East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Leicester's hospitals 'require improvement'
  2. Woman dies after Newark bike crash
  3. Tram extension gets lukewarm response
  4. Tower block considered for demolition
  5. Park's high ropes 'could return'
  6. Updates on Wednesday 14 March 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Parents fined £24m for pupil absences

holiday scene

Laurence Cawley

BBC News

Some parents say they budget for the cost of term-time fines when planning their family holidays.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J30 for A616 affecting J29 for A617.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M1 northbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down car. Congestion to J29, A617 (Chesterfield).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale affecting J30 for A616.

M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of an accident involving a car and lorry. Congestion to J30, A616 (Worksop).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Our live coverage across the day

Live coverage for Wednesday has now ended, but some news, sport and travel will continue to appear on this page overnight.

East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J30 for A616.

M1 Derbyshire - Broken down car on M1 northbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J30, A616 (Worksop).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MPs clash over response to spy attack

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Anna Soubry has described Labour's leadership as "shameful" for not fully backing Theresa May's response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

Anna Soubry and Chris Williamson
UK Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn was jeered by Conservative MPs as he asked Mrs May how she had responded to Russia's request for a sample of the nerve agent so it could run its own tests.

Ms Soubry, the MP for Broxtowe said: "This place [Parliament] has completely supported not just the wise words and the leadership of the Prime Minister, but also her firm actions with the notable exception of the front bench of the opposition.

"That is shameful."

However, Chris Williamson, the Labour MP for Derby North, accused the Conservatives of "shamelessly seeking party political advantage" from the attack.

He added: "We need to ensure we have the full facts and full co-operation from our allies in place before escalating international tensions."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stags set for bumper backing at local derby

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Mansfield will be backed by over 4,000 fans at Meadow Lane this weekend for the local derby with Notts County.

Mansfield town fans
Getty Images

The club has sold out its allocation of 4,172 tickets for the Saturday lunchtime (13:00) fixture.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A57 Derbyshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A57 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, between A6013 and A6101 Rivelin Valley Road.

A57 Derbyshire - A57 closed and stationary traffic in both directions between Ladybower Reservoir in Bamford and the A6101 Rivelin Valley Road junction in Dungworth, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: A57 Derbyshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A57 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, between Hurst Road and A6013.

A57 Derbyshire - A57 Snake Pass closed in both directions between the Hurst Road junction in Glossop and the A6013 junction in Ladybower Reservoir, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ill passenger delaying Newark-Lincoln train

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

East Midlands Trains tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ex-Corrie star's theatres to be sold

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A collection of toy theatres, belonging to former Coronation Street actor Peter Baldwin, are to be sold at auction.

Peter Baldwin and his toy theatres
Hansons/Peter Baldwin

Baldwin, who played Derek Wilton in the ITV soap for more than two decades, developed a passion for toy theatres after seeing a production of Peter Pan.

Auctioneers expect the late actor's collection to "generate interest around the world".

They will be sold by Etwall-based auctioneers Hansons next month.

Toy theatre
Hansons/Peter Baldwin

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Nottinghamshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, between J26 for A610 Nottingham and J27 for A608 Hucknall.

M1 Nottinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J26, A610 (Nottingham) and J27, A608 (Hucknall), because of an accident involving two cars.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ken Clarke: Poisoning 'serious threat' to our safety

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Ken Clarke has said that countries need to act together against Russia.

Ken Clarke
Getty Images

The Rushcliffe MP was speaking in Parliament after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on a former spy in Salisbury.

"This [poisoning] is actually a serious threat to the safety of the western world," he added.

Russia denies being involved in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

University of Leicester academics pay tribute to Hawking

Jonathan Lampon

BBC Radio Leicester News Editor

Academics from the University of Leicester have been paying tribute to world renowned physicist Stephen Hawking who's died at the age of 76.

