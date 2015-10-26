Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Latest weather: Cloudy and foggy before clearing
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Cloudy skies will continue into the night, with hill fog likely to affect the moors and other high ground with outbreaks of rain by morning. With the cloud and the breeze, temperatures will be warmer than last night only dropping to 12C (54F).
It will remain cloudy on Tuesday, with a band of rain moving eastwards bringing heavier bursts at times throughout the day. Conditions will become clearer, with easing winds by evening. Maximum Temperature: 14C (57F).
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
Andrew Segal
Local Live
- A man who attacked two policemen with an angle grinder in Kingsbridge admits two counts of grievous bodily harm
- A man pleads not guilty to having a Pitbull/Mastiff crossbreed dog dangerously out of control after an attack in Truro
- Travellers move on to the site of the George Park and Ride in Plymouth
- Police renew an appeal for information into arson attacks which caused more than £30,000 damage at a beach in Dawlish
- Cornwall-based disaster relief agency ShelterBox says it is monitoring the unfolding situation in north-eastern Afghanistan and Pakistan
Frankie Lavis was diagnosed with the Spina Bifida condition at the 20-week scan and underwent a pioneering procedure to correct the defect four weeks later. Watch the story on BBC One Inside Out South West at 19:30 tonight.
The baby girl is now 14 months old, her mum Gina Lavis said the surgery had had real benefits: "She's crawling forwards, not mastered walking yet but she does have poor muscle tone in her legs so we are dealing with a physio at the moment to get her standing and to progress from there ... she's doing brilliantly."
Ryan Brunt scored a 95th minute winner as the Pilgrims beat Luton Town 2-1 on Saturday to go four points clear at the top of the League Two table. The victory was Plymouth's sixth in their last seven league and cup games, having lost at Oxford United in midweek.
He said: "We played ever so well for long periods of the game, but to finish the way we did was typical Plymouth Argyle. We've shown great determination to go and win a football match and that's what you get, you get the rewards."
Iain and Rosalind Bruce and their children Bethany and Matthew were swept half a mile out to sea on their kayaks and paddleboards this summer - the number of kayaking rescues almost doubled across the UK over the past five years.
Iain Bruce said they were very grateful to the RNLI lifeguards: "They did save our lives because where we would have landed without them I shudder to think - we had absolutely no control as to where we were going."
Ambulance bosses recruiting to 'cut pressure on paramedics'
Ambulance bosses say they are proactively recruiting to fill nearly 120 paramedic vacancies in a bid to deal with increase in demand on services.
The amount of money spent on agency paramedics by the South Western Ambulance Trust has surged in the last three years. Last year it was nearly £500,000, and this year it's on course to double that.
Operations director Neil Le Chevalier said: "I'm very confident that vacancies, particularly in these areas, will be fulfilled in the next few weeks; and the whole trust whole should have its vacancies filled by the end of March."
Sailor not wearing Legion d'honneur 'because comrades have not got theirs'
John Ayres, BBC Spotlight
A Royal Navy signalman from Devon who received the Legion d'honneur for taking part in D-Day says he does not often won't wear it because he feels embarrassed that comrades have not received have theirs.
It was announced in July last year that all the servicemen involved in D-Day would be eligible to receive the Légion d'honneur - France's top valour accolade. But it would appear there have been twice as many applications as the French were expecting.
There are currently seven remaining members of the Torbay Normandy Veterans club awaiting their medals. Recipient and club member Ken Sturdy said: "I am mystified. My comrades, who served exactly as I did, why are they still waiting?" The French Embassy has been approached for a comment.
Ryan Harley played for just the second time since the middle of September in City's 1-1 draw with Notts County, but the likes of Troy Brown, Matt Oakley and Alex Nicholls are among the players still missing from the Grecians squad.
"Hopefully one or two more players will come back in over the next week or two and we'll start to see some more strength in the squad," Tisdale said.
The RNLI is urging people to use lifeguarded beaches and surf with a buddy this half term after two shouts on Sunday.
In the first incident, the Newquay lifeboat was launched following reports of three people caught in a rip tide at the northern end of Watergate Bay - the trio made it to shore under their own power.
In the second incident a surfer was spotted in difficulties at Vugga Cove, Crantock - again the surfer was able to get ashore safely before the lifeboat arrived.
Angle grinder attacker admits injuring police
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man who assaulted two police officers with an angle grinder has admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm.
