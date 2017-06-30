Summary
- Border Force Isles of Scilly yacht raid
- Plymouth tower blocks' emergency plans 'upgraded'
- Hospital 'refused repeated requests' by mum for X-ray on child's broken arm
- Play area for goats created at Cornish school
- Updates on Friday 30 June 2017
Goat playground - with slide - in full swing
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish school has just created a new play area in the middle of its grounds - for goats.
Gulval School near Penzance, has bought two pygmy goats to help children learn about animal care.
The project was supported by a supermarket's community fund and the school principal, Paul Baker, says the new kids at school will be living in luxury.
Travel update: Accident in Newton Abbot
BBC News Travel
In Newton Abbot the A380 Torquay Road is partially blocked by an accident at the Penn Inn Roundabout.
There's slow traffic in the area.
Bravery award nomination after axe and chainsaw man confronted
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Two police officers who confronted a man in North Cornwall who was wielding an axe and a chainsaw have been nominated for a police bravery award.
The incident happened last summer when the man was overheard saying he was going to "cut a police officer in half".
PC Karl Wood (pictured below) and another officer attended the scene and were confronted by a man who charged at one of them shouting "I'm going to rip you open".
The officers used a Taser to disable the man. He was later charged and treated for mental health issues.
Weather: Outbreaks of rain often heavy and persistent
BBC Weather
It will be another dull day with low cloud and outbreaks of rain often heavy and persistent.
The rain will become light and patchy as it slips to the South West through this afternoon. It will become drier later for most places, but towards the east it will remain rather cloudy.
There is a brisk north to northwesterly breeze, moderate or fresh locally strong along the north coast.
Maximum temperature: 17C (63F).
Hospital 'refused repeated requests' by mum for X-ray on child's broken arm
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
The mother of a three-year-old boy has criticised North Devon District Hospital after staff repeatedly refused to X-ray one of his arms which she suspected was broken.
Casber Hopkins was injured when he fell in a play park. But despite saying he had pain in both arms only one was X-rayed and operated on.
It was only after a third visit that tests showed both arms were broken.
The Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said it was concerned to hear about the case and it would be fully investigating.
Mount Wise emergency plans upgraded
Simon Hall, Home Affairs Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Emergency response plans for three Plymouth tower blocks, which have similar cladding to Grenfell Tower, have been upgraded, the BBC has learnt.
An extra fire engine, aerial platform, water carrier and high volume pump will be deployed if a blaze breaks out, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said.
The Chief Fire Officer, Lee Howell, said “This is a contingency measure designed to reassure residents.”
The fire service is also doubling the number of fire safety visits and inspections to high-rise buildings in Devon and Somerset.