Professor Paul O’Brien, Head of the Department of Physics and Astronomy, said: “Stephen Hawking was not just a remarkable scientist but also a remarkable person. He refused to let his medical condition stop him having a full life, not only contributing scientifically but reminding us what being human is all about.”

Professor Hawking visited the university in 2008.

Professor Stephen Hawking at the University of Leicester in 2008
University of Leicester

Stephen Hawking was not just a remarkable scientist but also a remarkable person. He refused to let his medical condition stop him having a full life, not only contributing scientifically but reminding us what being human is all about.”

Professor Martin BarstowDirector of the Leicester Institute of Space and Earth Observation

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.

M1 Northamptonshire - Very slow traffic and one lane blocked on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of an accident involving two cars and lorry.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J30 for A616.

M1 Derbyshire - M1 entry slip road partially blocked northbound at J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three-legged cat abandoned in the rain

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

A three-legged cat has been found abandoned in the rain in Mansfield.

The cat was found on Prospect Street on Monday. A concerned member of the public called the RSPCA after it hadn't moved for three hours.

It had been raining continuously and the cat was wet through. It also didn't have a microchip.

Cat
RSPCA

The cat was very lethargic and not very lively, I think he was possibly disorientated which is why he hadn’t moved. He has had his leg amputated and is castrated so he must have been owned at some point."

Inspector Keith EllisRSPCA

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest HMS Trent vessel unveiled by Royal Navy

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Officials from Nottingham have been in Scotland for the unveiling of the Royal Navy's latest ship.

HMS Trent
Nottingham City Council

The Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Nottingham were by the River Clyde in Glasgow to see HMS Trent's naming ceremony.

Following sea trials, it will be used to combat terrorism, piracy and smuggling.

The offshore patrol vessel is the sixth Royal Navy ship to bear the HMS Trent name.

A bottle of gin, distilled close to the River Trent, was smashed against the side of the vessel as part of the naming ceremony.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coaker asks PM for more data on child slavery

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Here's the moment the MP for Gedling asked the Prime Minister for more data regarding child slavery.

Vernon Coaker said the lack of knowledge about what happens to potential victims was "shocking".

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

All Toys R Us stores to close

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

All Toys R Us stores in the UK will close following the chain's collapse into administration.

Attempts to find a buyer for the US retailer's 100 stores in the UK have failed.

Toys R Us store
Getty Images

The store in Leicester's St George's Retail Park closed on Saturday 10 March.

Stores in Leicester Highcross, Chesterfield, Mansfield, Derby and both stores in Nottingham will remain open "until further notice".

The closure programme for these stores is expected to take approximately six weeks.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP claims children will be 'in danger of hunger'

BBC Radio Derby

A Derbyshire MP has accused the government of "pulling the rug" from underneath hundreds of thousands of poorer families, as it attempts to block changes to Universal Credit.

View more on twitter

The Labour MP for High Peak, Ruth George, said the changes could tip poorer families into poverty.

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey accused Labour of "scaremongering and misinformation". She claims an extra 50,000 children would benefit under the plans.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Power cut affecting Derbyshire

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Power cut? It should be back on soon, hopefully...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman dies after bike crash

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A woman has died after her bicycle hit a motorbike in Newark.

Lombard Street, Newark
Google

Police said Karen Margaret Clifton suffered a severe head injury after the collision in Lombard Street (pictured) in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 55-year-old, who is from the town, died at the Queen's Medical Centre last night.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Savage: Fan abuse leaves me fearful

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Former Derby captain Robbie Savage has said certain fans have left him "petrified" to get on trains home.

Robbie Savage
Getty Images

The Welshman was discussing being at the centre of public interest after Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher spat at a car.

"I have had grown men coming over to me saying things and trying to sit on me on the train," Savage told his BBC Radio 5 live podcast.

"It's horrible, and you get worried that if you don't play along with it they might smack you.

"Every time I'm on 606 at the weekend I will get the train home and it's petrifying.

