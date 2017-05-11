Summary
- Cornish party Mebyon Kernow not putting candidates forward for general election
- Chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police cleared of misconduct
- Exeter Chiefs Sandy Park Stadium open despite smoke damage from fire
- Updates on Thursday 11 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Victoria Gould
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Popular Newquay restaurant Big Daddy's Burgers closed down after owner obstructs police
Cornwall Live
A Newquay burger restaurant has been closed down by police after the owner breached his license and obstructed officers in their pursuit of an offender.
Murder accused says internet search about human decomposition was 'accident'
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A Bulgarian man accused of murdering his former partner in Exeter says he made an internet search to find out how long a human body takes to decompose by accident.
Kostadin Kostov, 43, denies murdering hotel worker Gergana Prodanova last August and packing her body in a suitcase before dumping it on a railway embankment.
It was discovered he put the search "how long does it take for a human corpse to decompose?" into his phone.
He told the jury he was trying to find out long drugs took to decompose in the body but he mistyped.
He read an article as a result of the search but said that was because he found it "interesting".
Kostadin Kostov was asked by his defence barrister "Did you kill Gergana Prodanova?" he answered "definitely no".
He also denied disposing of her body saying he was not the person seen with a suitcase near the railway line.
He told the court that he was "shocked" when he was charged with murder. "It was all shocking the arrest and the charge," he said.
Driver who left teenage girl impaled on railings admits drink-driving
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
A 27-year-old Plymouth man has admitted drink-driving and dangerous driving when he crashed into a teenager on Christmas Eve.
Godber was bailed by Plymouth magistrates to appear at the city's crown court for sentencing on 18 May.
Ruby-Tuesday Hobbs, who was 18, had been walking with friends to McDonalds for breakfast when she was hit by a BMW as she stood on the central reservation outside Drake Circus shopping centre.
The court heard from a passenger in Godbers' BMW that he had been driving down North Hill when he "absolutely floored the accelerator" and the man was "forced back" in his seat.
He said he was "really scared" as the car "launched off down the road".
Magistrates heard Godber ploughed through two sets of railings on the central reservation before hitting the drama student.
The car ended up in a bus stop on the opposite dual carriageway and Godber told the man "run".
The man told the court he did not know at the time that they had hit Ruby-Tuesday.
Another witness on the street said there was an "almighty bang like an explosion" and Ruby-Tuesday "skidded off down the road".
Sarah Ackland defending said Godber was "extremely remorseful" and "deeply regrets his actions".
City residents claim Exeter's multimillion-pound flood defences are 'ugly'
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
A new £32m flood defence scheme in Exeter has been criticised by some local residents.
They claim the high walls which are being built along a four and a half mile stretch of the River Exe are "ugly".
The Environment Agency has previously said the defences, which run between Exe Bridges and the flood channel at Cowley will protect thousands of properties.
They also said the walls will be carefully landscaped.
Driver who crashed into teen on Christmas Eve admits drink-driving
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
A man has admitted drink-driving when he smashed into a teenager at about 60mph on Christmas Eve.
Ashley Godber, 27, from Plymouth had a reading of 77 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Godber was bailed by Plymouth magistrates to appear at the city's crown court for sentencing on 18 May.
Ruby-Tuesday Hobbs was hit by a BMW as she stood on the central reservation outside Drake Circus shopping centre.
She suffered multiple leg fractures and underwent a number of operations.
Robotics part of 'e-health' project for Cornwall
Victoria Gould
BBC News Online
Robotics are being developed to comfort people living with dementia in care homes in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as part of a so-called 'e-health' project.
The University of Plymouth has been awarded £2.7m of European money to explore a number of projects to improve health in the county by using technology, phone apps and robotics.
It could also include using drones to deliver medical equipment to rural areas.
Internet rallies in bid to reunite Hayle paramedic with bike stolen from under his nose
Cornwall Live
Cornwall Air Ambulance is hoping that the power of Facebook will be able to catch a crook who stole a paramedic's beloved bike from right outside his house.
Dad gets tattoos of deaf son's implants
Rob England
BBC News Online
A father has had the image of his deaf son's hearing devices tattooed on his head.
Kenny Rapson, 35, said he started to notice people staring at his son, also called Kenny, in public.
The seven-year-old was diagnosed with meningitis in 2012 and lost his hearing as a result.
His father said he wanted to get the tattoos so his son has "someone close to him have something similar".
New £32m flood defence scheme branded 'ugly'
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Exeter's new £32m flood defence scheme has been described as "ugly" by some people living in the city.
High walls are being built along a four and a half mile stretch of the River Exe between Exe Bridges and the flood channel at Cowley.
The Environment Agency has previously said that the defences will protect thousands of properties and they will be carefully landscaped.
Cornish teenager turns to sport to beat the bullies
Victoria Gould
BBC News Online
A Cornish teenager who turned to sport after being badly bullied and physically attacked is heading to Canada in August to compete in a World Championship event.
Abigail Birch, 14, from Madron, near Penzance, suffers from a rare form of Dwarfism and will compete in the discus, javelin and shot put events at the 7th World Dwarf Games in Ontario.
Abigail said she was deeply affected by the bullying she suffered but her track and field successes gave her the strength to rise above the taunts and insults.
Heatwave with temperatures of up to 27c to hit UK next week, says Met Office
Plymouth Herald
Plymouth - and the rest of the UK - are set to sizzle next week, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of up to 27c - but it won't all be wall-to-wall sunshine.
