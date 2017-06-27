Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Derbyshire could get more armed police officers
- School considering early Friday finishes
- University of Derby conned out of £300,000
- Police crackdown on M1 car cruising
- Homophobic bullying above national average in East Mids
- Live updates for Tuesday 27 June 2017
By Gavin Bevis and Liam Barnes
Power cut in Chilwell to continue for hours
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Bad news if you're currently one of those in Chilwell without power - it's going to be several hours before your electricity gets restored. However, the supplies in Newark are back on track.
Picture appeal over Gravel Street violence
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Police want to speak to this man about a fight in Leicester that landed three people in hospital.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of public order and assault offences following the clash in Gravel Street on 14 May and have been released while investigations continue.
The three injured people were not seriously hurt and were discharged from hospital the same day.
'Very ambitious' striker signs for Mansfield Town
BBC Sport
Mansfield Town have announced the signing of 23-year-old striker Omari Sterling-James from non-league Solihull Moors.
Stags manager said the player, who can also be used on the wing, is "very ambitious" and was being chased by a number of clubs.
Sterling-James is a former trainee with Championship club Birmingham City, and has also played for Cheltenham Town.
Severe accident: Nottinghamshire both ways
Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, near Fremount Drive.
Nottinghamshire - An accident on Beechdale Road in Beechdale, Nottingham near the Fremount Drive junction.
Lions held by Hurricanes after late yellow card
BBC Sport
There was disappointment for the British and Irish Lions as they were held to a 31-31 draw by the Hurricanes in Wellington.
The tourists, who featured Leicester's Dan Cole in the starting lineup, had gone into the last 15 minutes 14 points up, but coughed up two tries following Iain Henderson's yellow card.
Despite two tries from Scotland's Tommy Seymour and one from Welshman George North, the final midweek game ended on a sour note.
Stags sign Sterling-James from Solihull
All lanes back open on M1 northbound
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Looks like the M1 is heading back towards normal after this morning's tailbacks...
Brunt and Hazel play for England in World Cup match
BBC Sport
England's women cricketers are playing their second World Cup group game today against Pakistan in Leicester with two Yorkshire players making the team.
Barnsley's Katherine Brunt will be leading the bowling attack, with Danielle Hazell also in the side.
Here's the moment the squad arrived at Grace Road earlier:
England lost the toss and have been put into bat.
It's an important game for the hosts following defeat to India in the first group match.
You can listen to ball-by-ball commentary of the match via the BBC Sport app and here.
Fraudsters behind £12m scam jailed
Fraudsters who conned NHS hospitals, councils and a government out of more than £12m have been sentenced.
Ten conspirators, including two from Lancashire, were given sentences at Leicester Crown Court of up to 10 years in prison.
In each case forged letters, emails or faxes were sent to the 22 targeted organisations, pretending to be from a legitimate firm already carrying out contract works.
The biggest victim was the Guernsey government, which lost £2.6m.
Imitiaz Khoda, 44, from Lancaster, was jailed for 54 months for conspiracy to launder money.
A second man, 42-year-old Oghogho Ehanire, 42, from Preston, received 12 months suspended for two years for laundering.
M1 breakdown leads to tailback
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Not looking great on the northbound side of the M1 near Junction 28 - the congestion's been caused by a broken down car.
Earlier kick-off for Stags v Mariners
Mansfield Town's home game against Grimsby Town has been brought forward by two hours on the advice of police.
The League Two match will now kick off at 13:00 on 9 September.
Yesterday it was announced both of Mansfield's games against Chesterfield this season will also be 13:00 kick-offs following police advice.
Via Gellia closed for fortnight after rockfall
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
An emergency road closure is in place along a major route through the Derbyshire Dales after a rockfall.
A section of the Via Gellia is shut from Ryder Point to Grangemill for the next two weeks while the debris is removed and the remaining rocks are made safe.
Work, which had been planned for August, has now been brought forward. Diversions are in place via the A6, A5270 and the A515.
Power cut in Chilwell
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
If you're without power in Chilwell at the moment, hopefully things should be back to normal by lunchtime...
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617 affecting J27 for A608 Hucknall.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of an accident. Travel time is at around 25 minute. Congestion to J27, A608 (Hucknall).
Report: Mahrez 'tired of waiting for Barcelona'
BBC Sport
Today's BBC Sport football gossip column mentions the latest speculation about the future of Leicester City's want-away midfielder Riyad Mahrez.
A Spanish newspaper has reported the Algerian is considering an offer from Arsenal after growing tired of waiting for Barcelona.
