It's hoped a piece of Cornish mining history acquired by the National Trust will provide a snapshot of the way miners lived about 100 years ago.

The East Pool Mine near Camborne is home to an engine house and many mining artifacts including a warehouse which will be refurbished.

Mining historian Kingsley Rickard said the warehouse was the former "dry" where miners got changed before and after work.

"When they came to work, they put on their filthy clothes to go underground, and came up at the end of their shift and were able to clean themselves and go home in a tidy state," he told the BBC.

Mr Rickard added the "huge boiler house" fed steam to the engine and also supplied steam to heat pipes in the "dry" where they could put their clothes to dry - hence the term.