- Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Tony Hogg says he is delighted the government is delaying funding changes to police which he said would cause "chaos" after its funding formula is found to contain an error

- An inquest into a South West Water worker's death hears there was a three-hour gap between his lone working alarm going off and his body being found

- A teenage motorcyclist died as a result of a road traffic collision, an inquest jury rules

- A defence barrister tells a fraud trial at the Old Bailey that there is no evidence against ShelterBox founder Tom Henderson

- A church has been criticised for refusing to allow decorative silk poppies at a Remembrance Sunday service