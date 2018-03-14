Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Man threatened with machete while holding child
- Dumped rubbish still not removed four years on
- Man accused of raping and murdering 72-year-old woman
- Eight flee arson attack at Clumber Park
- Call to screen ex-miners for lung disease
- Winston Churchill cigar butt to be sold
- Cricket: Derbyshire return for Wright and Cork
- Updates on Tuesday 13 March 2018
Live Reporting
By Calum McKenzie and Gavin Bevis
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe disruption: M1 Nottinghamshire southbound
M1 Nottinghamshire southbound severe disruption, at J26 for A610 Nottingham.
M1 Nottinghamshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and very slow traffic southbound at J26, A610 (Nottingham), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
In pictures: sunrise over Yorkshire
There has been a beautiful sunrise across Yorkshire this morning.
It's been captured by some of our BBC Weather Watchers.
Top left is Northallerton, top right is Wakefield, bottom right is Misterton and bottom left is Kirk Smeaton.
Man 'raped and smothered woman, 72'
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
Craig Keogh, 26, is accused of murdering Jane Hings at her home in a Leicestershire village.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24 for A6.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Our live coverage across the day
Dedicated live coverage for this region has now ended for Tuesday, but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Man 'raped and smothered 72-year-old woman'
BBC Radio Leicester
A man raped and murdered a 72-year-old woman by smothering her with a pillow, a court has heard.
Craig Keogh, 27, is also accused of stealing jewellery and cash from Jane Hings' home and using it to buy a carvery and rounds of drinks.
Birmingham Crown Court heard he attacked Ms Hings at her bungalow in Fleckney, Leicestershire, after a night out when he had been taking cocaine.
Mr Keogh, of no fixed address, denies all of the charges.
Gritters heading out despite rise in temperatures
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottinghamshire County Council tweets...
Forest boss thanks fans for 'crucial' support
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka tweets...
Pair arrested after car hits Chinese takeaway
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man and a woman have been arrested after a vehicle crashed into the front of a takeaway in Mansfield.
Police said it happened at around 12:40 this afternoon at Canton Restaurant on Ravensdale Road after the car failed to stop for routine checks on Eakering Road.
No one was injured.
The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no licence or insurance and vehicle theft.
The 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.
The pair remain in police custody.
Pollution hotspots revealed
Enter your postcode to see what the air quality is like where you are living in Britain.Read more
Town centre crossing set for upgrade
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A pedestrian crossing is being upgraded as part of a £1.7m scheme to improve links between Ilkeston town centre and its railway station.
The crossing, on Manners Road between Bath Street and Pelham Avenue, is being converted from a puffin to a toucan crossing.
Puffin crossings are for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists. Toucan crossings are wider to allow pedestrians and mounted cyclists to cross together.
Councillor Simon Spencer, from the county council, said: "These better connected routes will make it easier for people to get to work and other services."
Work on the crossing is expected to be completed by Friday 23 March.
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Derby County
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Nottingham Forest and 10-man Derby take a point apiece from an entertaining but goalless East Midlands derby.Read more
Where science meets art
Most people consider themselves with either an artistic or scientific brain - but those worlds are colliding in a new exhibition at the Newark Houses museum in Leicester.
It's called Brief Encounters - it opened over the weekend as part of Leicester University's celebration of science week.
This is one of the pieces on display from jeweller Kate Bajic:
Cricket: Libby top scores in friendly
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottinghamshire CCC tweets...
...Yorkshire finished day one on 305-6.
Charity bid helps save narrow boat scheme
BBC Radio Nottingham
A programme that helps young people get experience on the region's waterways has been saved from closure.
The Nottingham Narrowboat Project has been operating since 1974, but had been under threat because of funding cuts.
It has successfully applied to become a charity and has secured £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.
Carl Bloch, who operates one of the project's two narrow boats, said: "People do come on the boats and they do get an experience.
"It is something that you can't actually put a financial value on."
Watch: Dumped rubbish still not removed four years on
East Midlands Today
A huge pile of waste, dumped on land opposite homes in Newark, is still there, almost four years after it was first discovered.
The 900-tonne pile of household and commercial waste remains at the site on Bowbridge Road despite attempts by the Environment Agency and district council to get it removed.
The authority said although an Environment Agency investigation found the waste was illegal, there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.
However, residents remain frustrated that nothing has been done and have told the BBC it encourages rats.
Girl left traumatised after abduction bid
Mikolaj Zawilinski admitted entering a home intending to commit a sexual offence, police said.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J23A for A42 and J24 for A6.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J23a A42 and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Your photos: Magnificent Chatsworth
BBC Weather Watchers
The Chatsworth estate is looking gorgeous this afternoon. Congratulations to Joanna Shimwell for taking this fantastic photo.
Ken Clarke calls for tax overhaul to fund healthcare
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Ken Clarke has suggested higher taxes for older wealthy workers to pay for improvements in health and social care.
