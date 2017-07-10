Investigation after three die in A38 crash

Summary

  1. Investigation after three two from Saltash and Plymouth man die in A38 collision
  2. Child almost falls through moving train's toilet floor
  3. Rick Stein Porthleven restaurant fire 'not deliberate', police say
  4. People in Great Torrington claim they're struggling for cash after last bank closes
  5. Academy trust to decide on plans to close primary school on the Lizard
  6. Updates on Monday 10 July 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Child avoids falling through train floor: What happened?

Andrew Segal

Local Live

South Devon Railway carriage
BBC

A small boy almost fell from a moving train carriage on to the track below because the toilet floor was missing.

His mother was able to catch him before he fell when she took him to the toilet on the South Devon Railway Totnes Riverside to Buckfastleigh train in Devon last month.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said its investigation found that the former ex-British Railways Mark 1 Open Second carriage "had been put back into service after repairs to its braking system, which had required the dismantling of the lavatory floor".

Train
South Devon Railway

It said: "The floor had not been replaced and staff had placed a notice on the compartment door and attempted to secure it to prevent it being opened. This had not been effective."

South Devon Railway, which runs the steam train attraction, said it is taking the investigation "extremely seriously".

Exmouth man arrested after one killed and seven injured in M42 crash

BBC News England

M42 crash
@OPUWORCS

One person was killed when four cars and a lorry crashed on the M42 near Redditch and Bromsgrove.

Three of the cars went up in flames after the smash on the southbound junction of the motorway last night.

One woman was pulled from a flaming car by an off-duty paramedic who ran to her aid.

A 52-year-old man from Exmouth, Devon, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, police say. He remains in police custody.

Newquay paddle-out to remember surf and wetsuit pioneer Jack O'Neill

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Enhanced security for Little Mix and Bryan Adams in Exeter

Devon Live

With just days to go until Bryan Adams and Little Mix arrive in Exeter for their hotly anticipated shows at Powderham Castle, event organisers have issued important information ahead of the concerts.

Row over Porthleven double yellow lines

Laurence Reed

BBC Radio Cornwall

Porthleven double yellow lines
BBC

A row has broken out over 200ft of new double yellow lines in Porthleven.

They've been painted along Commercial Road, which is owned by Harbour and Dock Company.

Phil Ward, from the company, said it was part of a project to calm the traffic.

However, Cornwall Council said the lines were not legal, had no legal standing, and no enforcement could be carried out by anyone.

Devon travel update: Delays in Braunton and Exmouth

BBC News Travel

  • On the A361 at Braunton, there's queuing traffic northbound through the village. It's adding about 10 minutes to journey times
  • In Exmouth, the B3178 at Salterton Road is blocked in both directions due to a vehicle fire around Claremont Grove
Police appeal for missing Torquay man

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking for help to find a man who's gone missing from Torquay.

Police said the 53-year-old was reported missing from home on Sunday morning and that officers, a police helicopter and coastguards had been conducting coastal and inland searches.

Native seahorse makes a rare return

BBC Spotlight

Divers in the South West have had a rare sighting of one of our native seahorses.

The creature is under threat, along with its natural habitat - seagrass - which provides a nursery for all kinds of marine life and helps reduce coastal erosion.

Experts at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth said they were now looking at how best to help our seahorses by learning how to cultivate seagrass, because it was in worldwide decline.

BBC
National Marine Aquarium
Rick Stein restaurant fire 'not deliberate', police say

BBC Radio Cornwall

Bin fire
BBC

Devon and Cornwall Police say claims that a fire at Rick Stein's restaurant in Porthleven was started deliberately are not credible.

The blaze, in a bin store on 12 June, is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Police said they would respond robustly to any threats of terrorism after comments on social media, and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Dead livestock 'washing up in fields'

BBC Radio Cornwall

Landowners on the banks of the River Tamar say there's a growing problem with dead livestock in the water or being washed up on surrounding fields.

The cattle have no eartags and the Environment Agency said it would only remove them if they posed a flood risk by blocking bridges or culverts.

Andy Reeve, who runs a riding stable on land near the Tamar, said he couldn't get the agency, the RSPCA or Cornwall Council to take action.

"If the animal's in the river, it's very hard from a farm boundary to decide who actually owns that bit," he said. "I would suggest the state vets would be responsible for removing and finding out where it came from."

Woman and son killed in A38 crash

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Police have confirmed that a 32-year-old woman from Saltash and her six-year-old son died as a result of the A38 crash near Landrake on Sunday.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash which was caused by a car stopping at the side of the road.

A 53-year-old Plymouth man also died, officers said.

Another son of the woman, who is aged four, was in hospital, they added.

A total of nine people were injured in the collision.

A38 scene
BBC
Apology after young boy almost falls through moving train floor

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

South Devon Railway has apologised to a mother whose young son almost fell through the floor of a carriage on a moving train.

