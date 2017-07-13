Summary
- Ambulances "leave elderly people who fell - if uninjured - for hours for other cases"
- Police car catches fire on A38 Exeter
- Torbay's elected mayor 'has no intention of resigning' despite no confidence motion
- Heritage experts to help save 250 historic sites deemed "at risk" in Cornwall
- Archaeologists reveal "feast of historical finds" at Tintagel Castle
Updates on Thursday 13 July 2017
Aces High! Watch daredevil wingwalker Ken, 84, go up, up and away
BBC Radio Cornwall
Bus driver under fire after flicking obscene sign at cyclists in Exeter
Devon Live
A cyclist has Tweeted a picture of a bus driver flicking an angry 'V' sign after an incident on Thursday morning in Exeter city centre.
Persuasion: Historic Jane Austen letter to go on display
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
To mark the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death, Torquay Museum will be displaying the finest surviving letter written by the author to her sister, Cassandra, in 1799.
Curator of Collections Barry Chandler said it contained the first mention of Pride and Prejudice.
"This is probably the finest surviving example of correspondence from the novelist to her sister, and was acquired by Hester Pengelly, daughter of one of the founders of Torquay Museum, William Pengelly," he said.
Hester Pengelly was an avid collector of autographs and letters from a huge range of famous people – from writers and artists to scientists, explorers and royalty – and bequeathed her collection to Torquay Museum in the 1930s.
Penzance win Vinter Cup cricket title
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Penzance are the Vinter Cup champions after beating Falmouth by 70 runs in the final at Camborne last night.
Nathan Pobega was man of the match for the victors, taking three wickets as Falmouth finished on 86-9.
With the bat, Ant Angove and Brad Wadlan each scored 52 runs as Penzance were comfortable winners.
Reminder about consultation into Cornwall Councillor numbers
The commission is carrying out an electoral review of Cornwall Council.
Cornwall Council currently has 123 councillors. The commission is proposing that the council should have 87 councillors in future.
The authority itself has previously suggested slimming down to 99 members.
What exactly is a Public Space Protection Order?
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Plymouth City Council says it is going to help tackle antisocial behaviour in Stonehouse by introducing protection orders.
But what exactly is a PSPO?
They have replaced the Designated Public Place Order and Gating Orders and conditions include:
Acting Inspector Dominic Nicholls, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “The introduction of a PSPO in Stonehouse shows real intent that the police and Plymouth City Council will always work together to take positive action against antisocial behaviour."
Travel: Extra traffic around Exeter because of Bryan Adams concert
BBC News Travel
Bryan Adams in is concert at Powderham Castle this evening. Gates open at 18:00, so expect extra traffic in the Exeter area.
More alcohol seized from under-18s by police in Newquay
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The seizure is a continuation of work which last week saw seven bottles of vodka taken from teenagers visiting the town, plus alcohol and canisters of suspected nitrous oxide seized earlier this week.
The town is expected to see thousands of teenage visitors over the next few months, with many being allowed to travel to Cornwall alone with friends to celebrate the end of exams.
Police have appealed to parents to "be responsible" and not give alcohol to teenagers heading for the resort.
Cornwall's crime commissioner Alison Hernandez dumps plans for £30,000-a-year deputy
Cornwall Live
Cornwall's under-fire crime czar Alison Hernandez has abandoned plans to appoint a deputy who once chained himself to railings to protest about the downfall of Margaret Thatcher.
Finn Layland-Stratfield: Missing teenager's mum says support is 'absolutely amazing'
BBC Radio Cornwall
The mother of missing teenager Finn Layland-Stratfield has described the pain of not knowing where he is as the local community rallies around them.
The 17-year-old, who attended Truro College, hasn't been seen for four days. His rucksack was found by a walker on the cliffs on Sunday evening.
Police have used a drone in the search and said they were increasingly concerned for Finn's welfare.
Friends and locals have joined an extensive search. His mum, Rebecca Stratfield, said public support was what had been keeping them going.
"The local community have been absolutely amazing. Everyone's been assigned certain places to search and they've been out 12 hours a day," she said.
What can happen to a car in 20 minutes? From police stop to crusher booking, apparently
Plans to introduce Exeter littering fines
BBC Radio Devon
A crackdown on dog fouling and littering in Exeter could soon be brought in, the city council has revealed.
The authority is looking at ramping up its enforcement of dog fouling and littering across Exeter as part of a 12-month pilot project.
If approved, offenders would be issued with fixed penalty fines.
The initiative was given backing by the council's executive last night and is due to go before the full council next Wednesday.
