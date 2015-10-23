Catch up on Friday's news, sport, travel and weather
'UK first' for solar panelled car parks in Exeter
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
Two of Exeter's main shopping car parks have become the first in the UK to use solar panels to generate renewable electricity.
They have been added to the top decks of the Guildhall Shopping Centre and John Lewis car parks.
The city council said the panels will provide an income, generate renewable energy and protect vehicles from the sun and rain.
Weather latest: Heavy rain moving in overnight but clearing on Saturday
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight: Overnight it will remain cloudy with a freshening breeze. During the early hours of the morning, a band of persistent and sometimes heavy rain will spread across all areas. Minimum Temperature: 11 Deg C (52 Deg F).
Saturday: It will start off cloudy, wet and windy, but skies will clear during the early afternoon to give some sunny spells. It will be feeling colder once the rain has passed, despite the sunshine. Maximum Temperature: 14 Deg C (57 Deg F).
Tom Henderson trial hears his "surprise" at son receiving Shelterbox money
Corletto joins the Raiders from Australian side Melbourne United. In a statement he said: "I want to work with the club's owner and management team to change the culture around the team, get the support back from the fans and sponsors and make the Raiders the team to challenge the dominance of Leicester and Newcastle in recent years."
Pioneering research into Down's Syndrome and dementia
The storm is comparable to Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013, the World Meteorological Organization says. A state of emergency has been declared in three states in Patricia's path.
Protecting England's historic herds
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
Ponies have been ambling around Dartmoor in Devon for more than 3,500 years - although they're well equipped to deal with the harsh winters, they're more vulnerable to the dangers of the modern world.
I've been looking into efforts to protect wild animals like the ponies and the ravens at the Tower of London.
Great Torrington council in Devon wants to name the estate 'Waterloo Gardens' after the 1815 victory over Napoleon - councillor Sue Mills said: "Wars happen, you can't help what happened. This is a nice way to remember people and everyone I have spoken to says Waterloo Gardens is a lovely name."
But a Torridge District Council report says Pearce Construction wants to name it Merrivale Way instead, after a former factory on the site.
Funeral for BBC presenter Hugh Scully
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
The funeral has been held for the former Antiques Roadshow host Hugh Scully who died at the age of 72.
Scully joined the BBC as a freelance journalist in 1965 and hosted the BBC's Nationwide before presenting Antiques Roadshow with Arthur Negus from 1981.
Alleged murder victim Camborne man Terry Oldham suffered 'worst kind of pain', court hears
Terry Oldham, 63, was found dead in his home on Dolcoath Road on April 1, 2014 allegedly following months of bullying and assaults by the four people who lived with him.
Weather latest: a bright afternoon but rain sweeping in tonight
Kevin Thomas
BBC weather forecaster
Mainly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Further east it is likely to be mostly dry and during the afternoon some brighter periods should also develop. Light south to southwesterly winds will increase moderate or fresh in the west later today.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain moving in from the west after midnight and spreading eastwards. Min Temp 11C (52F).
On Thursday evening police were called after a Toyota Celica smashed down a metal road bollard before colliding with two parked vehicles in Salisbury Avenue. Two days before, an almost identical incident happened in neighbouring Lichfield Road at 11pm.
Warning that careless parking is hampering emergency vehicles
There's a warning to motorists that 'haphazard parking' in Cornwall's narrower streets can hamper the work of the emergency services.
Last night crews tackling a fire in West Looe had to link two 60m hoses together because a fire engine couldn't get any closer due to the way cars were parked along Beech Terrace.
Sasha Wheatman from Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service said: "We have got equipment on the fire engine to extend hose reels but you're increasing the travel distances for firefighters making their way along the pavement, the idea is to get as close to the scene of operations as you can."
The son of Hugh Scully, the former BBC Spotlight and Antiques Roadshow presenter who died at home in Cornwall two weeks ago, has thanked everybody for their kind words as his funeral take place this afternoon.
Charles Scully said: "It's always terrible when you lose a parent, but to have somebody who's in the public eye you have that added pressure as well, but everybody's been so very kind and we are very grateful for everybody's kind words."
Fresh inquest called in Saltash double carbon monoxide death case
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The parents of two Saltash men who died from carbon monoxide poisoning have welcomed a High Court ruling that a new inquest should be held into their deaths.
