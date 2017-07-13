To mark the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death, Torquay Museum will be displaying the finest surviving letter written by the author to her sister, Cassandra, in 1799.

Curator of Collections Barry Chandler said it contained the first mention of Pride and Prejudice.

"This is probably the finest surviving example of correspondence from the novelist to her sister, and was acquired by Hester Pengelly, daughter of one of the founders of Torquay Museum, William Pengelly," he said.

Hester Pengelly was an avid collector of autographs and letters from a huge range of famous people – from writers and artists to scientists, explorers and royalty – and bequeathed her collection to Torquay Museum in the 1930s.