Latest weather: Windy and cloudy with rain
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
It will remain cloudy overnight with some spells of rain at times, particularly over the moors and other high ground. Continuing to feel exceptionally mild overnight as temperatures drop to 13C (55F).
Tuesday will be another windy, cloudy and mild day with outbreaks of rain. The best of any brightness will again be to the east of any hills. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
- Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Tony Hogg says he is delighted the government is delaying funding changes to police which he said would cause "chaos" after its funding formula is found to contain an error
And Evelyne Talbot shared this snap, "Sky above water near Loe Beach."
Pregnancy blood test will let people 'know what is ahead'
A new blood test which can determine the sex of a baby and reveal a range of genetic conditions "is an option for people continuing with a pregnancy as they have the right to know what is ahead", a doctor says.
The new test - developed by Plymouth University and Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust University - is much less invasive than other procedures, including an amniocentesis test, and can detect diseases such as haemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Dr Ross Welch, a fetomaternal consultant at Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust said: "It is of course correct that the test should not only be effective but also delivered at low risk to the health of both mother and child."
Shirley Hayes said her silk flower decorations were no longer wanted after four years of use at St Elwyn Church in Hayle, Cornwall.
The mayor said the "fuss about anything so trivial as an artificial flower display had "shamed" the town. St Elwyn's Church said there had been a "misunderstanding" and that nobody was banned from bringing silk poppies.
John Nettles supports Northcott drama school initiative
The actor John Nettles is backing a new graduate drama school at Exeter's Northcott Theatre.
The star of the TV series 'Bergerac' and 'Midsomer Murders' is helping to cast and direct young thespians in two plays - he said: "What it will do is give those young actors an opportunity of the same kind I and [David] Suchet and [Robert] Lindsey had all those years ago."
Life behind the scenes at the theatre will feature in 'On Stage' on BBC One at 19:30 tonight.
'Impressive' Redruth hailed by boss after Canterbury win
The Reds ran in four tries as they beat Canterbury 25-10 at the Rec to consolidate seventh place in the table.
"The way that Redruth have gone this year is pretty impressive. In attack, in defence, there's a new lease of life at Redruth and I feel at the moment that I fancy our chances against any team in the league once we get that full squad on the pitch," he said.
Fraud case against ShelterBox founder 'has fallen away'
There is no evidence against a charity founder accused of conspiracy to commit fraud, a barrister has told a trial at the Old Bailey.
ShelterBox founder Tom Henderson 64, of Helston, Cornwall, allegedly ensured lucrative contracts were given to companies linked to his son, John Henderson, 35, from Hayle, between 2007 and 2012.
Keith Hadrill said during his closing speech: "I submit that the Crown's case is not made in any shape or form. The case has fallen away." Father and son and a third man deny conspiracy to commit fraud. The trial continues.
'Concerned parent' gives knife collection to police
Presenting its findings, the jury told the hearing in Torquay: "From the evidence presented, we the jury believe on the balance of probability there was a collision between a VW Golf and Kawasaki motorbike ... this collision led to Mr Taylor losing control and colliding with an object which resulted in fatal injuries."
Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle undone by 'professional' Carlisle
The woman in her 80s was tricked into drawing money from her account then handing it over to the fraudsters as 'evidence'.
Three other similar incidents were reported in Devon last week - a 76-year-old woman from Plympton, a man from Totnes and a 53-year-old woman from Torrington were all contacted by fraudsters, but refused to hand over any money.
Blood test 'can replace miscarriage risk test'
A new blood test which can determine the sex of a baby and reveal a range of genetic conditions is much less invasive than previous tests that would be carried out to detect such conditions, Plymouth University says.
The new test "costs pence" and was developed by the university, Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust University and the university's Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry. It can detect diseases such as haemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Researchers said it could, in some instances, replace an amniocentesis test, which involved a needle and carried a 1% risk of miscarriage.
Man suffers fractured skull in suspected racial attack in Torquay
Funding for public health in Plymouth is to be cut by nearly £1m, the city council says.
The council said the £920,000 cut had been confirmed to it by the government and would "disadvantage Plymouth even further" for a city that "already receives considerably less public health funding per head than other areas".
Public health cabinet member Councillor Sue McDonald added: "This will put further pressure on health and social care in the city, when we have already been identified by the government as a 'challenged' health economy."
Thanks, Pudsey! from the Wave Project
In the run-up to Children in Need Day on Friday, we're looking at some of the projects that have enjoyed funding over the years.
It will be a mild, mostly dry and cloudy afternoon, there will be a few bright spells around too. Winds will be fresh south westerly, but strong or near gale force around the coasts.
