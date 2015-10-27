The Turning Point Heritage Trust, which rescued the Lady Cable in 2003, passed it over to the Lady Cable Trust (LCT) in 2009 to restore it.
LCT was to move the vessel to Falmouth for restoration but Turning Point wrote, saying LCT did not have authority to remove it and it had been handed over on condition it "remained in Torbay". LTC said the vessel needed work as it was "rapidly deteriorating" No-one has been available for comment from Turning Point.
Families of care worker's victims 'will never know what trauma was suffered'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The families of victims of a care worker who sexually assaulted her elderly patients "will never know what trauma has been suffered by the victims themselves", a judge says.
Twenty-six-year-old Christina Sethi, from Torquay, who filmed herself abusing three victims at a care home and shared the footage with her boyfriend, has had an "unduly lenient" 10-year sentence increased to 15 at the Court of Appeal.
Lady Justice Hallett said Sethi abused her victims "in the most shocking and depraved fashion", adding "We are satisfied that the overall sentence imposed was unduly lenient and it would be appropriate for us to intervene."
Latest weather: Largely dry before a dry and fine day
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
It will be largely dry overnight, with some lengthy clear spells, only isolated showers and lighter winds. This will lead to one or two mist patches and a cooler night than of late as temperature fall to 8C (46F).
Most areas will enjoy a dry and fine Wednesday, with relatively light winds and some sunshine. It should feel pleasantly warm for the time of year. But the odd isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
'Christmas is cancelled' say Plymouth carers facing redundancy
Care workersfacing redundancyas part of a major cost saving move say Christmas has been cancelled for their families.
The staff have been outraged that they have been asked to carry on working despite being told they won’t be paid at the end of the month – and say they have two months of pay still outstanding.
Sunshine Care Limited, based in Derriford, announced on Monday that it had seen a crippling drop in turnover and was proposing to restructure the business and enter a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).
- A woman was strangled to death by her estranged husband after saying she felt "wobbly" about meeting him, a court hears
- Three men have been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Cornwall on Sunday, police say
- A care worker who sexually assaulted elderly patients has her jail term increased to 15 years, described by a judge as the "least overall sentence"
MPs call on BBC to "pause" Met Office pull-out decision
Martyn Oates, Political Editor
Two Devon MPs have called on the BBC to "pause" a decision to end its contract with the Met Office and reconsider.
Exeter's Labour MP, Ben Bradshaw, said it was a "classic example of a large organisation taking decisions without thinking through the wider implications". Torbay Conservative Kevin Foster said it was "difficult to see how an organisation forecasting Britain's weather for 170 years could be bested".
The BBC said it was legally required to secure the best value for money for licence fee payers and was tendering the contract to outside competition. The Met Office said it was disappointed by the decision.
Woman 'strangled after feeling wobbly about meeting estranged husband'
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
A woman was strangled to death by her estranged husband after telling her mother she felt "wobbly" about meeting him, a court has been told.
Thirty-six-year-old Sophie McDonald was attacked in January after going to James McDonald's flat while the couple were negotiating an acrimonious break up, Exeter Crown Court heard. Mr McDonald wrapped her body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store before lying to her family and police after she was reported missing, the court was told.
Mr McDonald, 37, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, Devon, denies murdering her in January, but has admitted killing her when he "lost control". The trial continues.
Cornwall rugby star Damien Cook announces his retirement
Vickery House, 69, was convicted at the Old Bailey of five counts of indecent assault on males - with one as young as 14 - over a 16-year period.
American-born House, of Brighton Road, Handcross, West Sussex, was cleared on three further counts. He had denied all the charges.
Anger as flytipping cases and costs increase
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Conservationists are warning there's been a sharp rise in the costs of cleaning up flytipping - like these tyres dumped in Fingle Woods in Devon.
Figures from the Woodland Trust show they spent £27,982 dealing with flytipping over the last nine months, compared to £22,850 in the whole of 2013.
ShelterBox at 'Spectre' premiere at the Royal Albert Hall
Staff from the Cornwall-based disaster relief charity ShelterBox were on the red carpet last night, after it was selected as one of the charities to benefit from the Royal Premiere of the new James Bond film 'Spectre'.
Four men have been arrested as part of a police operation to crackdown on graffiti damage in Exeter, police say.
Exeter neighbourhood police had been working with the city council to "tackle the issue after numerous tags were sprayed on city buildings in recent months".
A 19-year-old man was arrested in September on suspicion of criminal damage, officers said. Three men aged 25, 26 and 27 were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and various businesses before being released on bail, they added.
