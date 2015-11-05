Boat. Pic: Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 5 November 2015
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Friday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coldplay help contribute £4.1bn to UK economy

BBC Entertainment and Arts

Rock band Coldplay, fronted by Exeter-born Chris Martin, were among artists who helped the British music industry contribute £4.1bn to the UK economy in 2014

Chris Martin
BBC

The band's Ghost Stories album has also been listed as the second biggest British album of 2015, selling about 3.7m copies; behind Ed Sheeran selling 4.4m copies of his album, X.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rape report increase 'in line with national average'

Andrew Segal

Local Live

An increase in reports of rape in Devon and Cornwall "is in line with the national average", a senior police officer says.

New national statistics show figures rose to 41 per 100,000 in England and Wales in 2014/15, and 42 in Devon and Cornwall.

Det Supt Keith Perkin said the rise was "as a consequence of Operation Yewtree, the investigation into Jimmy Saville. Devon and Cornwall have not been immune to this and a percentage of the increased reports are down to this."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Opposing views over Cornwall's housing crisis

BBC Spotlight

Cornwall needs to build thousands of houses to accommodate the expected growth in demand for second homes. 

olivier
BBC

The government has told the local authority it needs to increase the number of houses by 7% - that amounts to a total of 52,000 new homes by 2030.

Councillor Cornelius Olivier said more affordable home were what was needed: "The gap between what people earn in Cornwall and what housing costs is big and getting wider, it's bigger than practically anywhere else in the country."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather latest: Further rain pushing in overnight, more rain tomorrow morning

David Braine, Weather Forecaster

Tonight: After a rather cloudy but mild and largely dry first part of the night with fog, then further rain is set to push in from the Southwest during the early hours. Minimum Temperature: 11 Deg C (52 Deg F).

Weather graphic
BBC

Friday: Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect all parts through the morning. Again drier conditions should arrive by the afternoon with the odd bright spell perhaps. Maximum Temperature: 17 Deg C (63 Deg F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Investigation after German warships blamed for damaging fishing gear

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Furious fishermen in Devon are blaming German naval vessels taking part in an international exercise, for damaging their crabbing gear.

navy
BBC

One crabber Lee Tapper said he had lost £8,000 of equipment, adding: "If the damage being inflicted on us was being inflicted on land or any other industry in the country there would be complete uproar."

A Royal Navy investigation is underway.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Beach water results '95% great news'

BBC Radio Cornwall

Only three out of 144 designated bathing waters in Devon and Cornwall being rated as poor in new water quality results published today is "95% great news", a south west tourism boss says.

Ilfracombe and Instow in Devon, as well as East Looe in Cornwall, will be required to display signs advising against bathing there.

Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, said: "From a tourism promotion point, this is great news, so let's work on that and build on that; and then concentrate on making the incremental improvements on the 5% or less of beaches."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Three murder accused calling no evidence

David George, BBC Spotlight

Three out of four people accused of murdering a pensioner in Cornwall will be calling no evidence, their lawyers have told a court. 

Sixty-three-year-old Terry Oldham (below) died at his home in Camborne last April. Truro Crown Court heard he died from injuries caused by a serious sexual assault.

Terry Oldham
Handout

Aaron Mallen, 25, Daniel Quinn, 24, and Michelle Casterton, 43, all from Falmouth, are not calling evidence. Richard Rosevear, 33, from St Austell, will give evidence in his defence on Friday. All four deny murder and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult. The trial continues.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines for Devon and Cornwall

Claire Hawke

BBC Local Live

- A Torbay councillor, stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh after flights were suspended, says he understands the Prime Minister is right to take security precautions 

- The Royal Navy has confirmed it's investigating claims that South West fishermen lost equipment worth thousands of pounds after naval vessels snagged lobster and crab pots 

- Firefighters are trying to put out a blaze involving 150 tonnes of sawdust in a barn near Tavistock

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stuck in Sharm - one Devon tourist's views

BBC Radio Devon

Holidaymakers from the South West are among the thousands of people stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Today David Cameron said it could be 'some time before all British tourists stranded in Egypt can be flown home after a Russian passenger jet crashed on Saturday killing all 224 people on board.

airport
Sarah Cotterill

Torbay councillor Chris Lewis is on holiday with his partner, he supports the Prime Minister's move, saying: "It's all very well saying 'he may have overreacted' - but I'd rather he overreacted and we were safe going home. At least we can go home safe in the knowledge our government have done what they can to make sure the airport is secure."  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your guide to Ottery St Mary Flaming Tar Barrels

Exeter Express & Echo

Thousands are expected to visit East Devon this Bonfire Night to attend the annual Tar Barrel event. Every year on November 5th the world famous Flaming Tar Barrels are carried through the streets of Ottery St Mary to the delight of thousands of townsfolk and visitor.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel news for Devon and Cornwall

BBC Travel

- The A38 is flooded at Notter Bridge with deep standing water. The road is just passable with care. 

- In Threemilestone there are delays on the A390 heading out of Truro towards Chiverton Cross Roundabout. 

