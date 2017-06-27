Homemade bomb man detained in hospital indefinitely
By Andrew Segal
Power cut in Penryn
New Wadebridge bins 'being abused'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A plan to encourage people to recycle in Wadebridge by installing new bins in a town centre car park has led to more litter problems in the area, according to one town councillor.
Amanda Pennington said the 11 new bins were divided into recycling and rubbish sections to allow shoppers and visitors to be more environmentally friendly, but some people had been misusing them by dumping household waste next to the bins rather than disposing of it properly.
Man missing after leaving hospital found
Police in north Devon had been trying to trace a man after he walked out of North Devon District Hospital at about 01:30.
Police body cameras 'stop defendants fooling courts'
Plymouth MP Luke Pollard makes maiden speech in Parliament
BBC Politics
A number of newly-elected MPs - including Labour's Plymouth Sutton & Devonport MP Luke Pollard - have been making their first, or maiden, speeches in Parliament.
In the Commons, Mr Pollard paid tribute to his Conservative predecessor, Oliver Colvile, adding: "Many honourable members will know of his passion for hedgehogs, and I hope someone will pick up the protection of the little prickly creatures. But, Mr Speaker, that won't be me."
Instead Mr Pollard, said he'd campaign for more naval frigates to be built in his constituency. He said: "Supporting marine engineering and shipbuilding businesses, large and small, in Plymouth, across the South West and our nation is exactly what our country needs."
Ilfracombe homemade bomb: 'No political or terrorist beliefs behind device'
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A man whose homemade bomb led to houses being evacuated in north Devon was not "motivated by political or terrorist beliefs", his defence team has told a court.
Forty-two-year-old Timothy Holman, of Osborne Road, Ilfracombe, has been sentenced to a hospital order for an indefinite period after pleading guilty at Exeter Crown Court to making an explosive substance.
The "viable" device was found in his bedroom after police were called to his home address last December.
Defence barrister Richard Crabb told the court: "There is no evidence that he was motivated by political or terrorist beliefs. It was due to a mistaken belief, as a result of his mental illness, that he was under some sort of threat."
Dr David Scott, who has treated Holman at Langdon Hospital, Dawlish, told the court that his condition could deteriorate rapidly if he didn't take his medication.
It's damming! Cornwall beavers get to work on construction
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Cornwall's new beavers have been busy and have started making their first dam, the county's wildlife trust says.
The animals, which were released in the county less than a fortnight ago, are in an enclosure on farmland near Truro in an effort to help prevent flooding in the village of Ladock.
The Cornwall Wildlife Trust said on Facebook that it took the pair of Eurasian beavers "just two nights" to start dam-building, and that "both animals have been spotted and are interacting with each other nicely".
It's hoped their dam building will help slow the flow of water during periods of heavy rain - stopping the water getting into residential areas.
NHS mail blunder: 'Serious questions need to be answered'
BBC Radio Devon
The National Audit Office (NAO) has said serious questions need to be answered about why hundreds of thousands of items of patient information weren't delivered to hospitals and GPs in three areas of England, including the South West.
The NAO has been looking into the storage of the correspondence, including cancer test results and child protection details, by the part-privatised company, NHS Shared Business Services (SBS), between 2011 and 2016.
A spokeswoman for NHS SBS acknowledged there had been "failings".
She added: "We regret this situation and have co-operated fully with the NAO in its investigation."
Fishing boat explosion: Man suffers slight burns
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A man flown to hospital after an explosion on a fishing boat off the west Cornwall coast suffered slight burns, coastguards say.
The man, from Newlyn, was rescued after reports of the explosion on board the single-handed fishing boat, Hope, when it was off Pendeen.
The Sennen Cove lifeboat was launched to assist and a coastguard rescue helicopter airlifted the man to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske in Truro.
The lifeboat is towing the fishing boat to Newlyn.
How I saved big cats by introducing ‘magic dogs’
BBC News Magazine
Amy Dickman has had a number of narrow escapes during her years working with big cats, but her closest shave came when tackling lion-killing warriors.
The conservation biologist from Devon has been running a big carnivores project in Ruaha, southern Tanzania, since 2009.