What becomes of the broken hearted? Help for SW cardiac patients
Victoria Gould
BBC Radio Cornwall
People in Cornwall with heart failure could stand a better chance of getting well - and staying that way - because of a local research project.
Researchers in Truro and at the University of Exeter Medical School are two years into a five year project offering heart patients exercise plans, diet advice and specialist cardiac rehabilitation in their own homes.
Senior Clinical Researcher, Dr Hasnain Dalal, said: "People who engage in rehabilitation are less likely to be readmitted to hospital, they enjoy a better quality of life."
Plymouth Argyle 'top of the league' for travelling support
Exeter City face 'banana skin' FA Cup first round tie
Last night's FA Cup draw threw up a tough challenge for Exeter City - the Grecians will have to travel to Didcot Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, and the Oxfordshire fans are delighted.
The body of a 28-year-old local man was discovered in Tolgarrick Woods and police are currently investigating the matter and are treating the death as suspicious.
A 32-year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and other drug offences and has been bailed until 20 January 2016 pending further enquiries.
Trident battle predicted at Scottish Labour conference
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Managers in the South West's defence sector will be watching Scottish Labour's conference closely later this week as trade unions clash over the future of the Trident nuclear deterrent.
Anti-Trident Labour activists are canvassing for support from the unions ahead of a vote on the issue at the event in Perth.
But the GMB supports Trident renewal, its Scotland acting secretary Gary Smith said: "The Scottish Labour Party and the Scottish Government need to get real on jobs. Without defence work there will be no Clyde shipyards and Falmouth would probably face closure."
Mark commented: "Star gazing on the stunning Porthcurno beach in Cornwall. Love where I live!! South West, you are the best."
Sex assault jail term increased to 'least overall sentence'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A care worker who sexually assaulted elderly patients has had her prison term increased to 15 years because that was the "least overall sentence" she should have been given for such serious offences, a judge says.
Twenty-six-year-old Christina Sethi, from Torquay, was initially jailed for 10 years, but the sentence has been increased after an appeal by the Solicitor General.
Increasing the sentence at the Court of Appeal, Lady Justice Hallett said the victims' families had suffered, "burdened with guilt" in having left their relatives in Sethi's hands.
The rain, low cloud and hill fog will clear slowly east this afternoon, giving way to drier conditions. The afternoon will be dry to the west, with some bright and possibly sunny spells. Winds will be light or moderate, mainly southerly. Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Tonight will be mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud. Winds will be light southerly at first, but freshen from the west. Lowest temperatures around 9C (48F) inland, but nearer to 11C (52F) around the coast.
Devon's Labour MP says the House of Lords was justified in voting for a delay in tax credit cutsuntil an assessment of their financial impact is carried out.
Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw said: "It's just a great shame to me that it was the unelected House of Lords that did this when we’ve had so many opportunities in the House of Commons to do this – we’ve had three votes already."
Sky broadband and phone outage in Newquay
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Phone and broadband services from satellite TV and phone firm Sky are not working in the Newquay, Perranporth and St Columb areas, the firm has confirmed.
One costumer contacted the firm earlier today to say she'd been without broadband in Newquay for nine hours.
The firm said: "We're working on fixing the problem and we'll provide an update on this page once we've discovered what is causing the fault. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Celebrity endorsement for Huer's Hut project in Newquay
Thanks to Mandy Callaghan for sharing this picture of Phillip Schofield at the Huer's Hut in Newquay on the BBC Radio Cornwall Facebook page.
The TV presenter - who grew up in the resort - is supporting a project to restore the historic structure.
Dunkirk boat 'cannot be moved from Totnes'
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
A Dunkirk 'little ship' cannot be moved from Totnes to Falmouth for restoration because a heritage trust says it was handed to its current custodians on the condition it remained in Devon.
The Turning Point Heritage Trust, which rescued the Lady Cable in 2003, passed it over to the Lady Cable Trust (LCT) in 2009 to restore it.
LCT was to move the vessel to Falmouth for restoration but Turning Point wrote, saying LCT did not have authority to remove it and it had been handed over on condition it "remained in Torbay". LTC said the vessel needed work as it was "rapidly deteriorating" No-one has been available for comment from Turning Point.
Families of care worker's victims 'will never know what trauma was suffered'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The families of victims of a care worker who sexually assaulted her elderly patients "will never know what trauma has been suffered by the victims themselves", a judge says.
Twenty-six-year-old Christina Sethi, from Torquay, who filmed herself abusing three victims at a care home and shared the footage with her boyfriend, has had an "unduly lenient" 10-year sentence increased to 15 at the Court of Appeal.
