- A man who attacked two policemen with an angle grinder in Kingsbridge admits two counts of grievous bodily harm

- A man pleads not guilty to having a Pitbull/Mastiff crossbreed dog dangerously out of control after an attack in Truro

- Travellers move on to the site of the George Park and Ride in Plymouth

- Police renew an appeal for information into arson attacks which caused more than £30,000 damage at a beach in Dawlish

- Cornwall-based disaster relief agency ShelterBox says it is monitoring the unfolding situation in north-eastern Afghanistan and Pakistan