Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Man shot outside karaoke bar
- 'Miracle' baby has heart operation
- Six arrests at Forest-Rams match
- Man charged over £3.5m cannabis find
- Cricket: Coughlin dislocates shoulder
- Updates on Monday 12 March 2018
By Calum McKenzie and Amy Woodfield
Traffic and travel: M1 fully reopened
There've been problems on the M1 between J30 and J31 this morning - but things appear to be improving.
Repairs on the road have been completed and all lanes have reopened:
Arsonists strike at National Trust estate
The fires come days after Clumber Park's 250-year-old bridge was deliberately damaged by a car.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
East Midlands Live has now ended, but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
Dedicated coverage for this region returns at 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Weather: Rain around overnight
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain will continue for a time before clearing to the south east.
Dry into the early hours with some breaks in the cloud developing and the risk of a few patches of mist/fog forming.
Minimum temperatures of 2-6°C (36-43°F).
Rail tunnel cleared for use amid flood concern
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
Navy reservist unit gets Freedom of the City honour
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The East Midlands' only Royal Naval Reserve Unit is to be given the Freedom of the City of Nottingham.
Beeston-based HMS Sherwood's honour will be presented at a full council meeting in May.
A Freedom Parade will take place through Nottingham later in the summer.
Rail crossing 'could be replaced by flyover'
Stefan Pidluznyj
Local Democracy Reporter
Rail journey times between Nottingham and Lincoln may be reduced by removing a crossing at Newark, a report suggests.
The study, by Network Rail, proposes removing the Newark Flat Crossing and replacing it with a flyover.
Currently, any increase in east-west train services is limited by the crossing with the East Coast Mainline.
This means trains have to wait for each other, costing time and capacity.
The report states that the crossing is an "outdated piece of infrastructure" but removing it would be "very costly" and involve a "complex engineering task".
Any upgrades are likely to be only made in the 2030s once HS2 has been completed.
Riding centre closes due to flooding
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Scropton Riding and Driving Centre tweets...
Heavy rain causing flooding
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
This picture gives some idea about the level of flooding across parts of Derbyshire following a day of heavy and persistent rain.
It was taken by Jo Briggs on Collier Lane in Ockbrook earlier this afternoon.
Flooding across parts of Derbyshire
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has said it is starting to receive calls to rescue people stranded in flood water.
A flood alert has been issued by the Met Office for Bottle Brook in Derbyshire and there is a flood warning in place for Rolleston Brook and the River Dove at Rolleston.
The fire service is urging people to take extra care on the roads and not to take risks.
Flooding disrupting rail services
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
Black students share experience of racism
Police probe at shop blast scene ends
Police have been looking for clues at the site of the shop blast in Leicester, which killed five people.Read more
Cops promise 'thorough' probe into Muslim hate mail
Press Association
A counter-terrorism detective investigating "Punish a Muslim Day" letters has said his team takes religious hatred "extremely seriously".
The offensive messages were sent to a string of locations across the country with five forces, including Nottinghamshire Police, all receiving reports.
Highlighted by anti-abuse service Tell Mama UK, the letters offer points for committing different violent acts against Muslims.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East is leading the investigation into the messages.
The head of the unit, Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden said: "We take religious hatred extremely seriously and my officers will be carrying out a full and thorough investigation in response to these reports."
Man chased from child's home avoids jail
Mikolaj Zawilinski admitted entering a home intending to commit a sexual offence, police said.Read more
Robin Hood Pageant 'part of castle's future'
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Bosses in charge of Nottingham Castle have sought to allay fears that the annual Robin Hood Pageant may not return.
Tim Pollard, the city's official Robin Hood, said he was "not sure" if the event would be coming back with renovation work going on at Nottingham Castle.
But Heather Mayfield, from the Nottingham Castle Trust, said that the pageant "will form part of" the castle's programme of events once it reopens in 2020.
Councillor Dave Trimble from the city council added: "We are currently considering alternative venues given the unavailability of the Castle until 2020, and hope that the Robin Hood Pageant will be staged again in 2019, prior to any decision about the format of the event, once the Castle re-opens."
Burglars caught on CCTV at Derby home
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
Three burglars have been caught on camera stealing from a house in Derby.
The footage shows the trio entering the house through the back garden and then going into rooms upstairs with bags.
The police said a quantity of cash and jewellery were stolen from the property in Burghley Way, Littleover, Derby shortly after 18:00 GMT on 31 January.
Derbyshire Constabulary has asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Meet Milli the support dog
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
A charity based in Leicester provides support dogs for those with mental health issues.
Recovery Dogs assist survivors of mental health problems helping them to find wellbeing through protection, exercise and social inclusion.
Liz Maitland has owned Milli for nine years, who has helped her overcome her own mental health issues.
Concern over future of Robin Hood event
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The future of Nottingham's Robin Hood Pageant is unclear, according to Tim Pollard.
The pageant, which is held at Nottingham Castle, has been an annual event for almost three decades.
The castle is set to undergo a £30m renovation in order to turn it into a "world-class visitor destination".
Mr Pollard, who is the city's official Robin Hood, said there would not be a pageant next year while the renovation work is carried out.
"We're really not sure [what the future holds]," he added.
"A lot of money is going to be put into redeveloping it and making it a world-class tourist attraction.
"Hopefully, when that is done, the pageant may return."
