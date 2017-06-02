A band of rain will work its way eastwards during the morning. Along with the rain, there will also be hill and coastal fog and the rain will be quite heavy at times in the west, becoming lighter as it moves east.
The rain will turn lighter and patchier, and eventually stop to leave sunshine and a fresher feel. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Man burnt after unattended chip pan catches fire
A man has been treated for burns after an unattended chip pan caught fire in Exeter.
Crews were called to Farm Hill in Exwick at about 20:00 on Thursday after reports of a fire in the kitchen of a property.
The man suffered burns to his hand, the fire service said.
Cornwall sees 20,000 new voters registered for general election since local polls
Almost 20,000 people in Cornwall have registered to vote since the council elections on 4 May.
As polling day approaches in the general election, one of the biggest groups to see a surge in voter registration is 18 to 24-year-olds.
Currently nearly 430,000 people are registered to vote next Thursday. Many of those may have already cast their vote as about 20% chose to cast their ballot by post.
The number of young people registered has gone up by more than 3,000 after Cornwall Council launched its Hear My Voice campaign.
Turnout in parliamentary elections in Cornwall has been above the national average in the last two polls in 2010 and 2015, and acting returning officer Kate Kennally said she was keen to increase the turnout figure again.
Thousands of people are expected in Torbay this weekend for the resort's airshow.
The free show is taking place tomorrow and Sunday, and will feature two displays by the RAF Red Arrows.
Other highlights include the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Chinook display team and the Typhoon fighters.
Minimum wage increases 'could hit small businesses'
There's a warning that if politicians keep trying to outdo each other with promises about raising the minimum wage, it could kill off some of the small businesses that are the backbone of the South West economy.
Most of the main parties talk in their manifestos about significant increases to the minimum wage. But in a low-wage economy such as Helston's, some small business owners say they've already tightened their belts just to pay their employees at existing levels, and increases could just be harmful.
An 18-year-old girl who was mown down by a car and left impaled on metal railings on Christmas Eve was locked up by a judge.
