The police say they need the public's help to identify two men hurt in a serious crash involving an Audi and a black Vauxhall Astra between Truro and Falmouth this morning.

The 52-year-old driver of the Audi is in a 'critical but stable' condition at the Royal Cornwall Hospital - the driver of the Astra has been transferred to Derriford where he is also in a 'critical but stable' condition, his passenger suffered serious injuries.

Sgt Philip Grigg said so far they had been unable to identify the two men from the Astra - adding: "If people do phone up and their information doesn't relate to this incident, we really don't care - we're literally waiting for that one piece of information that could actually put it all together."