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
I couldn't complete our look back at famous Derby wins over Nottingham Forest without a trip back to 2004 and what became known as the coffee cup derby.
The stray cup set up Paul Peschisolido for his opening goal in a 4-2 win against the Reds, writing both himself and the cup into Rams folklore.
Travel: Four-car crash closes lane on A6
BBC Travel
A lane is closedon the A6 southbound in Alvastonfollowing an accident involving four cars.
KFC would be 'good neighbour' in Derby
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's a little bit more from KFC about its plans to build a new shop and 75 new homes on land near the Royal Derby Hospital.
The firm says it is "committed to being a good neighbour" and is "always sensitive to the local community".
I can't however confirm whether this has come direct from the Colonel himself. I'll endeavour to find out.
Nick Knowles visits Derby College
Derby Telegraph
DIY SOS host Nick Knowles visited students at Derby College to thank them for their help.
Your comments: How will you be watching Forest v Derby?
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Lots of you have been letting us know where you plan to watch tonight's Forest v Derby clash.
Diane Aspinall on Facebook writes: "Purchased sky sports especially for this match ! Space on sofa booked beers and pizza in fridge ! COYR XXX"
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here are our top stories right now in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire:
Alton Towers crash victim meets One Direction
Burton Mail
Global superstars One Direction have met up with teenager Leah Washington whose leg had to be amputated after a horrific crash on a rollercoaster at Alton Towers.
Flashback: Commons completes comeback to dump Forest out of cup
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
I've had another rummage through the vault and picked out another classic Forest v Derby moment for you all to enjoy.
Beating your main rivals at their home when you're 2-0 down is usually about as good as it gets.
But to knock your main rivals out the FA Cup and make them miss out on a game against Manchester United in the next round as well. Priceless.
Row over topless charity stunt
Derbyshire Times
A glamorous model is still planning to do a topless fundraising bucket collection despite a bust-up with police and council bosses.
Forest v Derby among 'fiercest' rivalries in English football
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
If you were under any illusion as to how big a deal the A52 derby between Forest and Derby is tonight, then you need look no further than Jonathan Liew's recent piece in the Daily Telegraph.
He has it at number seven of the 20 "Fiercest rivalries in English football", ahead of the likes of Man United v Man City and Aston Villa v Birmingham.
Most powerful Rolls-Royce engine ever takes to the skies
Derby Telegraph
The most powerful aero engine ever made by Rolls-Royce has taken to the skies for the first time.
Severn Trent water investigating if river water has ended up in sewer
David McKenna
Reporter, BBC News Online
Just investigating where all the water has gone from the River Bradford at Youlgrave...reports say it may have gone down a sewer.
Severn Trent Water Ltd, which is responsible for the waterway, said it was investigating.
It's not quite "Cry Me A River" but it's certainly close to something like that for the people of Youlgrave...
Your comments: Forest v Derby down under
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
I've loved finding out on Facebook where you'll be watching tonight's Forest v Derby match.
Andy Mac and Simon Bernard both posted they'd be watching it in Sydney, Australia - where kick-off will be 06:30 on Saturday.
Alfreton woman is UK's best trucker
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Forgive me for not knowing about the Trucker of the Year competition won by Alfreton's Kara Rouse.
I've since learnt the contest has been organised by a magazine and this is its first year.
I'm yet to learn whether it will be run again next year.
Flashback: Blackstock sees red as Craig Bryson wins fiery derby
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Nottingham Forest are the gift that keeps on giving and so let's cast our minds back to Sunday 30 September to remember another famous Rams win at the City Ground.
Craig Bryson scored the game's only goal and the win took the Rams to their rightful place above Forest in the top half of the Championship.
Travel: Tree work delays traffic
BBC Travel
There are delays on the A444 northbound between Appleby Magna and Overseal due to tree cutting.
Alfreton woman is 'Trucker of the Year'
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Congratulations to Kara Rouse who has been named "Trucker of the Year". I'll be honest and admit I had no idea such an award existed.
