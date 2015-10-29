Paignton Zoo has discovered it's not just children who enjoy Halloween.
Keepers have been using giant pumpkins to keep their Western Lowland Gorillas entertained and happy.
Christmas cheer for Bailey the dog
Lynne French, BBC News Online
The longest live-in resident of a Devon animal charity has finally been given a new home and family of his own.
Bailey the Rottweiler Spaniel cross was taken in as a stray by Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home in December 2009, but previous attempts at re-homing him were unsuccessful until a former member of staff came to his rescue.
"We are all so happy and relieved that Bailey will not be here for another Christmas and will be living the dream in his fantastic new home," deputy manager Ruth Rickard said.
The parents of a young girl demand answers over her death caused by rare and undiagnosed lung condition
Weather latest: Rain overnight, dying out for a time tomorrow
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight: Rain will spread across all parts overnight with strengthening winds. It'll stay mild particularly around Exeter and other more built up areas. Minimum Temperature: 10 Deg C (50 Deg F).
The rain will continue throughout Friday morning, gradually easing towards lunchtime. Drier, brighter weather will follow for a time, and it'll feel warm, however further rain will arrive around dusk. Maximum Temperature: 16 Deg C (61 Deg F).
Mediterranean mercy mission for Plymouth warship
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The Ministry of Defence has revealed the Devonport-based ship HMS Enterprise has rescued 439 migrants in the Mediterranean.
Together with HMS Richmond, HMS Enterprise part of the Royal Navy’s assistance to the EU Naval Force Operation countering migrant smugglers.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: "Our focus remains on hitting the criminal gangs responsible for endangering the lives of innocent people. We are determined to tackle this at source. The new powers we have to board boats and detain the smugglers will help us put an end to this trade in human misery."
Surfer breaks ribs and punctures lung at Cribbar
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
Surfer Sean Egan has been telling us how he suffered a punctured lung and two broken ribs after wiping out on the giant Cribbar reef break off Newquay.
Sean, 36, from Polzeath, was towed in by friend Llyr Faragher and ended up on the rocks after the wave closed out.
Sean, who was surfing the reef break break for the first time, said: "I didn't realise how close I was to the rocks. I was committed and it broke quite quickly."
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- On the A30 westbound between Kennards House and Bodmin Moor Services, one lane is blocked due to a broken down lorry.
- An accident has partially blocked the A3052 between Bowd and Sidford, with delays in both directions.
Last week, Premiership Rugby said "confidential agreements" were reached following "certain issues" with some clubs over last season's £4.76m limit, but Gloucester and Exeter have now joined Northampton, Wasps, Harlequins, Newcastle, Sale and Worcester in saying it was not them.
"We're not a team that's breached the salary cap," Exeter's Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.
Parents urged 'to push and push and push' if unhappy with doctor's diagnosis
After suffering breathlessness and weight loss, Esmee Polmear had been checked out by her GP and a paediatrician at the Royal Cornwall Hospital but no problem was identified.
A post mortem examination later revealed the seven-year-old had been suffering from a very rare condition called 'pulmonary veno-occlusive disease'.
Her mum Lynette said: "Mums and dads, if you feel something is wrong, push it" - her father Mark added: "Don't ever take the first option, now, looking back in hindsight, I wish we'd pushed and pushed and pushed."
Former councillor formally censured for 'inappropriate conduct'
Tamsin Melville, Cornwall Political Reporter
Former Cornwall councillor Alex Folkes has been formally censured for "entirely inappropriate conduct" by an external Code of Conduct investigation.
Mr Folkes resigned earlier this year citing "health issues" after a police inquiry linked his card details to a child pornography website. That prompted the council to send out a letter to youth groups stating he was "a potential risk" to children.
Mr Folkes has always strongly denied wrongdoing. Today's report, by an external lawyer, talks of "misleading statements" and deliberate and malicious attempts to undermine the credibility of the council and the investigation process.
The much-loved puffin - often sighted off Devon, Cornwall and Scilly - is among four UK bird species now at risk of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Although the Atlantic puffin population is still in the millions, fewer young birds are surviving to breed which means they're listed as 'vulnerable to extinction', the lowest of three categories behind 'critically endangered' and 'endangered'.
