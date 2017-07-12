BBC Radio 2 is to broadcast a drama starring Toby Jones and Jason Donovan based on award-winning author Michael Morpurgo’s child migration novel, Alone On A Wide Wide Sea.

The four-part drama, the first ever adaptation of the book, also features a cameo appearance from the Devon-based author himself (pictured).

BBC

The 30-minute episodes will be broadcast during Jeremy Vine’s show at 13:30 to 14:00 from Monday 7 August to Thursday 10 August on BBC Radio 2.

Between 1869 and 1970, about 100,000 British children were sent overseas - without their parents or their consent - by leading British churches and charities to new lives in Australia and Canada.

Morpurgo’s story is inspired by this sad part of history. It tells of the adventures of two child migrants, Arthur and Marty, who dispatched from London to a working farm in the Australian outback.