Read about her first encounter with warriors from the Barabaig - a community with a history of killing non-Barabaig people and still widely feared - here.
B3232 closed for collapsed drain repair
Man goes missing after walking out of hospital
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Police in north Devon are trying to trace a man who has gone missing after walking out of North Devon District Hospital this morning.
Officers said 53-year-old Alan Robson, left the Barnstaple hospital at about 01:30.
Officers added that he was "currently believed to be homeless in the Barnstaple area and is thought to have been sleeping in the area of Pilton Park".
Mr Robson is reported to be the second man to have gone missing after leaving the hospital in the last few days.
Devon Live reported that 55-year-old Paul Frost, who was reported to police as missing from South Molton, apparently went missing after leaving hospital with a cannula medical needle and tube in his arm at about 22:00 on 24 June.
Man airlifted to hospital after fishing boat explosion
Matt Pengelly
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man has been airlifted to hospital after an explosion on a fishing boat off the west Cornwall coast, emergency services say.
The Sennen Cove lifeboat was called out just after 09:30 to the single-handed fishing boat, Hope, off Pendeen. RNLI volunteers found there had been an explosion on board and the fisherman was injured.
A coastguard rescue helicopter airlifted the man to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske in Truro.
The lifeboat is towing the fishing boat to Newlyn.
Death of elderly man in Padstow 'not 'suspicious'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The death of an elderly man whose body was found at the bottom of some steps in Padstow is not being treated as suspicious, police say.
The body was found at the stairs leading towards a car park in New Street at about 08:50 on 21 June.
Officers said formal identification of the body had been carried out, the man's next of kin were aware and a file had been prepared for the coroner.
Jack Nowell plays full game in British and Irish Lions 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes
BBC Sport
The British and Irish Lions have drawn 31-31 with the Hurricanes in Wellington.
Cornwall Rugby and Exeter Chief star Jack Nowell played the full 80 minutes, starting at full back and then moving on to the wing.
The Lions' next match is the second Test verses the New Zealand All Blacks on Saturday.
BreakingIlfracombe homemade bomb man detained in hospital indefinitely
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A man whose homemade bomb led to houses being evacuated in north Devon has been sent to a hospital to treat his mental condition.
Forty-two-year-old Timothy Holman, of Osborne Road, Ilfracombe, pleaded guilty at Exeter Crown Court to making an explosive substance.
Police were called to his home address last December by his mental health social worker. They found the improvised explosive device which was described in court as "viable" in his bedroom.
Officers also found a machete, a knife, a baseball bat and BB guns, as well as some copper pipes. Some people had to leave homes for two nights whilst police conducted searches of the property.
In passing the sentence of a hospital order for an indefinite period, Judge Geoffrey Mercer told Holman these events "were inextricably linked to your long standing mental illness. They were committed at a time when you were in a very poor mental state."
A30 bypass petition set up by granddaughter of couple seriously hurt in U-turn crash
Cornwall Live
A petition has been launched to get a barrier installed on a stretch of road which has seen numerous serious and fatal crashes.
Patients at risk over NHS mail blunder
BBC News Health
At least 1,700 patients may have been harmed by a blunder that meant thousands of patient records in England were left to pile up in a warehouse.
The number at risk is likely to rise as only two thirds of the 700,000 notes found had been checked, officials said. Cancer test results and child protection notes were among the documents that were missing.
The company, NHS Shared Business Services (SBS), was employed in the East Midlands, South West and north-west London to redirect mail for the health service.
It was meant to pass on documents that had either been incorrectly addressed or needed re-routing because the patient had moved to a new GP surgery. But, between 2011 and 2016, a backlog of 709,000 pieces of correspondence piled up in a NHS SBS warehouse.
A spokeswoman for NHS SBS acknowledged there had been "failings".
High tide times for the region
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
'Don't flick cigarettes at police' warning
Officers later tweeted that "the cigarette only hit the officer's arm, leaving a small mark" during the incident on Monday night.
Prince Philip spent £18,000 on royal train trip to Plymouth
Plymouth Herald
The Duke of Edinburgh ran up a bill of more than £18,000 by taking the royal train to Plymouth, newly-released financial documents show.