Primary school teachers trained on handling pupils sexting
Jack Maclaren
Reporter, BBC Radio Derby
Primary school teachers across Nottinghamshire are being given special training to help them deal with sexting incidents involving pupils.
The county council has put on the workshops after schools asked for help on dealing with children under the age of 11 sharing explicit images and messages.
Trish Gilbert, who teaches at Edwalton Primary School, said it's much harder to keep track of how children talk to each other than in the past.
School to consider early Friday finishes
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A Leicestershire primary school is considering closing earlier on Fridays from the autumn.
Parents of pupils at Danemill Primary in Enderby received a letter about the idea last week and have been asked for their views on plans to end lessons just after 13:00.
School bosses said the idea - aimed at reducing costs - was a model successfully run elsewhere but it was interested in hearing from parents before a more detailed proposal is drawn up.
These parents who spoke to BBC Radio Leicester didn't seem particularly thrilled by the idea.
Two cars seized over 'cruising' on M1
East Midlands Today
Two cars were seized and 24 warnings issued during a police crackdown on "car cruising" on the M1.
Nottinghamshire Police said one of the cars was taken for being driven without a license and insurance and another for being driven while uninsured.
An injunction was obtained in 2015 allowing officers to issue warnings to drivers racing on roads around junction 27, but Nottinghamshire County Council said the problem has been getting worse in recent weeks.
If motorists are found to be taking part in car cruising they could be in contempt of court and sent to prison for up to two years or given an unlimited fine.
University of Derby hit by £300,000 fraud
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
The University of Derby was conned out of more than £300,000 by fraudsters, it's emerged.
Ten men were sentenced yesterday for the scam, which extracted more than £12m from public bodies around the UK.
The group used publically-available information to discover the names of contractors carrying out work for the organisations and would then send fake letters, emails and faxes from those firms switching the bank details for payment.
The university paid out £313,438 to the fraudsters but has since recovered £173,818 through its bank.
Homophobic bullying in East Midlands higher than national average
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, education correspondent
More than half of gay schoolchildren in the East Midlands say they've been bullied because of their sexuality, according to a study.
A total of 51% of pupils said they have received abuse, higher than the national average of 45%.
Overall the level of homophobic bullying in Britain's secondary schools has fallen by a third in a decade, according to a study from the University of Cambridge.
Do you recognise this 1970s games console?
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
You don't see games consoles like this very much these days...
Derbyshire police are trying to establish if this Atari 2600 - first released in the late 1970s - was stolen and, if so, to reunite it with its owner.
It comes after a 31-year-old Etwall man was arrested after running from police on Uttoxeter New Road in Derby earlier this month.
He was held on suspicion of handling stolen goods and interviewed in connection with a number of thefts from vehicles across the city and South Derbyshire. He was later bailed.
As well as the games console, a number of pairs of sunglasses were found.
Pregnant woman attacked by gang in Buxton
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A pregnant woman and a man are recovering after being beaten up by a masked gang at a house in Buxton.
Police believe the attack, in Cliff Road at about 00:30 on 3 June, may have been a case of mistaken identity.
The victims suffered minor injuries.
Details of the attack have only just been released by police.
East Midlands patients' records among 1,700 at risk from blunder
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
More than 1,700 NHS patients may have been harmed by an administrative blunder when thousands of documents including cancer diagnoses and other test results were put in storage instead of being sent to hospitals or GPs.
Cancer test, child protection notes and advice on medication for patients, including some from the East Midlands, have been affected.
The National Audit Office said there were serious questions to answer about the handling of the incident.
Tower block residents offered fire safety advice
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Fire fighters will be giving safety advice to residents living in high-rise buildings in Leicestershire from today.
Drop-in sessions will be held in the lobbies of tower blocks across the city and county for people to talk through any concerns they have following the recent Grenfell Tower blaze in London.
Derbyshire could get more armed police
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derbyshire's chief constable says he's considering increasing the number of firearms officers ready to respond to terror attacks.
Peter Goodman says the threat from terror seems unlikely to disappear in the short-term and the existing number of armed police is being stretched in the wake of the terror attacks in London and Manchester.
He told the BBC: "We're reviewing the number of officers we have.
"We've increased those, as many people know, over the past few weeks but that increase we've got is probably not sustainable because we have armed response officers working very long shifts with very few days off."
Watch: Today's weather for the East Midlands
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
Here's how today's looking...
Good morning: Join us for today's live updates
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Hi everyone and welcome to today's news, sport, travel and weather for the East Midlands.