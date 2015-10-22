A 1940s brewery lorry described as "a beauty" has been found in the garage of a funfair owner and will now to be restored.

St Austell's Brewery archivist, Chris Knight, discovered that the vehicle was owned by Joey Rowland, and had transported slot machines after it was sold to the funfair family in 1965.

The dray, which has been idle for 25 years, was nicknamed "Marilyn" after the picture of Marilyn Monroe which was displayed in the front of the truck throughout its working life.