Fifty-three-year-old Stephen Yabsley was arrested after the attack in Kingsbridge, in Devon, in May. The two Devon and Cornwall officers sustained arm injuries when they responded to reports in Retreat Close of a man making threats. The injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening.
Yabsley, who is in custody and had been facing attempted murder charges, also admitted one count of affray. He is due to be sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on 10 December.
D-Day veterans await French accolade
John Ayres, BBC Spotlight
Many D-Day veterans in the south west, who are being honoured by the French for helping to liberate France during World War Two, are still waiting to be presented with their medals.
It was announced in July last year that all the servicemen involved in D-Day would be eligible to receive the Légion d'honneur. But it would appear there have been twice as many applications as the French were expecting.
The award is France's top accolade for an elite group of people who distinguish themselves through civilian or military valour.
A fire in a shower?
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A householder in Devon has been given safety advice after a fire broke out in an electric shower, the fire service says.
Firefighters were called to the home Northlew, near Hatherleigh, at about 10:30.
Devon and Somerset Fire said: "The fire was out on the arrival of the fire service, the shower was made safe and safety advice given to the home owner."
Engineers say they're confident a £6m upgrade to the A39 between Carland Cross and Truro will be completed on schedule.
Work begins today on the road to improve signage, repair the surface and improve safety for cyclists - the work is expected to last until next spring.
Andy Stephenson from the Highways Department says he's confident disruption will be kept to a minimum: "We've spent quite a while thinking about this, we work out there quite a lot so we know how it affects the flow into Truro, which is why we're going to undertake all the works at night, where ever possible."
Statistics from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency have revealed the number of kayaking rescues nationally has almost doubled since 2010, as the water sport has seen a surge in popularity.
The RNLI is warning more inexperienced paddlers are taking to the sea without understanding the risks - the RNLI Coast Safety Manager James Millidge said : "Always carry a means of calling for help attached to you and always have a buoyancy aid and be aware that conditions can change."
The incident is said to have happened on Queen Elizabeth Drive in the early hours of Monday morning. Residents say that they were disturbed by the noise and that they worried that the actions would lead to an accident.
An eyewitness said: "We were concerned that the truck could potentially cause some serious damage to property or life. They were allowed to drive up and down the road continuously for over 30 minutes until they stopped and took selfies with the truck."
Met Office tweets rain warning for Tuesday morning
- The A374 Embankment Road in Plymouth is partially blocked after an accident involving a car and a lorry. It's caused queuing traffic between the Lanhydrock Road junction and the Tintern Avenue junction
- Also in Plymouth, there's queuing traffic on A374 Gdynia Way between the A374 Shapters Road junction and at the A379 Laira Bridge Road junction
- There's slow traffic on the A380 Torquay Road, northbound in Kingskerswell between Kerswell Gardens Roundabout and Penn Inn Roundabout
- On the A30 between Temple and Millpool, one lane is closed and there's a speed restriction of 40mph through the roadworks. Traffic is slow eastbound
Health bosses "have to drop [not deploy] ambulances" every day because of staffing problems, a paramedic says.
The amount of money spent on agency paramedics by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has surged in the last three years, with the trust on course to spend up to £1m on agency staff this year.
Paramedic Gareth Ward said: "They just can't cover the shifts for a variety of reasons. If someone calls in sick on the day, people have to go into cars." The trust said it was recruiting and also offering support to its staff as demand increased.
Travel updates for the region
BBC Travel
- There's an exhaust pipe on the road on the M5 northbound in Exeter around Junction 29 with the A30 (Exeter). Approach with care
Jamie Richards and Exeter City loanee Jamie Reid scored for the White Tigers - the home draw leaves Truro in 14th place in National Two South after a run of seven games without defeat.
"I was delighted by the way we played in the second half, I thought there was only one team that was going to win it, and that was us," Tully said.
Latest travel in Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- An accident has been reported on Killigrew Street in Falmouth, around the Albany Road junction
- The A30 in Bodmin is busy but moving eastbound from Carminow Cross in the roadworks area across Bodmin Moor
- On the A377 Alphington Road, there's very slow traffic around Marsh Burton Road
- There is disruption to flights to and from Land's End Airport due to the poor weather. Passengers are advised to contact Skybus for more information
Man denies 'scalping' dog attack charge
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man has denied having a dog dangerously out of control after a man was injured in an attack which required him to get 200 stitches in his head.
