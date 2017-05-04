Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Updates for Wednesday 3 May 2017
- Anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance
- Our best and worst 4G cities
- Body found in Leicester city centre
- Peak District National Park unveils new walk
- Ex-Nottinghamshire bowler Mike Bore dies
- News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 Thursday
By Amy Woodfield and Calum McKenzie
DNA helped catch bus rapist
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Christopher Scott was arrested after his DNA was tested last year in relation to a separate matter.
It matched samples that were taken in 1992 - when DNA was still in its infancy.
At the time no match was found and it wasn't until 1995 that a national DNA database was set up.
Scott will now be sentenced on 26 May.
Fire crew rescues trapped deer
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Oh deer, oh deer - earlier today the fire service had this to deal with...
The deer had got itself stuck in railings in Birstall and needed releasing.
The crew managed to calm the deer down and cut the railings but a medical examination found it had suffered a fractured spine trying to free itself.
Sadly this meant the deer could never recover and had to be humanely put to sleep.
Rowett plays down Rush's Derby exit
Leicestershire mechanic died in 'moment of madness'
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
An inquest has taken place into the death of a mechanic from Braunstone, who died from brain injuries sustained when he put his head between the wheel of a lorry and its arch.
Peter Hummel had been trying to help a colleague who was towing a broken down truck when his head became trapped.
Forensics investigator Brian Johnson said the 56-year-old had "placed his head in the crocodile's mouth".
It's thought Mr Hummel had cut tie clips which had been holding a metal arm in place. This caused the arm, which controls the amount of air in the bag, to fall. Air was pushed from the bag and the wheel arch fell back towards the wheel.
Paramedic Shay Cullen said he found Mr Hummel with his "head trapped under a lorry".
Despite receiving treatment at the scene, Mr Hummel was pronounced dead soon afterwards.
Man jailed over scooter rider death
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A man who caused the death of a Leicestershire teenager by dangerous driving has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Calum Warrilow (below), from Stapleton, was hit by a car as he was travelling along the A1 near Grantham on a scooter in September 2016.
Driving the car was Kenneth Wallace, from Cambridgeshire. He'd been recorded driving at almost 100mph shortly before the crash.
In a police interview, the 53-year-old admitted he'd been using his mobile phone and was in a poor emotional state.
After knocking the 17-year-old off his scooter, Wallace fled the scene.
Then, unable to stop in time, a lorry driver went over Calum, killing him. Police have said the lorry driver was not at fault.
Man admits 1992 bus stop rape attack
Polystyrene plane 'travels 150 miles'
Watch: International treatment for Loughborough baby
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
This eight-month-old baby from Loughborough has a genetic disease so rare she's having to travel to France for treatment.
Ella Rose Long has the most severe form of spinal muscular atrophy - a condition that causes muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement.
Her mum, Leigh White, fears Ella might soon struggle to breathe.
Your photos: Blue skies over the East Midlands today
BBC Weather Watchers
It's been a lovely bright morning, and some of you been out and about to capture the blue skies.
This is Twit Twoo's offering, from Donisthorpe in Leicestershire.
This is the cracking view over Ilam, Derbyshire, this morning.
And more beautiful colours from Kegworth, Leicestershire.
Popular Darley Park Concert to return this September
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The popular Darley Park Concert will return on September 3 after being axed last year, it has been announced.
The event was shelved by Derby City Council because they could no longer afford it.
But the concert will be making a comeback this autumn, although some people will now have to pay for a ticket. Reduced early bird tickets are being sold for £2.50 each, while under 16s are able to access free tickets, according to the city council.
Polystyrene plane travels from Wales to Leicestershire
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Have you ever put a message in a bottle and thrown it out to sea? At the time you're always optimistic it will end up far away in some unusual location.
Well, one family in Anglesey did just this - but instead of a bottle, they used two polystyrene planes.
Abbie Everett's children threw the planes off the Menai Suspension Bridge and the family watched them drift off along the river.
A few months later, one of the planes turned up at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire.
The family know this because they received this postcard...
The family have told the BBC they want to find Kathy and thank her for the postcard.
They are also now planning a trip to Bradgate Park so they can see how far their plane travelled.
