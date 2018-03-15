Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Leicester's hospitals 'require improvement'
- Woman dies after Newark bike crash
- Tram extension gets lukewarm response
- Tower block considered for demolition
- Park's high ropes 'could return'
- Updates on Wednesday 14 March 2018
Parents fined £24m for pupil absences
Laurence Cawley
BBC News
Golfer in £22K Cheltenham clean sweep
Teenager dies after city centre assault
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J30 for A616 affecting J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M1 northbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down car. Congestion to J29, A617 (Chesterfield).
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale affecting J30 for A616.
M1 Derbyshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of an accident involving a car and lorry. Congestion to J30, A616 (Worksop).
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale and J30 for A616.
M1 Derbyshire - Broken down car on M1 northbound between J29a, Markham (Markham Vale) and J30, A616 (Worksop).
MPs clash over response to spy attack
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Anna Soubry has described Labour's leadership as "shameful" for not fully backing Theresa May's response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.
Jeremy Corbyn was jeered by Conservative MPs as he asked Mrs May how she had responded to Russia's request for a sample of the nerve agent so it could run its own tests.
Ms Soubry, the MP for Broxtowe said: "This place [Parliament] has completely supported not just the wise words and the leadership of the Prime Minister, but also her firm actions with the notable exception of the front bench of the opposition.
"That is shameful."
However, Chris Williamson, the Labour MP for Derby North, accused the Conservatives of "shamelessly seeking party political advantage" from the attack.
He added: "We need to ensure we have the full facts and full co-operation from our allies in place before escalating international tensions."
Stags set for bumper backing at local derby
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Mansfield will be backed by over 4,000 fans at Meadow Lane this weekend for the local derby with Notts County.
The club has sold out its allocation of 4,172 tickets for the Saturday lunchtime (13:00) fixture.
Severe accident: A57 Derbyshire both ways
A57 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, between A6013 and A6101 Rivelin Valley Road.
A57 Derbyshire - A57 closed and stationary traffic in both directions between Ladybower Reservoir in Bamford and the A6101 Rivelin Valley Road junction in Dungworth, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A57 Derbyshire both ways
A57 Derbyshire both ways severe accident, between Hurst Road and A6013.
A57 Derbyshire - A57 Snake Pass closed in both directions between the Hurst Road junction in Glossop and the A6013 junction in Ladybower Reservoir, because of an accident.
Ill passenger delaying Newark-Lincoln train
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
Gym locker thief jailed for three years
Ex-Corrie star's theatres to be sold
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A collection of toy theatres, belonging to former Coronation Street actor Peter Baldwin, are to be sold at auction.
Baldwin, who played Derek Wilton in the ITV soap for more than two decades, developed a passion for toy theatres after seeing a production of Peter Pan.
Auctioneers expect the late actor's collection to "generate interest around the world".
They will be sold by Etwall-based auctioneers Hansons next month.
Golfer backs every winner at Cheltenham
BBC Sport
Golfer Lee Westwood had a day to remember after he backed every single winner on day one of the Cheltenham Festival.
Westwood, from Worksop, collected £22,000 to add to his career golf earnings of more than £38m.
Severe accident: M1 Nottinghamshire northbound
M1 Nottinghamshire northbound severe accident, between J26 for A610 Nottingham and J27 for A608 Hucknall.
M1 Nottinghamshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J26, A610 (Nottingham) and J27, A608 (Hucknall), because of an accident involving two cars.
Ken Clarke: Poisoning 'serious threat' to our safety
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Ken Clarke has said that countries need to act together against Russia.
The Rushcliffe MP was speaking in Parliament after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on a former spy in Salisbury.
"This [poisoning] is actually a serious threat to the safety of the western world," he added.
Russia denies being involved in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal.
University of Leicester academics pay tribute to Hawking
Jonathan Lampon
BBC Radio Leicester News Editor
Academics from the University of Leicester have been paying tribute to world renowned physicist Stephen Hawking who's died at the age of 76.
Professor Paul O’Brien, Head of the Department of Physics and Astronomy, said: “Stephen Hawking was not just a remarkable scientist but also a remarkable person. He refused to let his medical condition stop him having a full life, not only contributing scientifically but reminding us what being human is all about.”
Professor Hawking visited the university in 2008.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - Very slow traffic and one lane blocked on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of an accident involving two cars and lorry.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J30 for A616.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 entry slip road partially blocked northbound at J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Three-legged cat abandoned in the rain
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A three-legged cat has been found abandoned in the rain in Mansfield.
The cat was found on Prospect Street on Monday. A concerned member of the public called the RSPCA after it hadn't moved for three hours.
It had been raining continuously and the cat was wet through. It also didn't have a microchip.
Latest HMS Trent vessel unveiled by Royal Navy
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Officials from Nottingham have been in Scotland for the unveiling of the Royal Navy's latest ship.
The Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Nottingham were by the River Clyde in Glasgow to see HMS Trent's naming ceremony.
Following sea trials, it will be used to combat terrorism, piracy and smuggling.
The offshore patrol vessel is the sixth Royal Navy ship to bear the HMS Trent name.
A bottle of gin, distilled close to the River Trent, was smashed against the side of the vessel as part of the naming ceremony.
Coaker asks PM for more data on child slavery
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Here's the moment the MP for Gedling asked the Prime Minister for more data regarding child slavery.
