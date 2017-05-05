In the Cornwall Council elections there are 60 seats still to be declared.

Only election results for 122 of Cornwall Council's 123 seats will be declared today.

One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.

So far Mebyon Kernow has held on to their two seats, the Liberal Democrats held eight, there are two Independents and four gains for the Conservatives.

The former Cornwall Council leader and councillor for Hayle North, John Pollard, held his seat but says he will not be running for council leader again.