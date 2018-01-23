Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Updates on Tuesday 23 January 2018
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Live Reporting
By Calum McKenzie and Liam Barnes
All times stated are UK
Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Good morning and welcome along to Tuesday's East Midlands Live.
Liam Barnes and I will be here until later with the best of the region's news, sport, weather and travel.