Some retailers in Penzance are calling for the the local Business Improvement District (BID) company to be scrapped, saying it's not fit for purpose.

Andrew Segal

Shops in the town currently pay a levy of 2% of their rateable value to the not-for-profit company to help them promote the town centre and improve its appearance. Some 416 businesses pay the levy.

Critics said they had lost faith in it, saying there were still empty shops in the town.

Some members are hoping to call an extraordinary meeting and wind up the company if they can get the 40 signatures required to call the meeting. Nearly 30 have signed so far.

Nick Hood, chairman of the BID, said: "We have worked very hard to try and get some movement in Penzance in terms of footfall."