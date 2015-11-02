An object in space - which could be part of a Saturn V rocket used during the Apollo missions to the moon - could hit the earth on Friday the 13th November.
Brian Sheen from the Roseland Observatory says the object, which is being tracked by a number of telescopes, will "almost certainly disintigrate as it enters the atmosphere.
Ebola vaccine may be used to treat TB-infected badgers
John Danks, BBC Spotlight
Scientists at Plymouth University, who are leading the way in developing vaccines to treat pandemics, believe it may also fight TB in badgers.
The research focusses on inoculating animals before they can spread viruses to the human population.
Dr Michael Jarvis, Associate Professor at Plymouth University said: "When we see potential for a pathogen to come through from the animal species, we can actually use this to inoculate a few of those animals which will then spread this vaccine and immunity against this pathogen to the rest of the animal population."
Weather latest: fog returning overnight, a grey day tomorrow
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight: Some low cloud and fog redeveloping after dark this evening, becoming widespread again through the early hours with some dense patches in places, especially across the higher ground of Dartmoor, though western parts may stay clearer. Minimum Temperature: 10 Deg C (50 Deg F).
Tuesday: Cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread from the southwest on Tuesday, making for a rather grey day for most. Maximum Temperature: 14 Deg C (57 Deg F).
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Lynne French, BBC News Online
- Passenger numbers at Newquay Airport are expected to double next year after news of new flights and a larger plane for the London Gatwick route
- More than 100 people have died on Devon's rural roads in the past five years, with 19 fatalities and 191 serious injuries in 2014
- A teenager with severe autism who had to leave Cornwall to receive specialist care in Birmingham for the past three years has finally returned home
- Devon and Cornwall Police are trialling drones to help them find missing people and take crime scene photography
Travel News for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- The A380 in Kingskerswell Torquay-bound is partially blocked by a broken down vehicle
- Delays can be expected on the Dartmouth Lower Ferry, with one ferry out of service for annual maintenance.
- Reports of patchy for on Haldon Hill around the Racecourse Junction In Kennford.
- Temporary traffic lights for water mains work are causing delays on the A394 in Cornwall between Longdowns and Hernis.
- An accident in Cornwall has partially blocked New Mills Lane in Truro near Kenwyn Hill and Knights Hill.
Police knocked on a killer's door as he was hiding the body of his strangled wife, a court has heard.
James McDonald admits killing his wife Sophie at their flat in Dawlish during an argument about their divorce. He then wrapped her in layers of plastic sheeting and had moved her to a cupboard when the police called, he told Exeter Crown Court.
McDonald, 37, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, denies murdering mother-of three Sophie, 36, in January.
Four people including a child seriously injured in crash
"The models we are trialling are currently unable to fly at night or in adverse weather, but having the option to put a drone in the air with a few minutes’ notice could help save lives," Inspector Andy Hamilton said.
New Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner candidate chosen
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
The former Torbay councillor Alison Hernandez has been selected as the Conservative candidate to become Police and Crime Commissioner in Devon and Cornwall.
Ms Hernandez stood for the role four years ago, but was defeated by the incumbent commissioner, Tony Hogg. Mr Hogg is not standing for re-election next year, for family reasons.
Ms Hernandez told the BBC she is “both committed and dedicated to the job”. If elected, she would be a “safe pair of hands”, she said, focusing on “community safety, increasing the profile of the office of the police and crime commissioner, and becoming the voice of the public in policing."
Autistic Josh arrives home after three years living in Birmingham
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
A 14-year-old autistic boy forced to live 260 miles away from his family because of the lack of specialist care in Cornwall is finally back home.
A huge campaign was set up to bring Josh Wills back from the specialist hospital unit in Birmingham and now a specially adapted house has been arranged for him.
On their Facebook page, Josh's mum Sarah Pedley wrote: "One very proud and happy mummy, when I pull myself together there will be a lot of people to thank for making this happen, my dream has finally come true."
Safety warning as lifeguards finish season on local beaches
Good weather and half-term holidays has resulted in a number of rescues for RNLI lifeguards in their final week of the season.
Swimmers, surfers and bodyboarders were caught in rip currents around the South West, including Bantham, where two children and three adults were drifting out to sea on bodyboards in large surf a the weekend.
Large plane 'showcases' Cornwall
Lynne French, BBC News Online
A larger Flybe aircraft being introduced on the Newquay to Gatwick route will showcase Cornwall to an even wider audience, the Department for Transport says.
