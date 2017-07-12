Blood scandal inquiry 'too late' - victim's wife
Summary
- Opposition to build new pedestrian bridge at Tintagel Castle
- Inquiry into contaminated blood scandal 'too late', victim's wife says
- Exeter council committee approves £8m bus and leisure plan budget increase
- Decision taken to shut one of Cornwall's smallest schools on the Lizard
- Devon MP fails to become Parliamentary group chairwoman after racist term row
- Work to repair Teignmouth's sea defences taking longer than planned
- Updates on Wednesday 12 July 2017
By Jonathan Morris
Ross Street in Plymouth flooded
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Ross Street in Plymouth has been closed due to flooding, city highways bosses say.
They added that South West Water was aware and engineers were en route.
Radio 2 to broadcast Michael Morpurgo child migration novel, Alone On A Wide Wide Sea
BBC Radio 2
BBC Radio 2 is to broadcast a drama starring Toby Jones and Jason Donovan based on award-winning author Michael Morpurgo’s child migration novel, Alone On A Wide Wide Sea.
The four-part drama, the first ever adaptation of the book, also features a cameo appearance from the Devon-based author himself (pictured).
The 30-minute episodes will be broadcast during Jeremy Vine’s show at 13:30 to 14:00 from Monday 7 August to Thursday 10 August on BBC Radio 2.
Between 1869 and 1970, about 100,000 British children were sent overseas - without their parents or their consent - by leading British churches and charities to new lives in Australia and Canada.
Morpurgo’s story is inspired by this sad part of history. It tells of the adventures of two child migrants, Arthur and Marty, who dispatched from London to a working farm in the Australian outback.
Plymouth road closed 'over concerns it may collapse'
A30 roadworks: 'Sailing trough Temple'
BBC Radio Cornwall
We will be covering the reopening of the A30 reopening fully over Bodmin Moor on Friday.
How have the roadworks affected you?
Newquay sex dens and pop-up brothels 'still an issue 12 months on'
Cornwall Live
Police in Newquay say the temporary sex den epidemic which first came to light 12 months ago is still an issue in the resort.
Teignmouth sea defences work breaches deadline
BBC Spotlight
Work to repair the sea defences In Teignmouth is taking longer than originally thought.
The £1.3m project to bolster the sea wall was supposed to finish last month but will now go on until September.
Engineers said they had found the barricade, which was built in the 1930s, was more eroded than at first thought.
Search for missing Plymouth woman
Shamed MP left out on parliamentary rail group
BBC Radio Devon
The MP for Newton Abbot has failed to become chairwoman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on South West Rail.
It follows Anne Marie Morris's suspension from the Conservatives for using racially-offensive language.
She has apologised and sources at Westminster said she'd been canvassing support to become chair of the group, but didn't turn up to a meeting on Tuesday evening.
South West Devon Conservative MP Gary Streeter was elected chairman, with Luke Pollard, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport's Labour MP, approved as deputy.
Parents fight to keep tiny school open after closure decision
BBC Radio Cornwall
A decision has been taken to shut one of the smallest schools in Cornwall.
St Martin-in-Meneage Primary School on the Lizard will have only 10 pupils in the autumn and the multi-academy trust which runs it insists that's not viable.
Directors are applying to the Secretary of State of Education for permission to close it down.
Parents said they would continue the fight to keep it open.
Weather for Devon and Cornwall: Warm and dry with plenty of sunshine
Dan Downs, Weather Forecaster
A fine day in store, with plenty of sunny spells. The best of these are likely to be around the coasts, where there will also be a gentle sea breeze. It will also feel much warmer than Tuesday. Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Water main burst in Chagford
Autoglass van and car drivers photographed attempting U-turns on deadly A30 Hayle bypass in Cornwall
Cornwall Live
An Autoglass van driver and an Audi motorist has each been pictured doing illegal U-turns on a notoriously deadly stretch of the A30.
Exeter council committee backs bus station and leisure complex budget increase
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The budget approval on Tuesday evening comes after the city council admitted earlier this month that the project would require an extra £8m, bringing its total budget to nearly £40m.
Tintagel bridge 'will destroy atmosphere', say opponents
BBC Radio Cornwall
Opponents of a controversial plan to build a new pedestrian bridge at the site of Tintagel Castle say the proposals will distract from the atmospheric location and do little for people with disabilities.
The £4m structure being put forward by English Heritage would link the mainland with the so-called island on which the ruins of Tintagel Castle perch.
Thirty two letters of objection have been lodged against the plan.
English Heritage said the bridge would be better for the archaeology and for visitors.
Contaminated blood deaths inquiry 'too late'
BBC Radio Devon
A government inquiry into a scandal over contaminated blood - which is claimed to have cost more than 2,000 lives - is "too late", says the wife of one victim.
It follows a long-running campaign by families of haemophiliacs and other people who were were infected with Hepatitis C and HIV from imported blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.
Bob Threakall, from Barnstaple, died in 1991.
His wife, Sue, said: "I've been to three funerals of brothers [in] one family, so, for those people, it is too late."
Weatherwatchers: Cloudy start over Paignton
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
We'll have the full forecast on Local Live later.
South West Water bottom of table on pollution
BBC Spotlight
South West Water is the worst performing water company in the country when it comes to sewage pollution.
A new report by the Environment Agency said there were 115 sewage pollution incidents in the South West Water area in 2016 - a situation it said was "significantly below target".
And that figure was more than three times worse than the average for the water companies, which is 34 incidents.
A South West Water spokesman said the company had achieved its best performance in a number of areas but there was more to do.
It added that it had increased investment in waste water infrastructure by 42% to £97.6m this year, launched a rapid response team for priority sites, and introduced extra staff at smaller sewage treatment works.
