Rape report increase 'in line with national average'
Andrew Segal
An increase in reports of rape in Devon and Cornwall "is in line with the national average", a senior police officer says.
New national statistics show figures rose to 41 per 100,000 in England and Wales in 2014/15, and 42 in Devon and Cornwall.
Det Supt Keith Perkin said the rise was "as a consequence of Operation Yewtree, the investigation into Jimmy Saville. Devon and Cornwall have not been immune to this and a percentage of the increased reports are down to this."
Cornwall needs to build thousands of houses to accommodate the expected growth in demand for second homes.
The government has told the local authority it needs to increase the number of houses by 7% - that amounts to a total of 52,000 new homes by 2030.
Councillor Cornelius Olivier said more affordable home were what was needed: "The gap between what people earn in Cornwall and what housing costs is big and getting wider, it's bigger than practically anywhere else in the country."
Weather latest: Further rain pushing in overnight, more rain tomorrow morning
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Tonight: After a rather cloudy but mild and largely dry first part of the night with fog, then further rain is set to push in from the Southwest during the early hours. Minimum Temperature: 11 Deg C (52 Deg F).
Friday: Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect all parts through the morning. Again drier conditions should arrive by the afternoon with the odd bright spell perhaps. Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg C (63 Deg F).
Investigation after German warships blamed for damaging fishing gear
One crabber Lee Tapper said he had lost £8,000 of equipment, adding: "If the damage being inflicted on us was being inflicted on land or any other industry in the country there would be complete uproar."
Only three out of 144 designated bathing waters in Devon and Cornwall being rated as poor in new water quality results published today is "95% great news", a south west tourism boss says.
Ilfracombe and Instow in Devon, as well as East Looe in Cornwall, will be required to display signs advising against bathing there.
Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, said: "From a tourism promotion point, this is great news, so let's work on that and build on that; and then concentrate on making the incremental improvements on the 5% or less of beaches."
Three murder accused calling no evidence
David George, BBC Spotlight
Three out of four people accused of murdering a pensioner in Cornwall will be calling no evidence, their lawyers have told a court.
Sixty-three-year-old Terry Oldham (below) died at his home in Camborne last April. Truro Crown Court heard he died from injuries caused by a serious sexual assault.
Aaron Mallen, 25, Daniel Quinn, 24, and Michelle Casterton, 43, all from Falmouth, are not calling evidence. Richard Rosevear, 33, from St Austell, will give evidence in his defence on Friday. All four deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. The trial continues.
Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall
Claire Hawke
- A Torbay councillor, stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh after flights were suspended, says he understands the Prime Minister is right to take security precautions
- The Royal Navy has confirmed it's investigating claims that South West fishermen lost equipment worth thousands of pounds after naval vessels snagged lobster and crab pots
- Firefighters are trying to put out a blaze involving 150 tonnes of sawdust in a barn near Tavistock
Torbay councillor Chris Lewis is on holiday with his partner, he supports the Prime Minister's move, saying: "It's all very well saying 'he may have overreacted' - but I'd rather he overreacted and we were safe going home. At least we can go home safe in the knowledge our government have done what they can to make sure the airport is secure."
Thousands are expected to visit East Devon this Bonfire Night to attend the annual Tar Barrel event. Every year on November 5th the world famous Flaming Tar Barrels are carried through the streets of Ottery St Mary to the delight of thousands of townsfolk and visitor.
Travel news for Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- The A38 is flooded at Notter Bridge with deep standing water. The road is just passable with care.
- In Threemilestone there are delays on the A390 heading out of Truro towards Chiverton Cross Roundabout.
- In Plympton, Moorland Road is blocked near Ridge Park Road due to an accident.
- Traffic lights have failed in two places in Plymouth - at Derriford Road and on Greenbank Road at the junction with Mutley Plain.
Mary Phillips' tractor: Some driving facts
Andrew Segal
Cornish tractor driver Mary Phillips has twice driven the length of mainland Britain for charity, mainly for Devon and Cornwall's air ambulances.
A Devon MP is urging a gay clergyman who lost an employment tribunal to find out much the Church of England has spent defending the case.
Canon Jeremy Pemberton said an offer to work in Nottinghamshire was withdrawn after he married his partner last year and said he would appeal against the ruling.
Exeter Labour member Ben Bradshaw said in the House of Commons: "Do we not have a right, as members of the Church of England, to know exactly how much our church has spent in our name to persecute this excellent priest?"
