Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017

Live coverage on BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Summary

  1. Police warn of 'dangerous' pink pills thought to be ecstasy in North Cornwall
  2. Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017 results
  3. --- Devon County Council: Conservatives keep control of 60-seat authority
  4. Safes targeted in South Hams burglaries
  5. Hundreds of fishermen could be given free GPS equipped life jackets in a bid to cut sea deaths
  6. Tom Daley in hospital ahead of wedding
  7. Latest updates on Friday 5 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Cornwall Council: Sixty seats left

BBC Radio Cornwall

In the Cornwall Council elections there are 60 seats still to be declared.

Only election results for 122 of Cornwall Council's 123 seats will be declared today.

One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.

So far Mebyon Kernow has held on to their two seats, the Liberal Democrats held eight, there are two Independents and four gains for the Conservatives. 

The former Cornwall Council leader and councillor for Hayle North, John Pollard, held his seat but says he will not be running for council leader again.

Rugby Union Premiership: Home comfort for Exeter?

BBC Sport

There is still everything to play for in Rugby Union as the Premiership enters its final round.

Rugby Union Premiership top six
BBC

So who is going to enjoy the home comforts on 20 May? If Premiership leaders Wasps beat reigning champions Saracens at the Ricoh Arena, Wasps and Exeter will get home ties.

If Exeter overcome Gloucester at Kingsholm, they will guarantee themselves a play-off match in the south west, but their fate could be decided in Coventry. 

You can find out more here.

Delays on council results website

The "extremely high demand" for information on the Cornwall Council election results website is causing delays.

CC website
Cornwall Council
Cornwall Council: Results coming in thick and fast

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • John Keeling (CON) wins Breage, Germoe & Sithney  
  • John Pollard (IND) wins Hayle North
  • Joyce Duffin (LD) elected in Mount Hawke and Portreath  
Fallen trees causing problems on the roads

BBC News Travel

  • On the A30 around Bodmin heading eastbound there's slow traffic
  • In Camborne, Boundervean Lane is blocked between Pendarves Road and Fernside Road due to a fallen tree
  • At Sheviock the A374 is partially blocked near Sheviock Lane due to a fallen tree
  • Between Godolphin and Townsend at Godolphin Bridge we've got reports the road is blocked due to a fallen tre
  • In St Erth we've got reports The Green Lane is blocked due to fallen tree near Church Street
  • In Gulval on the B3311 near Pendrea Road we've got reports there are fallen power cables
BreakingFinal count for Devon County Council

Anna Varle

BBC News Online

  • 42 Conservatives
  • Seven Liberal Democrats
  • Seven Labour
  • Three Independent
  • One Green  
Cornwall Council: Tories and Liberal Democrats take four seats each

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats in Cornwall have won four seats each in the local elections so far.

The Tories' victories include taking Camborne Treslothan from Labour, Liskeard North from the Independents and St Blazey from the Liberal Democrats. They have also gained St Stephen in Brannel.

The Liberal Democrats have Bodmin St Leonard, Newquay Central, St Austell Bethel and Wadebridge East.

Meanwhile. Mebyon Kernow have held Callington, their second seat. Independent Mark Kaczmarek has taken Carharrack, Gwennap & St Day.

Conservatives make gains in Cornwall

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

View more on twitter
Mum's warning after son dies of tragic 'dead in bed' syndrome

Devon Live

The family of a young man who died to a little-known "dead in bed" syndrome have spoken out to makes others aware of the complication.

Latest travel in Devon

BBC News Travel

  • At Kennford, the A38 is blocked Plymouth-bound due to an accident. Traffic is queueing back to Junction 29 on the M5
  • Due to an accident on the A38, the A30 approaching M5 Junction 31 at Exminster is queueing back to Alphington
  • In Plymouth, we've got reports that Mannamead Road is partially blocked near Seymour Road due to a fallen tree. Police are attending 
  • In Marldon in Torbay, there are reports Smallwell Lane is blocked in both directions due to an accident near Kiln Road
  • Staying in Torbay, there are reports of an accident on Shiphay Lane in Torquay, near Summerfield Road
Cornwall Council: Are there enough colours for all the parties on the map?

Louise Walter

BBC Spotlight

Local journalist Graham Smith explains.

View more on twitter
Fire in Tiverton house's community room

BBC Radio Devon

A fire in a community room at a house in Tiverton last night is being investigated. 

Fire crews went to Brewin Road just after 23:30 where they found a fire on the ground floor. 