A weather front works its way across the region from the northwest overnight. This will introduce some rain or drizzle, low cloud and hill fog patches; most persistent and extensive in the north, west and over the moors and turning quite heavy late in the night. Winds will be moderate from the southwest but strong around the coasts. Min temp: 10C (50F).
- At Exeter Airport, there are some delays to Skybus flights to and from the Isles of Scilly due to strong winds
- There's disruption to GWR trains between Eggesford and Barnstaple due to engineering work. A replacement bus service has been provided
- On the Dartmouth Lower Ferry, one vessel is out of service for annual maintenance work
New blood test can check babies for genetic diseases
A new simple non-invasive blood test developed by scientists in Plymouth can determine the sex of a baby and reveal a range of genetic conditions, the city's university says.
The test can be carried out on mothers at risk of certain recessive diseases, including haemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (one of the most common forms.
It uses blood taken from the mother "at a first appointment with her GP or midwife at the early stages of pregnancy, negating the need for multiple appointments and making best use of resources," the university said.
Treading the boards in Exeter
A new artistic director has taken the helm of Exeter's Northcott Theatre, pledging to turn its fortunes around after years of financial struggles.
Paul Jepson wants the theatre to do focus on what it did best in the past, with in-house productions and a graduate drama school for aspiring young actors. He said: "There's a real energy in the building because of going back to doing our own work."
Life behind the scenes at the theatre will feature in 'On Stage' on BBC One at 19:30 tonight.
Filtration tank death inquest hears 'lone working' concerns
The widow of a South West Water worker who died while working alone at a water treatment works in Cornwall says she believes the company's lone worker policy is unsuitable.
The inquest jury in Truro heard Robert Geach had fallen into a filtration tank and drowned at the works in Falmouth in December 2013.
In a statement, Mr Geach's widow Sylvia said: "I do not think the lone worker policy operated by South West Water is suitable for people working in dangerous conditions and locations. I believe there can be a delay in sending someone out to help" - the inquest is due to last all week.
Public will 'not see patrolling police officers after cuts'
ShelterBox founder 'caught in crossfire' between son and charity
A charity founder accused of conspiracy to commit fraud was "caught in the crossfire" between his son and the charity, the Old Bailey has heard.
ShelterBox founder Tom Henderson (pictured), 64, of Helston, Cornwall, allegedly ensured lucrative contracts were given to companies linked to his son, John Henderson, 35, from Hayle, between 2007 and 2012.
Mr Henderson's barrister said during his closing speech that his client had kept deals involving his son "at arm's length" on the advice of the charity's head of finance and its operations manager. Father and son and a third man deny conspiracy to commit fraud.
Truro City must 'keep on pushing' after Chelmsford win
Jamie Reid equalised from a free-kick after Chelmsford's early opener before Ryan Brett got the winner.
"They're getting stronger and brighter, there's confidence all over the pitch. We're seventh in the league at the moment, but we're not satisfied with that, we want to keep pushing," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.
Andrew Segal
Where the Children in Need money goes
It's Children in Need Day on Friday - all this week we'll be looking at how the money you donate is spent in the south west.
The Wave Project in Cornwall was set up five years ago to see if surfing could help improve mental wellbeing in young people.
More than 500 children have been helped by the scheme and there are now Wave Project surf schools as far away as Scotland and Wales with some of the workers funded by Children in Need.
Thanks to Neil Shepherd for sharing this lovely picture of dawn onthe BBC Radio Cornwall Facebook page, Neil says: "Sunrise from Portreath this morning."
And Evelyne Talbot shared this snap, "Sky above water near Loe Beach."
Silk poppies row in Hayle church 'shames' town
A church has been criticised for refusing to allow decorative silk poppies at a Remembrance Sunday service.
Shirley Hayes said her silk flower decorations were no longer wanted after four years of use at St Elwyn Church in Hayle, Cornwall.
The mayor said the "fuss about anything so trivial as an artificial flower display had "shamed" the town. St Elwyn's Church said there had been a "misunderstanding" and that nobody was banned from bringing silk poppies.
'Impressive' Redruth hailed by boss after Canterbury win
Redruth head coach Steve Larkins says his side is good enough to beat any team in National Two South.
The Reds ran in four tries as they beat Canterbury 25-10 at the Rec to consolidate seventh place in the table.
"The way that Redruth have gone this year is pretty impressive. In attack, in defence, there's a new lease of life at Redruth and I feel at the moment that I fancy our chances against any team in the league once we get that full squad on the pitch," he said.
Fraud case against ShelterBox founder 'has fallen away'
There is no evidence against a charity founder accused of conspiracy to commit fraud, a barrister has told a trial at the Old Bailey.
