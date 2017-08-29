Former Leicester City striker, Gary Lineker, has thanked fans for their "lovely messages" following the death of his father.

Barry Lineker ran the family's fruit and veg stall on Leicester market for more than 40 years.

Gary's son George also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandad.

Paul Ferrar, who now owns the stall at Leicester Market and knew Barry well, said: "He was a hero to me I looked up to him and worshiped him.

"He did loads for me and I have nothing but utmost respect for the bloke."