The room was 30% damaged by fire. There was also heat and smoke damage, firefighters said.

Devon County Council: Liberal Democrats take UKIP seat

Andrew Segal

Local Live

The Liberal Democrats have taken Devon County Council's Ipplepen & The Kerswells ward from UKIP with the election of Alistair Dewhirst. UKIP came bottom with 3% of the vote.

In other wards, the Conservatives have been building on their earlier successes:

  • Bickleigh & Wembury: John Hart 
  • Bideford West & Hartland: Tony Inch
  • Braunton Rural: Caroline Chugg
  • Duryard & Pennsylvania: Percy Prowse
  • Kingsteignton & Teign Estuary: Ron Peart
  • Sidmouth: Stuart Hughes
  • South Molton: Jeremy Yabsley 
  • Tiverton West: Polly Colthorpe

Other parties have seen some success: Barnstaple North has been taken by Brian Greenslade for the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Rob Hannaford has Exwick & St. Thomas and independent Claire Wright took Otter Valley.

Cornwall Council: Mebyon Kernow leader gets seven times the votes of nearest rival

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

Cornwall political party leader Dick Cole has a very comfortable hold for St Enoder ward in the county elections, getting seven times as many votes as his nearest rival.

The Mebyon Kernow chief polled 1,090 votes, well ahead of the Conservatives' Rachel Andrews, who had 143 ballots. Cole saw an increased majority.

BreakingDevon County Council: Conservatives keep control of 60-seat authority

View more on twitter
Latest weather: Continuing dry, but rain possible overnight

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

It will continue dry, but cloudy at times, although some brighter spells and sunny periods will develop.

It will also be windy with fresh to strong easterly winds up to gale force along exposed parts of the south coast and towards the Isles of Scilly. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).

Weather
BBC

Tonight will remain dry with some clear spells, but cloud and some occasionally heavy rain will move in to the Isles of Scilly and west Cornwall during the evening.

Strong east or northeasterly winds will gradually ease during the night to become light or moderate away from the south coast by morning. Minimum temperature: 7C (45F).

First election result for Cornwall Council

BBC Radio Cornwall

View more on twitter

Cornwall Council's first result is Newquay Central, and it's a Liberal Democrat hold for former council cabinet member Geoff Brown.

Devon County Council: Former MP Younger-Ross loses seat

Martyn Oates

BBC South West Political Editor

Former Liberal Democrat Teignbridge MP Richard Younger-Ross (pictured) has lost his seat on Devon County Council.

Richard Younger-Ross
BBC

Just 22 votes separated him and the Conservative winner of the Teignmouth ward:

  • Sylvia Russell: 1,736
  • Richard Younger-Ross: 1,714

More than 4,300 votes were cast.

A38 blocked at Kennford

BBC News Travel

At Kennford, the A38 Plymouth-bound is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is queueing.

Devon County Council: More Conservative wins, but Labour get second seat

Andrew Segal

Local Live

The Conservatives are continuing to mount up the number of seats they've won in the Devon County Council election, including: 

  • Chudleigh & Teign Valley: Jerry Brook 
  • Exmouth & Budleigh Salterton Coastal: Christine Channon
  • Ivybridge: Roger Croad
  • Whimple & Blackdown: Iain Chubb 
  • Willand & Uffculme: Ray Radford

Labour has had another win, with Emma Brennan taking Heavitree & Whipton Barton.

UKIP party leader at Devon County Council loses seat

Anna Varle

BBC News Online

View more on twitter
Severe accident: A38 Devon westbound

BBC News Travel

A38 Devon westbound severe accident, before A380 affecting J29 A30 Exeter.

A38 Devon - A38 in Kennford closed, queuing traffic and long delays westbound before Splatford Split, because of an accident involving four vehicles. Congestion on M5 to J29, A30 (Exeter) and on A30 to Alphington Junction.

Devon County Council: Labour has first declared win

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Labour has had its first declared win in the Devon County Council elections.

Yvonne Atkinson has taken the Alphington & Cowick ward with a majority of more than 420 out of the 4,500 total votes cast.

Looking at North Devon, Conservative Paul Crabb has won Ilfracombe.

