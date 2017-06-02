Almost 20,000 people in Cornwall have registered to vote since the council elections on 4 May.

BBC

As polling day approaches in the general election, one of the biggest groups to see a surge in voter registration is 18 to 24-year-olds.

Currently nearly 430,000 people are registered to vote next Thursday. Many of those may have already cast their vote as about 20% chose to cast their ballot by post.

The number of young people registered has gone up by more than 3,000 after Cornwall Council launched its Hear My Voice campaign.

Turnout in parliamentary elections in Cornwall has been above the national average in the last two polls in 2010 and 2015, and acting returning officer Kate Kennally said she was keen to increase the turnout figure again.