Crash death girl was 'thoughtful friend'
Rolls Royce boss to take "zero tolerance" approach to misconduct
Matthew Barlow
BBC Radio Derby reporter
I'm at the Rolls Royce annual general meeting (AGM), which is being held at Pride Park.
Chairman Ian Davis has told shareholders there will be "zero tolerance" to business misconduct after the firm paid £671m to settle corruption cases with UK and US authorities.
Rolls Royce chief executive Warren East says this year has been a "painful chapter" for the company that it is learning from.
Belper fatal crash: School pays tribute to 'kind and caring' girl
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Six-year-old Ruby Watson has been described by her school as a "very popular child who had a smile for everyone".
In a statement, Pottery Primary School said: "She was a thoughtful friend who was kind and caring.
"Ruby will be greatly missed by staff and pupils alike."
Family photo shows Belper crash victims
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
The family of James and Ruby Watson has released this photo following their death on Sunday.
The 28-year-old father and his six-year-old daughter were passengers in a car that collided with a railing on Kilbourne Road in Belper.
The inquest into their deaths will open tomorrow.
James’s partner, who was also Ruby’s mother, was driving the car at the time and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
BreakingMan dies in A52 crash
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car on the A52 in Nottinghamshire last night, police have now confirmed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene at about 20:50 between Gamston Lings Bar roundabout and the Stragglethorpe Road junction, near Radcliffe on Trent.
Police have asked for anyone who might have dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch.
BreakingMan admits 1992 bus stop rape
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A man has pleaded guilty to the rape and kidnapping of an 18-year-old university student near a bus stop in Nottingham back in 1992.
Christopher Scott, 64, from Billesden Drive, in Heathfield, Nottingham, had initially pleaded not guilty when he was charged last August.
But he admitted the charges at Nottingham Crown Court today - on the first day of his trial.
Scott dragged the 18-year-old woman, who was standing at a bus stop, down an alleyway and forced her into a car where he sexually assaulted her.
There was a high-profile appeal for information over the attack in 1992 and it was featured on BBC Crimewatch in 2008.
Posters for World Naked Gardening Day appear in Nottinghamshire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Adventurous gardeners are being urged to strip off this Saturday - for World Naked Gardening Day.
The event's now in its 12th year and posters promoting it have appeared in Colwick Woods in Nottinghamshire.
Rachael Hemmings, from the Meadows Community Garden, says if you're planning on taking part, it's worth being mindful of what you're doing.
She said: "If you are going to be gardening completely naked without shoes on, you might want to avoid working with a spade, maybe a strimmer might not be a good idea... or shears.
"Or, taking out brambles or thorns. Do that on another day because that could be potentially quite scratchy. No-one wants to go to A&E with thorns somewhere private."
Famous Fenwick store could become high-end complex
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Plans for the future of Leicester's renowned Fenwick store have been announced.
Developers have applied for planning permission to turn the Market Street building into a champagne bar, restaurant, gym and 90 high-end apartments.
The developers, who bought the iconic building for a seven-figure sum, have said this could create about 150 jobs for the area.
BreakingWoman arrested in connection with baby death
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A 27-year-old woman is due to be spoken to by the police after the body of a newborn baby was found in a bag near Hinckley.
An initial post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday but more tests are now taking place to identify the cause of the baby's death.
The woman, arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth, had been getting treatment in hospital but has now been discharged.
Police have now also arrested her in connection with the death of the baby.
Woman detained after tram disorder
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
If you were delayed while on the tram in Hucknall this morning, police have told us it was because of a "public disorder" incident at the Butlers Hill tram stop at about 07:25 BST.
There were no trams between Hucknall and Moor Bridge for a short time.
A police spokeswoman said a woman was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to Millbrook hospital by ambulance.
Belper fatal crash: Father and daughter named as victims
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
A father and his six-year-old daughter - who died in a crash in Belper on Sunday morning - have been named.
Derby Coroner's Court said an inquest into the deaths of James Watson, 28, and daughter Ruby will open tomorrow morning.
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Grand Slam finalist Lucie Safarova has been named as one of the players who will play at the Aegon Open Nottingham next month.
The 30-year-old, from the Czech Republic, is a former world number five and four-time doubles major winner.
