- 'Thousands' of children have bad teeth removed each year, figures show
- Beaver attacked dog 'without warning'
- Devon fundraisers give Grenfell firefighters 'much needed' break
- 'I AM GOD' T-shirt man sought by police
- 'Deliberate' fire behind shop tackled
- Four primary schools have 'little or unpredictable broadband'
Wednesday 5 July 2017
Cornwall's mining past: Former 'dry' to be refurbished
BBC Radio Cornwall
It's hoped a piece of Cornish mining history acquired by the National Trust will provide a snapshot of the way miners lived about 100 years ago.
The East Pool Mine near Camborne is home to an engine house and many mining artifacts including a warehouse which will be refurbished.
Mining historian Kingsley Rickard said the warehouse was the former "dry" where miners got changed before and after work.
"When they came to work, they put on their filthy clothes to go underground, and came up at the end of their shift and were able to clean themselves and go home in a tidy state," he told the BBC.
Mr Rickard added the "huge boiler house" fed steam to the engine and also supplied steam to heat pipes in the "dry" where they could put their clothes to dry - hence the term.
Travel update: Penzance accident
BBC News Travel
In Penzance, Jelbert Way is partially blocked by an accident at Posses Lane.
It's affecting traffic between Penzance and Marazion.
Stalking and harassment victims at risk, report finds
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
An official report has warned that victims of stalking and harassment are being left at risk in England and Wales, because of failings by police and prosecutors.
The report by Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary found that crimes weren't being recorded, investigations were poorly conducted and legal protection wasn't offered to enough victims.
Exeter woman Helen Pearson is calling for every front-line police officer to deal with such issues after she was stabbed repeatedly after being stalked for five years.
Devon and Cornwall Police has appointed an officer to lead efforts to tackle stalking and harassment and the force says it's also invested heavily in training.
Plympton Police Station has been saved from the chop – but three others will close
Plymouth Herald
Plympton Police Station has been saved from closure – but stations in Ivybridge, Looe and Launceston will be axed.
Devon fundraisers give Grenfell firefighters 'much needed' break
Press Association
The wife of a firefighter who battled the Grenfell Tower blaze said he has been "utterly broken" by the tragedy.
The couple and their two children are to be among the first to take up hundreds of free holidays that have been crowd-sourced by members of the public.
More than 370 holidays have been offered in the Grenfell Tower Holiday Appeal Facebook Group since the fatal blaze three weeks ago, co-organiser Angie Mays said.
Ms Mays, a fundraiser from Ilfracombe, Devon, set up the campaign with friend and volunteer Kay Gilbert.
Funding boost for broadband
BBC Spotlight
It's emerged that four primary schools in Cornwall have little or unpredictable broadband. The schools say they use the internet to teach vital parts of the national curriculum.
Trewidland Community Primary School near Looe has to access the internet via satellite, costing £4,000 a year.
But now an extra £12.5m is being invested in Cornwall to provide superfast broadband to 16,000 residents, businesses and schools, within the next few months.
The money has come from Europe, the government and Cornwall Council
Travel update: Crash in Collaton St Mary
BBC News Travel
In Collaton St Mary the A385 at Totnes Road is partially blocked after a crash near The Parkers Arms.
There's slow traffic in both directions.
Falmouth Premier Inn plans to go before council
BBC Radio Cornwall
Plans to build a 70 room Premier Inn in the centre of Falmouth will go before Cornwall Council's planning committee on Monday.
Dozens of hoteliers and residents voiced their concerns at a public meeting last night. They raised issues including parking for hotel guests.
Premier Inns say there's plenty of parking nearby - especially at night.
Paul O'Sullivan, who was at the meeting, said: "Did it surprise me that they were given a prime piece of real estate in the centre of Falmouth, one of the busiest towns in the country, right next to a car park which apparently they're not going to use at all? No."
"It's a great opportunity for them to make a tonne of money. Do they think if they keep going, they'll get it through? Yeah, they will."
Beaver attacks dog in East Devon
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A dog has been attacked by a beaver in Devon.
”The beaver struck without warning and properly had a good go at the owner’s dog. If it had been a smaller breed it could have been killed," a witness said.
It happened by near Otterton, in East Devon, and dog owners are being warned to keep their pets close to them.
The Devon Wildlife Trust’s Stephen Hussey said he was aware of the incident. He said there were warning signs in place urging people to keep dogs on leads.
”This time of year the beavers have kits and they are very small and vulnerable," he added.
Office block gets £4m overhaul with new shops and restaurants
Devon Live
An office block is to be redeveloped with shops, offices, restaurants and a fifth-floor penthouse with panoramic views.
'I AM GOD' T-shirt man sought by police
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A man wearing a white T-shirt with 'I AM GOD' written on the front is being sought by police in connection with assaults in Exeter.
PC Dave Walter from Heavitree Police Station said: “[CCTV] footage shows one man committing a number of unprovoked assaults on numerous members of the public in the Fore Street and High Street area of Exeter. He also chased a taxi driver with a road sign during his mini-rampage.
“The suspect is a large man with ginger hair, and was wearing a white t-shirt with “I AM GOD” written on the front. Later during the incident he removed this and was bare chested and he has a large tattoo on his back."
Police were called to the city centre at 03:00 on 22 April.
Beggar made up 'sob stories' about being pregnant so people would give her money
Plymouth Herald
An aggressive beggar has been jailed for almost two years for repeatedly knocking on doors and making up sob stories to ask strangers for money.
Hooray! A sunny day ahead!
BBC Weather
There might be the odd isolated light shower this morning, but much of the cloud will disperse to leave a fine, dry and very warm day with some long sunny spells.
Winds will start variable and light, but will become mainly light or moderate from the east.
Maximum temperature: 25C (77F).
Accident in Penzance
BBC News Travel
In Penzance there are reports of an accident on Station Road near Penzance Station.
'Deliberate' fire behind shop tackled
Firefighters were called to a "deliberate" fire behind a shop in Plymouth overnight.
A fire crew tackled the rubbish fire on Albert Road at 02:25.
Smoke had entered the shop and two flats nearby, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters confirmed the cause of the rubbish fire was deliberate.
'Thousands' of SW children have bad teeth removed
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Every year in the South West nearly 6,500 children and young people are admitted to hospital with such bad tooth decay they need them removed under general anaesthetic.
A leading dentist in the region, Professor Liz Kay from the Peninsula Dental School says she's concerned by the state of children's oral health.
She says young people are being admitted to hospital for, what is often, an entirely preventable disease.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Good morning from the BBC Local Live team.
We'll be briging you news sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.