Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A police car has been taken off the road after its windscreen was smashed in Derbyshire.

It happened in Mornington Crescent, Mackworth, while the car was parked outside the library - where the Safer Neighbourhood Team has an office.

Officers said it happened between 21:00 on Sunday and 08:00 on Monday.

Derbyshire Constabulary

PCSO Jenny Sadler said “Although a large part of our work is done on foot in the area, the use of the police car means that we can get to see more people across the patch and respond to incidents quicker if needed.

“The car has had to be recovered to our workshops for repair and so this is a facility we now will not have to serve the people of Mackworth and Morley. It is very frustrating."

She added that they are now trawling CCTV in the area and asked anyone with information to get in touch.