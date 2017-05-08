British Olympic diver Tom Daley has married his partner, US film director, Dustin Lance Black.

The couple got married in a service at a luxury hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, a source confirmed to the BBC.

The Bovey Castle Hotel venue is about 30 miles from Daley's home city of Plymouth.

A guest at the wedding said media reports the diver re-enacted a scene from Romeo and Juliet were untrue.

The pair took to Twitter to share the news .