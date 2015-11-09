Law says his current side won't win games until they take their chances and stop conceding poor goals.
Alton Towers could cut up to 190 jobs
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Up to 190 jobs could go at Alton Towers by March next year.
In a statement Merlin Entertainments says the jobs will be a combination of early retirement, non-replacement of existing vacancies, redeployment, as well as voluntary redundancies.
Alton Towers closed for four days in June after 16 people were injured in a collision on the Smiler rollercoaster, four seriously. The firm then reported an 11.4% drop in revenue compared with last year at its resort theme parks.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here are the main stories we're covering today:
Teenagers appear in Derby Youth Court on baby kidnap attempt charge
Alton Towers owner announces it could cut nearly 200 jobs
If you're already hankering for an afternoon cup of tea, then it might interest you to know a tea room in the village of Draycott has been named as the best bistro and café in the country, at the 2015 Food Awards for England.
The Victoria Vintage Tea Rooms, on Victoria Road, won the award at a glitzy award ceremony in Manchester last night.
Cat suffers severe leg injuries after being shot by air rifle
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
How could someone do such a thing? The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was shot with an air rifle in Swadlincote.
The four-year-old white and grey male tabby is now recovering at home after being found with severe injuries to his back legs in Parliament Street on Wednesday 28 October.
RSPCA inspector Kate Levesley said: "This is a horrific case of animal cruelty and the cat would have suffered a great deal of pain."
Man steals poppy appeal collection box from Derby pub
A Burton woman has denied being a member of the so-called Islamic State and encouraging terrorism, after appearing via video link at Birmingham Crown Court today.
Tareena Shakil, of Curtis Way, pleaded not guilty to one count of inciting terrorism through social media between 30 September 2014 and 20 October 2014 and one of belonging to a banned organisation between 23 October 2014 and 9 January 2015.
The 26-year-old's case was adjourned until 11 January, and bail was refused.
Parliamentary 'shut up' record 'doesn't matter' to Bolsover MP
That's led to some angry reactions on Facebook, with Ian Bestwick saying: "This is tosh on a biblical scale and one can only assume it's a wind-up."
And Ian Johnstone calculates there are about 1,543,000 people in the Derby/Nottingham wider metropolitan area who might think this is a terrible idea, commenting: "Two different cities separated by two distinct histories, identities, cultures and a 15-mile stretch of tarmac."
Firms 'reluctant' to develop derelict part of Derby
Live Reporting
By Euan Duncan
All times stated are UK
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather: Cloudy, dry and mild overnight
Anna Church
Weather Presenter, BBC East Midlands Today
It will be largely dry overnight, but it will remain cloudy and mild with lows of 13C (55F).
It will be another breezy day tomorrow but mild again for the time of year, with highs of 16C (61F).
Career high for Derby tennis player
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby's Neil Pauffley recorded the biggest victory of his tennis career to date over the weekend as he won the title at the ITF Futures tournament in Tipton on Saturday.
Pony found tied to fence at Staveley
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Police want to find the owners of a grey miniature Shetland pony that was found tied to a fence on Pullman Close in Staveley.
The pony was found close to the old railway track at about 15:45 yesterday.
Officers say the pony was microchipped but the current owners are appearing as unknown.
Reds need to address slump in league form
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Alfreton Town manager Nicky Law admits he's dismayed by how poor his side have been recently.
The Reds lost their fourth game out of five in the National League North with a 2-0 defeat at Nuneaton.
Law says his current side won't win games until they take their chances and stop conceding poor goals.
Alton Towers could cut up to 190 jobs
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Up to 190 jobs could go at Alton Towers by March next year.
In a statement Merlin Entertainments says the jobs will be a combination of early retirement, non-replacement of existing vacancies, redeployment, as well as voluntary redundancies.
Alton Towers closed for four days in June after 16 people were injured in a collision on the Smiler rollercoaster, four seriously. The firm then reported an 11.4% drop in revenue compared with last year at its resort theme parks.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here are the main stories we're covering today:
Rams quartet set for Republic of Ireland play-off action
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
The international break means both Derby and Burton are now without games until 21 November.
Richard Keogh, Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce and Jeff Hendrick are all in the Republic of Ireland squad which faces Bosnia and Herzegovina home and away in their Euro 2016 play-off.
And Burton Albion forward Aurelien Joachim links up with Luxembourg for games against Greece and Portugal.
Public meeting to be held at strike action Derby school
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
You might recall there's been strike action outside Alfreton Grange Arts College recently, with two more days planned for tomorrow and Thursday.