Richard Smith and Kevin Branton were found dead in 2010 - an inquest jury in Truro in 2012 decided the carbon monoxide poisoning had been come from their Beko cooker and returned verdicts of 'accidental death'.
Kevin Branton's mother Denise said: “We are really pleased with this outcome and feel it is another small step towards finding out the truth about what was known before our boys died.”
Detectives 'can't give good service because of workload'
Two in three detectives claim they cannot provide a consistently good service to witnesses and victims,a survey has found.
Increased workloads in the wake of budget cuts were highlighted as a key factor and the findings prompted suggestions that the outcomes of investigations could be affected.
The Police Federation of England and Wales said a “disturbing picture” emerged after officers ranking from detective constable to detective chief inspector were quizzed about their work.
Development sparks the famous question 'what's in a name?'
Kirk England, North Devon Reporter
A row has broken out in Great Torrington over what to call a new housing estate.
The town council wants to name it 'Waterloo Gardens' after the famous battle. But, according to a Torridge District Council report, developers Pearce Construction say road names shouldn't be religious or 'promote war'.
They want the site to be named 'Merrivale Way' instead, after a former factory on the site.
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- The earlier problems on the M5 in Somerset have been cleared - watch out for residual queues.
- In east Devon the A373 in Broadhembury is partially blocked around the turning for Broadhembury junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
- GWR Trains running between Truro and Falmouth may have fewer carriages than normal. Buses will supplement trains if required.
- Watch out for slow moving traffic on the A30 between Temple and Millpool where one lane is closed and there's a speed restriction of 40mph through the roadworks.
The current mayor, Gordon Oliver, was first elected in 2011, said: "We've delivered tonight on my election promise that we consult with the population of Torbay after 10 years, so I'm delighted we've got to this stage."
Funeral of Hugh Scully taking place in Cornwall
The funeral will take place this afternoon of former BBC Spotlight presenter Hugh Scully.
BBC Radio Cornwall
The founder of the Cornish charity ShelterBox has told the Old Bailey he was surprised his son was receiving money from a firm supplying equipment to the organisation.
Giving evidence, Tom Henderson said he thought John Henderson was a design consultant.
It's claimed the Hendersons brought in Darren Gervis from Dorset to help hide an alleged fraud when trustees of the charity began to ask questions about the deals.
All three men deny conspiracy to commit fraud. The trial continues.
Minor convicted of sexual offence sparks concern after moving near to North Devon school
North Devon Journal
A north Devon school has sent out a letter to parents after a minor convicted of a sexual offence started living in close proximity to the school.
The letter, sent out by the head teacher, stated many parents had voiced their concerns about the matter, and that these were shared by the school. The school cannot be named for legal reasons.
Antiques Roadshow theme played as Hugh Scully's coffin is carried from church
BBC Spotlight
The funeral of the former BBC Spotlight and Antiques Roadshow presenter Hugh Scully has been held in Mawnan Smith.
The theme of the Antiques Roadshow was played as his coffin was carried from the church.
The 72-year-old died at his home in Cornwall two weeks ago. His family have thanked "everybody for their very kind words."
Two arrested in Exeter City Centre drugs bust
Exeter Express & Echo
Two people were arrested in a drugs bust in Exeter City Centre.
Police cut down the door of a property on Smythen Street, Exeter at 8:50pm on Thursday night.
Police said a misuse of drugs warrant was served and a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Exeter, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.
Council investigation after baby known to social services suffered extreme injuries
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
An investigation has been carried out to see if care professionals can learn lessons from a severe case of baby abuse in Cornwall.
The baby boy's father has been found guilty of inflicting extreme injuries on him, similar to those caused by a 'high speed car crash'.
The baby was on Cornwall Council's child protection register and the authority said findings of its investigation have now been shared with a range of professionals.
Powerboat racer reveals plans to cross Atlantic in fastest time
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A powerboat racer has revealed plans for a record-breaking attempt to cross the Atlantic.
Richard George is heading the Blue Riband Atlantic Challenge and aims to win the Hales Trophy. The current record stands at 58 hours and was set by CatlinkV in 1992.
The distance is 3,106 miles from New York to Bishop Rock Lighthouse off the Isles of Scilly.
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Australian Corletto to replace Plymouth Raiders coach Marriott
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Plymouth Raiders head coach Jay Marriott, who has been sacked, is to be replaced by Australian Daryl Corletto in a player-coach role.
