An air and sea search for a missing snorkeler off west Cornwall has been suspended because no has actually been reported missing.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency scrambled its rescue helicopter from Newquay, three lifeboats and shoreline teams yesterday after a diver in a hooded suit and fins was seen entering the water at Porthcurno at about 15.30 yesterday, but not seen coming back out.

However, no official missing person report has been made, saying a specific person has disappeared.

The search was precautionary as the MCA appealed for the diver to contact the coastguard to let them know they had returned safely. No further concerns have been raised.