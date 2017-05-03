The RSPCA says it hopes the conviction of two men for setting a dog upon a fox and sharing films of the attack on Facebook sends out a clear message about animal cruelty.

Jack Crocker, 41, of Chacewater and Robbie Long, 21, of Redruth, were given six week suspended jail sentences at Bodmin Magistrates' Court in Cornwall after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Jack Crocker was also given a two week suspended sentence for killing a wild rabbit with a crossbow.

RSPCA

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: "The footage clearly shows these two men watching as the fox was subjected to what would have been a painful and drawn out death.

"Far from deal with the situation responsibly and humanely, instead they filmed the incident and could be heard laughing as the fox was being attacked.

"We hope this case being brought before the court will encourage others to report any concerns they have about animal welfare to report them to the police or RSPCA."