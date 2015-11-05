An increase in reports of rape in Devon and Cornwall "is in line with the national average", a senior police officer says.

New national statistics show figures rose to 41 per 100,000 in England and Wales in 2014/15, and 42 in Devon and Cornwall.

Det Supt Keith Perkin said the rise was "as a consequence of Operation Yewtree, the investigation into Jimmy Saville. Devon and Cornwall have not been immune to this and a percentage of the increased reports are down to this."