Devonport-based HMS Enterprise at centre of Med migrant mission
This afternoon it will be dry but quite cloudy, with some bright or sunny periods. Winds will be moderate southwesterly, but will freshen from the south later.
Tonight cloud will build quickly from the south, bringing rain by mid evening, which is likely to be heavy for a time with extensive low cloud and hill fog, but will ease and become more intermittent towards morning. Winds will be fresh then strong southerly. Minimum temperature 11C (52F).
MPs have been told that road, rail and air links to Devon will be improved to make the most of theMayflower 2020 celebrations.
Transport minister Robert Goodwill said: "We've committed £31m to improve the resilience on the Great Western route. We've already heard about the £40m used to fix Dawlish and of course the long-overdue investment on the A30 and the A303 which has long been a scourge of tourists and business people travelling to the South West."
Ryanair bosses say "ja!' and 'si!' to new flights from Newquay Airport
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Managers at the budget airline Ryanair say they hope new flights from Newquay Airport to Alicante and Frankfurt will boost Cornish tourism.
The twice-a-week summer services will start in April 2016 - tickets will start at £25.99.
Ryanair’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Carol Anne O’ Neill said: "It will be very good news for the economy, very good news for local businesses and very good news for local tourism."
South West Water hit with £214,000 fine after polluting River Plym
The 22-year-old centre-back has been an ever-present this season, with the Pilgrims four points clear at the top of League Two.
"Should he really be captain? Probably not because of his age. But he's been able to handle that very well, he's a good communicator and it's something that's probably added to his game," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
- The parents of a seven-year-old girl who collapsed and died at her school in Perranporth say they want to know why her rare lung condition was not picked up.
- The day after Cornwall Council said it is scrapping its £5 airport levy, budget airline Ryanair is expected to announce the reintroduction of flights to and from Newquay.
- A tax could be imposed on pubs, clubs and bars in Plymouth that serve alcohol into the early hours of the morning to help pay for the policing and street cleaning.
Rail campaigners warn of 'desperate shortage' of rolling stock
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
It's been revealed the train company that operates most of the rail services in Devon and Cornwall is using the second oldest rolling stock in the country.
The engines and carriages used by First Great Western are on average 32.4 years old - the company was recently rebranded as Great Western Railways.
Bruce Williamson of campaign group Rail Future said: "We need a very long-term, steady stream of investment, without the stop-start feast or famine we've seen in the past decades which isn't good for the rail industry. We have a desperate shortage of rail stock across the network so we can't afford to get rid of any of it."
Late-night policing levy for Plymouth 'disgusting'
Janner Brett Butler-Smythe assured fellow Apprentice contestants that “we need to be upbeat on what the rabbit sector has to offer” as they were tasked with selling pet products to visitors at the London Pet Show.
Brett and fellow Plymouth contestant Charleine Wain are both still in the running to be hired by Lord Sugar following last night’s show.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Gorillas enjoy a Halloween treat
BBC Spotlight
Paignton Zoo has discovered it's not just children who enjoy Halloween.
Keepers have been using giant pumpkins to keep their Western Lowland Gorillas entertained and happy.
Christmas cheer for Bailey the dog
Lynne French, BBC News Online
The longest live-in resident of a Devon animal charity has finally been given a new home and family of his own.
Bailey the Rottweiler Spaniel cross was taken in as a stray by Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home in December 2009, but previous attempts at re-homing him were unsuccessful until a former member of staff came to his rescue.
"We are all so happy and relieved that Bailey will not be here for another Christmas and will be living the dream in his fantastic new home," deputy manager Ruth Rickard said.
The parents of a young girl demand answers over her death caused by rare and undiagnosed lung condition
Weather latest: Rain overnight, dying out for a time tomorrow
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight: Rain will spread across all parts overnight with strengthening winds. It'll stay mild particularly around Exeter and other more built up areas. Minimum Temperature: 10 Deg C (50 Deg F).
The rain will continue throughout Friday morning, gradually easing towards lunchtime. Drier, brighter weather will follow for a time, and it'll feel warm, however further rain will arrive around dusk. Maximum Temperature: 16 Deg C (61 Deg F).
Mediterranean mercy mission for Plymouth warship
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The Ministry of Defence has revealed the Devonport-based ship HMS Enterprise has rescued 439 migrants in the Mediterranean.
