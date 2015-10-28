Weather latest: Heavy rain overnight clearing tomorrow morning
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight will be largely dry at first with showers easing but winds will strengthen as rain, locally heavy, pushes east across most areas through the course of the night. The rain is likely to be particularly heavy across the Moors. Minimum Temperature: 11 Deg C (52 Deg F).
Thursday: Rain, heavy in places, will fairly quickly clear, then it will be largely dry through the rest of the day with lighter winds and some bright or sunny spells developing. Maximum Temperature: 14 Deg C (57 Deg F).
Woman died after breathing support machine was accidentally unplugged, inquest hears
Cornwall has 10 warnings in place for high tides on Wednesday evening: seven on the north coast and three on the south coast. The agency said flooding and wave overtopping was expected in some low-lying coastal areas.
In Devon, a warning has been issued for the high tide on Thursday morning for low-lying parts of the Teign Estuary.
Royal Marine's murder court martial 'missed evidence'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The wife of a former Royal Marine who was convicted of murdering a wounded Afghan insurgent has called for a retrial because of "missed" evidence at his court martial.
His wife - Claire, who also delivered a letter to Downing Street requesting his release - said: "The opportunity to go back to the courts and run this case thoroughly, and include evidence that was missed before, is an opportunity we have to take."
Latest travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
Near Plymouth on the A386 on Roborough Down near the Clearbrook junction there's an accident. It's passable but traffic is slow.
On the A38 Plymouth-bound near Drum Bridges there are delays caused by an earlier broken down vehicle, but all lanes have now reopened.
Between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross on the A30 there is heavy traffic in both directions.
In Fraddam, Hayle Road is just passable near Pilgrims Way after an accident.
A senior Cornwall councillor says the decision to scrap the £5 airport development fee at Newquay Airport could attract new airlines offering direct flights to the Mediterranean.
The Cabinet Member for Resources Adam Paynter said: "We know that currently around 370,000 passenger journeys travel from the Airport's catchment to other airports to fly to [Mediterranean] destinations. Providing more opportunities at Newquay will reduce the need to do this in the future, saving passengers both time and money."
Pictures of 1950 Exeter Cathedral altar cross robbery
Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have the second best rates of early diagnosis of cancer out of the 25 areas in England says a report.
Cancer Research UK found "unacceptable variation" between different areas after reviewing cases in 2012 and 2013. It said if all areas were as good as the best, 20,000 cases could have been spotted sooner across the country.
Jobs risk after home carer firm runs into financial problems
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
Nearly 200 jobs are at risk at a company supplying home carers in Plymouth.
Sunshine Care, which provides home care for about 400 people, is cancelling its city council contract after running into financial difficulties. Insolvency firm Lameys said it was talking to other providers about taking over the contract.
Matthew Etherington: Many footballers are gambling addicts
Victoria Derbyshire
Former West Ham and Stoke footballer Matthew Etherington has given his first TV interview about his gambling addiction - a problem which affects many big stars in the sport.
At one point, Etherington, who's from Cornwall, was gambling away thousands of pounds a week, ending up in £1.5m of debt.
Now retired from football, he says he has received calls from agents asking him if he would speak to players with gambling problems to offer advice.You can watch the full interview on the Victoria Derbyshire programme page.
Tick prevention warning after bacteria found on Dartmoor
People are being warned to look out for ticks after a bacteria which causes a disease similar to Lyme disease was found on Dartmoor.
Test results found borrelia miyamotoi - or BMD - in three ticks out of 954 tested from Devon moor and the New Forest.
There have been no reports that the disease has spread to humans in the UK, but Public Health England said prevention was better than cure and people were being urged to tuck in their trousers, use insect repellents, and check their pets.
Chopper crewman flying high after 3,000-hour milestone
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A Royal Navy Sea King helicopter observer has celebrated a "significant milestone" in his career by reaching 3,000 flying hours, the Navy says.
RNAS Culdrose-based Lt Cdr Richard Full (pictured centre), joined the Navy in 1988.
He said: "I’ve done some fantastic flying during my time in the Royal Navy. I was really surprised to receive the recognition that I did from the rest of the squadron to mark this aviation milestone."
South West stargazers prepare for planetary conjuction
BBC News England
Venus, Jupiter and Mars can be seen clustered together in the sky this week - the planets line up, from our vantage point on Earth, due to the timing of their orbits around the Sun.
The rare "planetary conjunction", best seen before sunrise, has been visible for days and will continue until at least the end of the week.
Trick-or-treating has come under fire from a Girl Guide group in Cornwall.
Leaders of the Sithney Green troop said they were concerned it could be intimidating and even frightening for older people, and were organising a party for 10-14-year-olds on Saturday night in Helston as an alternative.
Pollution concerns over air quality
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Poor air quality in many of the South West's towns and cities is stubbornly refusing to improve with many monitoring sites repeatedly failing to meet European Union standards for health.
It's a serious problem for people with asthma, but the government says it's trying to improve things.
