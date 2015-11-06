Bradfield

BBC Local Live: Derbyshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 6 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday

Live Reporting

By Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Our live updates have now ended and will return at 08:00 on Monday morning. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Dry but cooler night ahead

Anna Church

Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today

It should be quite a pleasant end to the day with any lingering light rain or drizzle clearing to leave a dry night. 

bbc weather map
BBC

It will feel cooler than recently overnight though with cloud increasing by dawn. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flashback: The coffee cup derby

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I couldn't complete our look back at famous Derby wins over Nottingham Forest without a trip back to 2004 and what became known as the coffee cup derby. 

Paul Peschisolido
Getty Images

The stray cup set up Paul Peschisolido for his opening goal in a 4-2 win against the Reds, writing both himself and the cup into Rams folklore. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Four-car crash closes lane on A6

BBC Travel

A lane is closedon the A6 southbound in Alvastonfollowing an accident involving four cars.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

KFC would be 'good neighbour' in Derby

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's a little bit more from KFC about its plans to build a new shop and 75 new homes on land near the Royal Derby Hospital. 

KFC
BBC

The firm says it is "committed to being a good neighbour" and is "always sensitive to the local community". 

I can't however confirm whether this has come direct from the Colonel himself. I'll endeavour to find out.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: How will you be watching Forest v Derby?

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Lots of you have been letting us know where you plan to watch tonight's Forest v Derby clash. 

Diane Aspinall on Facebook writes: "Purchased sky sports especially for this match ! Space on sofa booked beers and pizza in fridge ! COYR XXX"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here are our top stories right now in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alton Towers crash victim meets One Direction

Burton Mail

Global superstars One Direction have met up with teenager Leah Washington whose leg had to be amputated after a horrific crash on a rollercoaster at Alton Towers.

Leah Washington and One Direction
Burton Mail
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flashback: Commons completes comeback to dump Forest out of cup

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I've had another rummage through the vault and picked out another classic Forest v Derby moment for you all to enjoy.  

Kris Commons
Getty Images

Beating your main rivals at their home when you're 2-0 down is usually about as good as it gets. 

But to knock your main rivals out the FA Cup and make them miss out on a game against Manchester United in the next round as well. Priceless. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Forest v Derby among 'fiercest' rivalries in English football

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

If you were under any illusion as to how big a deal the A52 derby between Forest and Derby is tonight, then you need look no further than Jonathan Liew's recent piece in the Daily Telegraph. 

Ryan Shotton scores against Forest
Getty Images

He has it at number seven of the 20 "Fiercest rivalries in English football", ahead of the likes of Man United v Man City and Aston Villa v Birmingham. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severn Trent water investigating if river water has ended up in sewer

David McKenna

Reporter, BBC News Online

Just investigating where all the water has gone from the River Bradford at Youlgrave...reports say it may have gone down a sewer.

River Bradford
J W Wagner

Severn Trent Water Ltd, which is responsible for the waterway, said it was investigating.

It's not quite "Cry Me A River" but it's certainly close to something like that for the people of Youlgrave...

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: Forest v Derby down under

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I've loved finding out on Facebook where you'll be watching tonight's Forest v Derby match. 

Andy Mac and Simon Bernard both posted they'd be watching it in Sydney, Australia - where kick-off will be 06:30 on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alfreton woman is UK's best trucker

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Forgive me for not knowing about the Trucker of the Year competition won by Alfreton's Kara Rouse.  

Kara Rouse Jellyfish PR
Jellyfish/Staveley Head

I've since learnt the contest has been organised by a magazine and this is its first year.

I'm yet to learn whether it will be run again next year. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flashback: Blackstock sees red as Craig Bryson wins fiery derby

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Nottingham Forest are the gift that keeps on giving and so let's cast our minds back to Sunday 30 September to remember another famous Rams win at the City Ground. 

Craig Bryson
Empics

Craig Bryson scored the game's only goal and the win took the Rams to their rightful place above Forest in the top half of the Championship. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Tree work delays traffic

BBC Travel

There are delays on the A444 northbound between Appleby Magna and Overseal due to tree cutting.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Alfreton woman is 'Trucker of the Year'

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Congratulations to Kara Rouse who has been named "Trucker of the Year". I'll be honest and admit I had no idea such an award existed. 

Kara Rouse
BBC

The former nail technician, who works for a firm in Alfreton, won the award for her dedication and charity work. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Partially-sighted WW2 veteran to march to the Cenotaph on Sunday

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

If you've got the TV on on Sunday morning for the Remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph, keep an eye out for Long Eaton veteran Kenneth Godfrey. 

