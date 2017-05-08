Summary
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black marry at Devon hotel
BBC Radio Devon
British Olympic diver Tom Daley has married his partner, US film director, Dustin Lance Black.
The couple got married in a service at a luxury hotel on Dartmoor National Park in Devon, a source confirmed to the BBC.
The Bovey Castle Hotel venue is about 30 miles from Daley's home city of Plymouth.
A guest at the wedding said media reports the diver re-enacted a scene from Romeo and Juliet were untrue.
The pair took to Twitter to share the news.
Bin collections change in Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
Starting this week Plymouth residents will get fortnightly collections for rubbish and recycling - that's one type of bin collected every other week.
In line with other councils, recycling will be collected one week and the following week non-recyclable waste will be collected.
The council hopes the move will increase recycling rates and save £750,000 a year.
Cornwall political parties to start negotiations
BBC Radio Cornwall
The leaders of Cornwall's political parties will begin negotiations today to work out who's going to lead the authority after last week's local elections.
No party had enough votes to take overall control.
The Conservatives are now the biggest group with 46 seats but that's not enough for them to form a majority administration.
The Independents have indicated that the "ball is in their court".
Young among seven offered Torquay deals
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Torquay United have offered new deals to seven players, including Luke Young and skipper Courtney Richards, with a further five waiting on their futures.
Ex-Plymouth midfielder Young, 24, won player of the season at the National League club as they avoided relegation.
Brendan Moore, Sean McGinty, Ruairi Keating, Dan Sparkes and Aman Verma are the others offered contract extensions.
The Gulls have released Ben Gerring and Charlie Duke, while Damon Lathrope and Sam Chaney are already under contract.
Top-scorer Brett Williams is among five players yet to be offered terms, along with Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Shaun Harrad, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and Myles Anderson.
Suspected Newquay drug dealers arrested after car full of cocaine stopped
Cornwall Live
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after they were stopped by police on the A30.
Travel update: Car and tractor crash
BBC News Travel
Police have updated the information on an earlier accident reported at Lanivet.
The accident is at Sweetshouse - the B3269 is partially blocked and there's heavy traffic due to a collision between a car and a tractor around the B3268, the turning for Lostwithiel.
There are delays southbound.
Travel update: Roadworks and accidents causing delays
BBC News Travel
There are a couple of accidents in Cornwall this morning:
In Truro on the A390 between Arch Hill and Threemilestone there's very slow traffic due to the roadworks.
Roadworks are also slowing things down in Devon:
Man hospitalised after being trapped by car
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A man has been taken to hospital with leg injuries after he became trapped between a car and a bridge wall near Truro early this morning.
Firefighters used crash rescue equipment to release the man, who was "pinned" by the car just before 04:30 near St Erme.
He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital for treatment. It's not clear how he became trapped.
Ferry taken out of service after 'beaching' on Devon side of river
Devon Live
One of the Torpoint Ferries has been left damaged after hitting the slipway on Sunday afternoon in an accident which saw the vessel taken out of service.
Cornish school put into special measures after best GCSE results
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish school which achieved its best GCSE results ever in 2016 has been put into special measures.
Ofsted reports all aspects of Cape Cornwall School in St Just are either inadequate or need improvement and disadvantaged children significantly underachieve.
Ofsted does praise the school for being inclusive, welcoming and integral to the community and adds history and English are strong.
But weak teaching in other subjects, truancy rates above the national average, the behaviour of a small number of pupils and the failure of the governors to question underperfomance with enough vigour are criticised.
In a letter to parents Executive Head Jan Woodhouse - who started in September - said:
Beautiful morning across most of the South West
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Plenty of sunshine to start the day at Sidmouth, Topsham and for most of the SW.
The early mist is lifting from Bodmin.
A sunny Monday in store for most of the South West
BBC Weather
It will be another fine day for most, with good spells of sunshine.
It will feel pleasantly warm in the sun, particularly in sheltered western parts, with light winds.
Maximum temperature 15C (59F).
Plymouth Argyle fans prepare for parade
BBC Radio Devon
Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Plymouth later today when the city hosts an open-top bus parade for Plymouth Argyle football players, in celebration of their promotion to League One.
Argyle narrowly missed out on the League Two title at the weekend, after drawing 1 - 1 to Grimsby Town.
Travel update: Roadworks expected to cause delays
BBC News Travel
It's an incident free morning so far, but there are some roadworks expected to cause delays:
Five-year-old Olly writes a bucket list after cancer returns
Devon Live
A five-year-old boy from South Devon has written a list of the things he wants to do after being told the cancer he has battled since just months after he was born has returned.
