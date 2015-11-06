- Torbay Council unveils £30m cuts over three years

- The Royal College of Nursing in the South West calls for proposed cuts to local health budgets to be dropped, with Cornwall alone facing losing about £1.5m

- Devon and Cornwall's Police Commissioner says he and other commissioners are still considering whether to make a legal challenge to funding changes, which he later calls a "shambles"

- A man accused of murdering Terry Oldham in Cornwall tells a court other housemates had mistreated the Mr Oldham before he died

- A man is jailed after being found with £3,400-worth of cocaine and ecstasy in his car in Devon