"I look at the fixtures on a Saturday night to see which teams from the North or the Midlands have played in London and I'm dreading getting that last train home."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP highlights plight of child slaves

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Gedling MP Vernon Coaker has used his slot at Prime Minister's Questions to call for better reporting of child slavery.

Vernon Coaker
PA

He told the Commons there were 2,120 children identified as "potential victims of child slavery" in 2017.

The former Home Office minister added that "we have no idea" how many go missing, are deported or "re-trafficked".

Theresa May said the government does not deport unaccompanied child asylum seekers unless it is sure there are adequate systems in place to receive them in their destination country.

If not, they are granted leave to remain in the UK until they are 17, she adds.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High rope course 'could return'

BBC Radio Derby

The high ropes course at Markeaton Park could re-open to the public this summer.

High ropes
Derby City Council

The attraction, which included a climbing wall and zip wire, closed in July last year after vandals caused £20,000 of damage.

However, Derby City Council has said it is "exploring a future opportunity for the facility with a potential new operator" and the attraction could reopen in time for the summer.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police probe after man collapses

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

There's still a police presence in Mansfield after a man was found collapsed earlier this morning.

Police cordon in Mansfield
DavidJamesMedia/Twitter

Officers were called out to Clumber Street in the town at about 06:35.

The road remains closed, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Police cars in Mansfield
DavidJamesMedia/Twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Amusement park opening for 40th year

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

The rides at Gulliver's Kingdom have been taken apart, rebuilt, and given a fresh coat of paint all ready for the start of new season.

The amusement park in in Matlock Bath reopens to the public on Saturday for their 40th year.

Gullivers Kingdom
Google

There's a few new additions including some dinosaurs for the newly renovated "Lost World" section of the park - they're not as dangerous as the real thing but they will get wet!

Later this year the park will hold Ruby Jubilee celebrations

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tram extension gets lukewarm response

Kit Sandeman

Local Democracy Reporter

Only one in five passengers support the extension of Nottingham's tram network, according to a survey commissioned by operators NET.

Tram in Nottingham
Kit Sandeman

A meeting of the Greater Nottingham Light Rapid Transit Advisory Committee heard just 23% of current tram users would support an expansion.

Of the people who do not currently travel on the tram, 14.8% said new lines would make them more likely to use it.

In recent years, extensions to places including Toton, Long Eaton and Derby have been proposed.

The survey also revealed that satisfaction with the tram service was 94% and 98% of passengers claimed they would recommend the service to family and friends.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man charged over police chase takeaway crash

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A man has been charged after a car failed to stop for police before hitting a takeaway.

Canton takeaway in mansfield
Google

A 31-year-old was arrested after the vehicle hit Canton Takeaway in Ravansdale Road following a short pursuit.

Police said he had been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of trade plates.

He has been bailed to appear at the town's magistrates' court next month.

A 27-year-old woman also arrested has been released without charge.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Cyclist's video highlights pothole problem

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Lots of people got in touch via Facebook to comment on the state of the region's roads after a reporter filmed her pothole-filled journey to work.

BBC Online journalist Anna Allatt documented her journey from Bingham to Nottingham.

Her plight drew support from the likes of Paul Gaut, who commented: "They’re not just a problem,they’re downright dangerous!!"

However, Dave Covfefe was less sympathetic: "It's a road not a cycling track. If you want to ride a bicycle with tyres no wider than a razor blade that's your fault."

Nottinghamshire County Council has said people should report potholes online and it will fix them.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Derbyshire sign Kiwi all-rounder Santner

Mitchell Santner made his 25th T20 international appearance in Tri Series win over England earlier this week

Derbyshire sign New Zealand international all-rounder Mitchell Santner as overseas player for the second half of 2018.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your photos: Views across the East Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

It's been a cold but beautiful morning across the East Midlands. Here are some of the sights captured by our Weather Watchers.

Owl in Heanor
Stoneyford View
Eyam
VillagerJim
Blidworth
Cazza

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top