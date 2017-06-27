A man whose homemade bomb led to houses being evacuated in north Devon was not "motivated by political or terrorist beliefs", his defence team has told a court.

Forty-two-year-old Timothy Holman, of Osborne Road, Ilfracombe, has been sentenced to a hospital order for an indefinite period after pleading guilty at Exeter Crown Court to making an explosive substance.

BBC

The "viable" device was found in his bedroom after police were called to his home address last December.

Defence barrister Richard Crabb told the court: "There is no evidence that he was motivated by political or terrorist beliefs. It was due to a mistaken belief, as a result of his mental illness, that he was under some sort of threat."

Dr David Scott, who has treated Holman at Langdon Hospital, Dawlish, told the court that his condition could deteriorate rapidly if he didn't take his medication.