It recently announced that in the UK about 30,000 people a year die from diseases linked to poor air quality. Diesel cars are significant polluters.
Veterans back jailed Royal Marine sergeant
Press Association
Hundreds of forces' veterans have gathered outside Parliament calling for an immediate retrial for one of their former comrades who was convicted of murdering an Afghan insurgent.
Supporters say Sergeant Alexander Blackman believed the insurgent was dead already and has been the victim of a gross miscarriage of justice.
One of the rally's organisers Jeff Little said: "We feel that this Government has let down one of our own after serving our country proudly, like we all have."
Woman reunited family photos found in charity shop tin
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A woman has been reunited with old photographs of her family after they were found in a tin donated to a charity shop.
Jan Turner found out about the pictures when they were featured in a local newspaper. .
Jan said: "To see all my family, especially those that are no longer with us, was extremely emotional but so lovely. There were photos of my wedding day (pictured). The photos belonged to my Uncle Jack of Topsham. He passed away in the 1970s, so it’s really a bit of a mystery where the photos have been since then."
London screening for Cornish short film
David George, BBC Spotlight
A short animated film made by an A-level student from Truro has received national recognition.
The four minute film by George Summers from Truro called "Just some Morning Tea", will be shown at the British Film Institute after being chosen as one of the three best student-made films in the country.
Airport scraps £5 development fee - but not everyone is happy
There's been a mixed reaction to news the £5 fee paid by passengers flying out of Newquay Airport is to be scrapped next year.
Senior figures at Cornwall Council - who own and subsidise the airport - say they hope the change will attract new flights and operators.
But Cllr Bob Egerton said: "At a time when the council is needing to save tens of millions of pounds from its operating costs, it will seem bizarre to many that we should happily throw away £500,000 a year of income from the airport."
This afternoon will be mainly dry with broken cloud and some sunny spells, but the chance of a few light showers. Winds light or moderate south or southeasterly in most areas, but fresh locally strong to the far west.
Tonight will start mainly dry with broken cloud, but rain will arrive in the west around midnight, spread to all areas and become quite heavy for a time in the early hours. Lowest temperatures 11C (52F).
Trinity Mirror paper buy-out gives local titles new owner
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror has bought rival Local World for £220m, making it the UK's largest regional news outlet. The sale means the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror owner has taken over many local titles in Devon and Cornwall, including:
Caring nurses at Bodmin Hospital granted a man his dying wish when they arranged for his favourite horse to visit him days before he passed away.
Cancer patient Frank Keat, 80, died peacefully on Monday night but last Friday to his great surprise, his five-year-old horse, Early Morn, appeared on the patio of Anchor Ward.
Travel update on Devon's roads, Cornwall seems to be running freely
BBC Travel
- The A3022 Brixham Road in Churston Ferrers is closed, causing queuing traffic in both directions between Churston Cross and Brixham, because of accident investigation work. Local diversions are in operation
- The A39 Windford Hill in Arlington in north Devon is blocked and queuing traffic reported in both directions around the Mill Cottage junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles and the air ambulance in the road
- The B3227 between Shillingford and Bampton is closed in both directions due an overturned lorry. Police say road likely remain closed some time
- The B3234 Lynmouth Hill in Lynmouth is closed in both directions near the A39 Countisbury Hill junction, because of a broken-down camper van. Police are directing traffic
- There's slow traffic on A386 Tavistock Road in both directions in Grenofen between Halfway House Inn, Grenofen and Horrabridge. In the roadworks area
- Queuing traffic on A385 Ashburton Road in both directions in Totnes, between Shinners Bridge and Morrisons Roundabout, in the roadworks area
Your photos: Halloween pumpkins
Earlier BBC Spotlight asked to see your scary carved Halloween pumpkins and you haven't disappointed - Lee German and Kelly Lilli have been making SpiderPumpkins.
James Breslin posted: "Here at Buckland Abbey we had to have a go at putting our Rembrandt onto a pumpkin!
Travellers demand site improvements after child bitten in the face by rat
West Briton
A family of travellers has hit out at Cornwall Housing's failure to carry out promised improvements to their pitch after their six-year-old child was bitten in the face by a rat.
Look to the skies at dawn tomorrow
In a rare "planetary conjunction" Venus, Jupiter and Mars can be seen clustered together in the sky this week - and it looks like the far South West could be a good spot for star-gazing.
Western Morning News
The death of an elderly patient at Royal Cornwall Hospital may have been caused when her breathing support machine was accidentally unplugged, an inquest had heard.
Murder accused 'laughed with police when asked about victim'
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
A husband who strangled his wife and hid her body in a rubbish store laughed when police asked if he thought she had been abducted, a court has heard.
James McDonald, 37, wrapped Sophie McDonald's body in plastic and lied after she was reported missing, jurors heard.
Exeter Crown Court heard he used a piece of electric cord to strangle her. Mr McDonald, of Dawlish, Devon, denies murdering her but admits killing her.
