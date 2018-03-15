Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Anna Soubry has described Labour's leadership as "shameful" for not fully backing Theresa May's response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

UK Parliament

Jeremy Corbyn was jeered by Conservative MPs as he asked Mrs May how she had responded to Russia's request for a sample of the nerve agent so it could run its own tests.

Ms Soubry, the MP for Broxtowe said: "This place [Parliament] has completely supported not just the wise words and the leadership of the Prime Minister, but also her firm actions with the notable exception of the front bench of the opposition.

"That is shameful."

However, Chris Williamson, the Labour MP for Derby North, accused the Conservatives of "shamelessly seeking party political advantage" from the attack.

He added: "We need to ensure we have the full facts and full co-operation from our allies in place before escalating international tensions."