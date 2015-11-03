Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Weather latest: Cloudy with showers tomorrow morning, brightening up later
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Remaining cloudy tonight with further outbreaks of showery rain at times. It will however remain mild overnight. Minimum Temperature: 10C (50F).
Wednesday will see a mostly cloudy morning with some showers. Into the afternoon a few brighter spells may develop, especially to the east of the moors, but still with some showers, which could be heavy. Maximum Temperature: 15C (59F).
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
- A builder has been sentenced to a minimum of 17-and-a-half years in prison for murdering his wife, Sophie McDonald, in Dawlish in January
- The Royal Cornwall Hospital says it is on "standby for black alert" and is doing all it can to avoid the most severe status for hospitals overwhelmed by demand
- Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner has told the Home Office to re-examine police funding or face legal action
The group - including Devon & Cornwall's Tony Hogg - say they will seek a judicial review unless the 'deeply flawed' changes are halted.
The Minister for Policing Mike Penning described the current funding formula as: "complex, opaque and out of date", adding: "We are refining our proposed model in light of responses to the public consultation and are engaging further with Police and Crime Commissioners and forces as part of this process."
Council admits problems with pot hole warden project
Kirk England, North Devon Reporter
A Devon council has admitted problems in getting road wardens ready to carry out pot hole repair work.
Fifty five people from across the county have been on a two-day training course approved by Devon County Council, but delays in paperwork and insurance have stopped them carrying out any actual repairs, one year on.
The council said the scheme was "innovative" and it was taking time to get everything in place.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust says it is on standby to go to black alert.
Measures are now being put in place to prevent an alert - triggered when a hospital's services are overwhelmed by demand.
In the meantime, patients are asked to use the NHS website to look at alternative services, or call NHS 111.
Justice 'not possible for Dawlish murder victim'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The family of a woman murdered by her estranged husband say it "isn't possible for justice to have been done for such a terrible thing" and forgiveness was not "something that will come easily".
James McDonald, 37, of Dawlish, choked 36-year-old Sophie McDonald with an electrical flex at their flat in Devon in January, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Her parents said: "Sophie has been murdered there clearly are no winners. We can only now begin to come to terms with the reality of this situation." They added: "He will eventually be released to rebuild a new life. However, we are all serving a life-long sentence."
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- In Newton Abbot there is heavier traffic than normal around the Penn Inn Roundabout because of an ongoing problem with the traffic lights.
- At Chivenor on the A361 between Chivenor Cross and Wrafton Road there are temporary traffic lights and roadworks.
- In Plymouth on Crownhill Road Lane one lane is closed around Butt Park Road for repairs to the flyover.
- On the A390 between the Treliske Roundabout and County Hall Roundabout there are delays in both directions due to roadworks.
- On the A39 around Trispen there are temporary traffic lights in place for drainage work.
- Between Kennards House and Hallworthy the A395 is closed in both directions for resurfacing work.
Supporters of a Devon canal say they won't be able to afford basic maintenance if planned council grant cuts go through.
The Grand Western Canal in Tiverton is facing losing all its £45,000 grant from Mid Devon District Council in two years' time because of proposed funding cuts. It underwent £3m of repairs after bursting its banks in torrential downpours in 2012.
Robert Hodgson, from the Friends of the Grand Western Canal, said: "It'll hit weed cutting, path maintenance, all the things that bring so many people into Mid Devon."
Crime bosses threaten Home Office with legal challenge
Press Association
Seven of the UK's most senior police figures have threatened the Government with legal action over the "potentially serious implications" of further police funding cuts.
Six police and crime commissioners including Devon and Cornwall's Tony Hogg have been joined by Stephen Greenhalgh, London's deputy mayor for policing and crime, in urging the Government to delay a decision on force budgets expected in this month's spending review.
In a letter to policing minister Mike Penning, the group said changes to the police funding formula would result in cuts that are "unfair, unjustified and deeply flawed".
Statins plea for 'migraine with aura' patients
Press Association
Doctors should prescribe statins to people who suffer migraines with auras, a Devon expert has said.