Together with HMS Richmond, HMS Enterprise part of the Royal Navy’s assistance to the EU Naval Force Operation countering migrant smugglers.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said: "Our focus remains on hitting the criminal gangs responsible for endangering the lives of innocent people. We are determined to tackle this at source. The new powers we have to board boats and detain the smugglers will help us put an end to this trade in human misery."
Surfer breaks ribs and punctures lung at Cribbar
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
Surfer Sean Egan has been telling us how he suffered a punctured lung and two broken ribs after wiping out on the giant Cribbar reef break off Newquay.
Sean, 36, from Polzeath, was towed in by friend Llyr Faragher and ended up on the rocks after the wave closed out.
Sean, who was surfing the reef break break for the first time, said: "I didn't realise how close I was to the rocks. I was committed and it broke quite quickly."
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- On the A30 westbound between Kennards House and Bodmin Moor Services, one lane is blocked due to a broken down lorry.
- An accident has partially blocked the A3052 between Bowd and Sidford, with delays in both directions.
- There are reports of an accident on the A389 between Lanivet and Bodmin.
- One lane is closed on the A30 between Temple and Millpool, with a speed restriction of 40mph due to roadworks,.
- Teinmouth's Den Promenade is closed in both directions between Den Crescent and Mere Lane due to an unexploded bomb being washed up on the beach.
- There are reports of an accident in Exmouth on Salterton Road near Capel Lane.
- At Landrake on the A38 heading westbound one lane is blocked after an accident, delays are back to Carkeel roundabout.
Households face council tax hike to cope with 'unprecedented' police cuts
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
Devon and Cornwall households face another £20 to £30 on their council tax bills after police sources told me cuts will be worse than feared.
Crime commissioner Tony Hogg is to hold a consultation on the proposed hike.
It comes as the force is making unprecedented plans to cut another 760 officers to balance the books.
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Lynne French, BBC News Online
- Devon and Cornwall Police are planning to cut 760 officers because of budget cuts - 50% more than the 500 previously expected
- The Royal Cornwall Hospital has made changes following the death of 82-year-old Elizabeth Rowling, after an inquest heard her breathing machine was switched off accidentally
- A former Cornwall councillor has been formally censured for "entirely inappropriate conduct" after an external investigation
- Four years after it pulled out of Cornwall Airport, Ryanair has announced two new flights from Newquay to Spain and Germany from next summer.
- Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Navy are dealing with an unexploded World War Two mortar near the lighthouse in Teignmouth.
Councillor 'failed to reveal arrest'
Teen reunited with firefighters who saved his life
West Briton
A teenager has been reunited with firefighters who he says saved his life after he was involved in an horrific road crash.
Exeter did not breach salary cap
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Exeter Chiefs have become the latest side to confirm they were not one of the Premiership clubs involved in a involved in a "settlement" over salary cap "issues".
Last week, Premiership Rugby said "confidential agreements" were reached following "certain issues" with some clubs over last season's £4.76m limit, but Gloucester and Exeter have now joined Northampton, Wasps, Harlequins, Newcastle, Sale and Worcester in saying it was not them.
"We're not a team that's breached the salary cap," Exeter's Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.
Parents urged 'to push and push and push' if unhappy with doctor's diagnosis
BBC Radio Cornwall
The parents of a Cornish school girl who collapsed and died expectedly are urging other parents to trust their instincts if their children fall ill.
After suffering breathlessness and weight loss, Esmee Polmear had been checked out by her GP and a paediatrician at the Royal Cornwall Hospital but no problem was identified.
A post mortem examination later revealed the seven-year-old had been suffering from a very rare condition called 'pulmonary veno-occlusive disease'.
Her mum Lynette said: "Mums and dads, if you feel something is wrong, push it" - her father Mark added: "Don't ever take the first option, now, looking back in hindsight, I wish we'd pushed and pushed and pushed."
Former councillor formally censured for 'inappropriate conduct'
Tamsin Melville, Cornwall Political Reporter
Former Cornwall councillor Alex Folkes has been formally censured for "entirely inappropriate conduct" by an external Code of Conduct investigation.
Mr Folkes resigned earlier this year citing "health issues" after a police inquiry linked his card details to a child pornography website. That prompted the council to send out a letter to youth groups stating he was "a potential risk" to children.
