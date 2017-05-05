Summary
- Police warn of 'dangerous' pink pills thought to be ecstasy in North Cornwall
- Devon and Cornwall local elections 2017 results
- --- Devon County Council: Conservatives keep control of 60-seat authority
- Safes targeted in South Hams burglaries
- Hundreds of fishermen could be given free GPS equipped life jackets in a bid to cut sea deaths
- Tom Daley in hospital ahead of wedding
- Latest updates on Friday 5 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cornwall Council: Sixty seats left
BBC Radio Cornwall
In the Cornwall Council elections there are 60 seats still to be declared.
Only election results for 122 of Cornwall Council's 123 seats will be declared today.
One contest, in Bodmin St Petroc, has been delayed following the death of Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Rogerson.
So far Mebyon Kernow has held on to their two seats, the Liberal Democrats held eight, there are two Independents and four gains for the Conservatives.
The former Cornwall Council leader and councillor for Hayle North, John Pollard, held his seat but says he will not be running for council leader again.
Rugby Union Premiership: Home comfort for Exeter?
BBC Sport
There is still everything to play for in Rugby Union as the Premiership enters its final round.
So who is going to enjoy the home comforts on 20 May? If Premiership leaders Wasps beat reigning champions Saracens at the Ricoh Arena, Wasps and Exeter will get home ties.
If Exeter overcome Gloucester at Kingsholm, they will guarantee themselves a play-off match in the south west, but their fate could be decided in Coventry.
You can find out more here.
Delays on council results website
The "extremely high demand" for information on the Cornwall Council election results website is causing delays.
Cornwall Council: Results coming in thick and fast
BBC Radio Cornwall
Overheard at the count
Martyn Oates
BBC South West Political Editor
Fallen trees causing problems on the roads
BBC News Travel
BreakingFinal count for Devon County Council
Anna Varle
BBC News Online
UKIP lose seats
Cornwall Council: Tories and Liberal Democrats take four seats each
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats in Cornwall have won four seats each in the local elections so far.
The Tories' victories include taking Camborne Treslothan from Labour, Liskeard North from the Independents and St Blazey from the Liberal Democrats. They have also gained St Stephen in Brannel.
The Liberal Democrats have Bodmin St Leonard, Newquay Central, St Austell Bethel and Wadebridge East.
Meanwhile. Mebyon Kernow have held Callington, their second seat. Independent Mark Kaczmarek has taken Carharrack, Gwennap & St Day.
Conservatives make gains in Cornwall
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Mum's warning after son dies of tragic 'dead in bed' syndrome
Devon Live
The family of a young man who died to a little-known "dead in bed" syndrome have spoken out to makes others aware of the complication.
Latest travel in Devon
BBC News Travel
Cornwall Council: Are there enough colours for all the parties on the map?
Louise Walter
BBC Spotlight
Local journalist Graham Smith explains.
Fire in Tiverton house's community room
BBC Radio Devon
A fire in a community room at a house in Tiverton last night is being investigated.
Fire crews went to Brewin Road just after 23:30 where they found a fire on the ground floor.
The room was 30% damaged by fire. There was also heat and smoke damage, firefighters said.
Devon County Council: Liberal Democrats take UKIP seat
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The Liberal Democrats have taken Devon County Council's Ipplepen & The Kerswells ward from UKIP with the election of Alistair Dewhirst. UKIP came bottom with 3% of the vote.
In other wards, the Conservatives have been building on their earlier successes:
Other parties have seen some success: Barnstaple North has been taken by Brian Greenslade for the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Rob Hannaford has Exwick & St. Thomas and independent Claire Wright took Otter Valley.
Cornwall Council: Mebyon Kernow leader gets seven times the votes of nearest rival
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall political party leader Dick Cole has a very comfortable hold for St Enoder ward in the county elections, getting seven times as many votes as his nearest rival.
The Mebyon Kernow chief polled 1,090 votes, well ahead of the Conservatives' Rachel Andrews, who had 143 ballots. Cole saw an increased majority.
BreakingDevon County Council: Conservatives keep control of 60-seat authority
Latest weather: Continuing dry, but rain possible overnight
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
It will continue dry, but cloudy at times, although some brighter spells and sunny periods will develop.
It will also be windy with fresh to strong easterly winds up to gale force along exposed parts of the south coast and towards the Isles of Scilly. Maximum temperature: 15C (59F).
Tonight will remain dry with some clear spells, but cloud and some occasionally heavy rain will move in to the Isles of Scilly and west Cornwall during the evening.
Strong east or northeasterly winds will gradually ease during the night to become light or moderate away from the south coast by morning. Minimum temperature: 7C (45F).
First election result for Cornwall Council
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council's first result is Newquay Central, and it's a Liberal Democrat hold for former council cabinet member Geoff Brown.
Devon County Council: Former MP Younger-Ross loses seat
Martyn Oates
BBC South West Political Editor
Former Liberal Democrat Teignbridge MP Richard Younger-Ross (pictured) has lost his seat on Devon County Council.