Migraine with aura is one specific type where the sufferer gets warning signs such as tingling or sees flashing lights. Evidence is now emerging that migraine with aura is linked to an increased risk of suffering a stroke or heart disease.
Writing in the British Journal of General Practice, Dr David Kernick from Exeter said the threshold to prescribe the cholesterol-busting drugs known as 'statins' should be lowered for patients found to be suffering migraine with aura.
League One side Swindon Town have named former Torquay United boss Martin Ling as first-team manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Ling, 49, played 190 times for Swindon in two different spells, helping them to the Premier League in 1993.
"It's important you understand how the club was to supporters," he said: "Swindon have been a big part of my life in football. It feels really good and it's about getting the club up the league as soon as possible."
Woman seriously injured in A39 collision
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on the A39 in north Devon at the weekend, police say.
A trailer came off a Ford Mondeo just before the collision between Barnstaple and Bideford at about 11:30 on Sunday, which also involved a Hyundai I10 and a Landrover Defender.
The woman - who is from Bideford and was a passenger in the Hyundai - is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
Pubs urged to modernise and take on new community roles
Devon pubs are being encouraged to revive their place at the heart of the local community.
Seventeen Cornish inns have already signed up to the initiative which is being promoted by an organisation called The Pub is the Hub.
We've been chatting with Jessica Stanton from the Halfway House in Polbathic (r) who's created a library and Anouska House from the Miner's Arms, Mithian (l) who's opened a village shop in the pub. More on Spotlight at 18:30 on BBC One.
Weather latest: remaining cloudy, grey and damp overnight
Cloudy with low cloud and hill fog, and light patchy rain spreading from the south east bringing grey, damp conditions to all areas this evening. Winds will be moderate, locally fresh, east southeasterly.
Tonight will stay cloudy with patchy rain, low cloud and hill fog over the higher ground. Winds will be moderate south easterly and lowest temperatures 12C (54F).
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- In Kennford on A38 Plymouth-bound one lane is blocked by a broken down vehicle between Splatford Split and the turn-off for Chudleigh.
- Train delays of up to 45 minutes on services between Exeter St Davids and Plymouth due to slippery rail conditions.
Strangled woman's family 'acted with utmost dignity'
James McDonald, 37, of Dawlish, choked 36-year-old Sophie McDonald with an electric flex at their flat in Devon in January. At Exeter Crown Court, he was jailed for at least 17-and-a-half years after admitting her murder.
Detective Inspector Steve Davies, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "Two parents have lost their daughter, a brother has lost his sister and three children have lost their mother. I now hope that this result in some way will assist them to move forward in their lives."
World Cup sunset captured at Exeter's Sandy Park
Phil Coomes
BBC Picture editor
Press Association photographer David Davies has been picking out his top ten images from his sixth Rugby World Cup.
David explains: "This lineout at Exeter in the Tonga v Namibia game was only possible because of the smaller stands and being able to lie down on the ground to get the worm's eye view angle to lift the jumpers out of the stands and in to the sunset. All I needed was a bit of luck to get the lineout in the right place."
Security guards manhandled a member of the public out of a Cornish council meeting when he tried to ask a question at the wrong time.
The man was wrestled out of the meeting by security guards on the orders of the mayor of Penzance Town Council - you can watch the video here.
A member of the public said there were "horrendous" scenes in the heated meeting held at Penwith College - The mayor said it was a "very regrettable" incident but the man had tried to "disrupt" the meeting.
Wife strangler admits murder
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man who strangled his estranged wife has admitted her murder.
James McDonald choked his 36-year-old wife, Sophie, with an electrical flex at their flat in Devon in January. He then hid her body after wrapping it in layers of plastic sheeting, Exeter Crown Court was told.
McDonald, 37, of Iddesleigh Terrace, Dawlish, had admitted killing her but previously denied murder.
But he is likely to start the Gulls' next match after Tyrone Marsh was sent off - Kevin Nicholson said: "He's come in at a good time, his attitude's spot on, now he's going to get his chance and we'll see what he's got next weekend."
