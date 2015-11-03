- A builder has been sentenced to a minimum of 17-and-a-half years in prison for murdering his wife, Sophie McDonald, in Dawlish in January

- The Royal Cornwall Hospital says it is on "standby for black alert" and is doing all it can to avoid the most severe status for hospitals overwhelmed by demand

- Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner has told the Home Office to re-examine police funding or face legal action

- A man caught on camera being forcibly removed from a Penzance Town Council meeting for trying to ask a question, says he's appalled by the actions of the Mayor

- Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in The Sorry Head pub in Exeter when a man suffered serious facial injuries and a woman was hit in the face by flying glass