Before then, a public meeting's due to take place this evening to discuss timetable changes, which the NUT says have lengthened the school day and reduced lesson times from one hour to 45 minutes.
The trust which runs the school has declined to comment while talks are on-going.
Teenagers in court accused of baby kidnap attempt
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Two teenagers accused of attempting to kidnap a baby in Derby have appeared in court.
The two 17-year-olds both face a charge of attempted kidnap over an incident in Normanton in September.
District Judge Jonathan Taaffe adjourned the case until 7 December at Derby Youth Court.
Peak District mist
This photograph of Hope Valley from below High Tor in the Peak District was taken at 10:00 by Martin Haigh.
And you're welcome to email or tweet us your comments, questions and photos throughout the day, or get in touch on our Facebook page.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a reminder of the main stories we're covering this afternoon:
Derbyshire bistro bags top award
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
If you're already hankering for an afternoon cup of tea, then it might interest you to know a tea room in the village of Draycott has been named as the best bistro and café in the country, at the 2015 Food Awards for England.
The Victoria Vintage Tea Rooms, on Victoria Road, won the award at a glitzy award ceremony in Manchester last night.
Cat suffers severe leg injuries after being shot by air rifle
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
How could someone do such a thing? The RSPCA is appealing for information after a cat was shot with an air rifle in Swadlincote.
The four-year-old white and grey male tabby is now recovering at home after being found with severe injuries to his back legs in Parliament Street on Wednesday 28 October.
RSPCA inspector Kate Levesley said: "This is a horrific case of animal cruelty and the cat would have suffered a great deal of pain."
Man steals poppy appeal collection box from Derby pub
Derby Telegraph
Police want to trace this man after a poppy collection box was stolen from a Chaddesden pub on Remembrance Day.
Travel: Slow traffic on Derby Road in Burton
BBC Travel
There is slow traffic on the A5121 Derby Road in Burton between Beech Avenue and Princess Way because of roadworks.
Spireites ready for FA Cup test
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Weather permitting, Chesterfield go to FC United of Manchester in a televised FA Cup first round tonight.
The home side has tweeted: "Puddles, but currently playable."
Teams will know in advance who they'll face next, with the draw for round two also scheduled for this evening.
Chief Constable wants public's help to appoint assistant
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
This is a novel approach... Staffordshire Chief Constable Jane Sawyers is to use the public's help in appointing a new assistant chief constable.
Some of the county's residents will have the chance to give feedback on the two candidates for the role as part of the recruitment process.
Those chosen will be invited to police HQ later this month to hear from each candidate and offer their thoughts on the applicant's suitability for the post.
Forest vow to take action over Derby match pitch invasion
Calum McKenzie
BBC Local Live
The full-time whistle may have gone at the City Ground some 72 hours ago, but you might not have heard the end of Friday night’s East Midlands derby.
Nottingham Forest has confirmed to me they intend to take “any action necessary” against fans who were involved in crowd trouble following Forest’s 1-0 win.
Watch this space.
Staffordshire woman denies 'Islamic State' membership
David Lumb
BBC News Online
A Burton woman has denied being a member of the so-called Islamic State and encouraging terrorism, after appearing via video link at Birmingham Crown Court today.
Tareena Shakil, of Curtis Way, pleaded not guilty to one count of inciting terrorism through social media between 30 September 2014 and 20 October 2014 and one of belonging to a banned organisation between 23 October 2014 and 9 January 2015.
The 26-year-old's case was adjourned until 11 January, and bail was refused.
Parliamentary 'shut up' record 'doesn't matter' to Bolsover MP
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Now the Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner might have been told to 'shut up' more times than any other member of Parliament since 1803, but something tells me that isn't going to stop him.
Researchers at the University of Glasgow trawled 200 years of parliamentary speeches to come to the profound conclusion.
BBC Radio Derby asked Mr Skinner if he wanted to talk about this record, but he said: "No, it doesn't matter", and put the telephone down.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a summary of the main stories we're covering this lunchtime:
Weather: Blustery afternoon, remaining dull
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
Winds will gust from 30-40mph throughout the afternoon, which will remain dull, cloudy and overcast with some occasional showers and highs of 13C (55F).
Tonight it will still be largely dry and windy, with plenty of cloud around.
Swan causes disruption for motorists on A38 northbound
BBC Travel
A swan on the road is causing disruption on the A38 northbound in Branston near the Branston Interchange.