'End of life care' in North Devon criticised
Jenny Walrond, Health Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
End of life care in north Devon has been criticised by inspectors who said some patients who wanted to die at home or in a care home had been delayed for so long they often died in hospital.
The trust that runs North Devon District Hospital has been told it must improve services after CQC inspectors found many patients weren't given the opportunity to discuss treatment.
One patient was even ignored after asking for urgent pain relief while nurses chatted for five minutes, inspectors said. The trust said it was making the required improvements.
A drone's being used by Devon & Cornwall Police for the first time today. Is it a big step forward or Big Brother?
And life in the fast lane: does your local high street need one? Join me on air right now - and call on 0845 301 1034.
Pot holes repair delays 'frustrating'
Kirk England, North Devon Reporter
A delay of more than a year has been described as "frustrating" by a road warden in Devon trained to fill in pot holes who has been unable to carry out any work.
More than 50 people from across the county have been on a two-day training course approved by Devon County Council, but delays in paperwork and insurance have stopped any actual repairs being done by the volunteers.
Warden Mark Smale said: "It's very frustrating and annoying that we haven't been allowed to fill the potholes because I am sure we could do a better job than the council were doing."
Man forcibly ejected from Penzance Council meeting
- A man caught on camera being forcibly removed from a Penzance Town Council meeting for trying to ask a question, says he's appalled by the actions of the Mayor
- Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in The Sorry Head pub in Exeter when a man suffered serious facial injuries and a woman was hit in the face by flying glass
Mayor defends ejection from town council meeting
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
The mayor of Penzance has been defending the town council's actions after a man was forcibly ejected from a public meeting last night.
The man had arrived after a warning to the public not to speak during the meeting, and was bundled out by three security guards after interrupting.
Mayor David Nebesnuick said: "The man had completely disrupted the meeting and had to leave. It clearly got more and more aggressive and you can see the outcome."
Pub at the hub of the village
BBC Radio Devon
Pubs across the South West are being encouraged to find new ways of reviving their role at the heart of local communities.
The Union Inn at Denbury near Newton Abbot is in the process of taking over from the village shop and post office which have both closed.
It's still work in progress but visitors to the pub and residents are very supportive of the plan.
Germans help Plymouth frigate refuel at sea
Drone helps search for woman
BBC Radio Devon
Man threatened to murder TV enquiry officer when he asked if he had TV Licence
Plymouth Herald
A Plymouth TV Licensing officer was threatened with a knife while checking whether a city householder had paid their fee.
Trading Standards warn of bogus call scam in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
There is a new warning about scam calls after more than a dozen reports of a man telephoning people and claiming to be calling from ‘Cornwall County Council investigations department’.
The male caller identifies himself as either 'Michael' or 'Peter' and says that he is investigating accidents that the householder has been involved in.
Cornwall's Trading Standards Officers are warning the public that these calls are bogus.
Contractors sever cable at Penn Inn roundabout
Torquay Herald Express
Congestion is likely at the Penn Inn Roundabout, Newton Abbot after contractors building the new link road accidentally severed a signal cable.
Missing Plymouth woman Deborah Mason found
18 days more to watch Elton at Eden on iPlayer
Police helicopter joins drones in hunt for missing woman
Police drone - a big step or Big Brother?
Bill Buckley
BBC Radio Devon
A drone's being used by Devon & Cornwall Police for the first time today. Is it a big step forward or Big Brother?
And life in the fast lane: does your local high street need one? Join me on air right now - and call on 0845 301 1034.
Man forcibly ejected from Penzance Council meeting
Police and crime commissioner joins possible legal action over funding
The Cornishman
Cornwall's police and crime commissioner is among a group to threaten the Home Office with legal action over police funding.
Do we need 'private pothole patrols' in Cornwall?
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon County Council has recruited an 'army' of people to fill potholes on the county's roads.
Fifty five people have applied to become Community Road Wardens and gone through two days training but no work has been done yet because of legal paperwork and insurance delays.
Do you think this idea could work on Cornwall's crumbling roads? Give me a call now on 01872 222222.
