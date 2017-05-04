Summary
- Motorcyclist dies after Plymouth crash
- Voters are going to the polls to elect 122 of the 123 members of Cornwall Council and to elect all 60 members of Devon County Council
- Former hotel owner hopes to overthrow Burgh Island property plans
- Puppets used to help children deal with mental health problems
- South West grapes damaged by frost
- Ten Tors Challenge takes place this weekend
- Deer filmed in the surf
- Latest updates on Thursday 4 May 2017
Deer catches a wave in Cornwall
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A deer has been filmed calmly swimming to shore in the sea at Porthpean, Cornwall.
Duke of Edinburgh thanked for "inspiration" in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Local representatives of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme have thanked Prince Philip for his "inspiration", after the announcement he is to stand down from royal duties.
Buckingham Palace says the Queen's husband, who is 95, has her full support in taking the decision.
Prince Philip, pictured here at St Michael's Mount in 2013, has made many visits to the South West of England.
Mary Crook, secretary of the Cornwall Panel of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, said: "It is the end of an era but I know that it will go forward. I don't think it's the end of the award.
"We thank the Duke for all the hours and the work and the inspiration he has given us throughout these six decades," she added.
Sailor rescued from sinking boat
Jo Irving
BBC Radio Devon
A sailor's been rescued by lifeboat crews after his boat started taking on water two miles off the coast of Exmouth.
The man was picked up just before 12:00 today and taken to Starcross pier.
Officials said his boat, the Shannon, wasn't seaworthy and that he shouldn't go out in it again.
The casualty was wearing a life jacket but his VHF radio wasn't connected. The only way he could get help was by using a torch to flash SOS, the RNLI said.
Motorcyclist, 60, from Plympton dies after crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Plympton.
Emergency services were called to the collision between a white Vauxhall Combo van and a black KTM 690 motorcycle at the bottom of Cot Hill on Plymouth Road at 11:05.
The 60-year-old motorcyclist from Plympton had serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance. He died at hospital, police said.
Cot Hill has been closed and traffic diverted along Valley Road and via Underlane.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
BreakingMotorcyclist dies after crash
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A male motorcyclist has died after a crash in Plymouth, police have confirmed.
Police and paramedics were called to the crash involving a motorbike and van on Plymouth Road, Plympton, just after 11:00 this morning.
The man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital but has since died.
Man suffers a suspected broken leg in beach fall
Cornwall Live
Emergency services were called out to a Newquay beach on Thursday morning after a man suffered a suspected broken leg.
Girlfriend 'desperate' for answers after 'hit-and-run'
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
The girlfriend of a 25-year-old man seriously injured in a "hit-and-run" in Devon says she is "desperate" for answers.
Ashleigh Ackerley says the father of her 13-week-old baby, Jason Bunce, remains in hospital fighting for his life.
She has again appealed for the driver involved in the incident in Kingsteignton last month to come forward.
Ashleigh said she had this message for the individual: "Just come forward – if it was any member of your family you would feel the exact same way we’re feeling. Desperate, angry, upset".
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said they wished to reassure Mr Bunce's family they are "doing all they can" to track down the offender.
Firefighters tackle house blaze
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A house has been damaged by a fire in Liskeard town centre.
Crews from Callington and Liskeard attended the blaze on Wednesday evening.
Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and put out the blaze before it spread to the rest of the property, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
No-one was injured.
'A billion to one chance lager can DNA doesn't match Kostov'
Scott Bingham
BBC Spotlight
The prosecution's case is that 38-year-old Gergana Prodanova was killed by her jealous former partner Kostadin Kostov, at the flat they shared in Exeter on the 4 August 2016.
Today the jury at Exeter Crown Court heard evidence from two forensic scientists.
One, Caroline Eames, compared fibres from scissors found at the flat, with four items of clothing found in a rubbish bag recovered by police from a recycling centre.
The prosecution claim the clothes match items Gergana was last seen wearing before she was killed and they were cut from her body. Ms Eames, said fibres found on the scissors were indistinguishable, from those in the clothing.
A second forensic scientist, Andrew McDonald, told the court there was a billion to one chance that a DNA sample found on a lager can recovered from the same rubbish bag did not belong to Mr Kostov.