ShelterBox founder Tom Henderson 64, of Helston, Cornwall, allegedly ensured lucrative contracts were given to companies linked to his son, John Henderson, 35, from Hayle, between 2007 and 2012.
Keith Hadrill said during his closing speech: "I submit that the Crown's case is not made in any shape or form. The case has fallen away." Father and son and a third man deny conspiracy to commit fraud. The trial continues.
'Concerned parent' gives knife collection to police
Police also told the BBC that the knives handed in were "not linked to any crimes".
Teenage motorcyclist died from road collision
A jury at an inquest into the death of a teenage motorcyclist has ruled he died as a result of a road traffic collision.
Greg Taylor, who was 19, died following a crash in Paignton two years ago. The driver of the VW car which reportedly hit Mr Taylor was convicted of careless driving.
Presenting its findings, the jury told the hearing in Torquay: "From the evidence presented, we the jury believe on the balance of probability there was a collision between a VW Golf and Kawasaki motorbike ... this collision led to Mr Taylor losing control and colliding with an object which resulted in fatal injuries."
Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle undone by 'professional' Carlisle
Plymouth Argyle were not able to cope with the as they lost in the FA Cup, according to manager Derek Adams.
The Pilgrims, who lead League Two by five points, lost 2-0 to their division rivals and failed to trouble the Cumbrians throughout the match.
"They did a good job on us They took their time, got players behind the ball and were professional in the way they won," Adams told BBC Devon.
Damien Hirst-owned restaurant gets one star hygiene rating
A posh North Devon restaurant owned by artist Damien Hirst has received a shock one star rating by hygiene inspectors.
Caravans needed to help in migrant crisis
A Cornish councillor is supporting an appeal to transport unwanted caravans to refugee camps in Calais.
The aim is to use the the caravans as Mobile Crisis Units, providing facilities for hot food and medical attention - they'll then be taken to Macedonia and Lesbos.
Wadebridge Town Councillor Amanda Pennington said: "We're looking for the wheeled units, anything with wheels we can have, and we're also looking for volunteer drivers or towers."
Launceston 'low on confidence'
Launceston boss Mike Lewis says that his side's poor results are starting to affect their mindset.
The Cornish All Blacks scored a last-minute try as they lost 30-10 at Redingensians, their eighth successive defeat, to slip eight points adrift at the bottom of National Two South.
"We're low on confidence. We've got some fantastic players in the team and I honestly think we should be doing better than we are," Lewis told BBC Radio Cornwall.
Fresh warning from police over telephone scam calls
Police are warning residents about telephone scams afteran elderly woman from Totnes handed more than £6,000 to fraudsters who had pretended to be from the Metropolitan Police.
The woman in her 80s was tricked into drawing money from her account then handing it over to the fraudsters as 'evidence'.
Three other similar incidents were reported in Devon last week - a 76-year-old woman from Plympton, a man from Totnes and a 53-year-old woman from Torrington were all contacted by fraudsters, but refused to hand over any money.
Man suffers fractured skull in suspected racial attack in Torquay
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being beaten by a group of up to ten men in what police suspect may be a racially aggravated attack.
Exeter boss Paul Tisdale desperate for home FA Cup draw
Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale is hoping his side can get their first home draw in the FA Cup for eight years.
The Grecians beat eighth-tier side Didcot Town 3-0 on Sunday to win their first FA Cup game since 2009.
City, who lost to non-league Warrington Town last season, have not been drawn at home since they beat Stevenage 4-0 in the 2007 first round.
"11 of the last 12 have been away, let's make it a home draw please," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.
Charity cake bake for hungry Cornish radio team
The BBC Radio Cornwall team are using their bottomless appetite for cake to raise funds for the BBC's Children in Need appeal.
Margaret Notley, the wife of weatherman John Notley, produced this lovely rhubarb cake.
Commuters see increase in travel times
The number of commuters in the south west spending more than two hours travelling to and from work has doubled in the past 10 years, a union body says.
The South West Trades Union Council said it had analysed official figures which showed that in 2014, 172,000 commuters in the region had very long journeys to work.
The council said it may be down to the loss of jobs in the region, forcing people to travel long distances for work.
Plymouth pubic health funding 'to be cut by £920k'
Funding for public health in Plymouth is to be cut by nearly £1m, the city council says.
The council said the £920,000 cut had been confirmed to it by the government and would "disadvantage Plymouth even further" for a city that "already receives considerably less public health funding per head than other areas".
Public health cabinet member Councillor Sue McDonald added: "This will put further pressure on health and social care in the city, when we have already been identified by the government as a 'challenged' health economy."
