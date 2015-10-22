The Prison Reform Trust has raised concerns about a ban on smoking in prisons, which is due to be trialled at three Devon jails next year.
Dartmoor, Exeter and Channings Wood will take part in the scheme, which has been welcomed by prison officers.
But the Trust said it was a "disastrous time" to implement the policy because staffing levels are "exceptionally low". The Government says prison security is a top priority.
Shelterbox founder tells court he did not get involved in son's contract
Hamish Marshall, BBC Spotlight
The Shelterbox founder has told the Old Bailey that contracts were given to his son because the quality of his products was better and cost less than its nearest equivalent.
Tom Henderson from Helston has denied giving his son favourable treatment. He, along with John Henderson and Darren Gervis have all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.
Mr Henderson was asked about the role he played in the contract for 10,000 stoves which cost £526,000. He was asked "Did you get involved in the details of the purchase?" He answered "No". "Did you discuss the terms with your son?" He replied "It was not my place to do that."
Premature baby weighing just 1.1lb 'kept alive by plastic bag'
Pixie Griffiths-Grant weighed just 1.1lb (0.5kg) when she was delivered by emergency Caesarean section in Plymouth, Devon.
Doctors tucked her into the bag emblazoned with the Tesco logo to stop her temperature dropping dangerously. Mother Sharon Grant, 37, from Goonhavern in Cornwall said: "The bag acted like a greenhouse, bless her."
Weather latest: mainly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
There will be some clear spells overnight and it will be staying dry. Towards dawn, cloud will start to thicken. Minimum Temperature: 8 Deg C (46 Deg F).
A generally cloudier day than today with scattered showers moving inland from the west, however there will still be some brighter spells. Maximum Temperature: 14 Deg C (57 Deg F).
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
- Hundreds of people have attended the military funeral of soldier David Curnow, who died after being found with head injuries in Redruth last month
- The founder of the Cornish charity Shelterbox has denied giving his son favourable treatment to provide items for the organisation at an Old Bailey fraud trial
- The Prison Reform Trust has raised concerns about a ban on smoking in prisons, which is due to be trialled next year at Dartmoor, Exeter and Channings Wood prisons in Devon
- A decision is due today on whether Polzeath will get a 115ft high mobile phone mast
Father pays tribute to soldier son after military funeral
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
The family of soldier David Curnow have paid tribute to him at his funeral at Truro Catherdral.
The West Briton reported that in an emotional speech, Dave's father Michael Curnow thanked the mourners in attendance and described him as "the best son a father could ask for."
The paper quoted David's father as saying: "In a short life he touched the hearts of many and was the best son, a loyal brother, a loving partner to Kay and still had time to be a best friend."
Exeter solicitor jailed for for stealing £430,000 from dead clients
The council's strategic planning committee met this morning to debate the plans for Higher Newham Farm a month after councillors deferred the plans due to concerns over the junction which would be created to the site off Morlaix Avenue.
Some councillors had queried the safety of the junction and had suggested that it should be moved. However, the council's highways officers told councillors that the junction was in the optimum position.
Plymouth's lifeboat has helped to save a sinking fishing boat.
Two of the RNLI volunteer crews took a salvage pump onto the 10m fishing boat which was in a 'serious condition' yesterday.
The fishing boat was then towed to Plymouth and the two crew put ashore safely.
'Career criminal' jailed for break-in at Longrock lock-up
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A 'career criminal' has been jailed for breaking into a lock-up unit and stealing items worth more than £2,000, including frozen food, jewellery, guitars and a bottle of pastis.
Thomas Harvey, 37, from Robartes Road, Bodmin, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on 12 February 2014 at Longrock near Penzance.
Truro Crown Court heard Harvey had 28 previous convictions, many of them for commercial burglaries, and Judge Simon Carr sentenced him to 12 months in prison.
Tributes after soldier Dave Curnow's funeral
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
People have been taking to social media to pay their respects to Cornish soldier David Curnow, 20, who was buried today with full military honours. He died after being found with head injuries in a street in Redruth.
