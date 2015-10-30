Weather latest: rain overnight but a dry day tomorrow with sunny spells
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
Locally heavy rain will move northwards across the county during the early evening, clearing all parts during the early hours but staying cloudy. It will turn breezy overnight but feel mild. Minimum Temperature: 12 Deg C (54 Deg F).
Any early mist and low cloud will soon lift and break to leave a dry day with bright spells developing and some sunshine for the afternoon. Feeling warm in any sunny spells with lighter winds than today. Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg C (63 Deg F).
Give me an R! Male cheerleader says new role for Raiders is 'really cool'
A 17-year-old former ballet and contemporary dancer has become the first professional basketball cheerleader in Britain by representing Plymouth Raiders.
A woman has been describing a vicious attack on her dog after figures showed a big rise in dog offences in the past six months.
The 225 cases of injuries and offences are more than the total for 2013 and 2014 combined.
Diana Waltern, whose terrier was killed by another dog in Exeter, said: "I was traumatised completely. I was out walking my dog perfectly normally and this enormous dog came out of the blue and went for her throat."
Boss Hogg to quiz public on paying more council tax for policing
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
People in Devon and Cornwall are to be asked if they want to pay more council tax to maintain police numbers says the police and crime commissioner.
Tony Hogg said he would make an announcement with more details on 9 November. It follows a predicted budget shortfall of £54m which could cause the loss of 760 officers.
'Chocolate feast' burglar jailed
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
A burglar who feasted on luxury chocolates as an elderly couple slept has been jailed for six years after he left his DNA on a carton of fruit juice in their kitchen, a court has heard.
Serial offender Stuart Morgan, 45, of Smythen Street, Exeter, raided their house in the city just seven days after he was released from jail.
He'd been under the influence of valium and alcohol, Exeter Crown Court heard. Morgan, who has 24 previous convictions, admitted the burglary at Exeter Crown Court.
Latest headlines from Devon and Cornwall
Jonathan Morris, BBC News Online
- Policing in Devon and Cornwall is facing "a perfect storm" according to the Chief Constable, amid the prospect of 760 job losses because of budget cuts.
- There's been a dramatic rise in the number of dog-related injuries and offences in Devon and Cornwall in the first six months of this year.
- Train services through Devon are back to normal after they were suspended earlier today when a person died after being hit by a train.
- Species off the South West coast are to be identified by scientists who can analyse their DNA.
- Ivybridge Community College student Terrell Lawrence has become the first male cheerleader in British basketball, for the Plymouth Raiders.
Diver died after "challenging" U-boat trip
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A 62 year old died on a "challenging dive beyond the capabilities of most divers in the country" off north Cornwall, an inquest has heard.
Philip Durbin, a hotelier from Somerset, was ascending from 56 metres after exploring a German U-boat wreck off Trevose Head when he suffered "a medical issue," the inquest in Truro heard.
The coroner said Mr Durbin had "decided his best chance was to get to the surface" but his lungs ruptured. His death was ruled accidental.
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- On the A38 westbound between Saltash and Landrake there's heavy traffic.
- The A30 between Temple and Millpool one lane is closed due to roadworks. Traffic very slow moving with tailbacks in both directions.
- In Sidbury the A375 is closed in both directions between Ottery Lane and Seaton Road due to fallen power cables.
- Advance warning - Penzance the Ross Bridge will be closed to traffic between 5.30pm and 6.15pm to allow a ship out of the dry dock.
- Advance Warning Nr Trerulefoot A38 westbound between Catchfrench & Lean Quarry will be closed for resurfacing 7pm-6am. Diversions.
- Advance warning A30 Exeter bound will closed overnight between Tongue End and Whiddon Down for roadworks 7pm-6am. Diversion.
- Advance Warning Tideford A38 near Church Road there will be temporary traffic lights for overnight bridge work between 7.30pm-5am.
- Advance Warning M5 around Exeter will be closed Tiverton bound due to resurfacing work between 9pm and 6am. Diversions.
Exeter traders fear for safety in plans to axe 1,300 police jobs
A pensioner who threatened to shoot people in the foot with an air rifle in Falmouth has been told to "behave sensibly" by a judge at Truro Crown Court.
Peter Angell, 68, from Chyvelah Road, Truro, was seen behaving strangely waving an air rifle around his head in June and was arrested by police armed with Tasers.
He previously pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm and cannabis and was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge. Judge Christopher Harvey Clark told Angell to "try and behave sensibly".
A woman who attacked her boyfriend with a broken bottle in St Ives has been given a 12 month suspended sentence.
Samantha Graham, 29, from St Ives, smashed the bottle against a wall and jabbed it into the neck of Frazer Soul who was left with a one-and-a-half centimetre wide gash in his neck.
Judge Christopher Harvey Clark told Graham: "You could very easily have severed his jugular vein and that would have led to a very serious situation." Graham, who previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, was also ordered to carry out a drug rehabilitation programme and fined £1,000.