Lady Justice Hallett said Sethi abused her victims "in the most shocking and depraved fashion", adding "We are satisfied that the overall sentence imposed was unduly lenient and it would be appropriate for us to intervene."
Latest weather: Largely dry before a dry and fine day
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
It will be largely dry overnight, with some lengthy clear spells, only isolated showers and lighter winds. This will lead to one or two mist patches and a cooler night than of late as temperature fall to 8C (46F).
Most areas will enjoy a dry and fine Wednesday, with relatively light winds and some sunshine. It should feel pleasantly warm for the time of year. But the odd isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
'Christmas is cancelled' say Plymouth carers facing redundancy
Plymouth Herald
Care workersfacing redundancyas part of a major cost saving move say Christmas has been cancelled for their families.
The staff have been outraged that they have been asked to carry on working despite being told they won’t be paid at the end of the month – and say they have two months of pay still outstanding.
Sunshine Care Limited, based in Derriford, announced on Monday that it had seen a crippling drop in turnover and was proposing to restructure the business and enter a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
Andrew Segal
Local Live
- A retired priest who worked in Devon is found guilty of gay sex attacks dating back to the 1970s
- A woman was strangled to death by her estranged husband after saying she felt "wobbly" about meeting him, a court hears
- Three men have been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Cornwall on Sunday, police say
- A care worker who sexually assaulted elderly patients has her jail term increased to 15 years, described by a judge as the "least overall sentence"
MPs call on BBC to "pause" Met Office pull-out decision
Martyn Oates, Political Editor
Two Devon MPs have called on the BBC to "pause" a decision to end its contract with the Met Office and reconsider.
Exeter's Labour MP, Ben Bradshaw, said it was a "classic example of a large organisation taking decisions without thinking through the wider implications". Torbay Conservative Kevin Foster said it was "difficult to see how an organisation forecasting Britain's weather for 170 years could be bested".
The BBC said it was legally required to secure the best value for money for licence fee payers and was tendering the contract to outside competition. The Met Office said it was disappointed by the decision.
Woman 'strangled after feeling wobbly about meeting estranged husband'
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
A woman was strangled to death by her estranged husband after telling her mother she felt "wobbly" about meeting him, a court has been told.
Thirty-six-year-old Sophie McDonald was attacked in January after going to James McDonald's flat while the couple were negotiating an acrimonious break up, Exeter Crown Court heard. Mr McDonald wrapped her body in layers of plastic and hid it in a rubbish store before lying to her family and police after she was reported missing, the court was told.
Mr McDonald, 37, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, Devon, denies murdering her in January, but has admitted killing her when he "lost control". The trial continues.
Cornwall rugby star Damien Cook announces his retirement
Priest guilty of sex offences
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A retired Church of England priest who worked in Devon has been found guilty of sex offences dating back to the 1970s.
Vickery House, 69, was convicted at the Old Bailey of five counts of indecent assault on males - with one as young as 14 - over a 16-year period.
American-born House, of Brighton Road, Handcross, West Sussex, was cleared on three further counts. He had denied all the charges.
Anger as flytipping cases and costs increase
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Conservationists are warning there's been a sharp rise in the costs of cleaning up flytipping - like these tyres dumped in Fingle Woods in Devon.
Figures from the Woodland Trust show they spent £27,982 dealing with flytipping over the last nine months, compared to £22,850 in the whole of 2013.
ShelterBox at 'Spectre' premiere at the Royal Albert Hall
Staff from the Cornwall-based disaster relief charity ShelterBox were on the red carpet last night, after it was selected as one of the charities to benefit from the Royal Premiere of the new James Bond film 'Spectre'.
Fans turn to Twitter to criticise FA Cup marathon trip
Last night Plymouth Argyle were drawn against Carlisle United in the First Round of the FA Cup, a 780 mile round trip for the Cumbrians - which has not gone down well.
Tidal flood warnings
Four arrests in Exeter over graffiti
BBC Radio Devon
Four men have been arrested as part of a police operation to crackdown on graffiti damage in Exeter, police say.
Exeter neighbourhood police had been working with the city council to "tackle the issue after numerous tags were sprayed on city buildings in recent months".
A 19-year-old man was arrested in September on suspicion of criminal damage, officers said. Three men aged 25, 26 and 27 were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a vehicle and various businesses before being released on bail, they added.
What becomes of the broken hearted? Help for SW cardiac patients
Victoria Gould
BBC Radio Cornwall
People in Cornwall with heart failure could stand a better chance of getting well - and staying that way - because of a local research project.