Authorities are investigating after the incident last month on a train from Totnes to Buckfastleigh on the heritage attraction's seven-mile line.

The boy tried to go into a toilet compartment which did not have a floor, leaving the carriage wheels below exposed.

An SDR spokesman said: "The South Devon Railway takes this incident extremely seriously in which safety on a moving train was badly compromised and that could have resulted in serious injury to a female passenger and her young son.

"We regret that this incident took place and wish to apologise to the lady and family involved for the trauma which they suffered.

"On the day in question, something clearly went wrong with our safety control and hazard monitoring systems as evidenced by the incident having taken place - it simply should not have happened."

railway
South Devon Railway
Stopped car led to Cornwall triple fatal crash

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

A crash in which three people including a child died followed a vehicle stopping on the side of the road, it has emerged.

Road
BBC

A man got out of the stopped car on the Plymouth-bound carriageway of the A38 before a car travelling the other way hit him, said police.

A woman and a child in another car also died in a series of vehicle crashes.

The victims' families were "devastated" said Ch Insp Adrian Leisk of Devon and Cornwall Police.

Severe disruption: A30 Cornwall eastbound

BBC News Travel

A30 Cornwall eastbound severe disruption, around A3075.

A30 Cornwall - Very slow traffic on A30 eastbound in Chiverton Cross around Chiverton Cross Roundabout, because of an earlier car fire. All lanes have been re-opened.

Wreck survivor meets rescue crew after 53 years

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

The last survivor of a shipwreck has been reunited with two of the lifeboat men who rescued him.

Benito Mayo Nunez, 71, was one of just four to survive when the coaster Juan Ferrer was washed on to rocks off Cornwall in 1963.

The Penlee lifeboat was launched, but just four of the 15 crew could be saved. Mr Nunez returned to attend a memorial service and lay a wreath.

He met Nim Bawden and Melvin McClary, both 83, who were on board the Solomon Browne lifeboat that night.

Yeandle urges Exeter to be 'aggressors'

James Law

BBC Sport Online

Exeter Chiefs captain Jack Yeandle says the Premiership champions must stay on the front foot if they are to build on their success this upcoming season.

The 27-year-old hooker played 26 times last term as the Devon side beat Wasps to become English champions in May.

Jack Yeandle
Getty Images

"It's very much about going out and firing the shot, and not looking for teams to fire shots at us," Yeandle told BBC Sport.

"You don't want teams coming at you, you want to be the ones going at teams and antagonising the opposition."

Plan to rescue tiny primary school

BBC Radio Cornwall

Parents say they believe they've come up with a viable plan to save one of the smallest schools in Cornwall.

Directors of the multi-academy trust which runs St Martin-in-Meneage, on the Lizard, have been meeting to decide whether or not to close the primary school which has only 12 pupils.

David Murray, co-chair of the St Martin Action Group, said parents did not like the younger children being taught part of the week in St Martin and part of the week in nearby Coverack, as happens at the moment.

He said their plan included integrating a revived preschool into the main primary, and running two classes in the morning and one in the afternoon.

St Martin-in-Meneage
BBC
American gun lobby comes out in favour of crime czar Alison Hernandez

Devon Live

America's powerful gun lobby group the National Rifle Association (NRA) has come out with all guns blazing in support of Devon and Cornwall Police Commissioner Alison Hernandez.

Alcohol and gas seized by police in Newquay

Andrew Segal

Local Live

View more on twitter

The latest seizure is a continuation of work which last week saw seven bottles of vodka taken from teenagers visiting Newquay.

Those bottles were taken from one room with six 16 to 18-year-olds in it, police said.

The canisters pictured above are suspected nitrous oxide. The sale of the gas for human consumption, used as a party drug, has been illegal since May when the Psychoactive Substances Act came into force.

The town is expected to see thousands of teenage visitors over the next few months, with many being allowed to travel to Cornwall alone with friends to celebrate the end of exams.

Police have appealed to parents to "be responsible" and not give alcohol to teenagers heading for the resort.

Man charged after seven-vehicle crash in Plymouth

View more on twitter

The man was arrested after the crash involving seven vehicles on a residential street in Plymouth.

One car hit a wall and then six parked vehicles, causing extensive damage, in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Three people were taken to Derriford Hospital in the city but were not believed to have serious injuries.

Narrow escape for child who almost fell through train toilet floor

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Authorities are investigating after a child almost fell through a train toilet floor on a Devon railway last month.

A passenger and her child attempted to enter a toilet compartment in a carriage on a train from Totnes to Buckfastleigh on the South Devon Railway, when they found the floor of the compartment was missing, exposing the carriage wheels below, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The mother was able to catch hold of the child and prevent him from falling.

The child reportedly suffered minor bruising and both were left shocked, the RAIB said.

Missing floor on train
Rail Accident Investigation Branch
Travel update: Fire on the A30

BBC News Travel

On the A30, just after the Chiverton Roundabout heading eastbound, towards Carland Cross, there are reports of a vehicle fire.