"The success of this route shows why we were determined to keep the Cornish air link with London," Aviation Minister Robert Goodwill said.
Structural engineers checking buildings after Truro fire
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Structural engineers are checking buildings affected by a major fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Truro city centre.
Nathaniel Hooton from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire affected "several buildings that have been built on over the years" and said structural engineers would look at "the security of these buildings".
A man's been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Concern after Devon's beavers 'scared away by human visitors'
One of the few tin mines in Devon and Cornwall still open to the public is getting a facelift.
Poldark Mine at Wendron near Helston has had little investment over the past couple of decades but thanks to some local students, its machinery will be restored to its former glory.
The owner David Edwards hopes the mine can be made more appealing with help from pupils at Cornwall College - he admits Poldark Mine has received renewed interest following the success of the BBC One show.
Salvi joined the Chiefs from Leicester in the summer and made his first start at Kingston Park.
"You probably don't really see what his contribution is until you sit down and watch the game in detail. He was probably in 35 rucks and his tackle count will be sky-high," Baxter said.
Man arrested for arson over Truro cafe fire
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in a cafe that ripped through a three-storey building in Truro city centre in the early hours of Sunday.
Police said a 28-year-old man from Truro had been arrested and bailed to appear at Camborne station in January.
Rural roads 'the deadliest'
Nineteen people died on rural roads in Devon last year and 191 were seriously injured, according to the Department for Transport.
Nationally an average of three people died on rural roads every day in 2014, with about a third of crashes happening on bends.
MP defends union restrictions
A Plymouth MP has defended the government's plans to restrict trade union activity, including strike action.
Unions are lobbying MPs to encourage them to vote against the Trade Union bill, but Conservative Oliver Colvile said it was about "making sure members of the public could go about their everyday business".
Traffic bollard skewers car in Falmouth
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A traffic-controlling automatic bollard has gone through the floor of a car on the main shopping street in Falmouth.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called out to remove the car from the bollard in Church Street at around 14:10 on Sunday and mopped up leaking fluids.
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
- Devon and Cornwall Police have started using a drone to help find missing people and take photographs of crime scenes
- A man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary that left a 77-year-old unconscious in Newton Abbot
- Fire officers who are investigating the cause of a blaze at a Truro café say it is still too early to rule out arson
- A traffic-controlling automatic bollard has gone through the floor of a car on the main shopping street in Falmouth
The defeat left Paul Tisdale's side 13th in League Two with one win in their last seven matches.
"I think we were below par, we have been a number of times away from home. We have to put that right and I'm disappointed with the result, but more disappointed with the way we played, it wasn't good enough," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.
First half goals from Cody Cooke and Craig Duff extended City's unbeaten run in the league to eight games.
"We're delighted with the three points, it keeps the run going. We want to keep moving up the table, we want to get close to those play-off places and we'll see where it leaves us," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.
A 95-year-old has become Britain's longest-serving poppy seller after she made a promise to her dad as a little girl. Dedicated Christine England started selling poppies back in 1935 when her father asked her to always look after those who fight for their country and never forget Poppy Day.
Concern growing for missing man who may be in Cornwall
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
A major crash on the A39 near Clovelly has left four people in hospital with what police described as 'serious' injuries.
A young girl was taken to Bristol with head injuries and two men and a woman were taken to Derriford Hospital following the crash between a Vauxhall Astra and a BMW estate at around 10:50 on Saturday.
Arson investigation after cafe gutted by fire
BBC Radio Cornwall
An arson investigation is underway after a huge blaze engulfed a takeaway and cafe in Truro.
A 28-year-old man from Truro has been arrested on suspicion of arson and been bailed to Camborne station on the 25th January 2016.
The safety of the Cleopatra's Cafe and the buildings either side is now being checked by structural engineers.
What would Ross say? Facelift for Poldark mine
BBC Radio Cornwall
One of the few tin mines in Devon and Cornwall still open to the public is getting a facelift.
Poldark Mine at Wendron near Helston has had little investment over the past couple of decades but thanks to some local students, its machinery will be restored to its former glory.
The owner David Edwards hopes the mine can be made more appealing with help from pupils at Cornwall College - he admits Poldark Mine has received renewed interest following the success of the BBC One show.
GB divers grounded by fog
Fog has stranded the Great Britain junior diving team in Frankfurt.