The former nail technician, who works for a firm in Alfreton, won the award for her dedication and charity work.
Unions to help at-risk workers at Molson Coors and JCB
Burton Mail
Union chiefs have spoken out about proposals by two major employers in East Staffordshire that could see more than 300 jobs put at risk.
Partially-sighted WW2 veteran to march to the Cenotaph on Sunday
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
If you've got the TV on on Sunday morning for the Remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph, keep an eye out for Long Eaton veteran Kenneth Godfrey.
Kenneth, who's now 90, will march with around 100 other representatives of the Blind Veterans UK to the Cenotaph.
His incredible life saw him landing at Ver-Sur-Mer beach in Normandy three days after D-Day.
Your comments: How will you be following Forest v Derby?
I've been finding out how you intend to follow tonight's big match between Forest and the Rams.
Adrian Mannion on Facebook writes: "I will be at work in Nottingham trying to listen to Radio Derby COYR!"
Weather: Rain should clear leaving a bright afternoon
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap on what you can expect from the skies above this afternoon.
Any early rain should clear leaving a nicer afternoon with the chance of some brighter spells.
It should feel quite warm for the time of year with highs of 15-16C (59-61F).
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's what's happening in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire:
Burton Station dubbed ugliest in the entire country
Burton Mail
A campaign has been launched to spruce up Burton Railway Station after the town's MP described it as the 'ugliest' in the country.
Your comments: Where are you watching Forest v Derby?
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
This is the most exotic response we've had so far on where you are planning to watch tonight's big game between Derby and Forest.
Patricia Fish on Facebook writes: "We'll be watching in Chrisy's bar in Tenerife."
Williamson fails to win Oldham nomination
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
So former Derby MP Chris Williamson isn't going to be representing Labour in the Oldham by-election.
But if you've been missing Chris since his defeat in May's General Election here's an interview with him talking about that loss to Amanda Solloway
Derby holidaymaker left stranded in Sharm
Derby Telegraph
A Derby woman trapped in an Egyptian holiday resort after flights to Britain were cancelled following a potential terrorist attack says she has no idea when she will return home.
iPro to screen Forest v Derby match tonight
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Get the popcorn and ice creams ready...
Fast food chain plans to build homes in Derby
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
KFC wants to build a new outlet and 75 houses on land near the Royal Derby Hospital.
The fast food chain is in talks with the city council about developing a patch of land between the roundabout outside the hospital and the two slips roads to the A38.
A decision could be made in January.
Your comments: Where are you watching Forest v Derby?
You've been letting me know where you are planning to watch Forest v Derby tonight.
Jayne Lambert on Facebook writes: "On the sofa at home #ComeOnYeRams"
Stranded passengers to return to East Midlands
Derbyshire Times
Stranded tourists stuck in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh will begin to be brought home today to East Midlands Airport.
Flashback: Craig Bryson hat-trick helps Rams thrash Forest 5-0
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
I suspect this is a day etched in your memories, but let's cast our minds back to March 2014 and enjoy it again.
The victory was made even sweeter by the fact it knocked Forest out of the play-off places.
Teenage Derby fan cleared in hooligan court case
Derby Telegraph
A teenage Derby County fan has been cleared of being involved in part of a group which organised a mass brawl between two rival sets of football hooligans.
Williamson interested in police boss role
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Having lost out in last night's vote to be Labour's candidate in the Oldham West by-election, ex-Derby MP Chris Williamson certainly couldn't be accused of resting on his laurels this morning.
He's told BBC Radio Derby the chance to be the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner is something he'd "actively consider".
He's also said the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire mayor is an "attractive" proposition.
Long Eaton veteran to be at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
How about this for a heartwarming story? Kenneth Godfrey, from Long Eaton, will be a guest of honour at the Cenotaph for Sunday's Remembrance commemorations.
The 90-year-old former soldier, who's partially blind, wasn't going to be in London but when someone pulled out he got the call.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
Here's what's happening in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: