An art exhibition featuring 1,000 clocks - many of them donated - is about to tour the country after a successful opening in Devon.
The installation, at the Thelma Hulbert Gallery in Honiton, featured time pieces of all shapes and sizes, old and new.
Nearly three-quarters of libraries and One Stop Shops have support
Tamsin Melville, Cornwall Political Reporter
Expressions of interest have been made to run 27 of Cornwall's 39 libraries and One Stop Shops.
Councillors have agreed the facilities should be handed over to community groups and town councils in a deal which it's hoped will save £1.8m a year.
It's hoped libraries, along with their existing staff, will be taken over by April, while discussions continue about those where plans are still on the shelf.
Latest weather: A wet morning tomorrow, drying up later
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight: It should be a mild and rather cloudy night. Most places will stay dry until some rain arrives into the southwest towards dawn. Minimum Temperature: 12 Deg C (54 Deg F).
Thursday: The rain, heavy at times, will spread eastwards across all parts through the morning. Drier conditions should start to follow from the west through the afternoon. Maximum Temperature: 15 Deg C (59 Deg F).
Cornwall's leisure centres to be put out for tender
Cornwall Council's cabinet has approved a strategy for leisure centres which could mean many being sold off to private companies.
While services are currently run by a trust the buildings are publicly owned, but many are in need of huge repairs costing millions.
One councillor Candy Atherton is sceptical about the decision to put the centres out for tender, adding: "Some of these companies may get bought by another company who are more interested in developing the land than perhaps in developing swimming pools and leisure centres."
Devon County Council £9m overspend: Analysis
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Urgent action is being taken to tackle a multi-million pound budget overspend in Devon, the BBC has learnt. The council has forecast being over by £9.1m by April 2016.
This is another headache for the ruling Conservative group in Devon. They are already thinking towards the next elections for the council, to be held in May 2017.
The overspend will generate unwelcome negative publicity, but also give senior councillors an ongoing extra concern in addition to efforts to deal with significant budget cuts.
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- In Plymouth, North Road West is partially blocked by an accident near the recycling bank.
- In Brixham, Fore Street is blocked by an accident near Union Lane
- In Truro there are delays on the A390 in both directions between the County Hall Roundabout and Threemilestone because of roadworks
- Advance Warning: On the A38 in Tideford there will be temporary traffic lights for overnight bridge maintenance work between 19:30 and 05:00.
- At Lands End Airport, flights to and from the Isles of Scilly have now been cancelled due to poor visibility. Newquay Airport is currently operating normally.
Door company summonsed over Fisherman's Friends deaths
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
A company which manufactured the garage door which fell on two members of the Fisherman's Friends has been summonsed to court under the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Singer Trevor Grills and the group's tour manager, Paul McMullen, died after being hit by the falling metal door at the G Live venue in Guildford, Surrey, in February 2013.
After a joint investigation by Surrey Police and the Health and Safety Executive, David Naylor, 56, of Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. Express High Fold Doors Ltd, which made the door, has been summonsed for alleged breaches of health and safety duty.
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
BBC Local Live
- The Criminal Cases Review Commission is investigating the convictions of two brothers, who were sentenced to at least 26 years in jail for murdering Graham and Carol Fisher at the Perch Garage near Wadebridge 13 years ago
- A man's been charged with two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence after the deaths of Fisherman's Friends singer Trevor Grills and the band's tour manager, Paul McMullen
- Local councils blacklisted 20 care homes in Devon and Cornwall this summer because of safeguarding concerns or issues raised by the Care Quality Commission
The BBC is inviting you to get involved with a new project called Weather Watchers.
Instead of simply listening to the forecast, you can help the BBC build a picture of what conditions are like by sending in photos and information.
Julie Taylor from Newquay has signed up - she took this lovely photo of kite surfers off Crantock Beach.
Museum celebrates women at sea
Debbie McCrory
BBC Radio Cornwall
The link between women and the sea has been unfavourably painted in the past, through superstitious tales of those on board inviting bad luck.
Now a new exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth is looking to redress that by highlighting stories of remarkable female sailors. Here I am with Dame Ellen MacArthur's oilskins - she's tiny!
The Friends said it was "quickly noticed that they did not belong" among the "wild, rough-coated native ponies". They added: "It is almost certain they would have struggled to survive or even died if left on the moor".
Charlotte Faulkner, who has taken in the animals, said: "It is very lucky that they have been found before the Dartmoor winter sets in."
Newton Abbot shopkeeper who disarmed and restrained knifeman: 'I acted on instinct'
The two mendied from their injuriesafter being hit by a falling metal door ahead of a performance of the Cornish shanty group at G Live in Guildford in February 2013.
David Naylor, of Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth, Shopshire will appear before magistrates in Surrey on 15 December.
New investigation into Perch garage murders
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A new investigation is being carried out into the murders of a couple at their petrol station in Cornwall.
Carol and Graham Fisher (above) were killed at their bungalow behind the Perch garage, near Wadebridge, on Bonfire Night 2003.
Two brothers - Robert and Lee Firkins - from Somerset, were jailed for at least 26 years at Exeter Crown Court in 2006. The brothers (above) had an appeal against the murder conviction thrown out in 2008. The Criminal Cases Review Commission confirmed it was looking into the case.
Your photos: New Weather Watchers page attracts first users
It will be a mild and cloudy afternoon with some brightness possible in areas sheltered from the light or moderate south westerly winds. However, low cloud, mist and some patchy light drizzle will persist over the moors and along southwest facing coasts. Max Temp: 15C (59F)
It should be a mild and rather cloudy night. Most places will stay dry until some rain arrives into the southwest late in the night as another weather front crosses the county. Winds will be moderate from the southwest. Min Temp: 12C (54F).
The Solicitor General haswelcomed the doublingof an "unduly lenient" jail term of Lawrence Fernandes, who was convicted of raping a 13-year old girl.
The 35-year-old from Southampton was jailed for six years in August for assaulting the "vulnerable" teenager in Devon.
Solicitor General Robert Buckland said: “I asked the Court of Appeal to look again at his six year sentence as his behaviour had a significant impact on his child victim. I hope that today has offered her a degree of comfort knowing that her attacker’s sentence is now 12 years.”
Where in the world is this?
The Western Power Distribution helicopter has been flying over the South West - and the crew pose this question ..
The 22-year-old joined up with his new teammates after the World Cup, but has yet to feature for the Chiefs.
"He, like a number of other very good players here at Exeter, will have to be patient and when their chance comes they'll have to play very well if they want to stay in the team," Baxter told BBC Sport.
Care homes 'blacklisted' over service failings
Jenny Walrond, Health Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The BBC can exclusively reveal that this summer, local councils had blacklisted nearly 30 care homes in the south west because of safeguarding concerns or issues raised by the Care Quality Commission.
The homes were operating and some were still accepting private residents, but local councils weren't sending the people in their care to them.
Torbay and Plymouth each had one care home, Cornwall seven and Devon 11.
The police say they need the public's help to identify two men hurt in a serious crash involving an Audi and a black Vauxhall Astra between Truro and Falmouth this morning.
The 52-year-old driver of the Audi is in a 'critical but stable' condition at the Royal Cornwall Hospital - the driver of the Astra has been transferred to Derriford where he is also in a 'critical but stable' condition, his passenger suffered serious injuries.
Sgt Philip Grigg said so far they had been unable to identify the two men from the Astra - adding: "If people do phone up and their information doesn't relate to this incident, we really don't care - we're literally waiting for that one piece of information that could actually put it all together."
Plan to increase use of Cornish approved by councillors
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Plans to increase the use of the Cornish language have been unanimously approved by Cornwall Council's Cabinet.
Councillors voted in favour of a "more coherent policy" to promote the language.
Cornish will be used more in council publications and staff will be encouraged to speak the language to members of the public.
Rapist paedophile has 'unduly lenient' sentence doubled
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man jailed for raping a 13-year old girl has had his "unduly lenient" prison sentence doubled.
Lawrence Fernandes, from Southampton, was jailed for six years in August after being found guilty of two rapes and two counts of indecency. The 35-year-old had bribed his victim with money, gifts and a talking teddy bear, Exeter Crown Court heard at his trial.
The Court of Appeal increased the jail term after it was asked to examine the case by the Solicitor General.
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- There is an accident on the B3213 in Bittaford around the Forder Lane junction in south Devon.
- The B3180 in West Hill in east Devon is closed between the Telegraph Lane junction and Daisy Mount Cross, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
- The A39 has reopened at Perranarworthal between Truro and Falmouth after the earlier accident - watch out for residual delays in the surrounding area.
- On the A38 Haldon Hill eastbound near Exeter, all lanes are now open and the broken-down vehicle has been removed.
Council to lobby government for more funds to promote Cornish language
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council will lobby the government for more funding to promote the Cornish language, after councillors approved plans to increase its use.
The council currently gets an annual subsidy of £150,000 from the Department for Communities and Local Government, but that money is due to run out in March 2016.
Plymouth aims to produce tip top tea
BBC Radio Devon
Devon is to get its very own tea plantation - only the second in England.
About 500 tea bushes are being planted in the grounds of Maristow House, beside the River Tavy, where the leaves will be harvested to make Plymouth Tea.
It's hoped that tea grown in the county will be ready for tasting by next summer.
Road widening costs up £500k to protect two trees
Exeter Express & Echo
The cost of a major bridge road widening scheme in Exeter has increased by £500,000 to protect two oak trees and move a toucan crossing.
Man sought after theft from school changing rooms
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to about a theft from a school changing room in Cornwall.
Mobile phones and wallets were stolen from an unattended boys changing room in Newquay Tretherras School at around 11:45 on 7 October.
From Plymouth Argyle to the Royal Navy
International footballer David McNamee has gone from defending his nation on the football pitch to defending it at sea.
The 35-year-old was capped four times by Scotland in a 15-year career - including a spell at Plymouth Argyle - and is now training to become a mine warfare specialist with the Royal Navy.
'Busy October' for emergency co-responders
Brixham man 'beaten and robbed'
BBC Radio Devon
A young man from Brixham was beaten unconscious and robbed after a night out in the town at the weekend.
The 25-year-old was punched and kicked before his mobile phone, wallet and trainers were stolen early on Sunday morning.
DC Dixie Dean from Torbay CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man walking home alone from a night out and the victim cannot recall much of the incident."
School 'transformed' in two years
Exeter Express & Echo
An Exeter secondary school has been 'transformed' in just two years - and is now a good school with many outstanding qualities, according to independent education inspectors.
New probe into 2003 Perch garage murders at Wadebridge
Cornish Guardian
The Criminal Cases Review Commission has launched a new investigation into the Perch garage murders at Wadebridge.
Welsh ponies found on Dartmoor 'abandoned or stolen'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Two Welsh ponies found on Dartmoor "may have been abandoned and may even have been stolen", the Friends of the Dartmoor Hill Pony say.
The "tame, little" ponies were found during the annual pony round-up.
The Friends said such animals being left to fend for themselves was "a cruel fate for a pony who has not been brought up on the moors."