Thanks, Pudsey! from the Wave Project
In the run-up to Children in Need Day on Friday, we're looking at some of the projects that have enjoyed funding over the years.
Car damaged in vehicle fire
A car has been damaged in a vehicle fire in Plymouth, Devon and Somerset Fire Service says.
A fire crew was called to Waterloo Street in the Stoke area at about 08:45.
"The fire was extinguished by fire fighters and the car was severely damaged by fire," the service said.
Who is Hannah? Romantic message in a bottle sparks hunt for mystery couple
Plymouth Herald
A romantic message in a bottle which has washed up on the river banks of a castle estate has prompted a hunt for the mystery author and the object of his affection.
Exeter defence impresses Baxter
Exeter head coach Rob Baxter says his side's improved defence is behind the club's recent good form.
The Chiefs have won their last three games and are second in the Premiership, having beaten fourth-placed Leicester 19-6 on Saturday.
"Our defence has taken a step up or two this season. Our organisation, our work rate and our the physicality of our defence is really what's knocked up a notch," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.
Weather: mild, dry and breezy
It will be a mild, mostly dry and cloudy afternoon, there will be a few bright spells around too. Winds will be fresh south westerly, but strong or near gale force around the coasts.
A weather front works its way across the region from the northwest overnight. This will introduce some rain or drizzle, low cloud and hill fog patches; most persistent and extensive in the north, west and over the moors and turning quite heavy late in the night. Winds will be moderate from the southwest but strong around the coasts. Min temp: 10C (50F).
Travel headlines for the region
- Watch out for a traffic light failure on the B3250 Mutley Plain in Plymouth, at the B3214 Alexandra Road junction
- At Exeter Airport, there are some delays to Skybus flights to and from the Isles of Scilly due to strong winds
- There's disruption to GWR trains between Eggesford and Barnstaple due to engineering work. A replacement bus service has been provided
- On the Dartmouth Lower Ferry, one vessel is out of service for annual maintenance work
Filtration tank death inquest hears 'lone working' concerns
The widow of a South West Water worker who died while working alone at a water treatment works in Cornwall says she believes the company's lone worker policy is unsuitable.
The inquest jury in Truro heard Robert Geach had fallen into a filtration tank and drowned at the works in Falmouth in December 2013.
In a statement, Mr Geach's widow Sylvia said: "I do not think the lone worker policy operated by South West Water is suitable for people working in dangerous conditions and locations. I believe there can be a delay in sending someone out to help" - the inquest is due to last all week.
Public will 'not see patrolling police officers after cuts'
ShelterBox founder 'caught in crossfire' between son and charity
A charity founder accused of conspiracy to commit fraud was "caught in the crossfire" between his son and the charity, the Old Bailey has heard.
ShelterBox founder Tom Henderson (pictured), 64, of Helston, Cornwall, allegedly ensured lucrative contracts were given to companies linked to his son, John Henderson, 35, from Hayle, between 2007 and 2012.
Mr Henderson's barrister said during his closing speech that his client had kept deals involving his son "at arm's length" on the advice of the charity's head of finance and its operations manager. Father and son and a third man deny conspiracy to commit fraud.
Truro City must 'keep on pushing' after Chelmsford win
Truro City manager Steve Tully says there is still more to come from his side after they came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Chelmsford City.
Jamie Reid equalised from a free-kick after Chelmsford's early opener before Ryan Brett got the winner.
"They're getting stronger and brighter, there's confidence all over the pitch. We're seventh in the league at the moment, but we're not satisfied with that, we want to keep pushing," Tully told BBC Radio Cornwall.
Police consultation on council tax rise plans
Sixteen local authorities in the South West are spending just 1% of their budget on mental health. How has this affected you and those you care about?
And what does "rest" mean to you? Lie back, join me from 13:00 and call on 0845 301 1034.
Devon supports pedal-powered fundraising
Hundreds of people turned out in Devon over the weekend to cheer on the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge as it traveled through the county.
The riders left Okehampton on Sunday morning and made their way to Taunton. Today they're off for Bristol on day four of a 470-mile journey.
'One Show' presenter Matt Baker is cycling alongside the team throughout the challenge. He says the good folk of Devon turned out to show their support - even early on a Sunday morning.
Inquest into water firm worker's death at treatment works
An inquest into the death of a South West Water worker who died while working alone at a water treatment works has started.
Robert Geach, who was 54 and from Falmouth, fell into a filtration tank in the works near Falmouth docks at the end of 2013.
The inquest, which is taking place before a jury in Truro, is due to last five days.
Police hunt fox-killer dog
Police are hunting a dog owner whose pet chased and killed a fox on Dartmoor.