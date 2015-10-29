The longest live-in resident of a Devon animal charity has finally been given a new home and family of his own.

Farlap Photography/Gables Farm

Bailey the Rottweiler Spaniel cross was taken in as a stray by Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home in December 2009, but previous attempts at re-homing him were unsuccessful until a former member of staff came to his rescue.

"We are all so happy and relieved that Bailey will not be here for another Christmas and will be living the dream in his fantastic new home," deputy manager Ruth Rickard said.