Fire service compares crash rescue equipment on Throwback Thursday
Penzance's Jubilee Pool closed for a clean
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Penzance's Jubilee Pool has been closed for a clean, relatively soon after reopening for the summer.
Staff at the pool, which reopened at the beginning of June, said on Facebook it was decided to close the pool "for a few days for an early season clean" because the water quality "isn't up to the standards we would like".
They added: "As the school holidays approach, we're obviously keen the pool is looking its very best."
The pool is due to reopen by Sunday 16 July.
Plymouth's new £8bn warships 'will be built with 65% foreign steel'
Plymouth Herald
Some per cent of the Royal Navy's new frigates will be made from foreign steel, a Defence Minister has said.
Illegal Porthleven yellow lines could go
Amy Gladwell, BBC News Online
Unauthorised double yellow lines at Porthleven may be removed by Cornwall Council, the authority says.
The company that owns the harbour-side Commercial Road said it had to paint the lines on a 200ft (60m) stretch of road to "calm" congestion.
However some local businesses claim it is causing "absolute chaos".
Cornwall Council - which said the lines were not legally enforceable - said the Harbour and Dock Company could be fined for painting the lines, as they broke the law.
A spokesperson said: "The council could remove the lines ... and recover the costs. No decision has yet been made as to what action, if any, is going to be taken."
Owner Trevor Osborne said on Wednesday that the lines "must be given a chance to work".
Suspended MP cancels surgery for constituents
BBC Spotlight
Constituents of the Newton Abbot MP who was suspended from the Conservative Party for using a racist expression were turned away from a scheduled surgery today and told it was cancelled.
Others with appointments to meet Anne Marie Morris were apparently notified by phone that the session was being relocated away from a library in the town.
Ms Morris was suspended by her party this week after using the term during a meeting at a think tank. She apologised and said it was "unintentional".
Stonehouse has 'suffered too long' - PSPO scheme proposal
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Plymouth City Council is hoping to tackle antisocial behaviour in Stonehouse by introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).
The orders give police and enforcement officials powers designed to curb antisocial drinking, drug use and begging in public areas.
Those found in breach of the order could face prosecution or be dealt with via other interventions, the council said.
Cabinet member Cllr David Downie said: "The people of this community have suffered for too long and I strongly believe that this action will ensure that they can again take pride in their area."
Can you spot the drone?
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Calling all horophiles: Do you want to clock in to this exhibition?
BBC Spotlight
A new art exhibition which contains more than 2,000 clocks is being hosted at Castle Drogo in Devon.
The artist behind the display, Luke Jerram, has brought his work to the county before, having put on an exhibition two years ago.
Mr Jerram said this year's show, however, involved part of his travelling installation, Harrison's Garden, and included a mix of timepieces, from carriage clocks to grandfather clocks.
And, of course, you knew that the term "horophile" comes from the word horology, which is the study and measurement of time, and the art of making clocks and watches.
The display opens on Friday.
England reach World Cup semi-finals
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Heather Knight's England cricket team sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with a 75-run triumph over New Zealand.
With the bat Knight, from Plymstock, only scored eight runs, but she took a wicket as the Kiwis were dismissed for 209 runs.
"The batters really stand out at the moment," Knight said after the match. "Winning is a habit and hopefully we can carry on."
Police car 'registered engine fault before A38 blaze'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
An indicator registered an engine fault in a police car before it caught fire on the A38 in Devon, officers say.
A male officer avoided injury after the car caught fire at about 10:30 on the A38 northbound, near the Splatford Split, Exeter. The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It is understood just prior to the incident an engine fault was indicated and so the officer pulled the car off the road. One male officer was on board who got out of the vehicle safely and no injuries reported."
Two lanes of the four-lane carriageway road were temporarily closed.
The force added that the car "was not responding to an urgent incident or under blue lights at the time of the incident".
Severe accident: A3122 Devon both ways
A3122 Devon both ways severe accident, near Blatchmore Lane.
A3122 Devon - A3122 in Blackawton blocked and slow traffic in both directions near The Sportsman Arms, because of an accident.
Exeter marks the spot for map makers pulling out of London
Devon Live
Overseas demand and soaring rents in London has prompted a move to Devon for a leading map and jigsaw producer.
Appeal for witnesses to moving train near-fall
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Authorities are appealing for witnesses as they investigate how a young boy almost fell through the toilet floor of a moving train.
His mother was able to catch him before he fell when she took him to the toilet on the Totnes Riverside to Buckfastleigh train run by South Devon Railway in Devon.
