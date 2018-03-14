Latest updates: East Midlands Live

The government has dismissed calls from an MP for ex-miners to be routinely screened for the lung disease, pneumoconiosis.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, raised the issue during a debate in Parliament.

He said: "This is not an abstract discussion, this is a disease that affects a large number of former miners, including in my Mansfield constituency.

"It is a progressive disease but if sufferers are diagnosed at an early stage then they can receive care and support quickly and access the compensation and benefits they deserve."

The work and pensions minister Sarah Newton said: "The view was very clearly expressed by medical experts that introducing a screening process... would not be beneficial.

"When pneumoconiosis is identified often no treatment is required. When it is severe there is no specific treatment available."