Threat to PCSOs as Chief Constable warns he 'cannot hold the line any longer'
Planned budget cuts to Devon and Cornwall Police could lead to all 360 Police Community Support Officers being axed, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has said.
"To meet the potential budget gap we must plan to reduce the overall workforce by 1,300 posts in the next five years," he told a panel looking at ways of softening the impact of huge reductions in the force's budget.
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- There are long delays on the A30 as the big half term drive home starts. Roadworks over Bodmin Moor are exacerbating the problem.
- In St Columb Major on the A3059 near the Trekenning Roundabout we've got reports of an accident.
- There is slow traffic on the M5 between Tiverton and Taunton heading towards Bristol.
- In Bodmin roads are very busy with queues to get on and off the A30.
Top clerk! Cornish parish council worker is best in country
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish parish clerk has been voted the best in the country.
Train services through Devon have been suspended after a person was hit by a train at Dawlish.
There have been delays of up to an hour after buses were brought in to replace trains. An investigation into what happened is under way.
Drivers report long delays on A30 in Cornwall
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The roadworks on the A30 across Bodmin Moor are causing long traffic delays eastbound.
Some drivers have reported being stuck in slow-moving queues for two hours heading out of Cornwall as the half-term week draws to an end.
Richard Crowley told me: "They could have predicted there'd be a lot of people coming to Cornwall for half term and then returning home on Friday and Saturday - I just wonder whether they've got the timings right for the roadworks."
"Possibly it's been a bit of an error on my part to not drip him into training a little bit slower than we did. Geoff was very keen to get on, we were keen to get him involved and there was a change-up in training from what he would have been used to," Baxter told BBC Sport.
Police workforce faces huge cut
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
Police budget cuts could mean the overall workforce shrinking from 6,200 posts in 2010 to about 3,900 by 2019/2020, says the Devon and Cornwall force's chief constable Shaun Sawyer.
"Clearly all of these figures are based solely on what we know currently about the potential cuts," he said. "We do not yet know the grant figures from the Home Office with whom we are continuing to work closely. All we do know is that we must plan now and revise our plans as the finances become clearer."
There will be more coverage of this story, including an interview with the Chief Constable on tonight's Spotlight at 18.30 on BBC One.
The average parking cost in England is £39 per week - at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro concessionary tickets are available for long-term patients and visitors - a seven-day tickets costs £24.07.
What do you think - and what have you paid in the past?
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- In Truro on the A390 near the Malabar turning opposite the County Arms there is heavy traffic due to an accident
- On The trains there are delays of up to 60 minutes to journeys between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot after an incident on the line. The situation is not expected to be resolved until 14:00.
- In Paignton on Kings Ash Road we've got reports of an accident on near Colley End Road.
- There are reports of an accident on Jockey Hill in Crediton near Longmeadows.
There's been a call for more education for dog owners after a dramatic rise in the number of dog-related injuries and offences recorded by Devon and Cornwall police in the first six months of this year.
Gemma Lewry from the Dogs Trust said: "We don't want to put all the blame on dog owners but we feel dog owners and people with children need to be educated as well."
The police say the rise is down to a change in the law, the way offences are recorded but also more people owning dogs than ever before.
A Halloween forecast for trick or treaters
World War One remembered in Cornwall
The story of an unlikely friendship sparked when a Bodmin girl posted a box of chocolates to a British soldier fighting in France will feature in a new e-book produced by the BBC.
The e-book features the best of the BBC's World War One at Home project, collecting and preserving stories from across the UK and Ireland.
Cautious welcome as learning disability care hospital beds reduced
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish campaigner has welcomed a NHS decision to cut hospital beds for people with learning disabilities and autism but says a 'change in culture' is needed too.
The number of beds in England will be halved - NHS bosses say they want patients affected by the changes to "live in homes, not hospitals".
Reg Broad from St Austell campaigns on learning disabilities - he welcomed the move but added: "It's a change in attitude, a change in culture that is most required, that is very difficult."
World War One memories from Devon
Agatha Christie's memories of serving as a nurse in Torquay during World War One are to feature in a new e-book produced by the BBC.
The e-book will highlight just a few of the stories collected by the BBC's World war One at Home project across the UK and Ireland.
Warnings of big surf on local beaches
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A pensioner who threatened to shoot people in the foot with an air rifle in Falmouth has been told to "behave sensibly" by a judge at Truro Crown Court.
Peter Angell, 68, from Chyvelah Road, Truro, was seen behaving strangely waving an air rifle around his head in June and was arrested by police armed with Tasers.
He previously pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm and cannabis and was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge. Judge Christopher Harvey Clark told Angell to "try and behave sensibly".
Woman sentenced for 'glassing' attack in St Ives
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A woman who attacked her boyfriend with a broken bottle in St Ives has been given a 12 month suspended sentence.
Samantha Graham, 29, from St Ives, smashed the bottle against a wall and jabbed it into the neck of Frazer Soul who was left with a one-and-a-half centimetre wide gash in his neck.