- In Plympton, Moorland Road is blocked near Ridge Park Road due to an accident. 

- Traffic lights have failed in two places in Plymouth - at Derriford Road and on Greenbank Road at the junction with Mutley Plain.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mary Phillips' tractor: Some driving facts

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Cornish tractor driver Mary Phillips has twice driven the length of mainland Britain for charity, mainly for Devon and Cornwall's air ambulances.

But she says she is giving up her marathon drives because of "horrendous" traffic on modern roads. Her determination has thrown up some impressive facts:

Mary Phillips graphic
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather Watcher on Scilly 'spots blue sky' shock

BBC Weather

The BBC's new Weather Watchers page allows people to share images and meteorological observations all over the country.

sky
St Mary's

One user called 'Weather Watcher on St Mary's' actually saw some blue sky above the Isles of Scilly at 12:58 today - well spotted!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Car collision motorcyclist 'no longer in serious condition'

Plymouth Herald

A motorcyclist who was thought to have suffered "life-threatening" injuries following a collision with a car in Torpoint this morning is no longer in a serious condition.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Racial abuse investigation in Saltash

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP calls for church tribunal costs information

BBC Politics

A Devon MP is urging a gay clergyman who lost an employment tribunal to find out much the Church of England has spent defending the case.

Canon Jeremy Pemberton said an offer to work in Nottinghamshire was withdrawn after he married his partner last year and said he would appeal against the ruling.

Exeter Labour member Ben Bradshaw said in the House of Commons: "Do we not have a right, as members of the Church of England, to know exactly how much our church has spent in our name to persecute this excellent priest?"

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gig built by injured troops to be rowed to Isles of Scilly

BBC Radio Cornwall

A gig being built in Falmouth as part of a project to help injured servicemen and women will be rowed to the Isles of Scilly next year. 

gig
NMMC

Experts are helping injured men and women from the armed services build the gig at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Failings at GPs surgery in Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

A GPs surgery in Devon - Friary House Surgery in Plymouth - has been rated as 'inadequate' by healthcare inspectors.

In the latest inspection of 44 practices across the country, the Care Quality Commission rated six as 'inadequate' and three were told they needed to improve.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Local beaches receive poor water quality ratings

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Beaches in Devon and Cornwall have received low ratings in new water quality results published today.

In Devon, Ilfracombe and Instow have been rated poor, meaning they'll be required to display signs advising against bathing there. 

East Looe beach
BBC

East Looe in Cornwall (pictured) was also rated as poor. Three others - Porth, near Newquay; Seaton and Porthluney on the south coast - have been labelled as sufficient.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

James Morrison goes 'a little bit deeper'

BBC Entertainment and Arts

Cornish singer songwriter James Morrison is hoping his fourth album shows he's maturing as a writer and performer - saying: "I'm refining my sound - but in a ragged way."

James Morrison
Island Records

The 31-year-old, who went to school in Newquay, has a new album out called "Higher Than Here" - he believes it's more spiritual and sparse than his previous records.

"That's always been my aim - to write something that goes a little bit deeper than a pop song on the radio," he said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Torquay United make loan moves

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Torquay United have signed Kidderminster's Aman Verma and West Bromwich Albion's Andre Wright on loan. 

Aman Verma
Empics

Midfielder Verma, 28, will stay at Plainmoor until 2 January, while striker Wright has a one-month deal. 

Meanwhile central-defender Nathan Smith has had his loan spell from League One side Port Vale extended until the end of the season.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Exeter MP to raise education funding concerns

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Remember, remember .. Bonfire safety advice

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Drugs raids sees weapons and cannabis seized

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police to interview man over Truro shop sex assault

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Police investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in a shop in Truro say a man is awaiting to be interviewed by officers.

The girl was reportedly assaulted in New Look on Monday. 

Officers said: "A man is currently awaiting police interview and we would like to thank the public for their help in this matter."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vulnerable elderly helped by volunteers

BBC Radio Devon

Nearly 900 vulnerable elderly people in the Exeter and east Devon area have been visited by volunteers in the last year, in a pilot project aimed at reducing pressure on local hospitals and GPs. 

The Neighbourhood Friends is one of just eight groups nationally that have had special funding from the Cabinet Office, with the aim of keeping older people out of hospital. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gig World Championships coverage wins radio award

BBC Radio Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall is celebrating after winning the local radio equivalent of an 'Oscar' for the their coverage of the World Pilot Gig Championships on the Isles of Scilly.

Gillard
BBC

Director General Tony Hall and TV star Chris Tarrant handed over the Gillard award to Ross Ellis, Jack Murley and Dick Straughan last night.

The station's features onWorld War 1 at Homewere also highly commended in the Faith category. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Paignton councillors among thousands of Britons hit by Egyptian flights ban

Torquay Herald Express

A Paignton couple are among 20,000 Britons holidaying in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt where UK flights have been banned. Torbay councillors Chris Lewis and Barbara Cunningham flew to the resort from Bristol with Thomson.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police probe into fatal road crash

Matt Pengelly

Local Live

Investigations are continuing into yesterday's two-car crash which killed a young man and left one of Cornwall's main roads closed for seven hours.

