Tower blocks' emergency plans 'upgraded'

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Goat playground - with slide - in full swing

BBC Radio Cornwall

A Cornish school has just created a new play area in the middle of its grounds - for goats.

Gulval School near Penzance, has bought two pygmy goats to help children learn about animal care.

The project was supported by a supermarket's community fund and the school principal, Paul Baker, says the new kids at school will be living in luxury.

We've got 250 square metres for them, a goat playground, there's a goat slide, they love being up high and to exploring, so we've provided that space for them for their well-being.

Paul BakerSchool principal
Travel update: Accident in Newton Abbot

BBC News Travel

In Newton Abbot the A380 Torquay Road is partially blocked by an accident at the Penn Inn Roundabout.

There's slow traffic in the area.

Bravery award nomination after axe and chainsaw man confronted

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Two police officers who confronted a man in North Cornwall who was wielding an axe and a chainsaw have been nominated for a police bravery award.

The incident happened last summer when the man was overheard saying he was going to "cut a police officer in half".

PC Karl Wood (pictured below) and another officer attended the scene and were confronted by a man who charged at one of them shouting "I'm going to rip you open".

The officers used a Taser to disable the man. He was later charged and treated for mental health issues.

Karl Wood
Devon and Cornwall Police
Weather: Outbreaks of rain often heavy and persistent

BBC Weather

It will be another dull day with low cloud and outbreaks of rain often heavy and persistent.

The rain will become light and patchy as it slips to the South West through this afternoon. It will become drier later for most places, but towards the east it will remain rather cloudy.

There is a brisk north to northwesterly breeze, moderate or fresh locally strong along the north coast.

Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).

weather map
BBC
Hospital 'refused repeated requests' by mum for X-ray on child's broken arm

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

The mother of a three-year-old boy has criticised North Devon District Hospital after staff repeatedly refused to X-ray one of his arms which she suspected was broken.

Casber
BBC

Casber Hopkins was injured when he fell in a play park. But despite saying he had pain in both arms only one was X-rayed and operated on.

It was only after a third visit that tests showed both arms were broken.

The Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said it was concerned to hear about the case and it would be fully investigating.

Mount Wise emergency plans upgraded

Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Emergency response plans for three Plymouth tower blocks, which have similar cladding to Grenfell Tower, have been upgraded, the BBC has learnt.

An extra fire engine, aerial platform, water carrier and high volume pump will be deployed if a blaze breaks out, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The Chief Fire Officer, Lee Howell, said “This is a contingency measure designed to reassure residents.”

The fire service is also doubling the number of fire safety visits and inspections to high-rise buildings in Devon and Somerset.

Mount Wise
Derek Harper
News, travel and weather for Friday

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

