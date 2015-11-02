Scientists at Plymouth University, who are leading the way in developing vaccines to treat pandemics, believe it may also fight TB in badgers.

BBC

The research focusses on inoculating animals before they can spread viruses to the human population.

Dr Michael Jarvis, Associate Professor at Plymouth University said: "When we see potential for a pathogen to come through from the animal species, we can actually use this to inoculate a few of those animals which will then spread this vaccine and immunity against this pathogen to the rest of the animal population."