Mr Kostov, 42, denies murder. The trial continues.
Plymouth photographer captures stunning pictures of owl facing up to tiger
Plymouth Herald
Plymouth photographer Paul Jarvis captured feather-raising moments as a young owl came face to face with the fangs of a tiger at Paignton Zoo.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries'
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Plymouth Road, Plympton.
Emergency services were called at 11:05 following the collision between a motorcycle and a van at the bottom of Cot Hill.
The male motorcyclist has serious injuries and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.
Cot Hill has been closed by police.
'Lots of man power' for animal rescues
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Fire crews have had their work cut out rescuing a cow and two sheep in east Cornwall in the past week.
A ewe and her lamb had to be saved by two crews using line equipment after falling approximately 30ft down a quarry on to a ledge at Minions.
In a separate incident a young cow was stuck in a 20ft horizontal drain shaft near Pensilva.
A spokesperson for the Liskeard crew said on Twitter: "Straps & lots of man power eventually freed the young cow & was returned to the farmer #notjustfires".
Carer dog Barney goes missing
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A family from west Cornwall are urging the public to help in the search for the family dog who plays a crucial care support role.
Five-year-old springer spaniel Barney went missing near Penzance on Sunday.
His family say he's not the sort of animal to get lost and have shared his story on Facebook.
Owner Yvonne Wallis said: "My mother-in-law lives next door to me in the next field and she's 92 years old and suffering from dementia, and Barney's actually on the care plan because he goes in and visits her every day."
Documentary screened on 75th anniversary of Exeter Blitz
BBC Radio Devon
A documentary is being screened at an Exeter cinema this evening on the 75th anniversary of the Exeter Blitz.
The Devon county town was the first victim of Nazi Germany's so-called 'Baedeker raids' - targeting Britain's historical and cultural heritage.
At midnight between the 3 May and 4 May 1942 a total of 20 German bombers devastated the city centre with a sustained bombing campaign which lasted 70 minutes.
BreakingMotorcyclist has 'life-threatening injuries'
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Plymouth, police have said.
Officers say the accident involved a van and happened at the bottom of Cot Hill off Plymouth Road.
The man has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital and the road remains closed.
More updates as we get them.
Road closed after crash
The toddler who 'always feels hungry'
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Rosie Gray has a rare condition that means she will always feel hungry.
The two-year-old, from Plymouth, has Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause a range of different issues including an excessive appetite.
Rosie is yet to start showing signs of overeating, but her family wants to raise awareness of the disorder.
May is Prader-Willi awareness month and her family are holding fundraisers for research foundations.
Nurses to respond to pay cap
BBC Radio Devon
A nursing union is calling on its South West members to have their say on the government's imposed pay cap.
The Royal College of Nursing says its 'smart survey' on pay will close on Sunday.
It wants members who work in the NHS to tell them how to respond to the pay cap which they say has resulted in a real term drop in pay since 2010 of 14%.
Carer dog who helps woman with dementia has gone missing
BBC Radio Cornwall
A springer spaniel who helps a 92-year-old lady with dementia has gone missing.
Barney was last seen at Ding Dong in Penzance on Sunday.
Vehicle 'severely damaged by fire'
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A fire in Plymouth last night left a vehicle "severely damaged by fire".
Firefighters were called just before 22:00 last night to Market Road in Plympton.
Crews confirmed the vehicle was well alight and extinguished the fire.
Former hotel owner hopes to overthrow Burgh Island property plans
Angela Kalwaites
BBC Radio Devon
The former owner of the Burgh Island Hotel is determined to overthrow plans to build a one-bedroom property on the island which will be seen precariously balanced on rocks overlooking a tidal pool.
Tony Porter sold the property he'd had for more than 15 years to the Orchards in 2001.
Now they've been given the go-ahead for a "contemporary suite" teetering on the top of cliffs overlooking the Mermaid Pool.
But Mr Porter believes it's not in keeping with the island's previous buildings and is hoping he can get some support to tackle planners saying the development will be an eyesore if it can overcome the elements.
Police pup's special relationship with Exeter girl
Andrea Ormsby
BBC Spotlight
A very special bond has grown between eight-year-old Marina from Exeter and an eight-month-old police puppy called Tag.