Woman punched in face trying to prevent dog theft
Burton Mail
A woman who was punched in the face when a man was trying to steal her two Rottweilers has issued an urgent warning to dog owners.
Unlicensed buskers 'not showing right etiquette'
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's more on the news that some buskers in Derby say performers coming into the area without a licence are ruining their business.
Permits from the city council are meant to control who performs and where they go, but some entertainers say they are being marginalised and driven out.
One of them, Karl, says it's just about basic manners, and a known thing between buskers, like an etiquette.
Graffiti vandals targeting Ilkeston estate
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Is it a blot on the landscape or a work of art? Graffiti certainly divides opinion, but an increase in the problem in a Derbyshire town is prompting a local authority to appeal for help to tackle the issue.
The decorative form of vandalism has appeared on walls, empty buildings and utility firm boxes on the Larklands estate in llkeston.
Erewash Borough Council says it believes several people could be responsible and is appealing for information.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Here's a recap of the main stories we're covering today:
Derby man moved by generosity over treatment appeal
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
We've been telling you about a man from Spondon, who says he's astounded by the generosity of strangers, as he tries to raise enough money to treat his rare and painful brain condition.
Peter Marnick says he has lived in terrible pain every day for more than two years, and has found out he's suffering from something called a spontaneous cerebrospinal fluid leak.
He has now received £1,000 from an anonymous donor towards the £8,000 he needs for treatment in Germany.
Singing Burton bus driver gets music contract
Burton Mail
A Burton musician known as the singing bus driver has been scouted by a company which provides props and music for films, adverts, and television shows.
Brewers boss not turning to loan market
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says he won't be dipping into the loan market in response to his side's FA Cup exit.
The Brewers were beaten 3-0 at home by Peterborough, and have only scored four goals in their last eight games.
But Hasselbaink says there's no need to panic and they have players to come back from injury.
Trent City idea sparks angry responses
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
One issue that's attracting a great deal of interest from you is a suggestion by political blogger Steve Spear that Derby and Nottingham should formally merge to become a single city called Trent City.
That's led to some angry reactions on Facebook, with Ian Bestwick saying: "This is tosh on a biblical scale and one can only assume it's a wind-up."
And Ian Johnstone calculates there are about 1,543,000 people in the Derby/Nottingham wider metropolitan area who might think this is a terrible idea, commenting: "Two different cities separated by two distinct histories, identities, cultures and a 15-mile stretch of tarmac."
Firms 'reluctant' to develop derelict part of Derby
Derby Telegraph
Safety fears are putting off businesses from investing in the area around Derby's derelict Duckworth Square, according to a city business leader.
Local derby defeat could spur on Rams
Nigel Cash
BBC Radio Derby Sport
Derby County head into the latest international break having to reflect on the one-nil defeat by local rivals Nottingham Forest.
Rams defender Stephen Warnock believes Friday night's result can act as a catalyst for the club's season going forward.
The left-back impressed in an otherwise poor performance from Derby, which halted their 10-match unbeaten run.
Derbyshire MP raises the temperature in Parliament
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
While nationally the big story from Westminster today concerns government department cuts, it emerged at the weekend that in the last 200 years no member of Parliament has been told to 'shut up' more than Bolsover's Dennis Skinner.
Researchers at the University of Glasgow say the Labour MP has been asked to pipe down by his colleagues almost once a year on average since he was first elected in 1970.
Latest headlines for Derbyshire and East Staffordshire
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
These are the main stories we're looking at this morning:
Licensing issue strikes wrong chord for some street performers
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Another issue we'll be addressing is the claim that buskers working in Derby without the correct paperwork are spoiling the area for others.
That's the feeling of some performers in the city, who say they're being marginalised and driven out by people who don't have a licence.
The city council provides the permits for free, and says they're meant to control who performs and where they can operate.
Travel: Traffic light failure on A610
BBC Travel
A traffic light failure in the roadworks area is causing disruption on the A610 Ripley Road by the Excavator pub at Buckland Hollow.
Derby man's shock over anonymous treatment donation
Euan Duncan
BBC Local Live
Today we're going to hear from a Derby man with a rare medical condition who says he was shocked to receive an anonymous donation for treatment.
Peter Marnick has spontaneous cerebrospinal fluid leak, which causes a build-up of pressure around the brain.
It means he's in pain every day, so now he's raising money to get treatment in Germany.
Weather: Cloudy dull day but mainly dry
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather presenter
It's a dull, cloudy and overcast day, although it should stay largely dry with just a few light showers to look out for.
But it will be windy with highs of 13C (55F).