ShelterBox founder denies 'favourable treatment' for son
Hamish Marshall, BBC Spotlight
At the Old Bailey in London
The founder of the Cornish disaster relief charity ShelterBox has denied giving his son favourable treatment to provide aid items, saying if better alternatives were available elsewhere he would approve their use.
He told the court John was part of the "DNA" of the organisation and could provide solutions, but denied putting his son at the top of the list of equipment providers for Shelterbox. The trial continues.
Fisherman tells of 'horror' at finding elderly skinny dippers in Dartmoor pool
The angler, Nigel Bond, said the group was 'cavorting stark naked' when he visited a pool on the River Dart near Buckfastleigh.
Mr Bond put the encounter down to an increase in the interest in 'wild swimming' - swimming in outdoor pools and waterways rather than designated sites - and said he is sure the swimmers are more frightening for anglers than the wildlife.
Some rural residents in Cornwall are complaining their internet can be 'slower than dial-up', despite a multi-million pound investment.
People in places like Lostwithiel and St Newlyn East say their villages have been hooked up to broadband but they still can't carry out simple online tasks.
BT says it's working to ensure every home in the country has a reasonable internet connection within three to five years, but Colin Hawke from St Newlyn East said "I was struck by the number of people that live within the village who said they were unable to access superfast broadband despite fibre optic cables running through the village."
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
1940s brewery lorry discovered
A 1940s brewery lorry described as "a beauty" has been found in the garage of a funfair owner and will now to be restored.
St Austell's Brewery archivist, Chris Knight, discovered that the vehicle was owned by Joey Rowland, and had transported slot machines after it was sold to the funfair family in 1965.
The dray, which has been idle for 25 years, was nicknamed "Marilyn" after the picture of Marilyn Monroe which was displayed in the front of the truck throughout its working life.
Chinese travel agents enjoy Eden experience
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The growing value of China to the South West's tourism industry has been underlined with a visit by 30 Chinese travel agents to the Eden Project in Cornwall.
One in five of Eden's overseas visitors already come from China - the trip coincides with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping's visit to the UK.
I'll have the full story on BBC Spotlight at 18:30.
Exeter Express & Echo
A solicitor has been jailed for four years for stealing £430,000 from the estates of dead clients to pay off his overdue tax bills.
Simon Armitage started looting the accounts of clients who he was supposed to be safeguarding as they struggled to sort out the probate on the will of dead relatives.
Hankies and sticks provided for new Morris Men...
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are concerns there could be a shortage of Morris Men in Cornwall in the future, unless more young people take up the tradition.
The Trigg Morris Men in Bodmin is holding a taster session tonight at the BCA Rooms in Mount Folly at 20:00.
Achille Campion trains with Torquay United
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Port Vale'sFrench striker Achille Campionis training with Torquay United with a view to a possible loan move to the National League club.
The 25-year-old has not featured for the League One side this season and is out of contract next summer.
He has scored one goal in 12 games for Vale since joining last September.
Latest travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- There's been an accident on the A380 Besigheim Way in Newton Abbot near Penn Inn Roundabout.
- The A379 in Exeter is busy but moving inbound from Sandygate Roundabout.
- On the A30 in Cornwall traffic is slow in both directions in Crowlas between the B3309 junction and Newtown Roundabout.
- There's also congestion on A30 westbound in Copperhouse near Loggans Moor Roundabout.
"Sleep tight soldier"
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Respects have been paid to Redruth soldier David Curnow who died after being found with head injuries.
The 20 year old's family and friends embraced crowds at Truro Cathedral today after a full military funeral.
Sue Bennetts said on a special Facebook tribute page: "Sleep tight soldier," while Kizzy Lexi Wallis wrote "Rest in paradise gorgeous."
Man suffers fractured skull and jaw in alleged Torquay street attack
Torquay Herald Express
A man has suffered a suspected fractured skull and jaw after an assault in the street in Torquay.
Police were twice called to Melville Street near the town centre yesterday afternoon and the area around the incident remains cordoned off today.
At around 5pm they were called to a report of disorder. A second incident took place at around 6pm when a man was allegedly assaulted in the street by two other men.
World Cup winner hails 'fantastic' tournament
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
Former England rugby captain and Cornish prop Phil Vickery has admitted he's 'emotionally drained' ahead of the World Cup semi finals this weekend.