Travel update: Slow-moving traffic on the A38

BBC News Travel

  • On the A38 between Landrake and Saltash, there's busy traffc due to a slow-moving steam engine
  • In Plymouth, Burrington Way partially blocked around Honicknowle Lane due to an accident
Lifeboat rescues bodyboarder from Gannel rocks

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

A 25-year-old man has been rescued by lifeboat volunteers after being swept along the Gannel Estuary at East Pentire in Cornwall.

The man was found clinging to the rocks about 19:30 last night after being swept along the estuary by a strong ebb tide.

He was rescued by RNLI crew on a lifeboat from Newquay within 10 minutes of launching and was reunited with his family, including his father, who had earlier entered the water in an attempt to assist his son but had been unable to reach him.

rescue
RNLI
Investigations continue into A38 crash

BBC Radio Cornwall

A police investigation is under way into a fatal multiple car collision in Cornwall in which three people died, including a child.

A further nine people were injured in the crash on the A38 in south east Cornwall.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called at 11.15 yesterday to the collision involving five cars between Tideford and Landrake.

Chief Inspector Adrian Leisk, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said a vehicle stopped on the Plymouth-bound road.

He said: "Someone has got out of that vehicle, and then been struck by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. Subsequently then, a number of other vehicles have become involved, and, sadly, two other occupants of another vehicle have died."

Are homeless people sleeping rough in Devon barns and outhouses?

Devon Live

People are sleeping rough in barns and outhouses as a hidden homelessness crisis hits rural areas, an influential think tank has warned.

Water to be restored in Wadebridge by 10:30

View more on twitter
'Most heartbreaking shift I've done,' says police officer after A38 fatal crash

View more on twitter

A police investigation is under way into a fatal multiple car collision in Cornwall in which three people died, including a child, on the A38 in south east Cornwall.

Cornwall beavers 'playing and scoffing'

View more on facebook

The beavers have been released into an enclosure on farmland near Truro in an effort to help prevent flooding in the village of Ladock. Their first efforts to build a dam have already been photographed.

Beaver dam. Pic: Chris Jones, Woodland Valley Farm/Cornwall Wildlife Trust
Chris Jones, Woodland Valley Farm/Cornwall Wildlife Trust
Weather update: A drizzly day ahead

BBC Weather

Weather
BBC

Today will start off cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle, but it'll become brighter with some spells of sunshine developing.

However, cloud will increase again this afternoon with a few scattered showers moving in from the west.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will also turn to the west this afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).

Missing hiker's rucksack found at top of cliff

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

Fears are growing for a 17-year-old hiker whose backpack was found at the top of cliffs in Cornwall.

Finnian Layland Stratfield
Devon and Cornwall Police

The family of Finnian Layland-Stratfield is appealing for anyone who has seen him to get in touch with police.

He was last seen between 17:00 and 17:30 on Sunday on the cliffs above Hole Beach, Tintagel. His rucksack containing some personal belongings was found on cliffs above the beach.

Police said he was believed to be wearing a blue Superdry hoodie, grey/black jeans with holes in the knees, and black army-style boots. He was carrying the rucksack which is khaki green.

Mum who thought her son needed glasses told he has months to live

Plymouth Herald

A boy who was having problems with his sight has been heartbreakingly told he has a brain tumour and just months to live.

The town with no cash?

BBC Spotlight

People in a Devon town claim they're struggling to get hold of their own money after its last bank and 24-hour cash machine closed.

Lloyds Bank shut its branch and machine in Great Torrington two weeks ago.

Locals report that, since then, other cash machines at local businesses have been running out of money and shops have been limiting cashback.

Lloyds Banking Group said a public consultation was held into the branch closure and that its mobile banking service was visiting the town twice a week.

Great Torrington
BBC
Power problems in Wadebridge

Power problems in Wadebridge
A serene start in Paignton

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

A serene start in Paignton
Travel update: Roadworks causing delays

BBC News Travel

There's a few delays around this morning:

  • Near Penryn on the A39, there's slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell Roundabout due to the road improvements
  • Near Saltash on the A38 and A388, at the Carkeel roundabout, there's slow moving traffic due to roadworks
  • In Plymouth, on the A386 Tavistock Road, there is busy traffic approaching the Derriford Roundabout in both directions due to the roadworks
Investigations continue after fatal A38 crash

BBC Spotlight

Investigations will continue this morning into a five-vehicle crash in Cornwall which left three people dead.

The crash happened yesterday morning on the A38 near Landrake.

A woman and a child from one car lost their lives. A male pedestrian also died.

Nine other people were injured, including a child who was airlifted to hospital in Bristol.

crash
BBC
BBC Local Live in Devon and Cornwall

Sophie Malcolm

BBC News Online

Happy Monday!

We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall throughout the day.

If you want to get in touch, please email us