Kenneth Godfrey
Blind Veterans UK

Kenneth, who's now 90, will march with around 100 other representatives of the Blind Veterans UK to the Cenotaph. 

His incredible life saw him landing at Ver-Sur-Mer beach in Normandy three days after D-Day.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: How will you be following Forest v Derby?

Facebook

I've been finding out how you intend to follow tonight's big match between Forest and the Rams. 

Adrian Mannion on Facebook writes: "I will be at work in Nottingham trying to listen to Radio Derby COYR!"  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Rain should clear leaving a bright afternoon

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's a recap on what you can expect from the skies above this afternoon. 

weather grid
BBC

Any early rain should clear leaving a nicer afternoon with the chance of some brighter spells. 

It should feel quite warm for the time of year with highs of 15-16C (59-61F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: Where are you watching Forest v Derby?

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

This is the most exotic response we've had so far on where you are planning to watch tonight's big game between Derby and Forest.

Patricia Fish on Facebook writes: "We'll be watching in Chrisy's bar in Tenerife."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williamson fails to win Oldham nomination

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

So former Derby MP Chris Williamson isn't going to be representing Labour in the Oldham by-election. 

But if you've been missing Chris since his defeat in May's General Election here's an interview with him talking about that loss to Amanda Solloway

Former Labour MP for Derby North, Chris Williamson, speaks about the general election.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

iPro to screen Forest v Derby match tonight

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Get the popcorn and ice creams ready...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fast food chain plans to build homes in Derby

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

KFC wants to build a new outlet and 75 houses on land near the Royal Derby Hospital. 

KFC shop
KFC

The fast food chain is in talks with the city council about developing a patch of land between the roundabout outside the hospital and the two slips roads to the A38.

A decision could be made in January.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your comments: Where are you watching Forest v Derby?

Facebook

You've been letting me know where you are planning to watch Forest v Derby tonight.

Jayne Lambert on Facebook writes: "On the sofa at home #ComeOnYeRams"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather Watchers: Tell us what's happening where you are

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Have you tried out this brand new shiny part of the BBC website yet? 

weather watchers
BBC

You can have a go at being Sara Blizzard by telling us what the weather is like where you are. Give it a try.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williamson liked city council leader role best

Chris Doidge

BBC Radio Derby political reporter

I wonder if Ranjit Banwait's ears pricked up this morning when Chris Williamson, during a breakfast show interview about his future job aspirations, mentioned his favourite role so far had been leading Derby City Council.

Derby's Council House
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire:

  • Former Derby North MP Chris Williamson says he would be interested in standing for police commissioner or the combined Nottinghamshire/Derbyshire mayor 
  • Police are warning fans at tonight's Forest-Derby match they will be arrested and banned if they invade the pitch
  • A Long Eaton WW2 veteran will be part of Remembrance Sunday commemorations at the Cenotaph 
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flashback: Craig Bryson hat-trick helps Rams thrash Forest 5-0

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

I suspect this is a day etched in your memories, but let's cast our minds back to March 2014 and enjoy it again. 

Craig Bryson scores a penalty
PA

The victory was made even sweeter by the fact it knocked Forest out of the play-off places. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williamson interested in police boss role

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Having lost out in last night's vote to be Labour's candidate in the Oldham West by-election, ex-Derby MP Chris Williamson certainly couldn't be accused of resting on his laurels this morning. 

Chris Williamson
BBC

He's told BBC Radio Derby the chance to be the Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner is something he'd "actively consider".  

He's also said the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire mayor is an "attractive" proposition.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Long Eaton veteran to be at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

How about this for a heartwarming story? Kenneth Godfrey, from Long Eaton, will be a guest of honour at the Cenotaph for Sunday's Remembrance commemorations. 

Kenneth Godfrey
Blind Veterans UK

The 90-year-old former soldier, who's partially blind, wasn't going to be in London but when someone pulled out he got the call. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire

Calum McKenzie

BBC Local Live

Here's what's happening in Derbyshire and East Staffordshire: 

  • Police warn fans going to this evening's Forest v Derby match they'll be listening out for any "vile or distasteful" chants 
  • Former Derby North MP Chris Williamson has not been chosen to contest the Oldham West by-election for Labour 
  • A Long Eaton WW2 veteran will be a guest of honour at the Cenotaph for Sunday's Remembrance service  
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top