She joins British player Johanna Konta, who has already been named on the line-up.
Football: Burton Albion boss reflects on Championship survival
John Bray
BBC Midlands Today
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has praised his players for their "incredible work rate" after securing Championship survival.
The Brewers were pre-season favourites for relegation back to League One in August, but they head into their final game on Sunday against Reading four points above the drop zone.
Clough's side currently sit 19th - ahead of five clubs including Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn.
That is despite a stadium with a capacity of less than 7,000 and one of the smallest playing squad budgets in the division.
Rams manager comments on Rush dismissal
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Gary Rowett has told us Derby County have "taken the action they felt necessary" in dismissing chief executive and president Sam Rush.
He said: "Statements have come out but, for me, nothing is really going to be affected on the football side.
"That is my only real concern, so we move forward."
Severe accident: A60 Nottinghamshire northbound
A60 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, at A6130 Gregory Boulevard.
A60 Nottinghamshire - A60 Mansfield Road in Forest Fields, Nottingham blocked northbound at the A6130 Gregory Boulevard junction, because of an accident involving 3 vehicles.
Child, 6, and man die in road crash
Anniversary service held for Madeleine McCann
Helen Astle
BBC East Midlands Today reporter
This was Kate and Gerry McCann arriving at a service in Rothley last night to pray for their eldest daughter Madeleine, who went missing while on holiday in Portugal 10 years ago.
Prayers were also said for other missing children during the service.
Almost 100 other people attended - some brought flowers...
Feeding time for peregrine chicks
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Cuteness overload!
Here's a photo of all four peregrine chicks at the top of the Nottingham Trent University's Newton Building lining up for a feed.
Money raised for Belper crash victims
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Around £2,000 has been raised by people in Belper after a car crash on Kilbourne Road on Sunday which killed a six-year-old girl and her 28-year-old father.
The girl's 22-year-old mother, who was driving the car, is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
A52 reopens after serious crash
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Police are investigating a serious crash which closed a stretch of the A52 overnight.
Nottinghamshire Police said it involved a pedestrian and a vehicle and happened just before 20:50, shutting the road between the Gamston roundabout and Radcliffe on Trent.
Diversions were put in place but have now been removed.
Your Questions: Why do we call a bread roll a 'cob'?
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Most of us will have had a debate with someone at some stage about the name of this food item...
Around these parts, you'll find most people call it a "cob" - but why?
Tracy Leavesley is one of two people to ask us this using Your Questions.
Well, I've been speaking about this with Jonathan Robinson, who is lead curator of spoken English at the British Library.
Not only is he currently writing a book on East Midlands dialect, but his partner is from Derbyshire, so he's very familiar with the regional term.
He told me the word "cob" is described by the Oxford English Dictionary as "various roundish or lumpy pieces", such as bread. This meaning originated in the 1800s. The word is also used within other words like "cobble", which is a round lump of stone.
Jonathan claims it's very vague how the word came about. He said it could have derived from the word "cop", meaning "rounded hill".
It's just us here in the East Midlands that uses the word. It's thought to have stayed in the area because bakers are one of the few local businesses that have stood the test of time. Years ago, there were local words for things like tools, but because a lot of them are now produced on a national level, most local words have died out.
Polls open for county council elections
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
The polls have opened across the East Midlands for the local council elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots until 22:00.
In Derbyshire, there are 270 candidates contesting 64 seats.
In Leicestershire, the Conservatives won 30 of the 55 seats on the council at the 2013 elections, but have since gained a councillor due to a defection, giving them a majority of seven.
In Nottinghamshire, boundary changes mean the number of councillors being elected will drop from 67 to 66. There is also a city council by-election for the Sherwood ward.
The counts will start tomorrow morning with the results being published on each of the council's websites as they are announced.
Derby County chief executive and president sacked
Sandish Shoker
BBC News Online
Derby County have sacked chief executive and president Sam Rush over "gross misconduct".
In a statement released by the club, they said Rush (left), who was appointed in 2013, had been released with immediate effect "on the grounds of gross misconduct and breach of fiduciary duty".
In response, Rush said he was "incredibly shocked and disappointed" at his dismissal and the matter was now in the hands of his lawyers.