The BBC has contacted Nottingham City Council for a comment, but it is yet to respond.
Man arrested after bricks thrown at police
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man has been arrested after bricks and shrapnel were thrown at police officers.
The 28-year-old was detained on suspicion of public order offences and criminal damage.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man got onto the roof of a building on Yeovil Court, Mansfield, on Sunday evening and began throwing things.
Guttering was also ripped from the building, the force added.
No one was injured and the man remains in police custody.
Cricket: Newell may lose England role in shake-up
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell will have to re-apply for his job as an England selector.
It is part of a selection overhaul unveiled by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
Under its revamp, England will introduce a scouting system with "discipline-specific scouts".
They will provide information to a panel made up of a new national selector, a full-time independent England selector and the head coach.
Couple become oldest to ever marry at village church
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
An 84-year-old man and his partner, aged 75, have become the oldest couple ever to get married in the 800 year history of their local church.
Stuart Thornley and his now wife Janice tied the knot on Saturday in St Helen's Church, Pinxton, Derbyshire, after 23 years together.
Rev Penny Goodchild, who married the couple, said she had checked back through the church's records to 1561 and can confirm the Thornley's are the oldest couple to ever get married there.
The pair were married in front of several generations of their family, including 17 grandchildren. The youngest there was the 12-month-old ring bearer.
Mr Thornley said he met Mrs Thornley on a blind date at a bingo night set up by a mutual friend and Janice had been by his side since.
He said: "Our love has grown stronger and stronger as time has gone by. I always refer to me and Janice being two peas in a pod. I love her to bits."
Janice added: "Life is too short at our age, that is another reason we decided to get married. We are pleased we have got this far together. I hope we have a few more years left in us together."
Cricket: Shoulder blow for Coughlin
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottinghamshire all-rounder Paul Coughlin may be facing an extended period on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder.
The 25-year-old picked up the injury playing for the England Lions against West Indies A.
"He always puts in 100% on the field and sometimes these things can happen," Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell said.
"The first thing for Paul is to get back to England where we can assess the injury further and from there we can get him all the treatment he needs."
Coughlin joined Nottinghamshire from Durham on a three-year deal in September.
Man charged over £3.5m cannabis find
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man has been charged in connection with a cannabis factory, believed to be worth £3.5m, found in Nottingham.
The 35-year-old from Bradford, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with nine offences including kidnap, production of cannabis and holding a person for slavery.
He was remanded into custody and will appear before Nottingham Crown Court next month.
Police discovered the cannabis in Palmerston House, on Mount Street, in August last year.
Appeals system a disgrace, says Rowett
Derby boss Gary Rowett says it is "a disgrace" that clubs cannot appeal against yellow cards after "blatantly obvious" errors.Read more
Police car windscreen smashed overnight
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
A police car has been taken off the road after its windscreen was smashed in Derbyshire.
It happened in Mornington Crescent, Mackworth, while the car was parked outside the library - where the Safer Neighbourhood Team has an office.
Officers said it happened between 21:00 on Sunday and 08:00 on Monday.
PCSO Jenny Sadler said “Although a large part of our work is done on foot in the area, the use of the police car means that we can get to see more people across the patch and respond to incidents quicker if needed.
“The car has had to be recovered to our workshops for repair and so this is a facility we now will not have to serve the people of Mackworth and Morley. It is very frustrating."
She added that they are now trawling CCTV in the area and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Calls to roll out Notts misogyny hate crime pilot
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The government's resisting calls to treat misogyny as a hate crime, despite MPs backing a trial project in Nottinghamshire.
Gloria De Piero, MP for Ashfield, said women felt safer and more confident as a result of the changes introduced in the county in 2016.
However, the Ministry of Justice believe a change in law is not needed because powers to enable prosecutions "already exist".
Arrests after coins thrown in derby match
Six people were arrested during the match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County, at the City Ground.Read more
Fatal house fire caused by electric heater
Samantha Fisher
BBC News Online
A fatal house fire in Normanton was caused by an electric heater coming into contact with a mattress or bedding, the fire service has said.
A man died in the fire in Harriet Road on Friday evening - two people were taken to hospital.
Firefighters were called shortly after 18:30 to the blaze that had broken out in a downstairs room.
Matt Lee from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene and said there was no evidence of smoke alarms in the property.
He said: "It was a very difficult scene because the fire damage was extensive. We believe the fire was accidental and we think it was caused by an electric heater coming into contact with combustible materials, so bedding or a mattress within that room, which is where the victim was I am afraid."
Syrian girl, 6, 'wishes to return home'
Police probe into Beeston crash
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to a crash involving a car and two pedestrians.
The collision, at the junction of Wollaton Road and Albion Street, Beeston, left a woman with a broken leg and another with a fractured hand.
It happened at about 23:45 on Friday 9 February and involved a white Mini Cooper.
Rutland adventurer leading expedition
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
Adventurer Laura Bingham is leading an all-female team attempting to be the first people to ever descend the Essequibo river, the largest river in Guyana, along with her team mates Ness Knight and Pip Stewart.
Having travelled all over the world, including cycling the width of Ireland whilst eight months pregnant last year, the 25-year-old is no stranger to an adventure.
The team are currently around five weeks into the expedition.
Laura's husband, explorer Ed Stafford is heading out to meet the team to bring re-supplies.
You can follow the teams progress here.