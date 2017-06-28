A scheme trialled to encourage more people to use lifejackets has proved so popular it will be expanded over the summer.
The RNLI introduced lifejacket lockers at three locations in the region three years ago - at Salcombe, and the River Yealm in Devon, and Fowey in Cornwall - and it has been so
successful it is being rolled out at several new locations across the South West over the summer.
The charity said it decided to go ahead with the trial following research that showed boat users could be put off wearing their lifejacket on board because of the "hassle factor" of having nowhere secure to store them once ashore.
The RNLI supplies the lockers to harbours and locations free of charge.
Residents in Plymouth are calling on the city council to take urgent action after weeks of overflowing and stagnant rubbish in some streets.
It follows the council's decision to switch to fortnightly bin collections.
The unitary authority said it was looking at changing "street cleaning practices" in areas which were experiencing problems. However, residents said they had complained to the council and nothing had been done about it.
Penzance's Business Improvement District called 'not fit for purpose' by critics
BBC Radio Cornwall
Some retailers in Penzance are calling for the the local Business Improvement District (BID) company to be scrapped, saying it's not fit for purpose.
Shops in the town currently pay a levy of 2% of their rateable value to the not-for-profit company to help them promote the town centre and improve its appearance. Some 416 businesses pay the levy.
Critics said they had lost faith in it, saying there were still empty shops in the town.
Some members are hoping to call an extraordinary meeting and wind up the company if they can get the 40 signatures required to call the meeting. Nearly 30 have signed so far.
Nick Hood, chairman of the BID, said: "We have worked very hard to try and get some movement in Penzance in terms of footfall."
Proposals for Plymouth to become country's first national marine park
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
There's been a warm welcome from organisations in Plymouth to proposals that the city could become the country's first national marine park.
The waters around the city have some of the best undersea habitats in the UK.
Now the new MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Labour's Luke Pollard, has raised the idea in the House of Commons. The National Marine Aquarium has agreed it could be good for the city.
Devon towers' combustible cladding won't be removed for months
Plymouth Herald
Work to strip combustible cladding from three Devon towers, which is similar to that used to cover the Grenfell Tower in London, won't start until the end of the year.