Corletto joins the Raiders from Australian side Melbourne United. In a statement he said: "I want to work with the club's owner and management team to change the culture around the team, get the support back from the fans and sponsors and make the Raiders the team to challenge the dominance of Leicester and Newcastle in recent years."
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two Cornish men are playing a key role in new research into the relationship between Down's Syndrome and dementia.
Thomas and Rory - who both have Down's - are the first two people in the UK to test a ground-breaking treatment which involves a new drug, combined with interactive games and memory tests.
Shelterbox on standby as 'strongest ever' hurricane expected to batter Mexico
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Cornish-based disaster relief charity Shelterbox is on standby as Hurricane Patricia is expected to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast later.
Mexican authorities have begun evacuating residents ahead of the arrival of the hurricane which is expected to be the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Americas.
The storm is comparable to Typhoon Haiyan, which killed 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013, the World Meteorological Organization says. A state of emergency has been declared in three states in Patricia's path.
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
Ponies have been ambling around Dartmoor in Devon for more than 3,500 years - although they're well equipped to deal with the harsh winters, they're more vulnerable to the dangers of the modern world.
I've been looking into efforts to protect wild animals like the ponies and the ravens at the Tower of London.
On Dartmoor about 60 ponies have been killed by cars so far this year, prompting the Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society to follow the example of the Finns and paint its livestock with reflective paint.
G'day to deafblind actors from Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish drama group of young deafblind people is flying to Australia to show off their performance skills.
Members of GOT2ACT are taking part in an exchange programme with the national deafblind charity Sense and Senses Australia.
RNLI lifeguard huts made available in beach emergencies
BBC Spotlight
A year on from the deaths of three people in the sea off Mawgan Porth, steps have been taken to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.
The RNLI has put new signs in place, leaflets have been handed out and businesses have raised money to employ a beach safety advisor.
Only ten beaches in Cornwall will have lifeguard cover during half term, but the RNLI has arranged a key system to give selected people access to its emergency equipment over the winter.
Dogs sniff out illegal tobacco in Bodmin
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Specialist tobacco detection dogs working for Trading Standards have sniffed out illegal tobacco at an address in Bodmin.
Scamp, Phoebe and Yoyo were set to work after Cornwall Council received a tip-off.
Former cathedral chorister shocks motor racing world with Brands Hatch title win
BBC Spotlight
A former Exeter Cathedral chorister has shocked the motor racing world by securing a championship title in his first season as a driver.
Richard Mitchell sealed the Historic Formula Ford Championship title at Brands Hatch, with one round of racing still to go.
Landing craft owner fined for illegal voyage
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The owner of an ex-military landing craft who allowed an unqualified crew to go to sea has been ordered to pay £6,920 in fines and costs.
Truro Magistrates Court heard the 'Arromanches' sailed from Newlyn bound for Scilly, despite an earlier warning the crew was not qualified to operate the vessel at sea.
Owner/operator Darren Larkham of Westbury-on-Severn admitted an offence under the Merchant Shipping Act in a case brought by the Maritime & Coastguard Agency.
Battle over 'Waterloo Gardens' or 'Merrivale Way' for new estate
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
A developer has told a Devon council it does not want to name a new estate after the Battle of Waterloo because it will "promote war".
Great Torrington council in Devon wants to name the estate 'Waterloo Gardens' after the 1815 victory over Napoleon - councillor Sue Mills said: "Wars happen, you can't help what happened. This is a nice way to remember people and everyone I have spoken to says Waterloo Gardens is a lovely name."
But a Torridge District Council report says Pearce Construction wants to name it Merrivale Way instead, after a former factory on the site.
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
The funeral has been held for the former Antiques Roadshow host Hugh Scully who died at the age of 72.
Scully joined the BBC as a freelance journalist in 1965 and hosted the BBC's Nationwide before presenting Antiques Roadshow with Arthur Negus from 1981.
West Briton
A Camborne man would have suffered the 'worst kind of pain a person can experience' after beingbrutally assaulted with a broken broom handle, a court has heard.
Terry Oldham, 63, was found dead in his home on Dolcoath Road on April 1, 2014 allegedly following months of bullying and assaults by the four people who lived with him.
Kevin Thomas
BBC weather forecaster
Mainly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Further east it is likely to be mostly dry and during the afternoon some brighter periods should also develop. Light south to southwesterly winds will increase moderate or fresh in the west later today.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain moving in from the west after midnight and spreading eastwards. Min Temp 11C (52F).
