Most of us will have had a debate with someone at some stage about the name of this food item...

BBC

Around these parts, you'll find most people call it a "cob" - but why?

Tracy Leavesley is one of two people to ask us this using Your Questions.

Well, I've been speaking about this with Jonathan Robinson, who is lead curator of spoken English at the British Library.

Not only is he currently writing a book on East Midlands dialect, but his partner is from Derbyshire, so he's very familiar with the regional term.

BBC

He told me the word "cob" is described by the Oxford English Dictionary as "various roundish or lumpy pieces", such as bread. This meaning originated in the 1800s. The word is also used within other words like "cobble", which is a round lump of stone.

Jonathan claims it's very vague how the word came about. He said it could have derived from the word "cop", meaning "rounded hill".

It's just us here in the East Midlands that uses the word. It's thought to have stayed in the area because bakers are one of the few local businesses that have stood the test of time. Years ago, there were local words for things like tools, but because a lot of them are now produced on a national level, most local words have died out.