Gig built by injured troops to be rowed to Isles of Scilly
A Paignton couple are among 20,000 Britons holidaying in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt where UK flights have been banned. Torbay councillors Chris Lewis and Barbara Cunningham flew to the resort from Bristol with Thomson.
Police probe into fatal road crash
Matt Pengelly
Investigations are continuing into yesterday's two-car crash which killed a young man and left one of Cornwall's main roads closed for seven hours.
A Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4 collided on the A39 at Perranarworthal just before 04.50 on Wednesday - a 20-year-old man from Birmingham died at the scene.
The two drivers were both badly hurt in the crash and remain in hospital. Devon & Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses.
Weather latest: As one rain bands leaves, another comes in tonight
A band of occasionally heavy rain crossing the region will clear Devon by late afternoon. Drizzle, hill and coastal fog on southwest-facing cliffs will persist. Winds will be moderate from the south, but fresh or strong around the coast and will veer south westerly as the rain clears.
Tonight there will be some light and patchy drizzly rain, later a heavier band of rain will sweep in from the southwest. Winds will be moderate from the southwest, remaining fresh around the coasts, backing southerly and increasing to strong. Min temp: 12C (54F).
A Cornish pensioner who twice drove the length of mainland Britain on a tractor for charity, says she is giving up because of "horrendous" traffic and "crazy" drivers.
Mary Phillips, 75, from St Teath has driven "Fran" - a 1953 tractor - at 9mph for the last six years. In that time she estimates she has travelled 3,000 miles.
She told the BBC she decided to stop driving it on the roads because she would "feel awful if an accident was caused", but noted "people take too many risks".
German navy blamed for snagging crab pots off Plymouth
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The Royal Navy is investigating claims that German naval vessels have been snagging fishing gear off Devon.
Fishermen have claimed supply ships Die Bonn and Frankfurt Am Main caused thousands of pounds of damage while training off Plymouth. The map shows their location on Wednesday.
The Royal Navy confirmed the ships had been taking part in exercises off Plymouth - but it had "no evidence" the ships had encroached on fishing areas.
Bogus council officer in new phone scam
Andrew Segal
More than a dozen reports have been made recently about a man claiming to be from "Cornwall County Council investigations department" as a part of a new wave of phone scam calls, Trading Standards staff say.
The calls - from someone calling themselves Michael or Peter, and saying he was investigating accidents - were bogus, officers confirmed.
Trading Standards Officer Gary Webster said: "Any cold caller who asks you to pay money with the promise of a larger refund, prize or compensation payment is clearly not to be trusted."
Travel news for the region
BBC Travel
- The A390 Highertown in Truro is partially blocked, causing slow traffic between Sainsbury's and the Malabar Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles and recovery work
- Watch out for a traffic light failure on the B3238 Greenbank Road in Plymouth at the B3250 Mutley Plain junction. Approach with care
- In Woolacombe, the B3343 is partially blocked by an accident near Mullacott Park
- Due to continuing poor weather conditions at Land's End, Newquay and St Mary's, the remaining Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly have been cancelled. Skybus is trying to contact all passengers to offer space on flights tomorrow or a transfer to the Scillonian ferry tomorrow
Do you still feel safe going abroad?
Bill Buckley
BBC Radio Devon
As flights between the UK and Egypt remain grounded, have you been affected and do you still feel safe going abroad?
A haul of weapons and suspected cannabis plants have been seized after a two-hour stand-off in Exmouth. Armed officers were called to Exeter Road, Exmouth at 7.55pm yesterday after a man was reportedly brandishing a knife.
Weather Watcher on Scilly 'spots blue sky' shock
The BBC's new Weather Watchers page allows people to share images and meteorological observations all over the country.
One user called 'Weather Watcher on St Mary's' actually saw some blue sky above the Isles of Scilly at 12:58 today - well spotted!
Car collision motorcyclist 'no longer in serious condition'
A motorcyclist who was thought to have suffered "life-threatening" injuries following a collision with a car in Torpoint this morning is no longer in a serious condition.
Racial abuse investigation in Saltash
A Devon MP is urging a gay clergyman who lost an employment tribunal to find out much the Church of England has spent defending the case.
Canon Jeremy Pemberton said an offer to work in Nottinghamshire was withdrawn after he married his partner last year and said he would appeal against the ruling.
Exeter Labour member Ben Bradshaw said in the House of Commons: "Do we not have a right, as members of the Church of England, to know exactly how much our church has spent in our name to persecute this excellent priest?"
Exeter MP to raise education funding concerns