Researchers in Truro and at the University of Exeter Medical School are two years into a five year project offering heart patients exercise plans, diet advice and specialist cardiac rehabilitation in their own homes.
Senior Clinical Researcher, Dr Hasnain Dalal, said: "People who engage in rehabilitation are less likely to be readmitted to hospital, they enjoy a better quality of life."
Plymouth Argyle 'top of the league' for travelling support
Injuries unit to reopen after staff recruitment
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A Cornish town's minor injuries unit is to reopen after health bosses were successful in recruiting new staff, a town council says.
Saltash Town Council said it had been told by Peninsula Community Health that the unit at St Barnabas Community Hospital was to reopen on Monday 16 November.
The unit had been closed because a lack of staff had raised safety concerns.
Controversial decision to scrap Met Office contract questioned by MPs
Two Devon MPs urge the BBC to halt its decision to end a contract with the Met Office
Exeter City face 'banana skin' FA Cup first round tie
Last night's FA Cup draw threw up a tough challenge for Exeter City - the Grecians will have to travel to Didcot Town, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, and the Oxfordshire fans are delighted.
Camborne bag snatch thwarted
BBC Radio Cornwall
The police in Camborne are trying to identify a man who tried to snatch a bag at a bus stop.
The victim was waiting for a bus on Union Street, Camborne on Friday morning when a stranger stole his bag containing a mobile phone, tablet device and other items of personal value.
A member of the public who was driving by at the time followed the suspect, who then dropped the bag after a short chase - you can read more about the incident here.
Troops warned not to attend Sgt Alexander Blackman rally
The Daily Telegraph
Members of the Armed Forces have been ordered not to attend a Westminster rally later this week where more than 1,000 people are expected to turn out in support of Sgt Alexander Blackman, the Royal Marine convicted of murdering a Taliban fighter.
Commanders fearing a public show of support from troops for Blackman have repeatedly warned them they face disciplinary punishment if they attend the event in London.
Organisers say more than 1,300 supporters have already confirmed they will attend the event in Parliament Square from midday on Wednesday, but they hope the turn out will be higher.
Man arrested following Camborne body discovery
West Briton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the discovery of a body in Camborne on Friday.
The body of a 28-year-old local man was discovered in Tolgarrick Woods and police are currently investigating the matter and are treating the death as suspicious.
A 32-year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and other drug offences and has been bailed until 20 January 2016 pending further enquiries.
Trident battle predicted at Scottish Labour conference
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Managers in the South West's defence sector will be watching Scottish Labour's conference closely later this week as trade unions clash over the future of the Trident nuclear deterrent.
Anti-Trident Labour activists are canvassing for support from the unions ahead of a vote on the issue at the event in Perth.
But the GMB supports Trident renewal, its Scotland acting secretary Gary Smith said: "The Scottish Labour Party and the Scottish Government need to get real on jobs. Without defence work there will be no Clyde shipyards and Falmouth would probably face closure."
Grecians to take on the Diddy men in the FA Cup
This was the scene in the Didcot Town club house as the Oxfordshire outfit - the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup - discovered they would play Exeter City at home in the First Round.
Your photos: Porthcurno
Thanks to Mark Hyde for sharing this wonderful night-time photo in west Cornwall on the BBC Spotlight Facebook page.
Mark commented: "Star gazing on the stunning Porthcurno beach in Cornwall. Love where I live!! South West, you are the best."
Sex assault jail term increased to 'least overall sentence'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A care worker who sexually assaulted elderly patients has had her prison term increased to 15 years because that was the "least overall sentence" she should have been given for such serious offences, a judge says.
Twenty-six-year-old Christina Sethi, from Torquay, was initially jailed for 10 years, but the sentence has been increased after an appeal by the Solicitor General.
Increasing the sentence at the Court of Appeal, Lady Justice Hallett said the victims' families had suffered, "burdened with guilt" in having left their relatives in Sethi's hands.
Three arrested after stabbing
The Cornishman
Three men have been arrested in connection with a suspected stabbing in Penzance on Sunday, police have confirmed.
Police were called to the incident at 18:40 on Sunday after an altercation between four men at approximately 18:00.
A 45-year-old man required hospital treatment as a result of serious injuries to his leg in the alleged stabbing attack, but has since been released.
