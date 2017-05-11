A Bulgarian man accused of murdering his former partner in Exeter says he made an internet search to find out how long a human body takes to decompose by accident.

Kostadin Kostov, 43, denies murdering hotel worker Gergana Prodanova last August and packing her body in a suitcase before dumping it on a railway embankment.

It was discovered he put the search "how long does it take for a human corpse to decompose?" into his phone.

He told the jury he was trying to find out long drugs took to decompose in the body but he mistyped.

He read an article as a result of the search but said that was because he found it "interesting".

Devon and Cornwall Police

Kostadin Kostov was asked by his defence barrister "Did you kill Gergana Prodanova?" he answered "definitely no".

He also denied disposing of her body saying he was not the person seen with a suitcase near the railway line.

He told the court that he was "shocked" when he was charged with murder. "It was all shocking the arrest and the charge," he said.