Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Monday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather. Have a nice weekend.
Latest weather: Turning cloudy with heavy rain
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
It will be dry initially tonight, with clear spells, though it will soon turn cloudy from the west with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards through the night. It will stay mild with a minimum temperature of 10C (50F).
Saturday will see outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, continuing to spread eastwards through the morning. It will slowly become drier and brighter through the afternoon and into the evening, but staying breezy. Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
Andrew Segal
- Torbay Council unveils £30m cuts over three years
- The Royal College of Nursing in the South West calls for proposed cuts to local health budgets to be dropped, with Cornwall alone facing losing about £1.5m
- Devon and Cornwall's Police Commissioner says he and other commissioners are still considering whether to make a legal challenge to funding changes, which he later calls a "shambles"
- A man accused of murdering Terry Oldham in Cornwall tells a court other housemates had mistreated the Mr Oldham before he died
- A man is jailed after being found with £3,400-worth of cocaine and ecstasy in his car in Devon
Is Coldplay's new album their last?
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Rock band Coldplay, fronted by Exeter-born Chris Martin, say their seventh album, A Head Full of Dreams, will be released next month. But Matrin has previously hinted to the BBC it could be the band's last.
Speaking to Zane Lowe last year, he said: "It's our seventh thing, and the way we look at it, it's like the last Harry Potter book or something like that. Not to say that there might not be another thing one day, but this is the completion of something."
Four fascinating facts about Didcot Town*
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
The words 'banana skin' and 'giant killers' may well be banned as Exeter City fans travel to Oxfordshire on Sunday for a 12 noon FA Cup showdown.
Exeter are away to Didcot Town - the first round's lowest-ranked side - a full four divisions below the Grecians.
Joint managers Ian Concannon and Jamie Heapy will hope history repeats itself on Paul Tisdale's team, who lost 1-0 to Warrington Town at the same stage last season - Ian Concannon said: "The fact we're at home, against a league club and on television, it couldn't have worked out any better for the club."
Torbay Council £30m cuts 'extremely disappointing'
John Ayres, BBC Spotlight
The leader of the Opposition on Conservative-run Torbay Council says plans for more than £30m of cuts are "extremely disappointing".
The unitary authority has revealed services which will be affected as it tries to balance the books over the next three years. They include: children's and adult services, highways, public health, licensing and trading standards.
Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Darling (pictured) said: "One would have hoped that [elected mayor] Gordon Olvier would have stopped being asleep at the wheel and come up with some strategic thinking of how we're going to be making long-term savings ... but it will be more salami slicing."
The hospital's been struggling to attract trained staff and earlier this year the Royal Cornwall's Hospital Trust said it had a shortage of 120 nurses. Last year it spent £3.7m on agency staff.
Andrew MacCallum is the Nurse Executive at the RCHT - he says joining an agency is not always a route to better pay, adding: "People working in the NHS don't just have a monthly salary, they also have a pension and other conditions that people workiing for an agency don't have."
Academy and academic reject 'school selection' concerns
Teaching unions had raised concerns after it emerged the Camborne Academy website had stated an exam would be held for existing pupils to attend the new facility - that has now been removed from the website.
Prof Debra Myhill from the University of Exeter says the idea was not to set children on a fixed education path at 11: "It's simply about selecting some children who are very, very good at maths and science to get particularly specialised teaching."
Terry Oldham murder trial: Victim 'thrown out of room and injured'
A man accused of murdering a housemate said the victim had been thrown out of his room in the shared house by two other defendants, and the dead man's valuables had all disappeared.
Terry Oldham (below), 63, died at his home in Camborne last April. Truro Crown Court heard he died from injuries caused by a serious sexual assault.
Richard Rosevear, 33, from St Austell, said he also found Mr Oldham with a head injury four days before he died and three other housemates with paperwork they said showed Mr Oldham was a paedophile. Mr Rosevear, Aaron Mallen, 25, Michelle Casterton, 43, and Daniel Quinn, 24, all from Falmouth and Richard Rosevear all deny murder. The trial continues.
The government has said the old funding formula is "not fit for purpose" but Mr Hogg said they have a number of reasons for their objections: "One is the content of it which we think is unfair ... but the bit on which we think we might have to challenge the government is the process itself - the length of consultation, the equality issues within it and serious things like that."
Coldplay reveal new album release
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Rock band Coldplay, fronted by Exeter-born Chris Martin, have revealed their seventh album, A Head Full of Dreams, will be released on 4 December.
The band have previously hinted it could be their last, with Martin (above, left) describing it as "the completion of something".
Speeding ex-MP banned from driving
Tamsin Melville, Cornwall Political Reporter
Former St Austell and Newquay MP Stephen Gilbert has been banned from driving for six months.
Bodmin Magistrates heard how Mr Gilbert was caught speeding through St Blazey on 2 January, and previous points on his licence took him to the maximum of 12. He was also fined £205.