Ferries cancelled because of adverse weather conditions

BBC News Travel

  • The Totnes to Avonwick Road remains blocked by an accident and recovery work near the Christmas Tree Farm
  • In Plymouth on the A386 Tavistock Road there's slow moving traffic from the George Junction heading towards the Derriford Roundabout through the roadworks 
  • Around Woodbury there's slow traffic on Woodbury Road which is closed near Bond's Lane for roadworks. A diversion is in place but there’s heavy traffic in the area
  • In Goonhavern the A3075 Newquay Road is now clear following an earlier collision at Halt Road
  • All sailings of the St Mawes Ferry, Place Ferry and Enterprise Boats have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions
  • The Brixham to Torquay Express Ferry have cancelled sailings today due to the forecast weather conditions
  • The Teignmouth to Shaldon Ferry is running until 18:00 today - weather permitting
Lost dog turns up at Newquay Fire Station

View more on twitter
Devon County Council: Conservatives win Salcombe

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Conservative Rufus Gilbert is elected to represent the Salcombe ward of Devon County Council with a majority of more 1,300.

Rugby Union Premiership: Home play-off for Exeter?

BBC Sport

After eight months of hard graft, bruises and broken bones, there is still everything to play for as the Premiership enters its final round.

Three teams are battling to finish top of the table, Bath and Leicester will fight it out for the all-important fourth play-off spot and another trio of sides can earn themselves a European Champions Cup place for next season. The only certainty is that bottom side Bristol are already relegated.

BBC Sport takes a closer look at how things could shape up once the final whistle blows on Saturday, including how things could develop for Exeter.

Devon County Council election: Axminster and Feniton & Honiton winners both new Conservative councillors

Anna Varle

BBC South West

Ian Hall has won Axminster's Devon County Council seat with 47% of the vote.  

He and now Feniton & Honiton councillor Phil Twiss are both new Conservative councillors on the 60-seat authority.

Meanwhile, Andrew Leadbetter has retained his seat for Conservative Wearside & Topsham.

Independent Frank Biederman has retained his seat at Fremington Rural.

Cornwall Council election: Ballot count 'due to start at about 13:00'

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

Election count stage
BBC

Verification of ballots for the Cornwall Council election is still continuing at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge. 

It's estimated that that the counts themselves will begin at about 13:00.

Devon County Council: Tories win Feniton & Honiton

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Phil Twiss takes Devon County Council's Feniton & Honiton ward for the Conservatives with a majority of more than 1,300.

Cornwall Council elections: Verification of ballots continues

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

View more on twitter
Devon County Council election: Conservatives take Dawlish

Anna Varle

BBC South West

View more on twitter

John Clatworthy won nearly 52% of the vote and had a majority of more than 900.

Serious road collision at Harberton, near Totnes

View more on twitter
New £1.2m venue at Devon's Rosemoor Garden

BBC Radio Devon

The Royal Horticultural Society has invested £1.2m into a new venue for the Rosemoor Garden in north Devon.

Rosemoor Garden
BBC

The Garden Room is officially opening at the site in Torrington later and will be used for events, including concerts after being designed to blend in with the landscape, staff said. 

Those in charge added that it was a significant investment into the South West's tourism industry and they expected it to bring more people to the region.

Exeter Chiefs' scrum half Hayden Thomas leaving club

Gordon Sparks

Presenter, BBC Radio Devon

Exeter Chiefs' longest-serving player is hanging up his boots after 14 years with the club. 

Scrum half Hayden Thomas is the last remaining Chief to have played at the old County Ground.

He said: "I've been looking to finish for a while now and move on to coaching - I've been doing a lot of work with the academy.

"It's just the right time. My body's still in a reasonable state, and I thought I'd rather go out on my own terms."

Rail signal issues resolved

View more on twitter
Local election ballot verification and counts begin in Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall

Election counting
BBC

Local election ballot verification and counts have begun in Cornwall. 

We'll bring you the latest results for the authority's 122 seats up for grabs as the day goes on.

Weatherman Kevin receives Royal Navy service medal

Andrew Segal

Local Live

We've celebrated a life on the ocean wave this morning, with our very own weatherman, Kevin Thomas, receiving the Royal Navy's Volunteer Reserve Service Medal.

Medal
BBC

As you may know, Kevin used to be a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy as a meteorologist.

The medal, for outstanding service in the Royal Navy Reserve, was presented on air on BBC Radio Cornwall by Commander Jason Phillips, from RNAS Culdrose, while Kevin was on air with James Churchfield and Mel Osborne. 

Medal on desk
BBC

And it's been inspiring him for the rest of the morning in the newsroom, as he's kept it by his keyboard.