Judge Christopher Harvey Clark told Graham: "You could very easily have severed his jugular vein and that would have led to a very serious situation." Graham, who previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, was also ordered to carry out a drug rehabilitation programme and fined £1,000.
Threat to PCSOs as Chief Constable warns he 'cannot hold the line any longer'
Planned budget cuts to Devon and Cornwall Police could lead to all 360 Police Community Support Officers being axed, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer has said.
"To meet the potential budget gap we must plan to reduce the overall workforce by 1,300 posts in the next five years," he told a panel looking at ways of softening the impact of huge reductions in the force's budget.
Tanner wants Argyle loan extension
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Craig Tanner wants toextend his loan period with Plymouth Argyle.
The 21-year-old Reading forward has scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Pilgrims this season, but his spell at Home Park runs out in January.
"I'm really enjoying my time here and if everyone says it's right then I'd be more than happy to sign for the season," Tanner told BBC Radio Devon.
"Advanced" diver died after suffering breathing problems off north Cornwall
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A diver who was "among the best in the country" died after suffering breathing problems on ascent from a sunken U-boat off the north Cornwall coast, an inquest has heard.
Philip Durbin, 62, from Minehead, was exploring the site off Trevose Head in August 2014 when he suffered "a medical issue" at a depth of around 25 metres, the inquest in Truro heard.
The coroner said Mr Durbin had "decided his best chance was to get to the surface" but his lungs ruptured and he was later pronounced dead in hospital. His death was concluded as accidental.
Trains delayed after collision with person on track
BBC Spotlight
Train services through Devon have been suspended after a person was hit by a train at Dawlish.
There have been delays of up to an hour after buses were brought in to replace trains. An investigation into what happened is under way.
Drivers report long delays on A30 in Cornwall
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The roadworks on the A30 across Bodmin Moor are causing long traffic delays eastbound.
Some drivers have reported being stuck in slow-moving queues for two hours heading out of Cornwall as the half-term week draws to an end.
Richard Crowley told me: "They could have predicted there'd be a lot of people coming to Cornwall for half term and then returning home on Friday and Saturday - I just wonder whether they've got the timings right for the roadworks."
Appeal to trace missing woman
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Police in Devon and Cornwall are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing woman from Manchester.
Eileen Walton, 48, left her home in Openshaw on Thursday morning - she is believed to be travelling in the Devon & Cornwall area.
Her family are worried about her wellbeing and have asked people to keep an eye out her near waterways or the sea, as she has an affinity with open water.
Plymouth family fear 'lion cub' cat has been stolen after having fur shaved
Plymouth Herald
A heartbroken family fear their cat has been stolen – hours after they shaved its fur so it looked like a lion.
Chiefs player could miss four weeks after injury
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Exeter head coach Rob Baxter says he takes some of the blame for Geoff Parling's groin injury.
The England second-row lasted just four minutes of his debut last Saturday.
"Possibly it's been a bit of an error on my part to not drip him into training a little bit slower than we did. Geoff was very keen to get on, we were keen to get him involved and there was a change-up in training from what he would have been used to," Baxter told BBC Sport.
Police workforce faces huge cut
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
Police budget cuts could mean the overall workforce shrinking from 6,200 posts in 2010 to about 3,900 by 2019/2020, says the Devon and Cornwall force's chief constable Shaun Sawyer.
"Clearly all of these figures are based solely on what we know currently about the potential cuts," he said. "We do not yet know the grant figures from the Home Office with whom we are continuing to work closely. All we do know is that we must plan now and revise our plans as the finances become clearer."
There will be more coverage of this story, including an interview with the Chief Constable on tonight's Spotlight at 18.30 on BBC One.
Raiders have Britain's first male cheerleader
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Plymouth Raiders have become the first professional basketball club in Great Britain to have a male cheerleader.
Terrell Lawrence has joined the British Basketball League (BBL) club's troupe of dancers for their home games.
"My friends say it's really cool," the 17-year-old former contemporary and ballet dancer told BBC South West.
Police cuts meeting: 'We can't hold line any longer' warns Chief
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Sean Sawyer says: "I can't hold the line any longer" after news that cuts to the force could be much worse than originally feared.
Proposals to soften the impact of a potential 760 police officers being lost are being discussed today. The police and crime panel is also hearing of plans to increase council tax.
The force expects to lose 1,300 staff overall, which may include all 360 police community support officers.
Roads closed as large waves and heavy rain batters Exmouth
Exeter Express & Echo
Exmouth was battered by large waves and heavy rain this morning as the East Devon coast was issued with a flood warning.
Should carers get free parking at hospitals?
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
A bill to exempt carers from paying hospital car parking charges will be debated in the House of Commons later today.
The average parking cost in England is £39 per week - at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro concessionary tickets are available for long-term patients and visitors - a seven-day tickets costs £24.07.
What do you think - and what have you paid in the past? Call me now on today's phone-in on 01872 222222.