Travel: Blackwater road partially blocked by accident
BBC News Travel
In Blackwater, Cornwall, North Hill is partially blocked by an accident around Symons Close, near the primary school.
Not a mockery! F-35 jet mock-ups for aircraft carrier training
Julie Skentelbery
BBC Radio Cornwall
F-35 jets are to be eventually deployed on HMS Queen Elizabeth - the new aircraft carrier which set sail on its first sea trails yesterday.
Personnel who'll be moving these multimillion-pound jets around the giant ship will be trained in Cornwall at RNAS Culdrose. The station is unveiling some incredible training aids to help them do this - four life-size replicas of the F-35.
The "planes" have been built by a company in Newquay and they'll be used on a mock up of HMS Queen Elizabeth's flight deck at Culdrose to train the ground crew and flight deck handlers.
Chief Petty Officer Paul Ranson, training manager of Embarked Operations at the Royal Naval School of Flight Deck Operations, couldn't tell us how much the F-35s cost, but assured us they were a "fraction of the cost" of the real thing.
Severe accident: A393 Cornwall both ways
A393 Cornwall both ways severe accident, between Frogpool turnoff and Tubbon Hill.
A393 Cornwall - A393 in Gwennap closed and slow traffic between the Frogpool turnoff junction and the Tubbon Hill junction, because of an accident involving car and a motorbike.
Latest weather: Mainly dry with some sunny spells
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
This morning will stay mainly dry with some sunny spells.
However, a few showers are likely during the afternoon. Bodmin Moor, Sidmouth and Seaton look most vulnerable to receive some of the heavier showers. Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Families of mental health patients 'driving up to 10 hours away'
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Families of mental health patients from Devon and Cornwall have to drive for up to 10 hours to see their loved ones because of a shortage of beds nearby.
Figures released by the British Medical Association show they have some of the longest journeys for out-of-area placements in the country.
In the last financial year, 192 patients from Devon had treatment in other parts of the country, often hundreds of miles from home. In Cornwall, it was 122 patients.
The British Medical Association said the practice had become endemic, and sending patients away had an impact on patients' care and recovery.
Service commissioners said patients were treated elsewhere because they needed specialist treatment, had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act or had family living nearby.
BBC News Travel
Arson suspected after fire at derelict Truro barn
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Arson is suspected after a fire broke out in a derelict building in Truro, emergency crews say.
Firefighters said they were called to a barn fire near Lowen Bre at about 16:40 on Monday "which caused significant damage to the property".
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: "The buildings in this area have been the subject of several fires in recent months. These buildings are extremely dangerous and members of the public are asked to report any suspicious activity in and around the area to the police."
Police are investigating.
Fires in Newton Abbot road 'believed to be deliberate'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Fires in the same road in Newton Abbot in the early hours of this morning are believed to be deliberate, firefighters say.
Crews were called to Seymour Road at about 05:20 and found two separate vehicles and some rubbish alight.
One vehicle was damaged to the rear of it and the other was severely damaged, firefighters said. Police are investigating.
Parking machines 'will not accept old £1 coins from July'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Parking machines in two Devon districts will not accept old £1 coins from July, councils say - despite the coins remaining legal tender until 15 October.
South Hams District and West Devon Borough Council said that Teignbridge District Council, which handled their counting and banking of cash from the machines, had decided to no longer process the old coins because of costs for additional staff and counting machinery.
Customers would still be able to pay by cash using the new coins or by phone, they said.
Tourism bosses hope roadworks deadline will not be missed
BBC Spotlight
Tourism businesses in Devon say they hope a new deadline to complete major roadworks which cause long delays will not be missed.
The £13m scheme to make Bridge Road in Exeter a four-lane route was due to finish in May.
Devon County Council said "technical issues" were to blame, and the work should be completed by the end of July. However, that means works will still be going on when the main school holidays start.
Fly-tipping costing South West authorities '£1m'
BBC Spotlight
Local authorities in the South West are spending an estimated £1m a year on clearing up rubbish that's been fly-tipped.
According to the most recent figures from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, there were more than 18,000 fly-tipping incidents in the region.
It costs on average more than £50 a time to clear it up and try to stop it happening.
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.