Mr Gilbert was a Lib Dem MP from 2005 and lost his seat in May to Conservative Steve Double.
Shot seal's body washes up on Isles of Scilly
Andrew Segal
The body of a seal has washed up on the Isles of Scilly after being shot, police say.
Sgt Colin Taylor, said on Facebook the carcass of the male Atlantic Grey Seal washed up on Pelistry beach after being shot with a rifle "sometime last week" in the "first such occurrence that has come to our notice for many years".
He said that killing seals was an offence except for fishermen "under certain circumstances". He added: "Without knowing who shot this one .... we cannot make assumptions ... and, as such, it is being investigated."
Tar Barrels traffic marshal 'dragged' by car for 'few metres'
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A traffic marshal for Ottery St Mary's Tar Barrels event was "dragged" along "for a few metres" by a car which drove through a road closure on Thursday, police say.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "An altercation allegedly occurred between the driver of the Audi vehicle and the marshal, resulting in the driver accelerating through the road closure.
"On doing so the female marshal was dragged along by the vehicle for a few metres before falling into the road." The marshal fractured her right arm and was taken to hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.
About 500 Royal Navy officers and sailors from HMS Raleigh have remembered the fallen at a remembrance service at Horson Cemetery in Torpoint.
Those attending the service ranged from the most junior trainees to the senior officer, Captain Rob Bellfield, commanding officer of Raleigh, which is the largest navy training establishment in the South West.
A Tar Barrels marshal has been left with a broken wrist after she was dragged along by a car in an altercation in Ottery St Mary last night. Police are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision.
An inquest has recorded an open verdict into the death of St Austell teenager Sam Sidwell.
Ex-MP Adrian Sanders returns to front line politics
Andrew Segal
Torbay's former Liberal Democrat MP, who lost his seat to the Conservatives at the general election, has come back to frontline politics after winning a council seat in the town.
Adrian Sanders had represented Torbay as an MP from 1997 until May, but he won a contest to become councillor for Clifton with Maidenway on Torbay Council after the death of Ruth Pentney earlier this year.
He was backed by a 23% swing from the Conservatives to the Lib Dems.
Would you see your GP at the weekend?
Bill Buckley
BBC Radio Devon
With the government pushing for a seven day a week NHS, would you really want to see your GP at the weekend?
And the big Christmas TV ads are starting to appear. Millions of pounds are spent making them, but do you actually like them? And do they make you spend?
Join me from 13:00, and call us 0845 301 1034.
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
Andrew Segal
- Police are to question a man after a traffic marshal at the Tar Barrel event in Ottery St Mary is dragged along by a car
- Teachers' unions in Cornwall accuse managers at a school of trying to introduce a grammar school-style selection system "by the back door"
- Police on the Isles of Scilly investigate the shooting of a seal after a carcass washes up on a beach
- Engineers have been called in to check overhead cables following a car fire in Lifton in Devon
- A burglar's makes off with a homeowner's car after robbing their house in Plymouth, police say
- The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust stages a recruitment drive in the Phillippines because it needs 120 nurses
- The B3413 Fort Austin Avenue in Plymouth is partially blocked around the Widey Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles
- There's slow traffic on the A30 eastbound in Cornwall, between Callywith in Bodmin and Temple in the roadworks area
Police chief's legal action threat over funding cuts
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
Should Police and Crime Commissioner Tony Hogg press ahead with possible legal action against the government over funding cuts? We are speaking to him.
Also, sniffer dogs are in Newquay today to detect illegal tobacco. Experts say it can be particularly harmful to health, and run by criminal gangs.
Call us on 01872 222222.
Two cars involved in Ipplepen collision
Andrew Segal
Two cars have been involved in a collision near Newton Abbot, Devon and Somerset Fire Service says.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Totnes Road, Ipplepen, at about 08:00 and ensured all the passengers were "free and clear". There were no reports of any injuries and the crews made the scene and vehicle safe.
Choir youngsters raise their voices for Remembrance
As Remembrance Sunday approaches, people across the region are preparing to commemorate those who serve and have served in our armed forces.
Every year the HMS Heroes Choir sing at the Festival of Remembrance in Plymouth which is taking place today.
All its members have had someone in their family serving in the military -the choir is part of the Plymouth Youth Music Service.
Unions raise concerns over new 'satellite school' proposals
Tamsin Melville, Cornwall Political Reporter
Teachers' unions in Cornwall have accused managers at one school of trying to introduce a grammar school-style selection system 'by the back door'.
Camborne Academy is to convert the failed St Michael's Catholic School building into a 'selective satellite centre' for gifted maths and science pupils. The academy's website had stated an exam and interview would be held for existing pupils to attend the new facility - that has now been removed.