Just 22 votes separated him and the Conservative winner of the Teignmouth ward:
More than 4,300 votes were cast.
A38 blocked at Kennford
BBC News Travel
At Kennford, the A38 Plymouth-bound is blocked due to an accident. Traffic is queueing.
Devon County Council: More Conservative wins, but Labour get second seat
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The Conservatives are continuing to mount up the number of seats they've won in the Devon County Council election, including:
Labour has had another win, with Emma Brennan taking Heavitree & Whipton Barton.
UKIP party leader at Devon County Council loses seat
Anna Varle
BBC News Online
Severe accident: A38 Devon westbound
A38 Devon westbound severe accident, before A380 affecting J29 A30 Exeter.
A38 Devon - A38 in Kennford closed, queuing traffic and long delays westbound before Splatford Split, because of an accident involving four vehicles. Congestion on M5 to J29, A30 (Exeter) and on A30 to Alphington Junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Devon County Council: Labour has first declared win
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Labour has had its first declared win in the Devon County Council elections.
Yvonne Atkinson has taken the Alphington & Cowick ward with a majority of more than 420 out of the 4,500 total votes cast.
Looking at North Devon, Conservative Paul Crabb has won Ilfracombe.
Ferries cancelled because of adverse weather conditions
BBC News Travel
Lost dog turns up at Newquay Fire Station
Devon County Council: Conservatives win Salcombe
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Conservative Rufus Gilbert is elected to represent the Salcombe ward of Devon County Council with a majority of more 1,300.
Rugby Union Premiership: Home play-off for Exeter?
BBC Sport
After eight months of hard graft, bruises and broken bones, there is still everything to play for as the Premiership enters its final round.
Three teams are battling to finish top of the table, Bath and Leicester will fight it out for the all-important fourth play-off spot and another trio of sides can earn themselves a European Champions Cup place for next season. The only certainty is that bottom side Bristol are already relegated.
BBC Sport takes a closer look at how things could shape up once the final whistle blows on Saturday, including how things could develop for Exeter.
Devon County Council election: Axminster and Feniton & Honiton winners both new Conservative councillors
Anna Varle
BBC South West
Ian Hall has won Axminster's Devon County Council seat with 47% of the vote.
He and now Feniton & Honiton councillor Phil Twiss are both new Conservative councillors on the 60-seat authority.
Meanwhile, Andrew Leadbetter has retained his seat for Conservative Wearside & Topsham.
Independent Frank Biederman has retained his seat at Fremington Rural.
Cornwall Council election: Ballot count 'due to start at about 13:00'
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Verification of ballots for the Cornwall Council election is still continuing at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge.
It's estimated that that the counts themselves will begin at about 13:00.
Devon County Council: Tories win Feniton & Honiton
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Phil Twiss takes Devon County Council's Feniton & Honiton ward for the Conservatives with a majority of more than 1,300.
Cornwall Council elections: Verification of ballots continues
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Devon County Council election: Conservatives take Dawlish
Anna Varle
BBC South West
John Clatworthy won nearly 52% of the vote and had a majority of more than 900.
Serious road collision at Harberton, near Totnes
New £1.2m venue at Devon's Rosemoor Garden
BBC Radio Devon
The Royal Horticultural Society has invested £1.2m into a new venue for the Rosemoor Garden in north Devon.
The Garden Room is officially opening at the site in Torrington later and will be used for events, including concerts after being designed to blend in with the landscape, staff said.
Those in charge added that it was a significant investment into the South West's tourism industry and they expected it to bring more people to the region.
Exeter Chiefs' scrum half Hayden Thomas leaving club
Gordon Sparks
Presenter, BBC Radio Devon
Exeter Chiefs' longest-serving player is hanging up his boots after 14 years with the club.
Scrum half Hayden Thomas is the last remaining Chief to have played at the old County Ground.
He said: "I've been looking to finish for a while now and move on to coaching - I've been doing a lot of work with the academy.
"It's just the right time. My body's still in a reasonable state, and I thought I'd rather go out on my own terms."
Rail signal issues resolved
Local election ballot verification and counts begin in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Local election ballot verification and counts have begun in Cornwall.
We'll bring you the latest results for the authority's 122 seats up for grabs as the day goes on.
Weatherman Kevin receives Royal Navy service medal
Andrew Segal
Local Live
We've celebrated a life on the ocean wave this morning, with our very own weatherman, Kevin Thomas, receiving the Royal Navy's Volunteer Reserve Service Medal.
As you may know, Kevin used to be a Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy as a meteorologist.
The medal, for outstanding service in the Royal Navy Reserve, was presented on air on BBC Radio Cornwall by Commander Jason Phillips, from RNAS Culdrose, while Kevin was on air with James Churchfield and Mel Osborne.
And it's been inspiring him for the rest of the morning in the newsroom, as he's kept it by his keyboard.