BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Latest weather: Getting cloudier
David Braine, Weather Forecaster
Although there will be clear spells at first tonight, cloud will gradually increase from the east, turning thick enough at times to produce a little drizzle across higher ground such as Dartmoor. Minimum temperature: 5C (41F).
Wednesday may be rather cloudy at first, but cloud will break up through the day, with some sunny spells developing later. Maximum Temperature: 11C (52F).
Jurassic Journey T-Rex terrifies Cornish school children
A new dinosaur exhibit has been created at Flambards theme park at Helston, and a group of local school children had the chance to get a preview.
"Budleigh Salterton is a family-friendly town, and I feel it is something families could do without, so I have a problem with them coming nearer to the town," he said. "And I think the majority of people in Budleigh Salterton would not want that either."
Money 'wasted' court earmarked for closure 'dreadful'
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
A charity which helps offenders says the spending of nearly £600,000 on a magistrates' court which has been earmarked for closure is "dreadful".
Almost £600,000 was spent over five years on improvement work at Torquay Magistrates' Court, which the government has announced is to close.
John Hamblin, chief executive of the Shekinah Mission, which helps former offenders and people with drug and alcohol issues, said: "We have suffered deep budget cuts which have hampered our important work. To see money wasted in this way is dreadful." The Ministry of Justice said the work included "essential maintenance".
Councils apologises for tax bills admin error
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Teignbridge District Council and Newton Abbot Town Council have apologised after an administrative error resulted new council tax bills being higher than expected.
The error came from a "misinterpretation of figures", the authorities said. For Newton Abbot – the only area affected – the annual band D charge is £81 instead of the intended £71.97, a difference of £9.03 per annum or 75p extra per month.
Newton Abbot Town Council said it had agreed to put the additional money raised in a separate ring-fenced account and will reduce its element of next year’s council tax by the amount over-collected this year.
Thomas Orchard death trial: Jury sent home
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The jury in the case of three Devon and Cornwall Police staff accused of manslaughter after the death of a man who was in custody has been sent home for the night.
Thomas Orchard, who had schizophrenia, died after being arrested in October 2012 in Exeter. Custody sergeant Jan Kingshott, and civilian detention officers Simon Tansley and Michael Marsden, each deny two counts of manslaughter.
The jury began considering its verdict this morning and will resume deliberations on Wednesday.
Women 'shocked' at rise of state pension claim age
John Danks, BBC Spotlight
Two women are shocked to discover the age at which they can claim the state pension has gone up without them being told.
Edwina Coxon and Shelly Parker, both from Torbay, will not be able to stop working at 60. The state pension age for men and women will be made equal at 65 by 2018 - two years sooner than previously planned.
The government said all women affected were notified.
Devon and Cornwall's coastal path continues into Somerset
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall's coastal path now continues into Somerset after the unveiling of 58 miles of new and improved path by Natural England.
Migrating toads trapped in a trench have been rescued by conservationists in Devon.
A director at the county's wildlife trust noticed the amphibians were falling into a trench resulting from temporary roadworks as they made their annual migration hop from local countryside to a nearby pond.
Peter Burgess and his young children scooped out a number of trapped trench toads to resume their travels. The hole has since been filled in to protect them.
Naturists have criticised an "old-fashioned" council which voted against extending a nudist beach.
Budleigh Salterton Town Council voted against naturists' calls to extend its beach because it is too rough.
British Naturism said the decision was "ridiculous" and "offensive" to naturists. Budleigh Salterton Mayor Courtney Richards called it a "victory for local people" and said it was "never intended to be a nudist beach".
David Coxon, 36, from Torquay (pictured), died at the Sandford Holiday Park, near Wareham, on 5 March where he was attending Modrapheniacs Scooter Club's 40th anniversary rally. His family described him as a "unmistakable huge presence".
Jason James, 41, of Charles Road, Torquay, admitted manslaughter at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on 8 April.
Manslaughter jury 'should only consider unanimous verdict'
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The jury in the case of three Devon and Cornwall Police staff accused of manslaughter after the death of a man who was in custody should only consider a unanimous verdict, a judge has told them.
Mr Justice King told the jury at Bristol Crown Court to firstly consider a verdict based on each defendant committing unlawful acts. If they found anyone not guilty of this, they should then consider counts of unlawful killing by gross negligence. He also said they were under no time pressure for verdicts.
Custody sergeant Jan Kingshott, and civilian detention officers Simon Tansley and Michael Marsden each deny two counts of manslaughter. Thomas Orchard, who had schizophrenia, had been arrested in October 2012 in Exeter for a public order offence.
Latest weather: Becoming cloudier
Cloud in the west is due to clear later in the afternoon. However, patchy cloud may persist along the south coast at first. Winds will be light easterly, but moderate along the south coast. Maximum temperature: 11C (52F).
It will become cloudier from the northeast during the evening as a weak weather front crosses. The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of drizzle over moors. Winds will be moderate north easterly, but light inland. Minimum temperature: 5C (41F).
Woman home after being trapped in US hospital with $500k bill
A South West charity that works with sex abusers to stop them re-offending is to receive nearly £460,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.
Circles South West takes its name from the group of trained local volunteers. Those teams regularly meet with offenders over 12 to 18 months to offer support, but also to hold them to account for their behaviour.
Man's body found in shed not treated as suspicious by police
Concerned residents are wearing high-viz jackets to walk to the bus stop following fears they will be knocked down by vehicles.
Locals near Barnstaple Cross on the A377 - just west of Crediton - claim the road is dangerous and must be made safer before someone is hurt.
They've called on Devon County Council to install pavements and widen sections of Higher Road, which they said could not cope with the amount of traffic. The plans are being discussed at a council meeting later.
