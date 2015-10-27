A Dunkirk 'little ship' cannot be moved from Totnes to Falmouth for restoration because a heritage trust says it was handed to its current custodians on the condition it remained in Devon.

The Turning Point Heritage Trust, which rescued the Lady Cable in 2003, passed it over to the Lady Cable Trust (LCT) in 2009 to restore it.

Lady Cable Trust

LCT was to move the vessel to Falmouth for restoration but Turning Point wrote, saying LCT did not have authority to remove it and it had been handed over on condition it "remained in Torbay". LTC said the vessel needed work as it was "rapidly deteriorating" No-one has been available for comment from Turning Point.