Argyle's Jervis relishing wide role
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Plymouth Argyle's Jake Jervis says he is enjoying his switch to a wider role.
The 24-year-old has scored seven goals since moving to Argyle in the summer, with the striker mainly being deployed on the right side of a front three.
"Since I've come here, I feel I've done really well out wide and it gives me a chance to express myself a bit more," Jervis told BBC Radio Devon.
Power supply problems in Helston
Hamleys close to being sold to Chinese giant
BBC News England
The world-famous toy shop Hamleys - founded by a Cornishman in 1760 - is reportedly close to being sold to a Chinese women's footwear business for £100m.
C.banner International Holdings has confirmed discussions with Hamleys' owner, French retailer Groupe Ludendo, have "reached an advanced stage".
Hamleys was launched as 'Noah's Ark' by William Hamley from Bodmin, who sold tin soldiers, wooden horses and rag dolls.
Police appeal after two identical hit and run car crashes in Hele, Torquay
Torquay Herald Express
Police today issued an appeal for witnesses and information after two identical hit and run crashes in two days on a Torquay housing estate.
On Thursday evening police were called after a Toyota Celica smashed down a metal road bollard before colliding with two parked vehicles in Salisbury Avenue. Two days before, an almost identical incident happened in neighbouring Lichfield Road at 11pm.
BBC Radio Cornwall
There's a warning to motorists that 'haphazard parking' in Cornwall's narrower streets can hamper the work of the emergency services.
Last night crews tackling a fire in West Looe had to link two 60m hoses together because a fire engine couldn't get any closer due to the way cars were parked along Beech Terrace.
Sasha Wheatman from Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service said: "We have got equipment on the fire engine to extend hose reels but you're increasing the travel distances for firefighters making their way along the pavement, the idea is to get as close to the scene of operations as you can."
Nicholson ready for Gulls' dugout debut
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Torquay United boss Kevin Nicholson is preparing to manage the side from the dugout for the first time.
Nicholson is cup-tied for Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round game with Basingstoke, having played for Bath City in a previous round.
"Right now I'm regretting it, as if the lads do well I'll lose my place and have to fight my way back in," he said.
Coastguards rescue dog with help of meaty treats
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The parents of two Saltash men who died from carbon monoxide poisoning have welcomed a High Court ruling that a new inquest should be held into their deaths.
Richard Smith and Kevin Branton were found dead in 2010 - an inquest jury in Truro in 2012 decided the carbon monoxide poisoning had been come from their Beko cooker and returned verdicts of 'accidental death'.
Kevin Branton's mother Denise said: “We are really pleased with this outcome and feel it is another small step towards finding out the truth about what was known before our boys died.”
Western Morning News
Two in three detectives claim they cannot provide a consistently good service to witnesses and victims,a survey has found.
Increased workloads in the wake of budget cuts were highlighted as a key factor and the findings prompted suggestions that the outcomes of investigations could be affected.
The Police Federation of England and Wales said a “disturbing picture” emerged after officers ranking from detective constable to detective chief inspector were quizzed about their work.
Kirk England, North Devon Reporter
A row has broken out in Great Torrington over what to call a new housing estate.
The town council wants to name it 'Waterloo Gardens' after the famous battle. But, according to a Torridge District Council report, developers Pearce Construction say road names shouldn't be religious or 'promote war'.
They want the site to be named 'Merrivale Way' instead, after a former factory on the site.
Torbay mayoral referendum to take place in 2016
BBC Radio Devon
A referendum will be held to decide whether a Devon seaside resort will continue to have a directly elected mayor, or a council with a leader and cabinet.
The current mayor, Gordon Oliver, was first elected in 2011, said: "We've delivered tonight on my election promise that we consult with the population of Torbay after 10 years, so I'm delighted we've got to this stage."
Plymouth Raiders sack head coach Jay Marriott
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
British Basketball League side Plymouth Raiders have parted company with head coach Jay Marriott
The club are currently bottom of the table after losing all three of their matches and were knocked out of the BBL Cup in the first round after an 88-77 loss to Bristol Flyers.
Marriott was been in charge of the Raiders for two years having replaced Gavin Love early in the 2013-14 season and they failed to make the play-offs in either of his years in charge.