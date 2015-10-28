- The A3022 Brixham Road in Churston Ferrers is closed, causing queuing traffic in both directions between Churston Cross and Brixham, because of accident investigation work. Local diversions are in operation

- The A39 Windford Hill in Arlington in north Devon is blocked and queuing traffic reported in both directions around the Mill Cottage junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles and the air ambulance in the road

- The B3227 between Shillingford and Bampton is closed in both directions due an overturned lorry. Police say road likely remain closed some time

- The B3234 Lynmouth Hill in Lynmouth is closed in both directions near the A39 Countisbury Hill junction, because of a broken-down camper van. Police are directing traffic

- There's slow traffic on A386 Tavistock Road in both directions in Grenofen between Halfway House Inn, Grenofen and Horrabridge. In the roadworks area

- Queuing traffic on A385 Ashburton Road in both directions in Totnes, between Shinners Bridge and Morrisons Roundabout, in the roadworks area