A39
Google

A Vauxhall Astra and an Audi A4 collided on the A39 at Perranarworthal just before 04.50 on Wednesday - a 20-year-old man from Birmingham died at the scene.

The two drivers were both badly hurt in the crash and remain in hospital. Devon & Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather latest: As one rain bands leaves, another comes in tonight

BBC Weather

A band of occasionally heavy rain crossing the region will clear Devon by late afternoon. Drizzle, hill and coastal fog on southwest-facing cliffs will persist. Winds will be moderate from the south, but fresh or strong around the coast and will veer south westerly as the rain clears. 

map
BBC

Tonight there will be some light and patchy drizzly rain, later a heavier band of rain will sweep in from the southwest. Winds will be moderate from the southwest, remaining fresh around the coasts, backing southerly and increasing to strong. Min temp: 12C (54F). 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sawyer hopes to take form in FA Cup

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Plymouth Argyle defender Gary Sawyer hopes the club can use their good form in League Two to go on a long run in the FA Cup. 

Gary Sawyer
Getty Images

The Pilgrims are five points clear at the top of League Two and have won seven of their last eight matches. 

Sawyer was part of the Plymouth side that reached the quarter-finals back in 2007, when they lost 1-0 to Watford. 

"If we stay like we are then we're very hard to beat. I don't know how far, but I hope we go really far this year." 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Horrendous' traffic halts tractor drive fundraising

Chris Ellis

BBC News Online

A Cornish pensioner who twice drove the length of mainland Britain on a tractor for charity, says she is giving up because of "horrendous" traffic and "crazy" drivers.

Mary Phillips
BBC

Mary Phillips, 75, from St Teath has driven "Fran" - a 1953 tractor - at 9mph for the last six years. In that time she estimates she has travelled 3,000 miles.

She told the BBC she decided to stop driving it on the roads because she would "feel awful if an accident was caused", but noted "people take too many risks".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

German navy blamed for snagging crab pots off Plymouth

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

The Royal Navy is investigating claims that German naval vessels have been snagging fishing gear off Devon.

navy
Brian Burnell

Fishermen have claimed supply ships Die Bonn and Frankfurt Am Main caused thousands of pounds of damage while training off Plymouth. The map shows their location on Wednesday.

map
BBC

The Royal Navy confirmed the ships had been taking part in exercises off Plymouth - but it had "no evidence" the ships had encroached on fishing areas. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bogus council officer in new phone scam

Andrew Segal

Local Live

More than a dozen reports have been made recently about a man claiming to be from "Cornwall County Council investigations department" as a part of a new wave of phone scam calls, Trading Standards staff say.

The calls - from someone calling themselves Michael or Peter, and saying he was investigating accidents - were bogus, officers confirmed.

Trading Standards Officer Gary Webster said: "Any cold caller who asks you to pay money with the promise of a larger refund, prize or compensation payment is clearly not to be trusted."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel news for the region

BBC Travel

- The A390 Highertown in Truro is partially blocked, causing slow traffic between Sainsbury's and the Malabar Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles and recovery work

- Watch out for a traffic light failure on the B3238 Greenbank Road in Plymouth at the B3250 Mutley Plain junction. Approach with care

-  In Woolacombe, the B3343 is partially blocked by an accident near Mullacott Park

- Due to continuing poor weather conditions at Land's End, Newquay and St Mary's, the remaining Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly have been cancelled. Skybus is trying to contact all passengers to offer space on flights tomorrow or a transfer to the Scillonian ferry tomorrow

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Do you still feel safe going abroad?

Bill Buckley

BBC Radio Devon

As flights between the UK and Egypt remain grounded, have you been affected and do you still feel safe going abroad? 

Thousands of Britons are stranded, after intelligence suggested a bomb may have caused a Russian jet to crash killing all 224 people on board.  

Join me on today's phone-in and call the show on 0845 3011034. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

James Morrison: Refined but ragged

BBC Entertainment and Arts

James Morrison is one of Britain's biggest male solo artists - selling more than five million albums worldwide, thanks to hit singles like 'You Give Me Something' and 'Broken Strings'.

morrison
Island Records

But two years ago, he was ready to walk away from music for good - and not for the usual reasons.

Instead, the 31-year-old from Newquay had suffered huge personal tragedy, losing his father, older brother and 21-year-old nephew in quick succession.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Concerns as fewer than one in ten rape allegations results in charge

Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Fewer than one in 10 allegations of rape result in a suspect being charged in much of the south west, according to new figures from the official monitoring organisation.

Rape support groups have expressed concern, but police forces said they were doing more to support victims and secure convictions.

I'll have more on this story on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weapons and cannabis plants found after armed police surround house in Exmouth

Western Morning News

A haul of weapons and suspected cannabis plants have been seized after a two-hour stand-off in Exmouth. Armed officers were called to Exeter Road, Exmouth at 7.55pm yesterday after a man was reportedly brandishing a knife.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top