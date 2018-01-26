Latest updates: East Midlands Live

East Mids landmarks

East Midlands Live

  Friday 26 January 2018

By Calum McKenzie and Gavin Bevis

Paralympian 'heartbroken' by classification claims

BBC Sport

British Paralympic athlete Sophie Hahn has said having her impairment classification questioned by the father of a rival was "heartbreaking".

Michael Breen, father of sprinter and long jumper Olivia Breen, cast doubt on her classification at a Parliamentary select committee in October.

"I was very angry and upset," Loughborough-based Hahn said. "I work unbelievably hard on the track".

Hahn, who has cerebral palsy, won T38 100m Paralympic gold in Rio.

She also has four individual world titles.

Plans for 3,000 new homes given green light

Kevin Stanley

BBC Radio Nottingham newsreader

Rushcliffe council's approved plans for up to 3,000 new homes to the south of Clifton.

Land at Fairham Pastures
Rushcliffe Borough Council

Developers say the scheme - at Fairham Pastures - will create 2,500 jobs.

Just 10% of the houses will be classed as "affordable".

Robert Hepwood, from the developers, added that the community will be "in a sustainable and strategic location just minutes from Nottingham city centre".

Confusion as wrong horses race at Southwell

BBC Sport

Trainer Ivan Furtado is to face a disciplinary hearing after it emerged that two of his horses ran in the wrong races at Southwell last week.

Silhouettes of horses
Getty Images

African Trader and Scribner Creek were mistakenly run in races they were not scheduled to contest on 14 January.

Neither horse won and the confusion was put down to human error.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said: "The priority now is to ensure the BHA takes whatever steps are appropriate and necessary to ensure that this issue does not occur again.

"It is vital that the public's trust in racing as a fair, well-regulated sport, which is run with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, is not impacted by similar incidents".

Travel: Latest from region's roads

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Here's what is happening on the region's roads:

  • Coxbench Road in Coxbench is closed due to an overturned car near the B6179.
  • Stragglethorpe Road in Cotgrave is closed in both directions due to flooding at Hollygate Lane.
  • Traffic lights are not working on the A594 Infirmary Road at Jarrom Road in Leicester.

Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Good morning and welcome along to Friday's East Midlands Live.

Gavin Bevis and I will be here until later with the best of the region's news, sport, weather and travel.