£600k court revamp 'calls closure plan into question'
Jury in police manslaughter case retire to consider verdict
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The jury in the case of three Devon and Cornwall Police staff accused of manslaughter after the death of a man who had been in custody has retired to consider its verdict.
Thomas Orchard, who had schizophrenia, died in October 2012 after being arrested in Exeter for a public order offence.
Custody sergeant Jan Kingshott, and civilian detention officers Simon Tansley and Michael Marsden (pictured respectively) each deny two counts of manslaughter. The case, at Bristol Crown Court, continues.
High tide times for the South West
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
You Love Us: Manic Street Preachers to play Eden
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Manic Street Preachers will play at Cornwall's Eden Sessions on 9 July, the Eden Project has revealed.
The band has won four BRIT Awards, 11 NME Awards and seven Q Awards.
Lionel Richie, Tom Jones and Jess Glynne are among the other artists playing at the attraction this summer.
Taxpayers 'will not pay' for council bills duplication, says authority
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council's had to apologise after the company it uses to print and post council tax bills sent out duplicates to some households.
It said taxpayers wouldn't have to cover the cost and that people should ignore any duplicate bills.
The new stretch, following two thirds of the county’s coast from Brean Down to Minehead, represents a "significant step" towards the creation of an England Coast Path, the organisation said.
Natural England is currently establishing a 2,700-mile continuous path around the entire English coastline by 2020.
Coroner recuses herself from landslip death inquest
Plymouth Herald
The inquest into the death of a woman who died when her house collapsed in a landslip caused by major storms has been delayed again after the coroner decided to step aside.
Cash and computer equipment stolen from butchers
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at an Ilfracombe butchers.
Offenders damaged the front door of Ivan Clarke Catering Butchers Ltd based on Mullacott Industrial Estate overnight between 8 and 9 March.
A small amount of cash and £200 worth of computer equipment were taken from the office. Police asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.
Under threat magistrates' court: Spending breakdown
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Nearly £600,000 has been spent on revamping a Devon court which the government has announced is to close.
A Freedom of Information request found £595,092 was spent on Torquay Magistrates' Court in five years, including:
- 2010-11: £98,294
- 2011-12: £207,289
- 2012-13: £78,126
- 2013-14: £72,764
- 2014-15: £138,619, including £111,746 for new new windows
The government said the work was "necessary for the court to function".
Man jailed for threats with AK-47
West Briton
A man has been sent to prison for threatening a woman with an AK-47 assault rifle.
Is the mild spring weather here to stay?
BBC Weather
New black swans in Dawlish
Latest headlines across Devon and Cornwall
Chris Ellis
BBC News Online
- A man admits killing a Torquay scooter enthusiast at a rally in Dorset
- A jury in the case of three Devon and Cornwall Police staff accused of manslaughter over the death of a man in custody retires to consider its verdict
- £600,000 is spent on improvements at a Devon court due to be closed by the government.
- Naturists have branded a decision to deny their bid to extend a section of nudist beach as "old-fashioned".
Bridge over A38 in Plymouth will be blown up and will collapse onto the carriageway
Plymouth Herald
The A38 near Plymouth will be closed for a night while a road bridge over it is blown up as part of a £6.4m replacement scheme.
Officers search for missing man, 44, in Cornwall
Woman home after being trapped in US hospital with $500k bill
Plymouth Herald
A woman from Cornwall who was stuck in an American hospital after suffering heart failure during a flight to the US has arrived home safely.
Duplicate council tax bill blunder
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council has apologised after some people received more than one copy of their council tax bill.
The council said an external supplier who prints and posts the bills had taken "full responsibility" for the error.
The authority said it was investigating how many duplicate bills had been sent out.
Latest travel news across Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
- In Plymouth, Union Street outbound is blocked after a collision between two vehicles at The Crescent and Western Approach
- Also in the city, the A38 entry slip road, Cornwall-bound at St Budeaux, will be closed between 18:00 and 06:00
- Advance warning: The A30 Launceston-bound, between Woodleigh and Okehampton services, will be closed overnight for resurfacing. Diversion will be in place
Mineshafts opening up 'on almost daily basis' in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
A senior Cornwall councillor says former mineshafts are opening up in Cornwall on an almost daily basis.
Mark Kaczmarek, who used to work at South Crofty tin mine, said it was a concern and called on the government for funding to help address the issue.
The call follows the opening up of a 300ft (92m) deep shaft at Scorrier which was discovered when surveyors were checking the site.
Covering the nudist beach row
Michael Chequer
BBC Radio Devon
British Naturism says a decision to try and restrict people who take their clothes off in public on a Devon beach is unlawful, out of step and harmful to the local economy.
Do you find people choosing to be naked offensive, or is it just the picture of me on Facebook?!
Man's body found in shed not treated as suspicious by police
Cornish Guardian
A man's body found in a shed in Truro is not being treated as suspicious by police.
Demanding work and pension problems
Julie Skentelbery
BBC Radio Cornwall
Jeremy Corbyn has suggested manual workers should be able to retire earlier than office workers because of the physical demands of their job. Is this a good idea or not?
Also, a group of MPs calls for more flexibility for women facing a much later than expected retirement because of changes to the pension age.
Man denies raping girl
Torquay Herald Express
A south Devon man has denied raping and indecently assaulting a girl.
£150k worth of free food for homeless and elderly
BBC Radio Cornwall
About £150,000 worth of free food is being distributed to homeless hostels and day care centres for the elderly in Cornwall every year.
The food, such as meat, ice-cream and even Cornish pasties, is surplus to the manufacturers' requirements and has been donated to the Devon and Cornwall Food Association.
It is calling for more volunteers to help reach people in need in more rural parts of the county.