Weather: Rain clearing to the east
BBC Weather
The rain, low cloud and hill fog will clear slowly east this afternoon, giving way to drier conditions. The afternoon will be dry to the west, with some bright and possibly sunny spells. Winds will be light or moderate, mainly southerly. Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Tonight will be mainly dry with variable amounts of cloud. Winds will be light southerly at first, but freshen from the west. Lowest temperatures around 9C (48F) inland, but nearer to 11C (52F) around the coast.
Devon people 'most prosperous in the south west'
BBC Spotlight
People living in Devon are the most prosperous in the greater South West, according to a new index published by an international think tank.
Despite earning a lot less than people living in Bristol, Devon residents have one of the highest levels of satisfaction in the country.
The Legatum Institute's findings are based on measuring the average income per person, along with how happy they feel.
Travel latest for the region
BBC Travel
- The A3047 Fore Street in Pool is blocked with queuing traffic in both directions between the double mini-roundabouts and Tolvaddon, because of an accident involving a van and scooter
- The A388 in Newton St Petrock is blocked in both directions at Downmoor Cross on the Devon/Cornwall border because of an accident involving a car
- The A361 High Street in Ilfracombe is partially blocked and slow traffic is reported near Ilfracombe Cinema because of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian
- There's flooding near Drewsteignton and on Cott Road in Totnes at the Follaton Road junction
North Devon 'Flood Warning' downgraded to 'Alert'
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
There are now three Flood Warnings in place in Devon and Cornwall ahead of this afternoon's high tides.
The warnings, from the Environment Agency, all relate to the south Cornwall coast between Lands End and Gribbin Head near Fowey
There are also 16 Flood Alerts across the wider South West - a combination of high spring tides, heavy rain and southerly winds are causing the concerns.
Twenty foot Cribbar surfed by longboard champion Skinner
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
Ben Skinner's been tackling waves of up to 20ft today at the Cribbar off Newquay.
The longboard champion, who competes on the international circuit, has been trialling a sustainable wooden board for the campaign charity Surfers Against Sewage.
Dawlish husband hid body after divorce row strangling
Exeter Express & Echo
A builderstrangled his estranged wifeduring a violent argument about their divorce and hid her body among a pile of rubbish in a cupboard.
James McDonald wrapped his wife Sophie's body in a duvet and layers of bin bags so it would blend in with other trash in a communal store room at the flats where he lived.
Church going McDonald, aged 37, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, denies murder but the jury have been told he accepts he killed his wife.
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
Andrew Segal
Local Live
- A Devon care worker who sexually assaulted elderly patients has her "unduly lenient" jail sentence of 10 years increased to 15
- An inquest hears that a woman, Leoni Roberts, who was found dead in a car in Looe was involved in a suicide pact which her boyfriend survived
- Four men are arrested as part of an operation to crackdown on graffiti damage in Exeter, police say
- Nearly £750,000 is being spent in north Devon to lay new gas pipes
- Cornish longboarder Ben Skinner successfully surfs the infamous Cribbar wave off Newquay on a wooden surfboard
Final Fantasy gaming fan gives police a bit of a fright by handing in 6ft long Samurai sword
Daily Mirror
The massive weapon was handed in to the Charles Cross Police Station in Plymouth in Devon on Friday by a member of the public.
It may be taller than most men and look capable of slicing someone in two - but police officers would like to reassure the public this 6ft 6 inch long sword is entirely harmless.
MP backs Lords' tax credit delay
BBC Radio Devon
Devon's Labour MP says the House of Lords was justified in voting for a delay in tax credit cutsuntil an assessment of their financial impact is carried out.
Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw said: "It's just a great shame to me that it was the unelected House of Lords that did this when we’ve had so many opportunities in the House of Commons to do this – we’ve had three votes already."
Sky broadband and phone outage in Newquay
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Phone and broadband services from satellite TV and phone firm Sky are not working in the Newquay, Perranporth and St Columb areas, the firm has confirmed.
One costumer contacted the firm earlier today to say she'd been without broadband in Newquay for nine hours.
The firm said: "We're working on fixing the problem and we'll provide an update on this page once we've discovered what is causing the fault. We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The latest travel headlines
BBC Travel
- The A386 Plymouth Road in Tavistock is partially blocked, causing delays near the Grenville Drive junction, after an accident.
- An accident is reported on the A361 High Street in Ilfracombe in north Devon near the Springfield Road junction.
- Watch out for a collision on the A388 Downmoor Cross in Newton St Petrock on the Devon/Cornwall border.
- There is flooding on the road in Drewsteignton and on Cott Road in Totnes at the Follaton Road junction.
- In Cornwall the A392 in St Columb Major is partially blocked with slow traffic near Halloon Roundabout, because of an overturned vehicle and recovery work.