BBC

A small boy almost fell from a moving train carriage on to the track below because the toilet floor was missing.

His mother was able to catch him before he fell when she took him to the toilet on the South Devon Railway Totnes Riverside to Buckfastleigh train in Devon last month.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said its investigation found that the former ex-British Railways Mark 1 Open Second carriage "had been put back into service after repairs to its braking system, which had required the dismantling of the lavatory floor".

South Devon Railway

It said: "The floor had not been replaced and staff had placed a notice on the compartment door and attempted to secure it to prevent it being opened. This had not been effective."

South Devon Railway, which runs the steam train attraction, said it is taking the investigation "extremely seriously".