Vernon Coaker said the lack of knowledge about what happens to potential victims was "shocking".
'Love a Muslim Day' aims to boost kindness
All Toys R Us stores to close
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
All Toys R Us stores in the UK will close following the chain's collapse into administration.
Attempts to find a buyer for the US retailer's 100 stores in the UK have failed.
The store in Leicester's St George's Retail Park closed on Saturday 10 March.
Stores in Leicester Highcross, Chesterfield, Mansfield, Derby and both stores in Nottingham will remain open "until further notice".
The closure programme for these stores is expected to take approximately six weeks.
MP claims children will be 'in danger of hunger'
BBC Radio Derby
A Derbyshire MP has accused the government of "pulling the rug" from underneath hundreds of thousands of poorer families, as it attempts to block changes to Universal Credit.
The Labour MP for High Peak, Ruth George, said the changes could tip poorer families into poverty.
Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey accused Labour of "scaremongering and misinformation". She claims an extra 50,000 children would benefit under the plans.
Power cut affecting Derbyshire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Power cut? It should be back on soon, hopefully...
Woman dies after bike crash
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A woman has died after her bicycle hit a motorbike in Newark.
Police said Karen Margaret Clifton suffered a severe head injury after the collision in Lombard Street (pictured) in the early hours of Monday morning.
The 55-year-old, who is from the town, died at the Queen's Medical Centre last night.
Karen Matthews greeting card 'vile'
Savage: Fan abuse leaves me fearful
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Former Derby captain Robbie Savage has said certain fans have left him "petrified" to get on trains home.
The Welshman was discussing being at the centre of public interest after Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher spat at a car.
"I have had grown men coming over to me saying things and trying to sit on me on the train," Savage told his BBC Radio 5 live podcast.
"It's horrible, and you get worried that if you don't play along with it they might smack you.
"Every time I'm on 606 at the weekend I will get the train home and it's petrifying.
"I look at the fixtures on a Saturday night to see which teams from the North or the Midlands have played in London and I'm dreading getting that last train home."
MP highlights plight of child slaves
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Gedling MP Vernon Coaker has used his slot at Prime Minister's Questions to call for better reporting of child slavery.
He told the Commons there were 2,120 children identified as "potential victims of child slavery" in 2017.
The former Home Office minister added that "we have no idea" how many go missing, are deported or "re-trafficked".
Theresa May said the government does not deport unaccompanied child asylum seekers unless it is sure there are adequate systems in place to receive them in their destination country.
If not, they are granted leave to remain in the UK until they are 17, she adds.
High rope course 'could return'
BBC Radio Derby
The high ropes course at Markeaton Park could re-open to the public this summer.
The attraction, which included a climbing wall and zip wire, closed in July last year after vandals caused £20,000 of damage.
However, Derby City Council has said it is "exploring a future opportunity for the facility with a potential new operator" and the attraction could reopen in time for the summer.
Police probe after man collapses
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
There's still a police presence in Mansfield after a man was found collapsed earlier this morning.
Officers were called out to Clumber Street in the town at about 06:35.
The road remains closed, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Amusement park opening for 40th year
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The rides at Gulliver's Kingdom have been taken apart, rebuilt, and given a fresh coat of paint all ready for the start of new season.
The amusement park in in Matlock Bath reopens to the public on Saturday for their 40th year.
There's a few new additions including some dinosaurs for the newly renovated "Lost World" section of the park - they're not as dangerous as the real thing but they will get wet!
Later this year the park will hold Ruby Jubilee celebrations
Tram extension gets lukewarm response
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
Only one in five passengers support the extension of Nottingham's tram network, according to a survey commissioned by operators NET.
A meeting of the Greater Nottingham Light Rapid Transit Advisory Committee heard just 23% of current tram users would support an expansion.
Of the people who do not currently travel on the tram, 14.8% said new lines would make them more likely to use it.
In recent years, extensions to places including Toton, Long Eaton and Derby have been proposed.
The survey also revealed that satisfaction with the tram service was 94% and 98% of passengers claimed they would recommend the service to family and friends.
Man charged over police chase takeaway crash
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man has been charged after a car failed to stop for police before hitting a takeaway.
A 31-year-old was arrested after the vehicle hit Canton Takeaway in Ravansdale Road following a short pursuit.
Police said he had been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of trade plates.
He has been bailed to appear at the town's magistrates' court next month.
A 27-year-old woman also arrested has been released without charge.
Watch: Cyclist's video highlights pothole problem
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Lots of people got in touch via Facebook to comment on the state of the region's roads after a reporter filmed her pothole-filled journey to work.
BBC Online journalist Anna Allatt documented her journey from Bingham to Nottingham.
Her plight drew support from the likes of Paul Gaut, who commented: "They’re not just a problem,they’re downright dangerous!!"
However, Dave Covfefe was less sympathetic: "It's a road not a cycling track. If you want to ride a bicycle with tyres no wider than a razor blade that's your fault."
Nottinghamshire County Council has said people should report potholes online and it will fix them.
Derbyshire sign Kiwi all-rounder Santner
Your photos: Views across the East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
It's been a cold but beautiful morning across the East Midlands. Here are some of the sights captured by our Weather Watchers.
Prison 'unsafe because of staff shortages'