New Zealand play South Africa on Saturday, with Australia v Argentina on Sunday.
Phil, who won the World Cup in 2003, told me: "My new team - just through sheer love, emotion, passion and smiles - Argentina, I think they've just been fantastic."
Plans for Higher Newham housing and community farm in Truro approved
West Briton
Plans tobuild 155 new homes and create a community farmat land on the outskirts of Truro have been given the go ahead by Cornwall Council.
The council's strategic planning committee met this morning to debate the plans for Higher Newham Farm a month after councillors deferred the plans due to concerns over the junction which would be created to the site off Morlaix Avenue.
Some councillors had queried the safety of the junction and had suggested that it should be moved. However, the council's highways officers told councillors that the junction was in the optimum position.
Sinking fishing boat rescued by Plymouth RNLI
BBC Radio Devon
Plymouth's lifeboat has helped to save a sinking fishing boat.
Two of the RNLI volunteer crews took a salvage pump onto the 10m fishing boat which was in a 'serious condition' yesterday.
The fishing boat was then towed to Plymouth and the two crew put ashore safely.
'Career criminal' jailed for break-in at Longrock lock-up
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A 'career criminal' has been jailed for breaking into a lock-up unit and stealing items worth more than £2,000, including frozen food, jewellery, guitars and a bottle of pastis.
Thomas Harvey, 37, from Robartes Road, Bodmin, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary on 12 February 2014 at Longrock near Penzance.
Truro Crown Court heard Harvey had 28 previous convictions, many of them for commercial burglaries, and Judge Simon Carr sentenced him to 12 months in prison.
Tributes after soldier Dave Curnow's funeral
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
People have been taking to social media to pay their respects to Cornish soldier David Curnow, 20, who was buried today with full military honours. He died after being found with head injuries in a street in Redruth.
A special Facebook memorial page has been created.
- Sue Bennetts posts: "I was outside Truro Cathedral this morning paying my respects, such a touching tribute to a bravest soldier."
- Wendy Holmes said: "Your needless death was the thing that finally broke Redruth. But also started the healing process as people came together in their grief."
- Kriss Richards commented: "RIP Dave Curnow, never going forget you our fallen angel."
Action in the community sees overgrown cemetery cleared
The latest BBC Radio Devon 'Action Station' community project took place today - volunteers turned out to uncover an overgrown section of Plymouth's historic Ford Park Cemetery.
Jury out in baby trial at Truro Crown Court
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A jury in Truro has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a couple accused of abusing and neglecting their young baby.
The couple, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing or allowing injury to a child.
Centre returns to Dragons from Chiefs
BBC Sport
Former Wales Under-20 centre Adam Hughes has returned to Newport Gwent Dragons on a three-month loan from Exeter Chiefs.
Hughes, 25, made his Dragons debut in 2010 and appeared 80 times for the region before leaving in February 2014 to join Bristol
He moved to Exeter Chiefs on a two-year deal in June 2014 and made 10 appearances for the English Premiership side.
Travel update for the roads and rails
BBC Travel
- The A38, The Parkway in Plymouth is partially blocked and there's slow traffic at Forder Valley Interchange, because of a broken-down lorry on the roundabout.
- Fordlands Crescent in Bideford is partially blocked at the Kenwith Road junction, because of an accident.
- One lane is closed on the A38 eastbound in Kennford between Splatford Split and the M5 junction, because of a broken-down vehicle.
- On the trains, emergency services are dealing with an incident near Highbridge & Burnham. This is causing delays of up to 30 minutes between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads via Weston-super-Mare.
Weather latest: grey but dry this afternoon, cloudier overnight
Kevin Thomas
BBC weather forecaster
Although cloudy at times, it'll be mainly dry this afternoon with some bright or sunny periods developing. Moderate or fresh northwesterly winds will generally ease to become mainly light.
The night will start dry with some clear periods, but it will become a little more cloudy with some scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle developing by dawn. Min Temp: 9C (48F).
Police release pictures in hunt for Liskeard burglar
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police have issued CCTV images of a man they are trying to identify following two burglaries in Liskeard.
