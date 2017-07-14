Summary
- A30 across Bodmin Moor officially opening as dual carriageway
- First operational police drone unit in the UK is launched in the South West
- Consultation into plans to start charging for parking in parts of Dartmoor
- Plymouth nuclear-powered submarine HMS Torbay being decommissioned
- Updates on Friday 14 July 2017
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Search for 'missing' snorkeler - who is not actually missing - called off
BBC Radio Cornwall
An air and sea search for a missing snorkeler off west Cornwall has been suspended because no has actually been reported missing.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency scrambled its rescue helicopter from Newquay, three lifeboats and shoreline teams yesterday after a diver in a hooded suit and fins was seen entering the water at Porthcurno at about 15.30 yesterday, but not seen coming back out.
However, no official missing person report has been made, saying a specific person has disappeared.
The search was precautionary as the MCA appealed for the diver to contact the coastguard to let them know they had returned safely. No further concerns have been raised.
‘No money’ to send Royal Marines on cold-weather training
The Times
The Royal Marines will be unable to train in the snow-covered fjords of Norway next year because of a shortage of money, as the defence secretary said yesterday that a security review would be "refreshed".
Plymouth Argyle: Game called off because of butterflies
BBC Sport
A Plymouth pre-season friendly in the Netherlands has been called off - because it clashes with a butterfly market and a cycling race.
Argyle were set to face Dutch second division team FC Emmen on 25 July.
The League One club said that the game, part of a two-match pre-season training camp, was called off after the town's mayor consulted local authorities.
Plymouth were told that police would be too busy with the other events taking place in the town.
Several supporters are accompanying the Pilgrims on an official club trip. In addition, many more have booked a visit to the Netherlands to watch the matches.
A30 dual carriageway opens just in time for school holidays
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A30 across Bodmin Moor opens officially as a dual carriageway at 11:15.
It's taken more than two years and cost £59m pounds to convert the three-mile stretch at Temple, although a speed limit was in place for eight miles whilst the work was carried out.
Travel update: Lane blocked on the A380
BBC News Travel
On the A380 at Splatford Split one lane is blocked heading towards Newton Abbot due to a broken-down lorry.
Burglars smash charity shop doors and café in Par and steal charity cash
Cornwall Live
Heartless burglars have broken into two premises in the St Austell area and stolen cash belonging to charities
Police still looking for stolen firearms
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information to help find two guns still missing after a burglary in Bideford.
A number of items were stolen overnight on Saturday 8 July, including a number of firearms, two of which have not been recovered.
Det Insp Naidoo, from Barnstaple Police Station, said: "I want to reassure members of the public that these outstanding weapons are not considered to pose a significant risk to the community. However, it is vital that we recover them and make them safe."
Police are offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information received via Crimestoppers for information leading to the successful recovery of the remaining firearms.
Police drones: Up, up and away!
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Firefighters set off on 200-mile relay to London
BBC Radio Devon
A team of firefighters from Devon and Somerset has set off from Exeter today to run 200 miles, in relay, from Exeter to Kensington North Fire Station.
They're raising cash for those who battled the blaze at Grenfell Tower.
It's hoped they'll get to Kensington tomorrow evening to present a plaque to Red Watch - the first crew to arrive at the scene of the blaze.
We're a little late to the party but Happy Birthday, Babyface
BBC Radio Cornwall
Water supply problems in Bude
Parking charge proposals for Dartmoor
BBC Spotlight
Controversial plans to start charging for parking in parts of Dartmoor are going out to consultation.
Bosses at the national park are proposing to start charging in New Bridge, Postbridge, Meldon Reservoir and Hay Tor. They said it would help improve visitor facilities, public access and conservation work.
Critics said it would deter visitors and people were more likely to park unsafely elsewhere.
The consultation runs until 18 August.
Weather update: A warm and sunny Friday ahead
BBC Weather
It will be a dry day with plenty of sunny spells developing across all parts.
In the light winds and sunny spells it will feel pleasantly warm.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Travel update: Broken-down vehicle at Haldon Hill
BBC News Travel
On the A38 Haldon Hill, heading towards Plymouth, there are reports of a broken-down vehicle.
'Million pound slum' owner faces jail if he doesn't clean up
Plymouth Herald
The owner of Plymouth's "million pound slum" has just weeks to tidy up the run-down property – or he could face jail.
HMS Torbay joins nuclear graveyard
BBC Radio Devon
Nuclear-powered submarine HMS Torbay will be decommissioned today at its Plymouth base.
It's the latest Royal Navy sub due to be stored at Devonport - and brings to 13 the number of submarines waiting to be dismantled in Devonport's so-called "nuclear graveyard".
The Ministry of Defence has said it could take until 2040 to completely dispose of the retired fleet.
Plymouth city centre road closing because of unsafe bank building sign
Water mains burst in Ottery St Mary
Police drones take to the skies in the South West
BBC Spotlight
The first operational police drone unit in the UK has been launched here in the South West.
Devon and Cornwall Police, with Dorset Police, have been trialling the technology for almost two years.
Now a full-time dedicated team will be using them for missing person searches, crime scene photography, road traffic collisions, coastal searches and firearm or terrorist incidents, officers said.
A30 Bodmin dual carriageway opens
BBC Radio Cornwall
One of Cornwall's most notorious bottlenecks finally re-opens today as a dual carriageway in a £59m construction project.
The three-mile stretch of the A30 over Bodmin Moor has taken more than two years to complete, involved laying enough road surface to cover 18 football pitches, and will increase its capacity by up to 26,000 vehicles per day.
It will be officially opened later.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.