The team, including Plymouth divers Matthew Dixon and Victoria Vincent, were returning home after a training camp in in Xi'an, China.
Woman cut free from car after cattle on the road causes serious collision on the A30
Exeter Express & Echo
A woman was cut free from a car after a serious collision in Exeter caused by cattle on a busy road.
Forty extra seats for Newquay Gatwick plane
David George, BBC Spotlight
Flybe is to use a bigger plane with 40 additional seats on its Flybe's Newquay to Gatwick route, following an agreement with Cornwall Council and the Department for Transport.
The existing turbo prop aircraft will be replaced with the Embraer 195 jet with the aim of improving reliability, increasing capacity and reducing journey times.
Fog causes widespread disruption to regional flights
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
Dozens of flights have been cancelled and many more delayed by dense fog across much of the UK. Exeter and Newquay Airports have been affected.
Exeter and Newquay Airports have been affected, with flights from Manchester Airport (pictured) particularly badly affected.
Arrest after aggravated burglary left pensioner unconscious
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary which left a 77-year-old man unconscious at his home in Newton Abbot.
Brian Newton suffered a suspected fractured eye socket as well as bruising and had his wallet stolen on during the incident on 25 October.
The arrested man has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police delete photographs taken by man in Bodmin
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Bodmin Police confirmed they deleted photographs taken by a man in a pub on Saturday but said no further action was taken.
Members of the public called police when they saw the unnamed man taking photographs in the Wetherspoon's pub.
Salvi contribution hailed by Exeter boss
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Exeter head coach Rob Baxter has praised the contribution of flanker Julian Salvi after the Australian scored his first try for the club in the 41-3 Premiership win at Newcastle.
Salvi joined the Chiefs from Leicester in the summer and made his first start at Kingston Park.
"You probably don't really see what his contribution is until you sit down and watch the game in detail. He was probably in 35 rucks and his tackle count will be sky-high," Baxter said.
Police drones 'highly cost effective'
Devon and Cornwall Police is trialling the use of unmanned aerial systems - more commonly known as drones - to help them do their jobs more effectively
"This technology offers a potentially highly cost effective approach to missing person searches, crime scene photography and responding to major road traffic collisions," Inspector Andy Hamilton said.
Woman pushes bed 1,200 miles to Land's End
A woman has pushed a bed nearly 1,200 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise funds to set up a children's home in Bristol.
Rosie Mai Iredale, 26, has spent the last five months pushing and sleeping in the bed in lay-bys, car parks and gardens.
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- An overturned lorry has blocked the B3275 in Cornwall between the A3058 junction at Summercourt and the Truck Hill junction at Probus.
- At Kingsbridge in Devon the A381 is closed with slow traffic due to a serious accident at Stumpy Post Cross. The road is also closed at Ledstone Cross.
- The flight from London Gatwick which was due to land at Newquay Airport at 14:00 has been cancelled.
- On the A388 at Stibb Cross, we've had reports of an accident around the turn for Muffworthy Farm.
Truro City aiming for play-off places
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Truro City boss Steve Tully says he wants his squad to aim for the play-off places after their 2-1 win over Margate in National League South.
First half goals from Cody Cooke and Craig Duff extended City's unbeaten run in the league to eight games.
"We're delighted with the three points, it keeps the run going. We want to keep moving up the table, we want to get close to those play-off places and we'll see where it leaves us," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police trial use of drone
Protest over controversial trade union proposals
BBC Radio Devon
South West trade unionists are in London to urge their local MPs to vote against a bill which would make it harder to organise strike action.
TUC regional secretary Nigel Costley said the right to strike was a fundamental British freedom and the proposed bill was a "deep challenge" to workers' civil liberties.
Arson 'not ruled out' in Truro cafe fire
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
Investigators have 'not ruled out' arson as the cause of a fire that devastated a three-storey cafe in Truro city centre in the early hours of Sunday.
Nathaniel Hooton from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said arson was a possible cause of the blaze at the Cafe Cleopatra in St Mary's Street.
Were you out in Truro on Saturday night or have you been affected by the fire? Call me on today's phone-in on 01872 222222.
Devon woman is Britain's longest-serving poppy seller
Western Morning News
A 95-year-old has become Britain's longest-serving poppy seller after she made a promise to her dad as a little girl. Dedicated Christine England started selling poppies back in 1935 when her father asked her to always look after those who fight for their country and never forget Poppy Day.
Concern growing for missing man who may be in Cornwall