Bude roundabout almost finished after two years of roadworks
Victoria Gould
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council has apologised for the delays to motorists during the construction of a roundabout in Bude that locals claim has taken more than two years to finish.
Business owners say the long queues trying to negotiate the junction have forced visitors and shoppers to avoid the town.
The council says the roundabout will be substantially complete by the end of this month and extensive works to install fibre optics, gas, electricity and water utilities were also required.
The roadworks caused so much frustration for some residents that pranksters placed these inflatable skeletons on the roundabout.
Mebyon Kernow too "exhausted" for General Election
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Mebyon Kernow, which campaigns for a National Assembly for Cornwall, has announced it will not be putting forward any candidates for the 2017 general election.
Party leader Dick Cole blamed the timing of the snap election on 8 June and said there wasn't enough time or money to create a good enough campaign after the local council elections.
Mr Cole, who was re-elected as a Cornwall Councillor last week said: "If you look at some of us who've been campaigning solidly for six weeks some of us are absolutely knackered and it would be very difficult to keep going - and I don't think it would be good for our well-being, to be blunt."
Casualty with broken leg brought ashore from Dartmouth cruise liner
Torquay Herald Express
Coastguards took part in the rescue of a man from a cruise liner moored in the River Dart on Wednesday.
Sandy Park open for business despite kitchen fire
Victoria Gould
BBC News Online
Managers at the Exeter Chiefs' ground Sandy Park say it remains fully open for business despite a small kitchen fire at the venue overnight.
Firefighters were called to the stadium in the early hours of this morning following the fire, which was restricted to just an office in the downstairs kitchen area.
No one was injured during the incident, which has caused minor smoke damage.
Exeter Rugby Club chairman and chief executive, Tony Rowe OBE, said: "Despite the fire, the Sandy Park kitchen remains fully operational and will have no effect on the business or any planned events taking place at the venue either today or in the coming days."
Chief constable stands by comments on electoral misconduct
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer says he still believes the procedures relating to electoral expenses and investigations into any future alleged electoral misconduct require a review.
He first made the comments during a media interview relating to the investigation into the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
They prompted a seven-month investigation by Gloucestershire Police, which has now cleared him of misconduct.
Mr Sawyer says his comments "specifically avoided reference to the police investigation into the Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez".
"My views expressed to the media on that day remain the same today.
"One of the purposes of the media is to ask legitimate questions in the public interest and one of the purposes of policing is to answer those questions honestly, without fear or favour."
Mebyon Kernow not fielding candidates in General Election
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
The 'Party for Cornwall' Mebyon Kernow has revealed it will not be fielding candidates in June's General Election.
A spokesperson for the party, which campaigns for a National Assembly for Cornwall, has said the timing "so close to the local polls" has meant it cannot put together and finance "a meaningful campaign".
At the recent Cornwall Council elections four Mebyon Kernow councillors were re-elected.
It lost deposits in all six seats at both the last general elections.
Nearly £3m for high tech health projects in Cornwall
BBC Spotlight
Almost £3m of European funding is to go into finding new ways of using technology and the internet to improve the health of people in Cornwall.
The University of Plymouth says it will use the money to explore projects such as using robots to help comfort older people and deploying drones to deliver emergency medical equipment to rural areas.
End of misconduct inquiry into chief constable
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been cleared of misconduct over comments he made about a criminal inquiry into his boss.
Shaun Sawyer had been investigated for seven months by Gloucestershire Police.
His comments related to the investigation into the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez.
The investigation concerned allegations of false election expenses accounting.
It was announced yesterday Ms Hernandez would face no charges.
The end of the inquiry into Mr Sawyer is unconnected to that.
But it means - within the space of a few days - both the most senior figures in policing in Devon and Cornwall are now no longer under investigation.
Fire at Exeter Chiefs' stadium
BBC Radio Devon
There has been a fire in one of the kitchens at the Exeter Chiefs' Sandy Park stadium this morning.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service used a thermal imaging camera to identify the location of the blaze after alarms starting sounding at 3am.
Four crews have been at the scene - the fire has caused extensive smoke damage.
It is believed to have started by accident.
A cloudy day ahead
BBC Weather
It'll be mostly cloudy today with scattered outbreaks of showery rain affecting some areas along with some patchy low cloud on the south coast.
There is the chance of an isolated heavier shower developing, but some bright or sunny periods should also develop this afternoon.
East or northeasterly winds will be mainly light or moderate and it will feel warm and rather humid. Max Temp 18C (64F).
Chief constable cleared of misconduct
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police has been cleared of misconduct over an interview he gave about a criminal inquiry into his boss.
Shaun Sawyer's comments related to the investigation into police and crime commissioner, Alison Hernandez, over allegations of false election expenses accounting.
Yesterday, it was announced she would face no charges.
Mebyon Kernow will not stand in General Election
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Mebyon Kernow has announced it will not be putting forward any candidates for the 2017 General Election.
A spokesperson for the party, which campaigns for a National Assembly for Cornwall, said the timing made it "impractical" to put together and finance "a meaningful campaign".
On 4 May at the Cornwall Council elections four Mebyon Kernow councillors were re-elected.
It lost deposits in all six seats at both the last general elections.
On 18 April the prime minister called a snap general election on 8 June - three years earlier than scheduled.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Victoria Gould
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.