Wage rise promise 'could kill off businesses'

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Minimum wage rise promise 'could kill off businesses'
  2. Man treated for burns after chip pan fire in Exeter
  3. The Red Arrows: A cockpit view of new routine
  4. Thousands expected at Torbay Airshow
  5. Updates on Friday 2 June 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Latest weather: Rain clearing and sunnier later

BBC Weather

It's been a dull, damp and misty start for many.

A band of rain will work its way eastwards during the morning. Along with the rain, there will also be hill and coastal fog and the rain will be quite heavy at times in the west, becoming lighter as it moves east.

Weather
BBC

The rain will turn lighter and patchier, and eventually stop to leave sunshine and a fresher feel. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man burnt after unattended chip pan catches fire

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A man has been treated for burns after an unattended chip pan caught fire in Exeter.

Crews were called to Farm Hill in Exwick at about 20:00 on Thursday after reports of a fire in the kitchen of a property.

The man suffered burns to his hand, the fire service said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall sees 20,000 new voters registered for general election since local polls

BBC Radio Cornwall

Almost 20,000 people in Cornwall have registered to vote since the council elections on 4 May.

Ballot box
BBC

As polling day approaches in the general election, one of the biggest groups to see a surge in voter registration is 18 to 24-year-olds.

Currently nearly 430,000 people are registered to vote next Thursday. Many of those may have already cast their vote as about 20% chose to cast their ballot by post.

The number of young people registered has gone up by more than 3,000 after Cornwall Council launched its Hear My Voice campaign.

Turnout in parliamentary elections in Cornwall has been above the national average in the last two polls in 2010 and 2015, and acting returning officer Kate Kennally said she was keen to increase the turnout figure again.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Christmas car crash victim locked up for taking picture of driver in dock

Devon Live

An 18-year-old girl who was mown down by a car and left impaled on metal railings on Christmas Eve was locked up by a judge.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thousands expected at Torbay Airshow

BBC Spotlight

Red Arrows
PA

Thousands of people are expected in Torbay this weekend for the resort's airshow.

The free show is taking place tomorrow and Sunday, and will feature two displays by the RAF Red Arrows.

Other highlights include the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Chinook display team and the Typhoon fighters.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Minimum wage increases 'could hit small businesses'

Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

There's a warning that if politicians keep trying to outdo each other with promises about raising the minimum wage, it could kill off some of the small businesses that are the backbone of the South West economy.

Helston
BBC

Most of the main parties talk in their manifestos about significant increases to the minimum wage. But in a low-wage economy such as Helston's, some small business owners say they've already tightened their belts just to pay their employees at existing levels, and increases could just be harmful.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top