A spokesman for the academy has said the new centre would be integrated within the school but Reuben Wallace from the National Union of Teachers said: "We are concerned it does smack of an 11-plus style system and grammar schools by the back door."
'Be seen' message for cyclists
The search is on for more nurses in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
A recruitment drive to encourage more people to join or return to the nursing profession in Cornwall gets underway this weekend.
Police dog takes to the sky
'Heart and soul' of Plymouth community dies
Plymouth Herald
Sandie Morrison was the "heart and soul" of Keyham, a woman so central to her community that her family say a hole has been left now she has gone.
Torbay children's and adult services face funding cuts
John Ayres, BBC Spotlight
Torbay Council says it will have to cut funding to children's and adult services, and public health as part of its efforts to save more than £30m over the next three years.
The council insisted it would not affect the safeguarding of vulnerable people and children.
Nowell returns to Exeter side
Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport
Exeter have recalled Jack Nowell for the visit of Leicester after the England wing was rested for the trip to Newcastle.
The only other change sees Ian Whitten replace Sam Hill at centre, while Julian Salvi faces his old club.
Third-placed Chiefs could go top of the Premiership if they can beat second-placed Leicester and Saracens fail to win at Northampton.
Click here for full team news.
Toilet damaged 'to turn inside light off'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police on the Isles of Scilly are investigating damage to a toilet door on a beach.
Sgt Colin Taylor, said on Facebook the toilet was damaged at Highertown Beach, on St Martins, when "somebody may have forced the door to turn the light off inside".
Sanders' election victory message: 'Wish you were here!'
Press Association
Former Liberal Democrat MP Adrian Sanders has returned to front line politics, winning a seat on Torbay Council.
He posted a photograph of a "Postcard from Paignton" on Facebook, showing a traditional postcard with views of the seaside resort, the message: "Wish you were here!"
He also revealed the voting as:
- LD: 1,096
- C: 234
- Ukip: 158
- Lab: 53
- Green: 43
Hogg - legal challenge to Home Office 'still possible'
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, Tony Hogg, says he and a number of other commissioners are still considering whether to make a legal challenge to funding changes.
The current savings plan would mean the Devon and Cornwall force having to reduce its budget by £54m - six police commissioners have threatened to bring legal action against the Home Office.
Plymouth roads 'among deadliest in Britain'
Plymouth Herald
Roads around Plymouth have been named as the deadliest in Britain in figures from the Department for Transport.
Hospital managers in nurse recruitment drive
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust is making efforts to recruit more nurses to work on the county's wards.
The trust will be hosting a recruitment event in Truro this Saturday to encourage more people to take up nursing or return to the profession - managers are planning a trip to the Philippines later this month.
Earlier the trust revealed they had a shortage of 120 nurses and were struggling to attract trained staff to the county.
Distinctive BMW stolen
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
Police areappealing for informationafter thieves stole a BMW car from a house in Plymouth.
The thieves broke into a house in Portland Road, Stoke on Wednesday night and got away with a number of items, including an Apple laptop and a BMW 118i 5 door car (pictured).
Team Rickshaw reach Portreath after 05:00 Land's End start
Budget cuts mooted for Torbay
BBC Radio Devon
Big budget cuts are on the cards for Torbay - the local authority has revealed it needs to save over £30m over the next three years, starting with £12m of cuts in the next financial year.
It's thought around 50 jobs may be at risk - the biggest proposed cut is in adult care - the council says it' s too early to say how vulnerable people might be affected.
Highways also faces cuts in funding and other services including food safety, licensing and trading standards will be affected.
Police appeal for witnesses after Tar Barrels marshal injured
Exeter Express & Echo
Hayle closer to gaining Debenhams and H&M
The Cornishman
Retail giants Debenhams and H&M are one step closer to potentially moving into Hayle - Cranford Developments new planning proposal, which was put to Hayle Town Council yesterday evening, has been approved.
Can Didcot Town topple Exeter City at Sunday lunchtime?
Adam Williams
BBC Sport
The wait is over. The FA Cup first round is here and the minnows from non-league face the boys from the big leagues - and Didcot Town are the smallest minnows of all.
Didcot Town are the first round's lowest-ranked side. They lie 16th in Southern League Division One South West - the eighth tier of English football.
In their first-ever appearance at this stage of the competition, The Railwaymen from south Oxfordshire will face League Two Exeter City, a side four divisions above them.
Open verdict into death of St Austell teenager
Cornish Guardian
An inquest has recorded an open verdict into the death of St Austell teenager Sam Sidwell.
Lifeboat helps yacht in rough seas
BBC Radio Cornwall
The RNLI Lizard lifeboat spent six hours in stormy seas last night, helping a yacht off the south Cornwall coast.
The lone sailor was struggling to cope in rough seas 19 miles south east of the Lizard.
The lifeboat slowly towed the yacht to Falmouth before returning to station.