Fifty-two year-old Paul Lindsay-Jones, from Truro, denied his Pitbull/Mastiff crossbreed dog injured Peter Fitzgerald in a park in Malabar, Truro, in June. Prosecutors said the attacking animal tried to "scalp the victim".
Magistrates referred the case to Crown Court. Mr Lindsay-Jones, who represented himself and pleaded not guilty, is due before the court on 20 November.
'No cold calls' pledge by charity - your views?
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
One of the country's best-known charities has announced it's going to stop using "cold calling" to raise funds.
The RNLI says they'll only contact people who "opt in" on any forms they fill in - I'll be talking to the charity's Head of Funding Strategy.
Police were called to the scene near Wellfields car park, Penzance, at 18:40, where the road was closed as a precautionary measure while searches were carried out in the immediate area.
A police spokesperson said: "We were told a male had suffered serious leg injuries in a suspected stabbing attack. A 33-year-old male has been arrested and is now being held at Camborne Police Station."
The family of a little girl from Plymouth who underwent experimental surgery while she was still in her mother's womb say she's "doing brilliantly".
Thanks to Margaret Deans who shared this west Cornwall picture with us via the BBC Spotlight Facebook page.
Margaret posts: "Sun sinks behind Gwennap head, soon it will clear the headland and drop into the sea. This is our winter treat which will last into 2016." Lovely!
Plymouth Argyle's determination this season has impressed boss Derek Adams.
Two surfers from the South West scooped the two main prizes at this year's British National Championships held in Croyde at the weekend.
Peony Knight from north Devon was the women's winner and Luke Dillon from Newquay won the men's open event.
Nick Rees from GB Surfing said: "Amazing turn-out, so much more than we could have expected and hoped for, the atmosphere around it has been fantastic as well."
'Social' supermarket opens its doors
David George, BBC Spotlight
A supermarket with a social conscience has opened in Newquay.
The shop sells surplus food, which has been rejected by supermarket chains, at knock-down prices.
Its creator. Charlotte Danks, 20, says she opened the shop after realising many people in Cornwall are struggling with low incomes. I'll have more on the story on BBC Spotlight at 18:30.
Kayakers and paddleboards warning after family rescued
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A Scottish family rescued by the RNLI off the Cornish coast are urging people to be careful when using kayaks and paddleboards for the first time.
Iain and Rosalind Bruce and their children Bethany and Matthew were swept half a mile out to sea on their kayaks and paddleboards this summer - the number of kayaking rescues almost doubled across the UK over the past five years.
Iain Bruce said they were very grateful to the RNLI lifeguards: "They did save our lives because where we would have landed without them I shudder to think - we had absolutely no control as to where we were going."
Ambulance bosses say they are proactively recruiting to fill nearly 120 paramedic vacancies in a bid to deal with increase in demand on services.
Flu advice from the region's ambulance crews
Royal Navy personnel discover their green fingers
A group of volunteers from RNAS Culdrose have helped with maintenance work and created a new sensory garden at Halwin School in Helston.
The existing garden and pond area had been planted as part of the Millennium celebrations, but had become overgrown and unusable.
The eleven volunteers from 824 Squadron cleared brambles, planted up beds and repainting three sheds and all of the fencing around the Millennium Garden.
Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale hopes a number of his more experienced players will return to fitness soon.
The RNLI is urging people to use lifeguarded beaches and surf with a buddy this half term after two shouts on Sunday.
A man who assaulted two police officers with an angle grinder has admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm.
Many D-Day veterans in the south west, who are being honoured by the French for helping to liberate France during World War Two, are still waiting to be presented with their medals.
A householder in Devon has been given safety advice after a fire broke out in an electric shower, the fire service says.
Engineers say they're confident a £6m upgrade to the A39 between Carland Cross and Truro will be completed on schedule.
Devon and Cornwall sawthe highest number of kayaking rescues in the countryover the past five years, with 94 taking place.
Redruth must 'move on' from their 34-15 loss to Old Albanians, according to head coach Steve Larkins.
The Reds dropped to seventh in National Two South after their third loss in the last five games.
"Our performances home and away have been pleasing. We want to move on from here and make sure every away game is the same," Larkins BBC Radio Cornwall.
ShelterBox aid arrives in Syria
Leviathan II sinking claims five British lives
A man from west Cornwall says he's shocked to hear the whale-watching boat he travelled on in the summer has sunk off the west coast of Canada with the loss of five lives.