Houses in Victoria Close and Bodgara Way were broken into earlier this month and cash, documents and cards were stolen.
A bank card was also used to withdraw £300 cash from a cash machine. Officers have issued a description of the suspect.
Soldier mourned by family and friends at military funeral in Truro Cathedral
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Mourners have been comforting one another after the funeral of soldier David Curnow at Truro Cathedral.
The Rifleman, who was 20 and from Redruth, died after being found with head injuries on a street in the town last month - two men have been charged with murder over the death.
Hundreds of servicemen and women packed into the cathedral to pay their respects. One family friend described the service as “very moving.”
Rare tile makes £155,000 at auction
ITV
A rare tile has sold at auction in Devon for £155,000.
The ceramic tile dates back to the Ottoman Empire. It was brought to Rendells Auctioneers in Ashburton in the boot of a client's car.
It was valued at £2,000 to £5,000, but after a battle between dealers in London, the final price vastly exceeded this estimate.
Valuer David Ship says it's an Islamic tile from the late 16th Century or early 17th Century - it's thought to be one of just six in the world.
Part of Seawolf missile found by Brixham fishing boat
Torquay Herald Express
Berry Head Coastguard team was sent to investigate a report of ordnance on board a fishing vessel in Brixham on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at 16.15. On arrival the team went aboard the vessel to check on the ordnance which appeared to be part of a missile and hollow inside.
The Navy's explosive ordnance disposal team arrived on the scene and said it was a spent propulsion unit from a Seawolf missile, which would have been fired from a Naval vessel.
Paul Tisdale hails injury-hit Exeter City after win
BBC Sport
Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale hailed his injury-hit side after they beat Cambridge Utd 1-0 in League Two.
The Grecians had a number of players including Ryan Harley, Troy Brown, Matt Oakley and Alex Nicholls missing, but the victory sent them back into the top half of the table, two points outside the play-off places.
"Everyone committed and pulled for each other and it was a really good performance," said Tisdale. "I was delighted with the team and everyone worked incredibly hard."
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
- The centre of Truro comes to a standstill for the military funeral of young soldier David Curnow, who died after being found with head injuries in Redruth last month
- Thirty Chinese travel agents visit the Eden Project in Cornwall as part of efforts to attract more visitors from the Far East
- Back row Dave Ewers signs a contract extension with the Exeter Chiefs
- Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale plays tribute to injury-hit squad after home win
Chinese travel agents visit South West
BBC Spotlight
One of the largest ever groups of travel agents is visiting the south west from China.
Coinciding with the UK state visit of China's president,Xi Jinping, the agents have been meeting at the Eden Project in Cornwall.
The group is touring the region for three days as part of an eight-day UK tour organised by Visit Britain.
Fat fryer fire damages Devon business
BBC Radio Devon
Four Devon fire crews have tackled a blaze in a commercial building in Highampton,
The fire was in a fat fryer in the ground floor kitchen of the building which also has a public bar and accommodation.
An ambulance was called for a man suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke overnight. Half the kitchen was severely damaged by fire and all of the first floor has been slightly damaged.
Theresa May condemns lack of black officers in police forces
BBC News England
Devon & Cornwall Police sits in the bottom ten of a table highlighting the lack of ethnic diversity in the police force across the country.
The local force is eighth from bottom in the table - with 2.5% of police officers self-identifying as 'Black and minority ethnic'.
The Home Secretary Theresa May has attacked the lack of black and minority ethnic officers and women in the police service, telling the National Black Police Association conference the situation at some forces as "simply not good enough".
Crowds line streets of Truro to pay respects during soldier's funeral
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
The centre of Truro came to a standstill earlier as people paid their respects to a soldier who died after being found with head injuries on a street in Redruth.
Rifleman David Curnow, 20, was given full military honours. A poppy tribute placed in High Cross read: 'Live On'.
Ewers to stay with Exeter Chiefs
BBC Sport
Exeter Chiefs back-row Dave Ewers has signed a two-year contract extension at Sandy Park.
The 24-year-old has committed to the club until the summer of 2018, having had a year left on his current deal.
The Zimbabwe-born England Saxons player has been touted as a future full England international having been shortlisted for the Premiership's Forward of the Season award last term.