When Marina Pritchard was born, her arms and legs didn't develop properly.
But nothing stops her enthusiasm for life, and especially for her new best friend, Tag.
Ten Tors Challenge takes place this weekend
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Thousands of young people will set off on the 2017 Ten Tors Challenge this weekend across Dartmoor.
Competitors aged 14 to 19 will hike distances of up to 55 miles (89 km) and visit 10 nominated tors.
Alongside the Ten Tors Challenge, hundreds of young people with special needs will take part in the Jubilee Challenge, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
Screw found in child McDonald's burger
Cornwall Live
A family wants to know how this screw ended up as an added extra in their toddler's McDonald's Happy Meal.
Local grapes damaged by frost
South West winemakers say they've been hit by the frosts which have badly affected crops at many vineyards across much of Europe.
English winemakers have warned that at least half of this year's grape harvest has been wiped out.
The air frost that hit last week caused "catastrophic" damage to buds that had bloomed earlier than usual thanks to a warm start to the year.
About 75% of buds at Denbies Wine Estate in Surrey - which produces 500,000 bottles of wine a year - were affected, its chief executive said.
England has 133 wineries, which produced five million bottles in 2015.
Mostly cloudy today, perhaps with a few showers
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
Skies will generally be rather cloudy today, perhaps with the odd shower at times, although it should stay mostly dry.
There will be some bright spells around too, mainly later in the afternoon.
It will also turn breezy through the day. The maximum temperature will be 16C (61F).
The Plymouth council employees who pocketed £334,000 in golden handshake deals
Plymouth Herald
Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been awarded to Plymouth City Council employees since 2015 to settle workplace disputes out of the courtroom, The Herald can reveal.
Elections 2017: Polling stations are open across England
BBC News England
Polling stations are open for voting in England's local council and mayoral elections.
Locally, voters are going to the polls to elect 122 of the 123 members of Cornwall Council and to elect all 60 members of Devon County Council.
There are nearly 2,400 positions being elected across the country, including the first votes for six new combined authority mayors created under devolution deals.
Elections are also taking place in county, unitary and metropolitan councils and for local council mayors in Doncaster and North Tyneside.
Registered voters are able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00 BST
Deer filmed in the surf
James Dowrick from, Porthpean Sailing Club, in Cornwall, filmed a deer in the surf on Monday.
Puppets used to help children deal with mental health problems
Clare Woodling
BBC Spotlight
A new approach to help children deal with mental health problems and cyber bullying is being used across Devon.
Puppets are touring schools to bring situations to life.
Those behind it says it helps focus on the issues and it enables children to better deal with their worries and concerns.
Video shows dog's fatal attack on fox
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Two men who laughed as they set a dog on a young fox and posted films of the attack on Facebook have been sentenced.
Jack Crocker, 41, of High View Farm, Chacewater and Robbie Long, 21, of Lower Tolgullow Vean Farm, Redruth, were given suspended sentences at Bodmin Magistrates' Court in Cornwall after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Crocker encouraged his pet saluki dog to attack and kill the fox on his farm in June 2016.
The RSPCA became aware after films of the incident were posted by Long.
Voters go to polls in Devon County Council elections
BBC Radio Devon
Voters are going to the polls to elect all 60 members of Devon County Council.
The council has a budget of more than £1.1bn for services such as social care and roads.
Results of voting are expected on Friday and will be posted on the council's website.
Boundary changes mean the number of seats has been cut from 62 since the 2013 election when the Conservatives held control with 38 seats.
That was a reduction of three from the 41 seats they won in the 2009 elections when they took overall control from the Liberal Democrats for the first time since 1989.
Polling stations are staying open until 22:00 BST.
Voters turn out for Cornwall Council election
BBC Radio Cornwall
Voters are going to the polls to elect 122 of the 123 members of Cornwall Council.
The council has been led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats and Independents since 2013.
One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.
The Council of the Isles of Scilly is also electing 16 councillors.
Counting will take place from 10.00 BST on Friday.
Electors who registered for postal votes but did not post them can take them to a polling station which will be open until 22:00 BST.
News, sport, travel and weather for Thursday
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.