It's been confirmed five British holidaymakers died when the Leviathan II sank near Tofino on Vancouver Island on Sunday.
William Thomas from St Ives (on the left, aboard the Leviathan II) told me: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected... it's a small fishing community, very much dependent on tourism."
- A man from Truro denies having a dog dangerously out of control after an attack in which a man was nearly "scapled" and needed to 200 stitches in his head
- The South Western Ambulance Trust, which serves Devon and Cornwall, says it will have filled 119 outstanding paramedic vacancies by next March after it emerges it has increased agency staff spending
- Surfers from Devon and Cornwall scoop the two main prizes at this year's British National Championships held in Croyde at the weekend
We have a weather front affecting the region today, bringing patchy light rain for most of us which will turn heavier from the west.
There will also be quite extensive low cloud which will give hill fog over the moors this afternoon.
Winds will be moderate from the southeast, but strong around the coasts and in the west.
Overnight the rain band will bring outbreaks of rain, which will become light and patchy around the middle of the night before becoming heavier again towards the end of the night.
Winds remain southeast starting off strong, but will reduce moderate or even light overnight. Min Temp: 12C (54F).
A group of joyriders have been pictured allegedly driving a dump truck down a road in Paignton.
- The A374 Embankment Road in Plymouth is partially blocked after an accident involving a car and a lorry. It's caused queuing traffic between the Lanhydrock Road junction and the Tintern Avenue junction
- Also in Plymouth, there's queuing traffic on A374 Gdynia Way between the A374 Shapters Road junction and at the A379 Laira Bridge Road junction
- There's slow traffic on the A380 Torquay Road, northbound in Kingskerswell between Kerswell Gardens Roundabout and Penn Inn Roundabout
- On the A30 between Temple and Millpool, one lane is closed and there's a speed restriction of 40mph through the roadworks. Traffic is slow eastbound
Water supply problems in Bissoe near Truro
Health bosses "have to drop [not deploy] ambulances" every day because of staffing problems, a paramedic says.
- There's an exhaust pipe on the road on the M5 northbound in Exeter around Junction 29 with the A30 (Exeter). Approach with care
- The B3192 Exeter Road in Teignmouth is blocked and there's slow traffic at the A379 junction because of an accident involving two vehicles
- Watch out for slow traffic on the A380 Torquay Road, northbound in Kingskerswell between Kerswell Gardens Roundabout and Penn Inn Roundabout
- There's an accident on the A374 Embankment Road in Plymouth around the Embankment Lane junction
- The A30 near Bodmin is busy but moving eastbound from Carminow Cross in the roadworks area
Cornish Pirates boss Ian Davies says his side came across a 'ruthless' Bristol team as they lost 40-10 to the Championship leaders at the Mennaye.
The Pirates led 10-7 at half time thanks to Joe Atkinson's try and a Kieran Hallett penalty before Bristol scored five unanswered tries.
"It was a comprehensive defeat," Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall. "If you spend most of the time inside your 22 the pressure's going to build, they took their tries very well."
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Plymouth as heavy rainfall is forecast for the city.
For approximately eight hours tomorrow a chance of "hazardous" weather could cause localised flooding.
A Met Office meteorologist warned the falling leaves could block drains and gullies, leading to problems on the roads.
Processed meats - such as bacon, sausages and ham - do cause cancer, according to the World Health Organization.
Its report said eating 50g of processed meat a day - less than two slices of bacon - increased the chance of developing colorectal cancer by 18%.
Cancer Research UK said this was a reason to cut down rather than give up red and processed meats - but are you worried about eating meat? Give me a call 0345 301 1034.
Truro boss Steve Tully was 'delighted' with his side's second-half fightback as they drew 2-2 with Gosport Borough.
- An accident has been reported on Killigrew Street in Falmouth, around the Albany Road junction
- The A30 in Bodmin is busy but moving eastbound from Carminow Cross in the roadworks area across Bodmin Moor
- On the A377 Alphington Road, there's very slow traffic around Marsh Burton Road
- There is disruption to flights to and from Land's End Airport due to the poor weather. Passengers are advised to contact Skybus for more information
A man has denied having a dog dangerously out of control after a man was injured in an attack which required him to get 200 stitches in his head.
One of the country's best-known charities has announced it's going to stop using "cold calling" to raise funds.
Despite high profile complaints, new research by consumer group Which? sayssome users are getting more than 20 unwanted calls a month. Give me a call 01872 222222.
A local man has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Penzance yesterday.