The Rushcliffe MP made the comments following chancellor Philip Hammond's Spring Statement.
Mr Clarke said: "It is absurd that older employees pay less tax than younger colleagues... because they don't pay national insurance."
Currently, workers stop some contributions towards National Insurance at State Pension age.
Nottingham's hospitals to be featured on BBC Two
Nottingham Post
A documentary series going behind the scenes of Nottingham's hospitals will air later this month, it has been revealed.
Power cut in Somercotes
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
At least 77 homes and businesses have been hit by a power cut in Somercotes.
Western Power Distribution is aiming to have electricity back on by 18:30.
Burgers, cheese and cider on thief's shopping list
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
This little lot was recovered by police officers after they arrested a suspected shop thief in Long Eaton.
The town's neighbourhood policing team said the man was detained following a short foot chase.
Photo appeal after shop worker attacked by Rolex thief
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Photos have been released of a man police want to speak to following a robbery at a jewellery shop in Nottingham.
A staff member was assaulted and a Rolex was taken during the raid at Cope in Upper Parliament Street on 9 February.
The robber had visited the store earlier to browse watches and take photos. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Chesterfield player charged over road crash
Derbyshire Times
A former Spireite whose stay at the club was halted by a car crash has been charged with driving without due care and attention.
'Friendly' pet rat found in field
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A domestic rat is being looked after by the RSPCA in Chesterfield after being found in a field.
The pet has been named Midge by staff at the charity, who've described her as "friendly".
Inspector John Gibson said: “At this stage we do not know if she escaped or if she was dumped but I suspect it was the latter as she was in the middle of a field with no houses around to suggest she is a stray.
“Luckily the passerby spotted she was a domestic rat as she is so friendly and came running over to greet her."
The RSPCA has appealed for information on where the rat came from but if no owner is found staff plan to find her a new home.
The charity said it took in 228 rats last year, up from 204 in 2016.
Giant moon suspended in cathedral nave
Widow of football legend hit at match
Laraine Astle was struck during Saturday's clash with Leicester City.Read more
Nottingham delegation in Cannes 'to boost investment'
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A delegation of business leaders are in the upmarket French resort of Cannes to encourage investment in Nottingham.
They are visiting MIPIM, the world’s largest property event.
Delegates at the show include Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham Bid, the University of Nottingham and the city council.
Lorraine Baggs, from Invest in Nottingham, said: "Team Nottingham is stronger than ever before for 2018 and we are looking forward to showcasing what the city has to offer at MIPIM.
"The private and public sector will be working together in collaboration, not only to raise Nottingham’s profile but also to bring forward key development schemes for the city."
Newton tree 'clones' to inspire students
An apple falling from a tree led the pioneering scientist to discover gravity.Read more
Derbyshire return for Wright and Cork
John Wright and Dominic Cork are returning to Derbyshire as specialist coaches for this summer's T20 Blast.Read more
Call to screen ex-miners for lung disease
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The government has dismissed calls from an MP for ex-miners to be routinely screened for the lung disease, pneumoconiosis.
Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, raised the issue during a debate in Parliament.
He said: "This is not an abstract discussion, this is a disease that affects a large number of former miners, including in my Mansfield constituency.
"It is a progressive disease but if sufferers are diagnosed at an early stage then they can receive care and support quickly and access the compensation and benefits they deserve."
The work and pensions minister Sarah Newton said: "The view was very clearly expressed by medical experts that introducing a screening process... would not be beneficial.
"When pneumoconiosis is identified often no treatment is required. When it is severe there is no specific treatment available."
Darts: Van Gerwen preparing for Nottingham return
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
World number one Michael Van Gerwen tweets...
Don't jail people behind racial chanting, student says
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A woman who tweeted a video of racist chanting in her university halls has said the people behind it should not be jailed.
Two 18-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences after the footage from a Nottingham Trent University residence emerged.
Rufaro Chisango, told ITV's This Morning: "If anything does happen they shouldn't go to jail.
"I feel like what they have been through now is enough."
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said the two men had been released under investigation.
Man arrested after botched robbery in Chaddesden
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of holding up an off-licence in Chaddesden with a gun.
Police said a man demanded money at Broomhalls in Wiltshire Road just after 18:00 yesterday and tried to take a crate of beer, but dropped it when challenged by the shopkeeper.
Your photos: Raging river in Chesterfield
BBC Weather Watchers
Heavy rain yesterday led to high river levels across Derbyshire, Viki The Blue sent us this photo from Chesterfield.
Racing at Southwell
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
The eyes of the racing world may be on Cheltenham, but there is also an all-weather meeting at Southwell.
The seven-race card gets underway at 13:10, with the final run at 17:00.
Bugs and fleas made accommodation 'the house from hell'
Derby Telegraph
A father-of-two has said he has been living in the “house from hell” since he moved in and discovered it was "full of bugs and fleas".