Mr Folkes has always strongly denied wrongdoing. Today's report, by an external lawyer, talks of "misleading statements" and deliberate and malicious attempts to undermine the credibility of the council and the investigation process.
Torquay sign Achille Campion
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Torquay United have signed Port Vale striker Achille Campion on loan.
The 25-year-old Frenchman has agreed a month-long deal with the struggling National League club.
"He's shown in training that he's a good player - and more important than that he's shown in training that his attitude's what I want it to be," Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson told BBC Sport.
Unexploded WWII mortar found in Teignmouth
BBC Spotlight
Bomb disposal experts have been called in to deal with a corroded World War Two mortar in Teignmouth.
The ordnance was found near the lighthouse at about 14:00. A cordon has been set up and some road closures are in place, but Devon and Cornwall Police say there is no risk to the public.
Factfile on new Newquay Airport destinations
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
As budget airline Ryanair announces new flights from Newquay Airport to Frankfurt in Germany and Alicante in Spain, we've had the tourist brochures out...
- Frankfurt has an estimated 180 different nationalities among its residents - it is the largest financial centre in continental Europe.
- The Deutsches Architekturmuseum - the German Museum of Architecture - is in Frankfurt
- Alicante is home to 'Tossal de Manises' an archaeological settlement that was owned by the Iberians, Carthaginians and Romans consecutively in ancient history.
- It's also the starting point of the Volvo Ocean Race around the world - the last one took place in October 2014.
Tory MP's tax credit warning
Press Association
A senior Conservative MP claims his party may have lost its way a little over tax credit reforms.
Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish warned the government could "drive people back on benefit", although he backed Chancellor George Osborne to find the "right way forward".
Devon and Cornwall Police cuts 'much worse' than previously feared
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
It’s been revealed Devon and Cornwall police are making unprecedented plans to cut another 760 officers as the force faces budget cuts.
That number is more than 50% higher than the 500 staff they were previously preparing to lose – the details have been seen in an internal briefing to staff.
One senior police source has told me the effect on policing would be "absolutely dreadful". "Officers on the beat in Devon and Cornwall could become an endangered species," he said.
A happy ending for Bailey's long tale
Lynne French, BBC News Online
Staff at a Devon animal shelter are celebrating after a new home has finally been found for their longest resident.
Despite two previous unsuccessful attempts to re-home Bailey - a Rottweiler Spaniel cross - in the past six years, a retired member of staff at Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home has taken him home.
Airport's delight at Ryanair's annoucement
'Extinction' warning over puffins
BBC News England
The much-loved puffin - often sighted off Devon, Cornwall and Scilly - is among four UK bird species now at risk of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Although the Atlantic puffin population is still in the millions, fewer young birds are surviving to breed which means they're listed as 'vulnerable to extinction', the lowest of three categories behind 'critically endangered' and 'endangered'.
Devonport-based HMS Enterprise at centre of Med migrant mission
Truro pub set to undergo £200k refurbishment under new landlords
West Briton
A Truro pub is set to undergo a £200,000 refurbishment before it reopens under new management.
Chilcot report on Iraq war delay 'disgraceful'
Weather latest: bright and breezy but cloud building up
BBC Weather
This afternoon it will be dry but quite cloudy, with some bright or sunny periods. Winds will be moderate southwesterly, but will freshen from the south later.
Tonight cloud will build quickly from the south, bringing rain by mid evening, which is likely to be heavy for a time with extensive low cloud and hill fog, but will ease and become more intermittent towards morning. Winds will be fresh then strong southerly. Minimum temperature 11C (52F).
Minister vow on links to Devon for Mayflower 2020
BBC Radio Devon
MPs have been told that road, rail and air links to Devon will be improved to make the most of theMayflower 2020 celebrations.
Transport minister Robert Goodwill said: "We've committed £31m to improve the resilience on the Great Western route. We've already heard about the £40m used to fix Dawlish and of course the long-overdue investment on the A30 and the A303 which has long been a scourge of tourists and business people travelling to the South West."
Ryanair bosses say "ja!' and 'si!' to new flights from Newquay Airport
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Managers at the budget airline Ryanair say they hope new flights from Newquay Airport to Alicante and Frankfurt will boost Cornish tourism.
The twice-a-week summer services will start in April 2016 - tickets will start at £25.99.