Investigators said the floor had been removed for repairs to the carriage's brakes but had not been replaced.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is asking anyone who saw the incident, or anything in the days leading up to it, to contact them.
South Devon Railway, which runs the steam train, said it is taking the investigation "extremely seriously"
A38 police car fire due to 'mechanical issue'
A police officer escaped injury after the patrol car he was in caught fire on the A38 near Exeter this morning.
Sgt Tangye said his colleague was "fine".
Travel update: more delays on the A38
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
There's slow traffic on the A38 Exeter-bound, and delays Plymouth-bound.
Police car goes up in flames near Exeter
BBC Spotlight
A police officer has escaped injury after the patrol car he was in caught fire on the A38.
It's not known what caused it.
Local MPs keep committee chair positions
BBC Radio Devon
Two local MPs have kept their place as chairs of parliamentary select committees.
Neil Parish, Conservative member for Tiverton and Honiton, stays on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Totnes Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston is to continue as chair of the Health Select Committee.
Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View Johnny Mercer was unsuccessful in his bid to become chair of the Defence Select Committee.
Police officer escapes A38 patrol car fire
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
A police officer has avoided injury after a fire in his police car at Exeter this morning.
The car, which was destroyed in the blaze, caught fire just before 10:30 on the A38 northbound, near Splatford Split.
The car was well alight by the time emergency services arrived, Devon and Cornwall Police said. No injuries were reported and two lanes of the road are closed.
It's not known what caused the fire.
Torbay mayor says he won't resign
BBC Radio Devon
Elected mayor of Torbay Gordon Oliver says he has no intention of resigning.
It's after the mayor was expelled from the Tory group on Torbay Council.
The group has lodged a motion of no confidence in Mr Oliver for a meeting of the unitary authority and has called for him to go.
One of the criticisms levelled at the mayor was that he hadn't been attending council meetings.
Mr Oliver has defended his position, saying: "I've attended 99% of all my council meetings, and have members that support me, my executive leads, that carry out those roles and responsibilities," he said.
Levant Mine 'is being treated respectfully' amid parking row - National Trust
Cornwall Live
The National Trust has insisted that claims that the organisation is refusing to acknowledge the parking situation at Levant as a special case are "absolutely incorrect".
Tintagel Castle excavations reveal the lives of kings
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Early Cornish kings feasted on oysters, roast pork and fine wine, archaeologists have found.
Excavations at Tintagel Castle have also revealed they imported bowls from Turkey and glass goblets from Spain.
Findings from a dig last year have been released this week, as archaeologists return to the site to find out how people lived more than 1,000 years ago.
The first research excavations at the castle in decades unearthed finds from the late 5th and 6th Centuries.
Travel Update: Broken-down car at Bodmin
BBC News Travel
At Bodmin, the A30 eastbound is partially blocked around Launceston Road due broken down car and caravan.
Chiefs boss Baxter signs new contract
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Rob Baxter has signed a new three-year deal with Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs and his title will change from head coach to director of rugby.
Baxter's coaching staff - Ali Hepher, Rob Hunter and Ricky Pellow - have also agreed new contracts, with Hepher stepping up to the role of head coach.
"We want to have further achievements in the Premiership and we want to do a bit better than we have in Europe," Baxter said.
Ken takes to the skies - at the age of 84 ... on a plane aged a mere 73
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
So most of us like to think we're pretty adventurous.
But are you Ken-wingwalking-on-a-73-year-old-plane adventurous?
Probably not.
Ram raid burglars take off with £25k worth of motorcycles
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Police are seeking information following a ram raid at a bike dealership in St Blazey.
The burglary occurred at St Blazey MX, on Tywardreath Highway, between 02:00 and 03:00 on Wednesday.
Detective Constable David Squire, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said a white box panel van was driven into the door and window of the dealership, causing significant damage to the building.
He said: "We believe the suspects have then entered the building and stolen six motorcycles, which are valued at over £25,000 in total. They placed them in the rear of the van before driving off towards Lostwithiel."
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Travel update: St Ives road blocked
BBC News Travel
In St Ives, Gabriel Street is partially blocked around Tregenna Hill due to an accident.
Dodgy dealer told woman deathtrap van had 'a few rusty bits'
Devon Live
A dodgy car dealer told a woman a van had 'a few rusty bits' and showed her a forged MoT certificate for the vehicle - which was so badly rusted the rear wheels were about to fall off.
Weather update: Sunshine with a possible shower
BBC Weather
It's been a dry and bright start this morning.
We're looking at spells of sunshine continuing through the day, but some may see an isolated shower during the afternoon too.
However, for most it will remain dry throughout.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).