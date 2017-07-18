Summary
- M5 closed southbound after lorry crashed and overturned near Tiverton
- Man airlifted to hospital after suspected stabbing in pub in Tiverton
- 'Rise' in the number of suicides in Cornwall - from 49 in 2010 to 71 in 2015
- Updates on Tuesday 18 July 2017
By Andrew Segal
Travel: M5 crash causing more traffic on A38 Appledore
A38 through Appledore is very busy as drivers try and avoid the M5.
Travel: M5 crash - two-mile queues approaching J27
Queues of up to two miles have been reported approaching Junction 27 of the M5 at Tiverton after an earlier lorry crash.
Traffic is slow-moving southbound approaching the junction. Delays should be expected.
Man injured in suspected stabbing in Tiverton
A man's been airlifted to hospital after a suspected stabbing in Tiverton.
Emergency services were called to a street near the White Ball Inn in the town just before 23:00 on Monday.
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. He is being treated in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth
Police are investigating.
Travel: M5 crash - traffic slow approaching J27
Traffic is slow-moving southbound approaching Junction 27 of the M5 at Tiverton after an earlier lorry crash.
Delays should be expected.
M5 crash: The scene earlier
M5 southbound closed near Tiverton after lorry crashes and overturns
Andrew Segal
The M5 near Tiverton has been closed after a lorry crashed into the central reservation and overturned.
Fire crews said they were called just before 02:00 and had to stem a flow of diesel from the lorry, which was left on its side under a bridge.
The southbound carriageway at Junction 27 is closed, as well as lane three of the northbound carriageway.
The Highways Agency said it was expected to be closed throughout the rush hour and long delays were likely.
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday
Andrew Segal
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.