Flood warnings latest
BBC Weather
Flood warnings from the Environment Agency are still in place across Cornwall and also in Devon.
Cornwall has 10 warnings in place for high tides on Wednesday evening: seven on the north coast and three on the south coast. The agency said flooding and wave overtopping was expected in some low-lying coastal areas.
In Devon, a warning has been issued for the high tide on Thursday morning for low-lying parts of the Teign Estuary.
Council hopes for runway success
BBC Radio Cornwall
Pictures of 1950 Exeter Cathedral altar cross robbery
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
Housing development scaled back
Exeter Express & Echo
Developers have scaled back plans for housing on the Winslade Park site at Clyst St Mary, near Exeter. It follows strong opposition from some residents about the impact of the development.
Newquay Cornwall Airport - factfile
A controversial £5 airport development fee paid by passengers flying out from Newquay Airport is to be scrapped next year.
- The latest Civil Aviation Authority figures show 219,167 people used the airport in 2014, compared with 174,891 in 2013.
- The Airport Development Fee started in 2005 and raised £430,000 in the last financial year.
- Newquay boasts one of the longest runways in the UK at 2,744 metres, it's the base for the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
- Newquay is on the shortlist to become the UK's first commercial spaceport.
New baby sharks for Plymouth aquarium
The first sand tiger sharks to be bred in captivity have arrived at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth from South Africa.
Jobs risk after home carer firm runs into financial problems
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
Nearly 200 jobs are at risk at a company supplying home carers in Plymouth.
Sunshine Care, which provides home care for about 400 people, is cancelling its city council contract after running into financial difficulties. Insolvency firm Lameys said it was talking to other providers about taking over the contract.
Didcot Town v Exeter City to be shown live
Former RAF man from Plymouth fights off Chicago muggers
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A ex-serviceman turned the tables on knife-wielding muggers who attacked him and his girlfriend on a trip to Chicago.
Neil McCarthy from Plymouth and his girlfriend Carisa Lerner were walking by Lake Michigan when three men attacked them.
Neil McCarthy said: "While the guy was going through my stuff I looked around and the other guy was manhandling my girlfriend - that's when I lost it."
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
- Ryanair has announced it's holding a press conference at Newquay Airport tomorrow, after the council revealed it was scrapping its controversial £5 airport development fee
- Hundreds of supports of a former Plymouth-based Royal Marine, jailed for murdering an Afghan fighter, have been demonstrating in Parliament Square
- The police are appealing for help from the public after a 77 year old man was left unconscious following a burglary at his home in Devon
- A team of engineers at Plymouth University think they've come up with a way of making solar panels up to 30% more efficient
Does the case of 'Marine A' need reviewing?
Bill Buckley
BBC Radio Devon
Should the case of a former Royal Marine, jailed for murdering a wounded Taliban fighter, be reopened?
Hundreds of people, including many Marines have been involved in a protest taking place outside Parliament to support Alexander Blackman.
But is his life sentence fair? Join me on today's phone-in and get involved by calling 0845 3011034.
Flood warnings around the South West
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The Environment Agency in the South West is warning people to beware of potential flooding this afternoon.
There are 13 Flood Warnings and 18 Flood Alerts in place around the South West region, including much of the coasts of Devon and Cornwall.
High spring tides are forecast, peaking in Penzance at 17:03, Padstow at 17:50 and Torpoint at 18:16.
Latest travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- The A3075 in Cornwall is blocked in both directions between Chiverton Cross and Callestick because of an accident.
- Between Brixham and Churston the A3022 is blocked after a crash.
- In Totnes, there are delays on the A385 Ashburton Road in both directions due to roadworks.
- At Fishleigh Barton the A377 is partially blocked between the Atherington turn off and Elstone due to an accident.
- An overturned lorry is causing problems between Shillingford and Bampton on the B3227. Police say the road is likely to remain closed for some time.
Frigate cocaine seizure men due on trial
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Nine men accused of smuggling £500m of cocaine in a boat intercepted by a Plymouth-based Royal Navy frigate are due to go on trial in Scotland next year.
The MV Hamal was intercepted in the North Sea by frigate HMS Somerset and Border Force cutter Valiant about 100 miles east of Aberdeen in April after sailing from Istanbul.
Reeves and Mortimer Plymouth show cancelled after star has triple heart bypass operation
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Bob Mortimer has cancelled the first leg of a UK tour with comedy partner Vic Reeves after undergoing a triple heart bypass operation.
A spokesman for Mortimer, 56, said he needed "several weeks" to recover from the operation. The Plymouth show, scheduled for next month, is among those which have been cancelled.
Council scraps £5 Newquay Airport 'development' fee
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The controversial £5 fee paid by passengers flying out from Newquay Airport will be scrapped next year.
Cornwall Council, which owns the publicly-subsidised airport, hopes getting rid of the levy will encourage more airlines to use the site.
I'd love to hear your views on this - call me on today's phone-in 01872 222222.