Ryanair’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Carol Anne O’ Neill said: "It will be very good news for the economy, very good news for local businesses and very good news for local tourism."
South West Water hit with £214,000 fine after polluting River Plym
Plymouth Herald
A major water company has been slapped with a £214,000 fine after it failed to stop an excessive amount of sewage pouring into the River Plym.
Ryanair announces new flights from Cornwall to Spain and Germany
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The budget airline Ryanair has revealed it is to operate new flights to Alicante in Spain and Frankfurt in Germany from Newquay Cornwall Airport.
The twice-a-week summer flights will begin in April 2016.
Ryanair pulled out of Newquay in 2011 but yesterday's announcement of the scrapping of the £5 Airport Development Fee paved the way for today's news.
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- There are hazardous driving conditions in Bodmin on Boundary Road between Boskear Lane and the A389 due to a broken down bus and a fuel spillage.
- In Exeter there's very heavy traffic on Alphington Road around Marsh Barton.
- Bampton Charter Fair means some roads in the town centre are closed and traffic is likely to be busy.
- In Bickleigh the A3072 is partially blocked near Exeter Road after a lorry broke down.
- In Plymouth on North Prospect Road we've got reports of an accident near Goodwin Crescent.
- In Barnstaple the A39 is partially blocked due to an accident at A3125/B3232 (Roundswell Roundabout.
- Between Bowd and Sidford on the A3052 a collision has been reported.
Nelson's leadership impresses Argyle boss
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says he is impressed by the way captain Curtis Nelson is leading the side.
The 22-year-old centre-back has been an ever-present this season, with the Pilgrims four points clear at the top of League Two.
"Should he really be captain? Probably not because of his age. But he's been able to handle that very well, he's a good communicator and it's something that's probably added to his game," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
- The parents of a seven-year-old girl who collapsed and died at her school in Perranporth say they want to know why her rare lung condition was not picked up.
- The day after Cornwall Council said it is scrapping its £5 airport levy, budget airline Ryanair is expected to announce the reintroduction of flights to and from Newquay.
- A tax could be imposed on pubs, clubs and bars in Plymouth that serve alcohol into the early hours of the morning to help pay for the policing and street cleaning.
Rail campaigners warn of 'desperate shortage' of rolling stock
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
It's been revealed the train company that operates most of the rail services in Devon and Cornwall is using the second oldest rolling stock in the country.
The engines and carriages used by First Great Western are on average 32.4 years old - the company was recently rebranded as Great Western Railways.
Bruce Williamson of campaign group Rail Future said: "We need a very long-term, steady stream of investment, without the stop-start feast or famine we've seen in the past decades which isn't good for the rail industry. We have a desperate shortage of rail stock across the network so we can't afford to get rid of any of it."
Late-night policing levy for Plymouth 'disgusting'
BBC Radio Devon
Pubs, clubs and bars in Plymouth could face paying an extra charge for serving alcohol into the early hours through a late-night levy to pay for policing.
Darren Toy, manager of The Dolphin Hotel, said: "Not being funny, but I think it's disgusting actually. We pay enough council tax and business rates."
'Be prepared' flood warning issued
The Environment Agency says five million people in England are at risk of flooding and this number could increase with a changing climate.
It is running a two-week "flood aware" campaign to encourage people to check the risk and prepare to deal with flooding.
What's been your experience in Cornwall's acute hospitals?
I've been chatting to Jon Andrews, chairman of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, as it looks for a new Chief Executive.
What would your priorities be for a new hospital boss? Let me know on today's phone-in by calling 01872 222222.
Plymouth pair remain in the hunt to become Lord Sugar's next Apprentice
Plymouth Herald
Janner Brett Butler-Smythe assured fellow Apprentice contestants that “we need to be upbeat on what the rabbit sector has to offer” as they were tasked with selling pet products to visitors at the London Pet Show.
Brett and fellow Plymouth contestant Charleine Wain are both still in the running to be hired by Lord Sugar following last night’s show.
Latest travel for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- In Barnstaple there are reports of an accidenton Bear Street.
- There are hazardous driving conditions in Bodmin on Boundary Road after a fuel spillage and a broken down bus.
- In Bickleigh the A3072 is partially blocked due to a broken down lorry near the A396 Exeter Road.
- In Plymouth a broken down crane has been causing delays on the A3064 Weston Mill.