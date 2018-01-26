Latest updates: East Midlands Live

British Paralympic athlete Sophie Hahn has said having her impairment classification questioned by the father of a rival was "heartbreaking".

Michael Breen, father of sprinter and long jumper Olivia Breen, cast doubt on her classification at a Parliamentary select committee in October.

"I was very angry and upset," Loughborough-based Hahn said. "I work unbelievably hard on the track".

Hahn, who has cerebral palsy, won T38 100m Paralympic gold in Rio.

She also has four individual world titles.